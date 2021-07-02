BBC Censors their Own Climate Change Page

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The BBC has caved in to pressure from climate activists and academics, to remove any suggestion warmer temperatures might bring benefits to people living in Britain.

BBC removes Bitesize page on climate change ‘benefits’ after backlash

Study website made claims including warmer temperatures ‘could lead to healthier outdoor lifestyles’

Helena Horton

Fri 2 Jul 2021 20.43 AEST

The BBC has removed an educational page laying out the “benefits” of climate change after a furious online reaction.

BBC Bitesize, its website for schoolchildren, claimed warmer temperatures “could lead to healthier outdoor lifestyles” and that a benefit of climate change could mean easier access to oil in Alaska and Siberia.

Other apparent benefits highlighted by the BBC included the ability to one day grow more crops in Siberia, new shipping routes created by melting ice, and more tourist destinations.

After a backlash from climate experts and campaigners, including the Guardian writer George Monbiot, the page, aimed at year 10 students, was amended to only include the negative impacts of climate change.

Monbiot tweeted: “This is what @bbcbitesize is teaching our children about climate breakdown. I’m sorry, but it’s an absolute disgrace. You could come away thinking: ‘on balance, it sounds pretty good’.”

