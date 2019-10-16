The Conversation: “democracy may be an obstacle to … action … on climate change”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
PHD student Christian Elliott is worried that democracy, the tendency for Conservatives to sometimes win elections, is impeding vital progress on climate change; though he hopes that reframing the issue and tackling negative stereotypes may bring Conservatives on board.
Both conservatives and liberals can agree on action on climate change
October 16, 2019 9.18am AEDT
Christian Elliott PhD Student and Researcher, Department of Political Science, University of Toronto
We tend to assume that democracies, over the long arc of history, work towards progress and justice. But with an issue like climate change, we’re running out of time.
It may come as a surprise, but at the moment, democracy may be an obstacle to the rapid action we need on climate change.
Democratic governments naturally swing back and forth between conservative and liberal control. But environmental issues are increasingly associated with liberal values exclusively in countries like Canada and the United States.
The transition from a liberal government to a conservative one often leads to a relapse of environmental policies, including program cuts, delays and even outright rejections or silencing of the science underlying climate change.
…
If political psychology is any indication, there’s clearly an opportunity to bring conscientiously minded conservatives into the environmental movement.
…
We have real world examples of this approach at play. Though by name the “Green New Deal” is associated with large-scale American public investment and thus “big government,” it’s also sensitive to the plight of citizens that might otherwise embody a conservative anti-environment sentiment.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/both-conservatives-and-liberals-can-agree-on-action-on-climate-change-124878
Christian goes on to argue coal miners and oil rig workers will ultimately embrace the green new deal, because the GND will provide renewable jobs to replace lost fossil fuel jobs.
No doubt Christian will soon find a home for his political science skills in a policy think tank or ministerial advisory panel, where he will work hard to reduce the scope for Democracy and partisanship to interrupt efforts to save the world from climate change.
We can’t let the ordinary people rule themselves – that is democracy and ‘correct’ decisions will never always be made. We MUST have a King or Emperor. There is no other choice.
Right….!
(sarc for those who don’t understand)
The other alternative he seems to promoting is only people who agree with him get a vote. It’s a variation of the over educated stupids idea that people should have to pass some IQ test that they set to vote.
Lets face it this stupid pratt will be one of the first against the wall when he starts his little revolution.
LbB wrote: “The other alternative he seems to promoting is only people who agree with him get a vote. ”
LdB, I believe they call that facism. The very thing they accuse of others….
We have Liberals and Conservatives because it provides an evolutionary advantage. Sometimes Liberals are good for society and sometimes they are poison. Same for conservatives.
The problem is that Liberals can’t imagine that Conservatives could possibly be right.
When have liberals ever been right?
PS: The vast majority of things that liberals claim as their successes, were being provided by capitalists already.
Shorter work week? Provided by worker productivity gains as a result of capitalism.
Welfare? Already being provided by increased wealth which was the result of capitalism. The difference is that voluntary welfare actually helps people escape poverty, while government welfare traps people in poverty.
It’s just standard r-selection vs k-selection. R-selected liberals thrive in times of ease, while k-selected conservatives thrive in times of hardship.
Except the k-selected conservatives would also thrive in times of ease, if they didn’t have liberals stealing all their stuff.
Love the evolutionary reproductive strategy nomenclature!
The function of liberals is to make mistakes.
The function of conservatives is to prevent mistakes being corrected.
“Democratic governments naturally swing back and forth between conservative and liberal control.”
I think he means the tendency to vote the party in power out on the theory that the other one couldn’t possibly be any worse. Which means that the labels on the parties don’t matter. The ‘liberal’ party is now the ‘socialist’ party. Who knows what the other party is. And if there are more than two major parties, then what?
Justin Trudeau has also stated that he admires the Chinese “basic dictatorship”.
https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/justin-trudeau-seemingly-admires-chinas-basic-dictatorship-at-toronto-fundraiser
Justin said: “There is a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say we need to go green, we need to start, you know, investing in solar.” Like, y’know, I mean, totally!
That is the Marxist-child who is the current Prime Minister of Canada. He and his father Pierre (aka “le petit PET”) were also great admirers of Fidel Castro. Those who voted to elect Trudeau should stay home on voting day – they are clearly too stupid and/or corrupted to vote.
This Trudeau imbecile and his Marxist minions have done enormous, possibly irreparable harm to Canada. It is entirely possible that this was their deliberate intent, like Chavez in Venezuela or Mugabe in Zimbabwe – destroy the economy and live like kings atop a ruined nation.
It’s incredible how similar in appearance Justin and Fidel are. I’m sure that’s just a coincidence though.
Yes, bring on the tyranny.
The noble cause fallacy invoked yet again. It’s been the pattern ever since the famous “we don’t have time” to get the science right. My cause is nobler than thou.
Of course we’ll accept the scientific interpretation of a PoliSci major. He’s a Ph.D., that’s a scientist, right?
He hasn’t “earned” a Ph.D. yet. He’s in a program to do so. In actual science fields, the fraction of Ph.D students who do not succeed in earning their degree can be significant. In PolisSci, it’s probably just a matter of putting in the effort and time.
How dare you ask that.
A political scientist is as much a scientist as is a climate scientist, a sweet scientist, or a Christian Scientist.
Next you’ll be asking whether a koala bear is a bear.
Koalas aren’t bears anyway. They are marsupials. But I’m guessing you already knew that.
That went right over your head.
Keyes, you are out of control, man!
Who are you gonna mock next…Scientologists?
Are you gonna ask us if peanuts are not nuts?
Are tomatoes a fruit or a veggie?
Do we have to know if pineapples are pines or apples, to keep up with you?
Who was the Chinese feller who modified the game of checkers to the Chinese version?
Arabic numerals, fireflies, glow worms, starfish (and do not get me started on jellyfish…they taste terrible with peanut butter!), sea horses, strawberries, Panama hats, Bombay duck, Catgut…will you try to tell us these are mere sobriquets?
Next you will be asking us how many islands are in the 1000 Islands, or where the Battle of Bunker Hill was fought!
Nicholas,
This is hardly the amphitheatre in which to re-litigate the Legume Wars, though I’m sure the peanut gallery would applaud the spectacle as mindlessly as ever.
What I will say is that peas is not only not vegetables, it isn’t even things.
Look it up (if you don’t already know the etymology) and spare a thought for the much younger Brad who was bullied for years, in his adorable lil boater hat and short-pants, for the social crime of owning a slightly better edition of the OED than anyone else, one which honest-to-god did not boast an entry for “gullible.” I didn’t even get that old joke kids used to play at the expense of each other’s credulity, because for me it really was a wild goose chase tracking down a definition. I did find it, you’ll be glad to know, in a note under the transitive verb ‘to gull.’
I would be refrying more than I could chew to attempt at a relitigating of the time period encompassed by Napoleon’s 100 days, let alone the rarely fabled Legume wars.
It was not exactly my fava, right?
I am just glad you did not attempt to take a swing at auditing the softball I lobbed WRT the Scientology. What with the whole religion being invented by an actual science writer, even if it was just to win a bet.
Oh, sure…some could argue that he was a science FICTION writer, and I bet that they would win that argument, but still…
Granted, his fiction could not hold a votive candle to that of Mary Baker Eddy.
But I would stack engrams as the cause of all human suffering, against the idea that sickness was an illusion caused by lack of prayer, any day!
I know some may choose to dress a guy down for saying these things, and I would sure hate to get dressed down in public, at least not without my Joseph Smith-approved magic underwear on…but that is a discussion for a latter day.
Breed’s Hill, actually.
“Christian goes on to argue coal miners and oil rig workers will ultimately embrace the green new deal, because the GND will provide renewable jobs to replace lost fossil fuel jobs.”
Is an undertaker a renewable job?
People that think renewables can replace a significant fraction of fossil fuel energy are not very bright.
No …. but a welfare check is. The job posting looks like this:
WANTED …. Green Energy Engineer
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES …. sit on own porch, go fishing, pick up cans, hang out at your favorite hangout, volunteer as a protestor, … or just about anything you want to do.
PAY …. cumulative pay and benefits package is estimated around $30,000, and includes competitive pay determined by the welfare department, a free company phone, healthcare (Medicaid), retirement plan (Social Security), bill pay assistance, free lunches for your children and an earned income tax credit.
APPLY AT GOVERNMENT OFFICE …. equal opportunity employer, prior experience in fossil fuel energy sector preferred
They’ll get jobs carrying turmeric lattes for political “scientists”
Christian forgets to mention that work is optional under the GND. As OAC noted in her GND vision statement, a living wage is provided to those who are unable or unwilling to work.
Now we all know that climate alarmists are all unwilling to work as evidenced by their endless protest time on paid welfare and constant calls for socialism and a living wage. I can only assume that Christian thinks the GND society will consist of idle progressives sitting in their comfortable government provided social housing and enjoying life on the comfortable living wage, while conservatives flock to their new RE jobs and try and keep the electricity flowing by either blowing on idle turbines or shining torches on the solar collectors at night, in order to maintain the progressives energy intensive blog and Netflix lifestyles.
Keep dreamin 😉
When Obama had both houses of congress he failed to get Cap and Trade passed into law. Even Dems. realized it was a losing issue.
David, Cap and Trade is what got me to have a look at OMG! CO2-based CAGW and “The Science” behind it.
“The Science” was created to support CO2-based CAGW with Cap and Trade being the solution. Cap and Trade was designed to pick all but a few pockets and send us down the road to serfdom and perdition.
I wasn’t the only one to perk up my ears when Cap and Trade was proposed. Until that was proposed, to me, CAGW was just so much background noise and “maybe so, maybe not, but it could be a thing.”
I was and am old enough and experienced enough to know that anytime anyone wants your money to “Save The Planet”** it’s time to RUN! Run like the wind!
**As that noted philosopher George Carlin pointed out, the Planet doesn’t need saving. It’s doing just fine.
“If political psychology is any indication, there’s clearly an opportunity to bring conscientiously minded conservatives into the environmental movement.”
Not with a gun pointed at my head. I don’t know how he will address such an issue in his “PhD” thesis.
“…the GND will provide renewable jobs to replace lost fossil fuel jobs.”
The operative word is: will. That is, the future will bring the fruits of the Green New Deal, just you wait, and wait, and wait, and…. There is no end to speculations of future bounties from solar and wind as has been demonstrated, present day renewables are only viable with government subsidies. Your electric car, solar panels, wind turbines as far as the eye can see all become cost prohibitive without adding public money, lots of public money.
As a reality check, and some Californians may make the connection, spending dollars on solar and wind energy by pubic utilities means those dollars are not available to maintain the electrical transmission lines, such that when the winds knocking down trees, bringing down those high voltage lines and causing sparks in dry tinder areas results in wildfires, which when fanned by Santa Anna winds fires spread quickly. There is a growing awareness that spending money now for renewables means no money for later on to do preventative maintenance. The situation is known as: “opportunity lost costs.”
Liberals spending money now means that there is no more money to correct the mistake when the paradigm in vogue today is wrong.
Socialists are people who think that using 15 people instead of 10 to do the same job is an improvement.
I sincerely hope that this fellow (Elliott?) finds himself in a cold and snowy place that he can’t leave without a shovel… and his shovel left him because he doesn’t believe in snow.
The list of impediments to climate action keeps growing.
Let me get this straight. To save the planet (which is “alive”) from dying (which is like “totally a thing that planets can do”), we’re going to have to live without such luxuries as:
—democracy (source: Christian Elliot, various climatomanic Sinolators before him)
—transparency in science (Lewandowsky https://www.nature.com/news/research-integrity-don-t-let-transparency-damage-science-1.19219)
—the scientific method in science (Oreskes)
…if you call that living. At what point does it cease to be worth it?
If I remember correctly, in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”, the enemy, the “Living Planet”, out to destroy Mankind and “Every-thing-else”kind, was named “Ego”.
I’d prefer that what these Elitist Egos’ want to become reality (us Muggles in their rightful place) in the name of saving Ma’ Gaia, remains a fantasy.
Brad: Its not really a moral or a value judgement issue.
Rather you should ask : At what point are people so at odds with whatever reality actually is that they become incapable of staying alive?
If you haven’t read Joseph Tainter’s ‘Collapse of Complex Societies’, you should.
His general thesis is that as a societies resource base becomes exhausted or inadequate, for a growing population, it reacts by building yet more bureaucracy to exploit and distribute it to the point where managing the society becomes and impossibly heavy burden and a rapid meltdown to a far simpler society (usually with less population) happens.
Western Civilisation, it appears to me, is now too complex and technical for politicians to handle, regardless of democracy. It is also beyond most of the people who have a real stake in it – the middle class – who are now in the anomalous position of enjoying its benefits without having a clue as to how it all works. The epitome of that is Extinction Rebellion, who are as incompetent and ignorant a bunch of doublethinking hypocrites as it is possible to get.
The fact of the matter is that finding an executive who are benign, competent across a vast range of disciplines and have a coherent visions of the future towards which to work is about as likely as magic money trees and Unicorn farts.
The irony of this article is that it is precisely people such as the author himself who need to be prevented from voting, and yet to do that would be to introduce something far worse than Extinction Rebellion.
An executive that cannot be challenged, and therefore need not be either benign or competent.
We are seeing this in the European Union, today.
The West’s response to rising technological dependence has been along the lines of Michel’s ‘Iron law of oligarchy’ – that is the rise of a professional ruling elite – a civil service, or deep state, that stands behind an increasingly irrelevant puppet government which is democratically elected, but does nothing at all other than distract with faux debates about irrelevant issues.
The problem is, that this antidemocratic model has been around since WWII and is the sort of thing the author wants to see. It is already here. And it is failing us. Democracy has been a façade for as long as I can remember. One or another party gets to power, meddles, does some damage or some good depending on sheer happenstance, and is quietly replaced as soon as the public is bored, but the main directions of social development are happening elsewhere.
No, the problem today is that the deep state itself has shown itself to be venal and incompetent. The very oligarchy that has made a mockery of democracy has got complacent and venal and far from benign. Even the professional technocrats no longer understand the society they are creating.
And they fear the last vestiges of Democracy are about to overthrow them. Democracy does not exist to ‘carry out the will of the people’ . How could it? No. It exists for one reason and one reason alone., To sack without violent revolution an oligarchy, a political class, and executive, who, in the end, are so incompetent that the alternative couldn’t possibly be worse.
We have, I believe , allowed this complex network of power and influence and money to control us too long already. Their delusion that society not only can be controlled, but should be controlled is outmoded. The reality of those who apply the discipline of systems analysis to society is that it has to be too complex to be controlled by a top down imposed system The antidote to Tainter is conservatism and devolution and grass roots democracy. That is, we must allow localised freedom, of smaller autonomous units and not pretend to second guess the future and let society develop in a laissez faire manner until something is obviously wrong, and then, when the popular consensus is that it is wrong, we pressure the executive to fix it, and if they don’t, we use democracy to sack them.
This is precisely what is happening with Trump in the USA and with Brexit in the EU. Enough people have had enough, and the mechanisms of democracy are being used to sack the old order. Which is why articles like this are being written – to justify the suspension of democracy that threatens the existing oligarchy. Remember that Marxism and Socialism and Ecology are no longer opposition tools of radical thought, they are fully absorbed into the system and are now merely empty rhetoric used to justify the existence and increase of the oligarchy. Today the threat to that oligarchy is not from communism, it is from democracy.
Towards what, then, should we be striving? At one level the answer is, we simply don’t know and cannot know. The existing oligarchy appears to believe that it all can be controlled and their narrative is all about centralised power and control. But we know that is utter tosh really. The system that has worked better is benign conservatism. That is, you do NOT pretend to know where society is going. You do not even pretend to know where it ought to be going. You let it develop, and where it’s definitely broken and you can get political consensus, you fix it.
The rest of the time, you shoot pheasants, hunt foxes, play golf or watch the cricket and generally don’t meddle.
But at another level if we accept the complete inability of centralised government to control affectively, anticipate the future or even define a direction, there is still need for governance, and there is one structure that has proved itself reasonably adequate at operating in a cloud of uncertainty, and that is the military. And the key point here is that at a given level the commanders of a platoon, brigade or regiment have a high degree of autonomy. They can make decisions based on local conditions, local intelligence, and local knowledge that the generals cannot.
And I believe that to be a hint as to the direction successful politics and governance must move. Towards decentralisation and devolution., More state power, less federal power. Or in Europe, less EU or even no EU.
If California wants to commit suicide by becoming the first state to ban all fossil fuels, then it should be allowed to do so. As a prime example of what not to do. Then once its executive is sacked, and the people appoint saner politicians, that particular boil is lanced, and we can place the likes of Cortez, Thunberg, Orestes and the like in the gallery of blithering idiots, where they belong. That is, we can allow California to fail as an example, without bringing down the USA. But a federal policy of decarbonisation were pursued, it would destroy the USA.
Exercise what democracy we have left to put in place an executive who are wiser and more humble and allow smaller units to have more autonomy, and see what works in one place and copy it elsewhere. The system is too big to manage centrally. Conservatism isn’t an ideology, it is just what has worked in the past.
In the end Darwin only demands one attribute from society: that it isn’t so badly managed that it collapses and dies. Morality is ultimately not relevant except in that context. The eco warriors would have you believe that society is in danger of imminent collapse because climate change.
Maybe. But it is more in danger of imminent collapse because eco warriors.
The important issue with climate change in a conservative world would be to react only once it was not only obvious, but that full political consensus was achieved that there was a problem, that we could fix the problem and that the cost of fixing it was less than the cost of not fixing it.
The so called ‘liberal’ alarmist movement is there precisely because none of the above conditions have been satisfied.
That there was one fine comment, Leo.
Plus many and many more.
“Conservatism isn’t an ideology,”
That ought to be an (analytic) truth, but I’m not sure it is.
Unfortunately it’s hard to disentangle the specific ideological “content” associated (rightly or wrongly) with conservatism—things like anti-abortionism, certain sexual mores, an instinct to flatten taxation, etc.—from the conservative function from which the word itself derives. I’d like to live in a world where words meant what they ought to mean, because in such a world “conservatism” would refer (as I think you’re arguing) to an opposition to fixing what ain’t broke. That would entail, among other interesting entailments, that revolutionaries inevitably become conservatives once their revolutions have made gains that are worth safeguarding from erosion. I’m sure you’d agree that this is a non-zero set, even if it’s depressingly close to zero. For example, who would want to see the success of the women’s suffrage movement reversed?
I don’t know a better word for my politics than menshevism, though there probably is one. We don’t need another hero. We don’t need to be governed in the Latin sense of the world: steered, guided, by a benevolent/malevolent/indifferent, in/competent cybernaut (the Greek cognate). What we need is to be left in peace and effing quiet so that we can get on with curing cancer[s]. The “government” needs to keep the trains running, collect train-running tithes to pay for it, and then shut up. Like some kind of… and I’m grasping for neologisms here… some kind of civil service, as it were, if that phrase makes sense.
And by curing cancer[s], I mean solving the problems we face, not the problems some messianic w*nker tells us we’re facing.
The one or two percent of your comment that I understood, I enjoyed. As for my modest response, I’m sure you understand more of it than I do.
Many thanks, Leo.
I like your work Brad.
Thank you Leo – one of the most perceptive and coherent commentaries I have ever read as a long-time follower of Anthony’s excellent blog 👏👏👏
Leo Smith,
You say,
“Western Civilisation, it appears to me, is now too complex and technical for politicians to handle, regardless of democracy. ”
You provide no evidence nor reason to support that contention, but you claim it is true because it agrees with assertions of somebody called Joseph Tainter. Your logical fallacy of trusting Tainter’s assertions is called ‘Appeal to Authority’ (see https://www.thoughtco.com/logical-fallacies-appeal-to-authority-250336), and in this case it is a severe error because Tainter is plain wrong.
Having stated your mistaken contention, you provide a long diatribe that consists of a series of assertions all of which are wrong because they require your contention to be correct and it is not. Please think about your contention and see if you can find any evidence (n.b. not appeal to authority) which supports it because you may learn from your failure to find any such evidence.
Richard
Brad, I thought your ‘sarc’ tag was permanently on. What changed that?
My latest bloodwork came back so iron-y, my GP called me Ferrous Bueller. So I’ve gone vegivorous for a couple of weeks. Please don’t mention sarcophagy—I’m one whiff of my neighbor’s barbecue away from backsliding. Fun factoid: for many years, the mammoth in Sesame Street haunted my nightmares. I was convinced he had Mad Mastodon Disease, because the other muppets kept referring to him as encephalophagous. At their wits’ end my parents took me to pediatrician after pediatrician but there was nothing they could do. With any luck I’d grow out of it, they said, and sure enough I was sleeping like a baby by 30.
Anyway, Leo’s comment was a tour-de-force. What did I write to deserve such an erudite riposte? /serious
Alright Brad, but can you please let me catch my breathe from the laughing fit I caught after reading this obvious truism:
“Though by name the “Green New Deal” is associated with large-scale American public investment and thus “big government,” it’s also sensitive to the plight of citizens that might otherwise embody a conservative anti-environment sentiment.”
…prior to your next comment?
Hi Nicholas, long time no excuse.
I can’t be held to account for the truisms of others—altruisms, I believe the Romans called them. Since when did calling someone’s contribution a tour-de-force of erudition imply endorsement?
I’m sure many more gems will be unearthed over the coming weeks and months as the faster readers among us get to the end of Leo’s comment.
I have set aside a few days next week to read Leo’s post, but to be honest, I never even got to that part of your comment…my side was splitting, for some reason I can barely enunciate without a recurrence, halfway through the part about Sesame Street-induced nightmares. Mena-mena do do do-do-do!
So not all pigs are equal after all.
all pigs are equal, it’s just that some pigs are more equal than others. As it’s always been with leftist ideologues (who always assume they will be counted among the more equal pigs).
Ironically it’s the US who they hate who are actually reducing Emissions of harmless plant food while the Centrally planned States are doing the most harm to the environment. This movement is immune to facts as it was always about implementing a global socialist government, it was never about the environment.
Well, he’ll get a faculty job at a liberal college, regurgitate these platitudes in worthless journals and meetings, bewail the intransigence of “deniers” at every opportunity, …
and never have to out and shovel coal or dig a ditch or empty trash a day in his life to feed himself
I keep asking people and I cannot get a straight answer.
“What the Hell is “climate change”.
I know what “climate” is, and how it is classified, and how it is intended to compare weather in one region with weather in another. Yet I do not know of any regions whose climate has changed significantly in the last hundred years.
Yet some people insist the “the climate is always changing”.
Yes, over the millennia no doubt they all change. and is specific geological history some of these changes have taken place over the thirty years or so it is necessary to monitor a change.
But do you know what “climate change” is?
“ over the thirty years or so it is necessary to monitor a change. ”
30 years is a common length of a house mortgage.
“Climate Normals” are based on 30 years of weather data.
High School reunions begin to fall apart after the 30th.
None of these have anything to do with climate change.
These people appear totally unaware of the massive expansion in mining that will be required to meet the demands for minerals that go into making wind turbines, solar panels and batteries. Coal miners will still mine the black stuff, just of the coking rather than thermal variety as steel demand increases. Children in the DRC can look forward to more job opportunities in the cobalt mines and we’ll see activists become deranged as they try to come to terms with the dichotomy between their instinct to stop all mining on environmental grounds and the need to open up new mining areas across the globe despite the environmental consequences.
Another university on my grad “do not hire list”.
I hope Harvard is somewhere near the top of your list, in light of their inaction in response to Geoff Chambers’ complaint 12 months ago (https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/12/23/oreskes-harvard-and-the-destruction-of-scientific-revolutions/).
One of the defining differences between liberals and conservatives is their attitude towards the long term. Liberals don’t care about the long term. That is why I don’t believe that liberals really care about the environment. It is why they can be such hypocrites about using fossil fuels. They don’t really care. It’s conservatives who care about the future. The ecology stuff is a way to get long-term thinking people who don’t understand economics to vote for the liberal side of the spectrum.
No, liberals do care about the long term; they’ve been working tirelessly for a century or more to achieve their goals. But the ‘long term’ for them is them ruling over the rest of the human race forever… and they don’t care how many they kill or how many lives they destroy to achieve that.
Fortunately it appears Trudeau is now so desperate he’s had to call in Obama to vouch for him, which probably means his polls show he’ll be out of a job next week.
“The transition from a liberal government to a conservative one often leads to a relapse of environmental policies, including program cuts, delays and even outright rejections or silencing of the science underlying climate change.”
Really?? Have a look at East Germany during the Cold War, where ‘Liberal’ (socialist) environmental rules prevailed, and West Germany, where Democracy values prevailed. East Germany destroyed all its forest by burning brown coal, while West Germany built nuclear power stations. West Germany produced Mercedes, BMW’s, VW’s and Porsche’s, while East Germany produced…Trabants. Please look them up.
Climate change has never been about climate; it’s all about change. Change to socialism, as this misguided student proves.
‘Democracy is an obstacle to socialism’. Yep; I hope a good one, and it better stay that way.
Great comparison.
Germany once consisted of many kingdoms, was then later made a republic 1871-1945. Then later on Germany was split in West and East Germany for many years. Recently in 1990 East Germany was then united again with West Germany and is now one republic again called Germany.
The political, financial and ecological transitions during the existence of East Germany tell a story that may repeat itself with completion of something like the fascistic GND in equally advanced societies as the German societies like the US. Comparison to China’s history may be less helpful, as their whole history and society is very different to that of Germany and the US.
C. Elliot is likely a great fan of the achievements of Mao Tse Tung in applying social and economic policies to achieve rapid results. Mao’s Great Leap Forward provided poor farmers with government jobs in village steel making endeavors to catch up with the Soviet Union. The amazing results? At least 45 million dead from famine caused by preventing farmers from planting and harvesting, and from widespread destruction of birds. Proponents imposing the Green New Deal would likely achieve even more spectacular results in today’s larger developing countries.
45 million died in Mao’s Great Leap Forward…
“vital” progress on climate? There is nothing nothing vital about it. Climate action programs are completely futile because they are non solutions to make believe problems. It doesn’t matter, it won’t change the climate one jot or tittle, any more than throwing virgins in the volcano did for primitive peoples.
And green jobs replacing energy sector jobs? You can count the numbers of green energy jobs created on one hand.
It’s vital that they use climate to gain total control of energy and industry before the grand solar minimum really gets going.
They have a short time to achieve their goals, and it’s rapidly running out.
The following was sent October 16, 2019 to journalists, editors and publishers in the USA and Canadian media – for the record.
The global warming scam was never about the climate – it was always a smokescreen for totalitarian control by a corrupted elite.
The same dire consequences await the British, American and Canadian people – a blighted life under the totalitarian boot.
Everyone involved in perpetuating the global warming/climate change scam is a liar, a fraudster and a traitor to their country.
AN OPEN LETTER TO CANADIAN MEDIA – BOUGHT BY TRUDEAU’S $600 MILLION?
TRUDEAU’S “ZERO-CARBON” POLICY WILL FORCE US INTO POVERTY, EXCEPT FOR HIS ELITE:
NO PRIVATE CARS OR TRUCKS; NO MORE PLANE FLIGHTS; NO MORE LUXURIES; NO MORE MEAT.
Today, this article was finally published by an honest Canadian newspaper, the Provost News – a little Alberta paper with the courage to do what the majors could not – publish the truth.
This article was first published online in the USA on October 1, 2019,
THE LIBERALS’ COVERT GREEN PLAN FOR CANADA – POVERTY AND DICTATORSHIP
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/10/01/the-liberals-covert-green-plan-for-canada-poverty-and-dictatorship/
The major Canadian media were afraid to touch this story, allegedly (according to two journalists) because they were afraid of losing their share of the $600 million in federal largesse that Trudeau used to buy their loyalty.
I have verified the credibility of my confidential informant, and he is 5-Star. With his permission, I even offered to introduce him to the editors. None of this mattered – the major papers still would not print the truth.
The question now is: Will Canadian media still try to bury this story, or will they publish it without further delay?
Regards, Allan MacRae
Calgary
Excerpt:
A highly credible gentleman wrote me as follows, concerning his recent conversation with an Ottawa insider.
The insider, he said, had been working on an advisory group to the Trudeau government. The group was not formed to discuss policy for the 5 year horizon that governments are usually interested in but to develop policies for the further future, 20 to 40 years out. The implication was that the group had concluded that the present economic model was flawed and had to be replaced. “Unregulated consumerism was unsustainable and people would have to learn to make do with less. The government would have to have more control over people to enforce their austerity and the wealth of developed nations would have to be redistributed to help undeveloped nations.”
These are not new ideas. For decades, intellectuals and politicians have argued that our consumer society, based on individual market demand, is a flawed system that generates waste, excess and environmental degradation.
The insider’s assessment also reflects the current underlying motivation behind the rise of climate change as the defining issue of our time. The words reflect the motives of environmentalists and climate activists who are using the climate “emergency” as a front for larger political and ideological ambitions. What they are pursuing as an economic revolution ushered in through the back door. They are yelling fire and then using the resultant fear to impose a new economic and political order.
It is possible that I was the first scientist to have my account with The zconversation locked. When I ask to have it opened, I get a response that no further correspondence will be entered into.
How ironic it is for the author to he quoted above ” …even outright rejections or silencing of the science underlying climate change.”
How dumb do you have to be, when you fail to realise that your own mob are the worst offenders? Geoff S
Democracy may be an obstacle to action on climate …
but so can the need for a scientific basis for the attribution of wild fire and extreme weather events to fossil fuel emissions that can serve as the basis for the proposal that climate action will solve the wild fire and extreme weather problems being used to sell climate action.
https://tambonthongchai.com/2019/10/17/agw-flood/
So Christian found an article on Kotter’s Change methodology and is writing his PhD based upon it. Good for him. https://www.mindtools.com/pages/article/newPPM_82.htm
He obviously is not up with Bentham’s greatest good Utility Ethics, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Utilitarianism i.e. the way we enact a Democratically elected government, or the fact that the “social cost of Carbon”, Co2, is still net negative according to fellow Canadian actual PhD’s. https://www.worldscientific.com/doi/abs/10.1142/S2010007817500063
Pretty disappointing for a Political Major in truth.
A political science PhD student?
Oh dear!
Piled higher and deeper…
I firmly believe that the (current group of) the left lack imagination. They seem to have an inability to think in the abstract. Why this may be so I have no idea but I do have lefty friends that are like this. I find it increasingly difficult to have a meaningful conversation with them. For example, they agree that science has the answers but fail to grasp the concept that it’s possible for some scientists to be complete morons due their own inability to think outside the box.
https://www.learning-mind.com/abstract-thinking/
Which Socialist country are you looking at Christian that prevents pollution; is reducing their CO₂ emissions; and is gladly sabotaging their economies by exchanging consistent producers of high quality electricity in favor of territory eating, bird and bat destroying inefficient unreliable renewable energy?
Next, Student Christian Elliott, what have you done to eliminate all usages and dependencies of fossil fuel in your life?
No heat, no synthetic clothes, no synthetic insulation, no metals, no plastics, no vinyl furniture or shoes, no clothes that you did not harvest, clean, card, convert into roving, spin into thread/yarn, knit/weave into clothes, no fossil fuel cooked meals, no straws, no plates, no cups, no glasses, etc. etc. etc.
Otherwise, you are just as phoney as you intimate others are as you pretend that totalitarian government will save you, your country, your Earth.
You’re a fool, Christian. And utterly delusional fool.
I would allow for the possibility, given the age of most grad students, that he is merely utterly miseducated.
Oh, yeah…and a fool.
The climate cult has always been a thinly disguised excuse to over throw capitalist democracy and replace it with a global totalitarian socialist state. Then siphon the money of the first world and equally divide it amongst people who don’t know how to make it.
The problem is when you get rid of capitalism there is no more money and everyone lives in poverty, but the climate cult thinks wealth will magically keep producing itself.
There is progress (i.e. monotonic), but dissimilar from their conception. Still, there are overlapping and converging interests, so reconcile.
Surprise? Not!
You know it will take a dictatorial form of socialism to implement the diktats of Climate Change fraud.
But, fear not Comrades – it’s only a transitional state to ‘true’ communism.
“…he will work hard to reduce the scope for Democracy and partisanship to interrupt efforts to save the world from climate change.”
It would be a great feat if he could decrease the partisanship that has plagued the issue of climate change. Science and its interpretation should not be partisan. It seems to me that policy issues are too often conflated with science, or reflected in the ways that people view the science. The rational approach is to look at the science on its own merits, and then based on that make policy decisions. My impression is that many conservatives are so concerned with policies that would be suggested by the science that they want to reject the science, and this is not rational. Nor is it rational to reject the science out of a desire to believe that liberal ideology has corrupted the way science is done and interpreted by the majority of scientists, especially when most people get their views of science from the media rather than from the original research papers.
Correct. Science should never be partisan. However, you are talking about climate science which is all politics.
Science and its interpretation should not be partisan
Indeed it shouldn’t. Climate Science however has been nothing but for decades. The IPCC is a political, not a scientific, body.
“We are running out of time”
ie: If we don’t get this free enterprise democracy thing reined in and the populace under tight control quickly, our manipulative climate fraud will be exposed, and all our work will have been wasted.
Hi Richard,
The “manipulative climate fraud” may already be exposed. Veteran Meteorologist Joe D”Aleo and I are writing a paper now, and are just waiting for the final harvest data from the Northern Great Plains.
The IPCC’s CAGW hypothesis assumes that increased fossil fuel combustion will cause increased atmospheric CO2 and runaway global WARMING, and also assumes that the Sun has little or no impact on global temperatures.
Decades ago we rejected that CAGW hypothesis as false, and in 2002 I published a prediction of global cooling starting by 2020-2030, modified about five years ago to “about 2020 or sooner”, primarily driven by low solar activity, not CO2 – and that prediction is now materializing.
Maybe it’s “weather, not climate” – it’s too early to know for certain – but it is the exact OPPOSITE of the climate alarmists scary predictions of runaway warming. The alarmists will probably shift effortlessly to their “wilder weather” nonsense, a “non-falsifiable hypothesis” that is non-scientific drivel.
“A theory that is not refutable by any conceivable event is non-scientific.” – Karl Popper
The gullible public may be deceived, but honest, competent scientists will not – based on all the evidence, the CAGW hypothesis is falsified to all except the most deluded and corrupt climate extremists.
Regards, Allan
HISTORIC MIDWEST BLIZZARD HAS FARMERS SEEING “MASSIVE CROP LOSSES…AS DEVASTATING AS WE’VE EVER SEEN”
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/historic-midwest-blizzard-has-farmers-seeing-massive-crop-lossesas-devastating-weve-ever
by Tyler Durden
Tue, 10/15/2019 – 13:25
[excerpt]
Authored by Michael Snyder via The End of The American Dream blog,
An unprecedented October blizzard that hit just before harvest time has absolutely devastated farms all across the U.S. heartland.
As you will see below, one state lawmaker in North Dakota is saying that the crop losses will be “as devastating as we’ve ever seen”. This is the exact scenario that I have been warning about for months, and now it has materialized. Due to endless rain and horrific flooding early in the year, many farmers in the middle of the country faced very serious delays in getting their crops planted. So we really needed good weather at the end of the season so that the crops could mature and be harvested in time, and that did not happen. Instead, the historic blizzard that we just witnessed dumped up to 2 feet of snow from Colorado to Minnesota. In fact, one city in North Dakota actually got 30 inches of snow. In the end, this is going to go down as one of the worst crop disasters that the Midwest has ever seen, and ultimately this crisis is going to affect all of us.
According to the USDA, only 15 percent of all U.S. corn and only 14 percent of all U.S. soybeans had been harvested as of October 6th.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/06/15/co2-global-warming-climate-and-energy-2/
{excerpt]
10. I wrote in an article published 1Sept2002 in the Calgary Herald:
“If [as we believe] solar activity is the main driver of surface temperature rather than CO2, we should begin the next cooling period by 2020 to 2030.”
I will stand with this prediction – for moderate, natural cooling, similar to that which occurred from ~1940 to the Great Pacific Climate Shift of 1977, despite accelerating fossil fuel combustion and atmospheric CO2. Similar cooling occurred from ~1945 to 1977 as fossil fuel consumption accelerated.
I now think global cooling will start closer to 2020. The following plot explains why (Fig.10).
I hope to be wrong, because humanity and the environment suffer during cold periods.
Fig.10 – Apparent Coherence of Total Solar Irradiance, Sea Surface Temperature and Lower Tropospheric Temperature, interrupted by the 1998 El Nino
http://woodfortrees.org/plot/pmod/offset:-1360/scale:0.2/plot/hadsst3gl/from:1980/plot/uah6/from:1980
Lab, Oct 16. I do think that a basic test be conducted. Herein Australia we had a case of a elected MP of Chinese origin is being investigated by the Electoral Commission She had a big poster in Chinese outside the booths and when later translated it was telling the Chinese who did not speak English how they had to vote for her.
MJE VK5ELL
Dang!
How long did it take for someone to translate it?
“…democracy may be an obstacle to the rapid action we need on climate change …”.
Hooray!
“…the tendency for Conservatives to sometimes win elections, is impeding vital progress on climate change.”
I would have to say he got this part right.
People who know a liar is lying, and are sitting in control of the levers the liar wants to pull, will indeed make life more difficult for said liars.
With a bit of luck and a lot of tenacity, we can indeed make life very difficult for them to get on with their evil plans an ridiculous nonsense.
Too bad they have realized this.
We need to shut this guy up!
If these people want rapid action on climate change then they should start acting by disconnecting themselves from the grid, selling their cars and stopping their air travel. Of course what these people are demanding is that everyone else must suffer except themselves. Good luck with that !!!
I think you are pushing it to describe the other side as just “liberal”. Socialist (or further left) would be a better description.
I love the language of authoritarianism. So gentle and self assuming. Lets just take away a persons democratic rights. No harm. BTW as Gaulieter of the RedGreen Climate warriors (the new SS) he will probably be allowed business class for all flights.
And it doesnt worry them. Look at the basketballer Le Bron (I think thats his name). Pesky democracy activists in Hong Kong, “getting in the way of my payday”!
Pushing it my eye.
It is a contrived lie, as big as the lie that Nazis were right wing.
I refused to use the word liberal, or progressive, to describe any of them…they are leftists, simple as that.
And getting leftister every day, by every indication.
A meaningless and many times déjà vu nonsense – now as part of a PhD – on “applied idiotic propaganda to push totalitarianism” … the Monty Pythonian climate clownery never ends … 🙁
I hate it when conservatives win elections and undo the damage done by liberals.
All ideologues hate democracy, both left wing and right wing. The first thing ideologues do when they get in control of a government is to suppress the opposition, and cut the nuts out of democratic institutions like the press and free speech and free association, and apolitical government bodies like the judiciary, department of justice, etc.. All such get declared as “the enemies of the people” and “deep state”.
Sound familiar to all you Trumpkins here? It should. Trump is following exactly the same playbook followed by Adolph Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Vladimir Lenin, and now Vladimir Putin – Trump’s current boss and patron.
Democracy is always the enemy of ideology, whether it be political or religious ideology. Freedom of thought and freedom of action and freedom of self-determination is anathema to any True Believer, left or right.