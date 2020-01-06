FT: “Democracies are ill-suited to deal with climate change”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Another green attack on Democracy; According to the Financial Times, giving ordinary people a say over public policy impedes climate action, because we don’t care enough about other people’s problems.
Democracies are ill-suited to deal with climate change
It is tempting to say the problem is too abstract but the focus should be on the economy
Harrowing images of Australian bushfires and Californian wildfires should be blowing a hole in such complacency. But they also crystallise how hard it is for democracies to mobilise public action. If images of Sydney enshrouded in smoke, or Napa Valley in flames, cannot arouse the voter’s imagination, what will? Those hoping the world’s wealthiest countries will take more of a lead on climate change must confront three hard truths.
The first is that politicians struggle to look beyond the electoral cycle. It is hard enough for a government to invest in education, which can take years to show results. It is that much more difficult to take unpopular actions to reduce carbon dioxide output that might take generations to bear fruit, and even then go unrecognised.
The second obstacle to climate change action is uncertainty. It is impossible to establish that any single disaster is entirely man-made. Despite the summer fires in Siberia, heat deaths in Pakistan and two once-in-a-century storms hitting Houston in two years, natural disasters occurred before the era of climate change. …
The third obstacle is — how to put it? — human nature. … I have spoken to people who are more exercised by Greta Thunberg’s mannerisms than with the content of her message. They find the fact that a 17-year-old girl is lecturing grown-ups on climate change more grating than the likely extinction of the Great Barrier Reef. We filter what we want to see.
If we want action, the best response is to talk about the economy. The age of abstract climate change is over. The 2018 fires cost California an estimated $400bn, according to Accuweather. That is more than half the annual US defence budget. …https://www.ft.com/content/636327d0-2e36-11ea-a126-99756bd8f45e
I’m glad a climate action advocate has finally gotten the message the Greta effect only works on people who already believe. When this message filters through to the top, we might see less of her.
Sadly Edward does not go on enlighten us about his version of the ideal eco-fascist utopia which should replace our current freedoms. His feeble suggestion, “to talk about the economy”, undermines his position that Democracies are not well suited to dealing with long term problems.
If people can be persuaded to take climate action by talking about the economy, surely this means Democracy works?
And yet democracies are perfectly suited to stopping leftist stupidity which is all Man Caused Globall Warmining is.
Dictatorships are ideally suited to deal with climate change, as well as any pesky ideas about freedom or life or liberty or the pursuit of happiness.
This has always been about imposing a global totalitarian government. And they’re finally admitting to it.
Good thing we’re not a democracy then.
Brennan and friends tried, and Pelosi/Lawfare continue to try to defeat the people’s choice. If they had or do succeed, we won’t have democracy and we will have a GND.
Spot on Craig. We (speaking of those in the US) are a republic. Though the left keeps trying to eliminate the republican nature of our government by making it “more democratic” (see the push to eliminate the electoral college, to make the Senate more like the house in regards to distribution of senators by population instead of by state, etc.). It’s easier to get a tyranny of the majority in a true democracy, and from there to establish their global totalitarian government dreams.
“>>> Democracies are ill-suited to deal with climate change <<<”
Why? Because voters see right through the hokum of the eco-fascist demagoguery and reject it wholesale?
In a sense, the FT is right, Stalin would have had all the AGW nutters rounded up and either shot or sent to a gulag in Siberia, whereas we have to tolerate their deranged fear mongering and violent wet dream fantasies ( think 10:10 ).
The climate is changing and is appearing to be warming .
CO2 is also increasing .
Some scientists and lots of politicians say CO2 is the cause and must be taxed .
Very difficult to disprove a theory that makes so much money .
Yes the great difficulty lies in proving that CO2 and warming are directly connected. There are way too many other possibilities.
If there is a scientific case for a climate emergency, then sit down with us and prove it to us.
If they had done that…proved their case, a Free Democracy would have been the very best platform from which to launch remediation…with enthusiasm and innovation and sacrifice motivated by self preservation.
Instead, the Climate Alarmists have used Media Propaganda and Political Force instead of logic and persuasion. They did not do it the right way because they can’t.
Plus, their plans to solve the “problem” do not even come remotely close to solving the stated problem. It does wipe out Free Enterprise and that only stiffens our certainties and resolve.
” … natural disasters occurred before the era of climate change. …”
The “era of climate change” ?
I don’t know what is an “era of climate change”, but we are clearly in an era of complete idiotic pseudo-journalism.
I think “era of climate change” means both Krakatoa and the end of the Little Ice Age happened at about the time we want to start the temperature record.
Then who will decide, who decides?
Has the FT any thoughts on that?
I am prepared to act as “Big Brother”, if the cash is right!
They should try protesting outside a shiny new coal fired power plant in China and see how well suited non democracies are to dealing with climate change.
Not clear Eric if that is your summary or the original caption on the AP photo, but either way it is a correct observation of Green thinking.
However that opinion makes no sense.
How are the China (and India) disregarding short term hardship and focusing on long term goals?
They are on record and very vocal that they intend to use fossil fuels until they catch up with the west and their stated longer term goal is to consider leveling off in 2030.
Their real long term goal is economic dominance over the West, and being a supplier of “renewable” equipment fits right in. Meanwhile their contribution to global CO2 emissions will dwarf the rest of the world’s. What’s your plan for that Mr. Luce?