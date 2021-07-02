censorship Ridiculae

BBC Censors their Own Climate Change Page

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The BBC has caved in to pressure from climate activists and academics, to remove any suggestion warmer temperatures might bring benefits to people living in Britain.

BBC removes Bitesize page on climate change ‘benefits’ after backlash

Study website made claims including warmer temperatures ‘could lead to healthier outdoor lifestyles’

Helena Horton
Fri 2 Jul 2021 20.43 AEST

The BBC has removed an educational page laying out the “benefits” of climate change after a furious online reaction.

BBC Bitesize, its website for schoolchildren, claimed warmer temperatures “could lead to healthier outdoor lifestyles” and that a benefit of climate change could mean easier access to oil in Alaska and Siberia.

Other apparent benefits highlighted by the BBC included the ability to one day grow more crops in Siberia, new shipping routes created by melting ice, and more tourist destinations.

After a backlash from climate experts and campaigners, including the Guardian writer George Monbiot, the page, aimed at year 10 students, was amended to only include the negative impacts of climate change.

Monbiot tweeted: “This is what @bbcbitesize is teaching our children about climate breakdown. I’m sorry, but it’s an absolute disgrace. You could come away thinking: ‘on balance, it sounds pretty good’.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/media/2021/jul/02/bbc-removes-bitesize-page-climate-change-benefits-backlash

In today’s Britain, it looks like you cannot say anything positive about climate change – even if it is true.

John Tillman
July 2, 2021 2:07 pm

The revolution yet again eats its children.

Meanwhile, UAH June data are out.

https://www.drroyspencer.com/2021/07/uah-global-temperature-update-for-june-2021-0-01-deg-c/

March, April and June were all negative anomalies, with May only 0.08.

“Despite the near-normal global average temperatures, the USA Lower 48 temperature anomaly of +1.44 deg. C was the warmest in the 43 year satellite record, ahead of +1.15 deg. C in 1988. In contrast, the Antarctic region (poleward of 60 S latitude) experienced its 2nd coldest June (-1.25 deg. C below the 30-year baseline), behind -1.34 deg. C in June, 2017.”

Sounds right. It has been colder than normal here in central Chile, as was last winter.

Downtrend from February 2016 still very much intact.

saveenergy
July 2, 2021 2:13 pm

“Monbiot tweeted: “This is what @bbcbitesize is teaching our children about climate breakdown. I’m sorry, but it’s an absolute disgrace. You could come away thinking: ‘on balance, it sounds pretty good’.”

I absolutely agree with him (a first time for everything), it does sound pretty good !!

B Clarke
July 2, 2021 2:22 pm

Similar in Scotland https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-57693633

Ed Hanley
July 2, 2021 2:23 pm

Add to the news maxim, “If it bleeds, it leads.” the media imperative, “If it doesn’t scare, we don’t care.”

A fearful population is easily controlled. A hopeful population could easily get out of hand and start doing some good in the world, beyond your ability to stop them.

aussiecol
July 2, 2021 2:31 pm

”I’m sorry, but it’s an absolute disgrace. You could come away thinking: ‘on balance, it sounds pretty good’.” George Monbiot.

So isn’t it better to show a little optimism for kids??? No wonder there is so much mental illness among them with idiots like Monbiot preaching unnecessary doom and gloom. That’s what is an absolute disgrace.

ResourceGuy
July 2, 2021 2:34 pm

Now let’s see plots of Chinese household wealth with CO2 emissions and another one showing Chinese wealth and incomes overtaking British incomes.

John Tillman
Reply to  ResourceGuy
July 2, 2021 2:59 pm

The richest 60 million Chinese are a lot wealthier per capita than the UK. But they’re only about 1/24 of the Mainland population. By PPP vs. GDP, Taiwan is way ahead of the UK, Hong Kong even more so, and Singapore off the charts.

MarkW
Reply to  John Tillman
July 2, 2021 3:13 pm

The richest 4% of the Chinese are richer than the average UK’er.
I’m pretty sure you could take the top 4% of pretty much any country, and that would still be true.

John Tillman
Reply to  MarkW
July 2, 2021 4:05 pm

But in how many countries would that be true of the entire population of Britain?

And it would probably extend a lot farther in China than just the top 4%.

Last edited 50 seconds ago by John Tillman
Krishna Gans
July 2, 2021 2:36 pm

And there is that:

comment image

First half year 2021(left) global colder than 2020 (right)

B Clarke
July 2, 2021 2:38 pm

Dare to question a man has been charged with common assault after daring to question whitty the professor who advise the government on covid,https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-57695301

The link with wuwt article, no one can question the government narrative.

Common assault in the UK can mean as little as touching someone, if you don’t touch don’t worry you can be done for harassment or intimidation, you can not question the narrative,

1930s Germany, were back.

Michael in Dublin
July 2, 2021 2:42 pm

Some time ago I read about Scotland – in I think the 13th century – that experienced unseasonably warmer weather for a good part of that century. Farming flourished and the lives of the inhabitants improved. This was documented at the time. Sorry I cannot find the link but perhaps one of Wattsup readers has a link. Historical records and journals often go against the alarmist narrative giving us clearer insights than ice cores and tree rings.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Michael in Dublin
John Tillman
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
July 2, 2021 3:03 pm

It’s clear from population growth that farming flourished in the balmy Medieval Warm Period, setting up Europeans for a fall when the Black Death struck in 1347.

markl
July 2, 2021 2:47 pm

The Marxists have declared 2021 their century to take over everything. To that end only fearmongering is allowed. AGW is only part of the picture.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  markl
July 2, 2021 2:55 pm

Followed by COV-19

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Krishna Gans
July 2, 2021 3:18 pm

I think the most dangerous virus currently circulating in the human population is CAGW-21.

The people infected with this virus suffer from a delusion that humans living in Stone Age conditions would be preferable our current conditions.

Scissor
Reply to  Krishna Gans
July 2, 2021 3:36 pm

imagine there’s no cancer
no diabetes too
no heart disease to die for
there’s nothing wrong with you

imagine all the COVID
(k)illing us today…

you may say i’m a schemer
but i’m not the only one
someday you will be the screamer
when the reset has begun

PaulH
July 2, 2021 3:48 pm

I’m sure Facebook/Twitter/YouTube would not allow links to the BBC article, anyway. Or if they did, they would surround the link with plenty of “dangerous/hateful/misinformation” warnings.

clarence.t
July 2, 2021 3:53 pm

I’m sorry, but it’s an absolute disgrace.

Yes moonbat, basically everything on the BBC is an absolute disgrace. !

Gotta erase that one little bit of reality, though. 😉

Kpar
July 2, 2021 4:02 pm

Anything less than the masses starving in the cold and the dark is unacceptable.

