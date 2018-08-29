UN Appointed Climate Science Team Demands The End of Capitalism

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A team of scientists appointed by the United Nations has reported that a free market system cannot provide the economic transition required to defeat climate change.
Scientists Warn the UN of Capitalism’s Imminent Demise
By Nafeez Ahmed
Aug 28 2018, 1:40am
A climate change-fueled switch away from fossil fuels means the worldwide economy will fundamentally need to change.
Capitalism as we know it is over. So suggests a new report commissioned by a group of scientists appointed by the UN Secretary-General. The main reason? We’re transitioning rapidly to a radically different global economy, due to our increasingly unsustainable exploitation of the planet’s environmental resources.
Climate change and species extinctions are accelerating even as societies are experiencing rising inequality, unemployment, slow economic growth, rising debt levels, and impotent governments. Contrary to the way policymakers usually think about these problems, the new report says that these are not really separate crises at all.
…
For the “first time in human history,” the paper says, capitalist economies are “shifting to energy sources that are less energy efficient.” This applies to all forms of energy. Producing usable energy (“exergy”) to keep powering “both basic and non-basic human activities” in industrial civilisation “will require more, not less, effort.”
…
The shift to renewables might help solve the climate challenge, but for the foreseeable future will not generate the same levels of energy as cheap, conventional oil.
…
Read more: https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/43pek3/scientists-warn-the-un-of-capitalisms-imminent-demise
The new report is available here
From the report;
… Rapid economic transition requires proactive governance – markets cannot accomplish the task
It is clear from these examples that strong political governance is required to accomplish the key transitions. Market-based action will not suffice – even with a high carbon price. There must be a comprehensive vision and closely coordinated plans. Otherwise, a rapid system-level transformation toward global sustainability goals is inconceivable. Mazzucato (2013, 2018) has examined this topic from the perspective of innovation policy and argues that historically, major system-level innovations such as the US Apollo program have required the state to set the mission and coordinate and finance much of the related research and development. According to her research, achieving system-level transition has required and will require proactive mission-oriented innovation – it will not be enough for the state to fix “market failures” reactively. Of course, innovation alone is not enough, and we will return to the question of limiting resource use and organizing jobs below. …
Read moreL https://bios.fi/bios-governance_of_economic_transition.pdf
No doubt the United Nations will step in to provide the necessary strong governance if we ask them to.
Orwell missed by only 34 years…..
The problem, good people, is that green energy schemes do not work – I wish they did – but grid-connected wind and solar power FAIL based on high-cost and intermittency – and there is no practical super-battery in most situations to solve the problem.
Energy is my area of expertise and I have a very successful predictive track record. I have two engineering degrees and have studied this subject for many decades.
Fully 85% of global primary energy is fossil fuels, and the rest is hydro and nuclear. Green energy would be near-zero except for massive wasted subsidies and use mandates. Only a few places have enough hydro to provide their needs, and greens hate hydro. The only practical alternative is nuclear, and the greens hate nuclear too.
Without fossil fuels, most people in the developed world would just freeze and starve to death. This means you and your family.
There is strong evidence that climate is relatively INsensitive to increasing atmospheric CO2 and there is no real global warming crisis. The only major impact of increasing CO2 is greatly-increased plant and crop yields – and any resulting warming will be mild and net-beneficial.
Earth is colder-than-optimum for humanity at this time – Excess Winter Mortality totals about 2 million souls per year.
Reference:
COLD WEATHER KILLS 20 TIMES AS MANY PEOPLE AS HOT WEATHER
By Joseph D’Aleo and Allan MacRae, September 4, 2015
https://friendsofsciencecalgary.files.wordpress.com/2015/09/cold-weather-kills-macrae-daleo-4sept2015-final.pdf
Intelligent people should strongly reject green rhetoric – it is a false-front for the far-left’s political and economic agendas, which will lead to enormous human suffering and death.
The far-left killed over 200 million people in the 20th Century – do we really have to do all this again?
That is the deadly path the far-left and the phony greens are trying to take us on:
“Trust us! This time it will be different!” No, it won’t!
Regards, Allan
____________________________________
A GLOBAL ENERGY PRIMER
Fossil fuels still provide 85% of Global Primary Energy, whereas Hydro is 7% and Nuclear has dropped to 4%. This “Conventional Power Generation“ totals 96%, and Renewables have increased to 4%.
Despite tens of trillions of dollars in squandered subsidies, Renewables still provide only 4% of global primary energy, and CO2 emissions have INCREASED in the countries that have introduced the most Renewables. This is because Renewables are not green and do not produce much useful (dispatchable) energy. Renewables are too intermittent and require almost 100% spinning reserve (backup) of Conventional Power Generation to fill-in when the wind does not blow or the Sun does not shine.
This “4% Renewables” would drop to near-zero if our idiot politicians did not force renewables into the grid ahead of useful, dispatchable power – this is another huge hidden subsidy for Renewables. Grid-connected wind and solar power are harmful, because they drive up energy costs AND also seriously destabilize the grid. South Australia has experienced two long outages caused by wind power.
In Alberta, our imbecilic politicians are phasing out our coal plants, and replacing them with natural gas-fired units. While gas-fired power plants are much better than wind power, our energy prices are going to increase sharply and become more volatile in the future, because gas prices are at historic lows and will almost certainly increase.
The NDP’s argument against Alberta coal is “air pollution” – but ALL our coal-fired plants have pollution controls and all air pollutants from all these coal plants equal ~1/1000 of the air pollution we experience each year from forest fires. In effect, all we have to do is defer ONE forest fire per year (0.1%), and we can keep our coal plants operating and keep our electrical power costs very low.
The NDP also believe that CO2, essential for all plant and crop growth, is a pollutant. It is not, and it is not causing dangerous global warming. That falsehood is popular among the uneducated and green extremists.
The only measurable impact of increased atmospheric CO2 is significantly increased plant and crop yields.
What utter drivel. Lies built upon lies.
The paper’s lead author, Dr. Paavo Järvensivu, is a “biophysical economist”
Over time one becomes increasingly suspicious and disbelieving about measures tagged with “sustainability” and/or “environmental”.
We used to deride the green standard of science attached to those words, then we began to disbelieve less.
Such is a pattern of the madness of crowds.
Fellow thinkers, tell others to disbelieve this green propaganda, for a very good reason. The science associated with it, the standard of research, is too poor to accept.
Do not add credibility through support of such poor science. Geoff.
What in the name of (..insert favourite supernatural entity here…) is a “biophysical economist” ???
A made-up title, confers the delusion of expertise.
A “biophysical economist” is an economist who spends much time playing with himself.
I don’t see any “demands”. Did you make that up Eric?
“Market-based action will not suffice – even with a high carbon price. There must be a comprehensive vision and closely coordinated plans.”
If you didn’t see this, you didn’t look, Ryans
SR
I read it Steve, but there is no “demand” which is confected, emotive poppycock.
“There must be a comprehensive vision and closely coordinated plans”. Seems pretty demanding to me! 1925 Pocket Oxford English Dictionary defines “must” as; expressing command, obligation, duty”!
What a surprise. Capitalism is inconvenient for totalitarians. Now where have I heard that word before?
The bane of environmentalism is that things cost money and solutions have to be profitable. So their solution is Marxism and money printing.
For the “first time in human history,” the paper says, capitalist economies are “shifting to energy sources that are less energy efficient.”
They seem to think the energy companies are shifting to less energy efficient sources voluntarily. The issue isn’t that capitalism is at fault, it is that government control has steered the energy industries onto a dead end track.
SR
Relax. The point of any UN agreement like the climate accord is to get the US to pay. If we don’t, then environmental extremism meets blathering idiot politicians who have no intention of paying a dime. They will learn to follow Xi and yack about going green in 30 years after they get out of third world status or help all their poor or help all the poor in other countries, but man, they are on it then. BS and delay the Chinese have evolved into a fine art. EU states are learning how to follow.
Is that for the USA to pay before or after it has been systematically dismantled by them because of its evil wicked capitalist nature?
Brainless people living in an echo chamber.
They seemed to have overlooked critical aspects of climate justice and feminist intersectionalism in their scientific opinion on the global economic adjustments necessary to solve climate change.
The real agenda revealed?
“as societies are experiencing rising inequality, unemployment, slow economic growth, rising debt levels, and impotent governments”
The UN knows quite a lot of impotent organisation, agencies, useless interventions.
“capitalist economies are “shifting to energy sources that are less energy efficient”
And the greens know quite a lot of inefficient energy sources.
The Apollo Moon Project was a spare-no-cost, cost-doesn’t-matter, tax everybody to put a very few on the moon program. It would never have been able to put everybody on the moon.
Applying the same methodology to energy production would likewise give adequate power to only a few. I guess the “scientists” who wrote that paper, and those at the UN who requested it expect to be among the few…
SR
It is my fantasy that we will eventually be able to build habitats in space that will allow us to become “space aliens” ourselves. We must be very careful not to start “Star Wars.”
No surprise to see the Marxist conspiracy emerging from the global warming Trojan horse
A call to Marxism. So basically no one is listening to them so their solution is force.
Perhaps we should ask the entire UN bureaucracy to set the example by relocating from fashionable Manhattan to somewhere more appropriate for the reduced lifestyle they envisage to conform to reduced energy consumption that will be necessary for all of us. I suggest they should move to sub-Saharan Africa or Venezuela to show us that they are serious about giving up on capitalism.
Or are they just global elitist hypocrites…oh what a hard guess to make!
Once again, the true agenda of the left exposes itself – “Climate Change” is the false front for far-left economic policies, which were so utterly discredited in the 20th Century, BECAUSE FAR-LEFT ECONOMIC POLICIES DID NOT WORK – THEY FAILED UTTERLY AND CAUSED ENORMOUS HUMAN DEGRADATION AND SUFFERING.
AND THEN THERE WERE THE KILLINGS:
Stalin killed about 50 million of his own people. Mao killed about 80 million Chinese. Hitler was a Socialist and a Green, and his WW2 killed another 50 million souls. Then there were the lesser players like Pol Pot, etc who killed a few million Cambodians, but a much larger fraction of the country’s population. There were many more… This is the terrible history of the 20th Century.
I have travelled to Honecker’s East German AND to Fidel Castro’s Cuba. Both were failed states by any reasonable standards – there was extreme abuse of human rights, gross economic incompetence, and puppetry instead of Rule of Law.
This is the undeniable history of Marxist dictatorships – economic incompetence and huge systemic murder of civilians.
Can we not learn from history? Do we really have to do all this again?
Leftist leaders typically are psychopaths/sociopaths and leftist followers are delusional imbeciles.
Clearly, it takes people of far-less-than-average intelligence to want to relive the horrors of the 20th Century – and yet there they are, the so-called “Progressives”, concentrated in our public schools and universities, saying “This time, it’s going to be different! This time, it’s going to work! Just trust us!”
As George Carlin said, “Damn, there are a lot of really stupid people out there!”
That’s history for Dummies.
Truth is the WWF founded by Prince Philip (the virus), Prince Bernard (SS), Huxley (eugenist) et. al is not a Marxist plot (Marx was a Lord Palmerston Zoo project), rather an Imperial hoax.
Churchill only ran terrified to FDR when Hitler’s generals turned west instead of first going after the Soviet.
Even a cursory reading of Mackinders Geopolitics (word for word excerpted in Hitler’s book) shows why Trump has really disturbed the wasp’s nest in London – he effectively rejects Geopolitics, Britain’s keystone strategy since Edward VII. Witness the swamp’s McCain’s legacy, Trump’s non-remorse.
So no more fake history. Britain’s dying empire is going after Russia again, and prepared to poison the way. There were no thermonuclear arsenal’s when Mackinder wrote, but why let 100million degrees get in the way of a narrative?
Will this panel point to the reduction in CO2 emissions from Venezuela as a shining example?
Ok, I’ll play their game for a moment.
IF they get their way, and Capitalism is diminished in its ability to make profit, where the hell will their grant monies come from?
Where will the subsidies come from to build all the ‘green’ machines.
Where will the industries get their innovation and drive, to build new and better products and machines?
Where will the discoveries come from to help cure diseases and help fight poverty?
Ok – moment has passed now – now back to reality.
Which page of “Marxism is Infallible” fell open for them to come up with that one, I wonder? The UN, aren’t they the ones who banned DDT for no rational logical scientific reason causing some 65 million deaths from Malaria around the world? Weren’t they the ones who said AIDS wasn’t a deadly communicable disease therefore carriers were not required to be isolated & quarantined to prevent the spread of the disease, resulting in around 45 million deaths & rising? Weren’t they the ones who stood idley by whilst 3 million people were butchered in Rawanda afew years back? Yes we must definitley pay attention to all their wise pronouncements!!!! That makes about 113 million people died by their say so, more than Hitler & Stalin put together, one could probably throw in Pol Pot too!
Malthusian pessimists say the earth can’t support more than a billion people. Put the UN bureaucrats in charge and they might be right.
How are these plutocrats going to enjoy their current level of carbon consumption without capitalism?
Silly me, I forgot, it’s only the rest of us that have to do without….
Wot a dizzy I am….
“Let them eat cockroaches”…. h/t Marie Antionette…