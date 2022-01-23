Herr John Cook Self Portrait
John Cook: Climate Deniers Falsely Claim Activists are Anti-Freedom

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Quoted in a USA Today call for social media censorship, John Cook, who once thought it amusing to self portrait himself as a NAZI officer, is outraged people could believe that climate activists want to restrict freedom.

Climate change denial on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok is ‘as bad as ever’

Jessica Guynn
USA TODAY

The climate is changing, but misinformation about it on the major social media platforms is not. 

Climate change falsehoods, hoaxes and conspiracy theories are still prevalent on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube despite pledges to crack down, a new report says.

Social media posts and videos denying climate change, disputing its causes, or underplaying its effects not only can still be found on these platforms, they are often missing warning labels or links to credible information, according to Advance Democracy, a research organization that studies misinformation.

Climate scientists say they’re frustrated by the lack of progress in stemming the tide of climate change misinformation. For years, they’ve urged social media companies to identify, flag and take down the misinformation and the accounts that spread it.

But, says Michael Mann, director of Penn State University’s Earth System Science Center and author of “The New Climate War,” “it’s as bad as ever.

John Cook, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Climate Change Communication Research Hub at Monash University who advises Facebook, says the proliferation of climate misinformation on social media reflects the torrent of misinformation coming from a combination of science denial and skepticism about climate policy and renewable fuels and technologies. 

One element of climate misinformation that seems to be particularly prominent on social media is culture war type posts that attempt to paint people concerned about climate change as belonging to some separate social group intent on impinging on people’s freedoms,” Cook said. “This is a particularly damaging form of misinformation as it exacerbates public polarization on climate change, making progress more difficult.”

Read more: https://www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2022/01/21/climate-change-misinformation-facebook-youtube-twitter/6594691001/

Calling the claim that activists want to restrict our freedom “misinformation” is beyond absurd, given John Cook attacked such claims in the context of the USA Today call for social media to be censored.

To be fair, John Cook himself appears to steer carefully around the issue of censorship. But he wants social media companies to tag climate “misinformation”, to do more to push people towards his viewpoint.

Cook’s claim climate activists do not want to restrict freedom is not supported by the evidence. There are plenty of very public climate activist attacks on freedom in mainstream media:

  1. Climate censorship – USA Today (current article), Reuters (h/t Dr. Soon), Facebook, BBC, Facebook (Again), Elizabeth Warren, …
  2. Call for a Permanent climate lockdown.
  3. Green attacks on democracy – Foreign Policy, Financial Times, The Conversation, The Conversation (again), The Guardian, The Hill, Science Mag, James Hansen, …
  4. Economic de-growth – NYT, Sci Tech Daily, The New Federalist, The Tablet (Laudato Si), Ted Talks, The Guardian, …
  5. Shut down capitalism – The Guardian, Vice (UN), …
  6. Penalties for climate skepticism – University of Graz, Carbon brief, NZ Herald, …
  7. Restrict dietary choices – University of London, PLoS One, All3dP, The Guardian (UN), UN, Washington Post, …

This is just a small sample of public calls for freedom to be restricted, democracy to be dismantled, or “climate deniers” to be punished for expressing an opinion, but I think I have demonstrated my point.

  1. A significant number of high profile climate activists want to restrict your freedom.
  2. A significant number of climate activists want to punish anyone who publicly disagrees with their views on climate change, either by annotating or censoring their social media posts, shutting down social media accounts, or in a few cases by imposing criminal penalties.
  3. A significant number of climate activists want to restrict economic growth and capitalism, effectively undermining the right of ordinary people to start their own business.

This censorship narrative should be too absurd to be considered, but in today’s world of out of control wokeness, climate catastrophism, cancel culture and lockdown mania, our freedoms are in peril. In my opinion the freedoms we take for granted could be taken from us, if narratives promoted by the likes of Herr John Cook and Michael Mann prevail.

Tom Halla
January 23, 2022 6:12 pm

If the “fact checking” was honest, and not the leftist swamp it currently is, both Cook and Mann would be flagged as persons who are compulsively disputacious, and have minimal regard for the lack of rigor of their claims.

9
Reply
Nigel in California
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 23, 2022 7:53 pm

Disputatious.

0
Reply
Forrest Gardener
January 23, 2022 6:16 pm

Propaganda mission accomplished. Now Cook et al have successfully caused an article to be written on WUWT denying that rational people think he and his fellow travelers are anti-freedom.

I think Cook et al are anti-science and power crazed loons whose personal wealth depends on government largesse. When I think of them the last thing on my mind is whether they are pro-freedom or anti-freedom.

I simply encourage people not to swallow the agitprop attempts hook, line and sinker.

1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
January 23, 2022 6:18 pm

John Cook saying that activists want to restrict people’s freedom is rather like the pot calling the refrigerator black.

1
Reply
Duane
January 23, 2022 6:19 pm

“Thou dost protest too much.”

Why are you warmunists so afraid and outraged that different opinions are expressed? If the rightness of your True Believerism is so self evident then you should ignore contrary opinions like water flowing off the proverbial duck’s back.

But of course, you KNOW your propaganda is bullshit and thus cannot tolerate it being exposed.

Which is exactly all dictatorships always do.

7
Reply
Prjindigo
January 23, 2022 6:23 pm

Anybody perpetuating terror of a falsehood to simply keep a paycheck is an enemy of freedom.

It doesn’t matter if global warming is real or not; due to the methods they use and the fabricated nature of the examples they claim they’re terrorists and frauds perpetuating their employment and an invasive political agenda that leads to luddism.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Prjindigo
2
Reply
Len Werner
January 23, 2022 6:31 pm

Does anyone else research the definitions and descriptions of mass hysteria and narcissistic personality disorder? It makes for such blatantly obvious understanding–60 seconds of reading will have you exclaiming ‘Mann, does that ever make sense!–you couldn’t Cook this stuff up!’

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/narcissistic-personality-disorder/symptoms-causes/syc-20366662

4
Reply
MarkW
January 23, 2022 6:41 pm

Since nobody ever had the right to do anything the left wing activists tell them to do, forcing people to do as the left wing activists want does not restrict freedom.
I only wish that was sarcasm.

2
Reply
observa
January 23, 2022 6:43 pm

This censorship narrative should be too absurd to be considered, but in today’s world of out of control wokeness, climate catastrophism, cancel culture and lockdown mania, our freedoms are in peril. In my opinion the freedoms we take for granted could be taken from us, if narratives promoted by the likes of Herr John Cook and Michael Mann prevail.

It’s just not good enough to clean the universities out of impure thoughts. You have to expunge them from the internet too-
Jordan Peterson: DIVERSITY, INCLUSION, EQUITY (DIE) MUST DIE – The International Chronicles

1
Reply
MarkW
January 23, 2022 6:46 pm

A college professor somewhere declared yesterday that the word “professionalism” is racist, because he believes that the word has been used in the past to silence minorities. (Of course he couldn’t provide any examples.)

Edit: Found the link
https://www.foxnews.com/us/washington-university-in-st-louis-professionalism-is-racist

Last edited 1 hour ago by MarkW
2
Reply
Sunsettommy(@sunsetmpoutlookcom)
Editor
January 23, 2022 6:50 pm

Dweebs like him repeat the LIE that “skeptics” deny climate change and promote censorship it is always a sign of a closed mind.

2
Reply
gbaikie
January 23, 2022 7:04 pm

It seems the only people even aware of John Cook are the people he insults.

I know nothing much about him other he is one of many many twits. 
I would guess he probably thinks Hilter was a genius, and wants hang out with
other people he imagines are as smart.

3
Reply
Mike
January 23, 2022 7:40 pm

Climate change denial on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok is ‘as bad as ever’

Climate change alarmism on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok is as bad as ever.

0
Reply
commieBob
January 23, 2022 8:02 pm

If someone wrote such a story as fiction, I would describe it as Rabelaisian:

… marked by gross robust humor, extravagance of caricature, or bold naturalism …

link

If I were an editor, I would reject such a story as being way too far over the top.

The loony left is so badly detached from reality that they really are literally (literally not figuratively) crazy.

0
Reply
gringojay
January 23, 2022 8:06 pm

You can check out, but you can never leave:

3DA5B5C7-814C-4CCC-BB60-47F82F0BFD88.jpeg
0
Reply
wpDiscuz

