EU Green Leader Explains Climate Change and Democracy, and Why Chinese People should Accept Their Place

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Valentin Dupouey, head of communications for the European Greens, a pan-European federation of green parties, a major overhaul of Democracy is required to force acceptance of the economic de-growth required to address the climate crisis.
He also thinks its important to explain to China that because of climate change, “a Chinese average citizen … will never be able to reach the material lifestyle of a French minimum-wage worker.“
DEMOCRACY NEEDS A COPERNICAN REVOLUTION TO SURVIVE CLIMATE CHANGE
22 March, by Valentin Dupouey
Democracy and climate change: framing the question and setting a discussion ground
I believe this broad framework boils down to three core questions:
1) Can democratic infrastructures react quickly enough to prevent the climate meltdown and societal collapse foreseen by scientists?
2) Can democracy, human rights and the rule of law survive the climate meltdown if it can’t prevent it?
And if, as I increasingly believe, the only solution will be a half-planned, half-forced degrowth:
3) Can democracy accompany degrowth and its societal impacts?
Scenario 2: Half-forced, half-controlled degrowth
The only assumption needed here is the belief that decoupling cannot happen or will not happen fast enough – which in my opinion is much more likely. We also need to accept that continuous growth in the extraction of fossil energy is neither desirable (because of the climate meltdown) nor even physically possible; there is increasing evidence showing that we are approaching the peak extraction of oil, and that we could be reaching it for other fossil fuels soon.
Controlled degrowth means being able to say to voters at the next electoral cycle: “If we want to reduce our CO2 emissions, we need to decrease our GDP. Therefore, we won’t promise you more. We will need to decide which needs and desires we want to live without first and which ones we want to safeguard. You can’t have a starter, main dish and dessert anymore. It’s either/or. Which one do you want to keep?”
It is unspeakable at the level of one country but it is even more unthinkable on a global scale. We need to be able to tell a French minimum-wage worker that his lifestyle is not compatible with the planet’s boundaries, and we need to be able to say to a Chinese average citizen that he will never be able to reach the material lifestyle of a French minimum-wage worker.
https://www.thenewfederalist.eu/democracy-needs-a-copernican-revolution-to-survive-climate-change?lang=fr
I’m glad the European greens put their head of communications on the case, a person with inferior communication skills might have made a total mess of the topic of climate rationing, by producing a stream thoughtless bombastic statements of breathtaking arrogance and insensitivity.
I don’t know why a European like Dupouey thinks decoupling CO2 from cheap energy is such a problem. France, a leading member of the EU, is also the world leader in decoupling; the French successfully decoupled economic growth from CO2 emissions in the 1970s, when they replaced most of their coal plants with nuclear power plants.
If the rest of the world copied the 1970s French nuclear program, global CO2 emissions would plummet by at least 25%, likely a lot more.
As for Dupouey’s comments about Chinese workers needing to understand their position in life, that place being somewhere below the living standards of French workers, I hope Dupouey is considering a personal visit to the Middle Kingdom, explain his thinking to Chinese workers. I’m sure they would be very moved by his words.
Breathtaking arrogance…………..but that’s par for the course with these people.
I’m fairly sure Valentin intends to continue eating cake……..but that’s also no surprise.
Also, a lot of speculation (multiple mentions) that we may have to away with democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. If you read between the lines. If democracy and rule of law can’t prevent climate change, then in a hundred years, we may not have democracy and rule of law, so therefore, we need to get rid of democracy and rule of law now to prevent climate change so that we don’t lose them in the future. Got it?
Kneel before Zod!
I wonder if even his big head can squeeze through those tall doors in Versailles or does he just float through on all that hot air?
Imperialistic dribble. What century was this from again?
Degrowth…
Striving for the good life for all. This includes deceleration, time welfare and conviviality
https://www.degrowth.info/en/what-is-degrowth/
Time welfare?
He also thinks its important to explain to China that because of climate change, “a Chinese average citizen … will never be able to reach the material lifestyle of a French minimum-wage worker.“
Colonialist, elitist, hypocritical LOSER!!! He gets to keep his lifestyle but everyone else can just stay where they are. LMAO. Good luck with that one! I’ll be happy to chip in for a one way ticket to China so he can explain it in person to his “victims”.
Well that’s sure telling them peasants and coolies to understand their place in the big scheme of things.
Keep the pearls of wisdom from the movement coming doomsters.
He will have to be careful, I don’t think the public have got the stomach for this kind of “wisdom” right now….
“ I don’t know why a European like Dupouey thinks decoupling CO2 from cheap energy is such a problem.”
It’s very simple, Eric. Just read it in conjunction with his argument about the living standards of Chinese workers and then link to the (alleged) quote from Michael Oppenheimer — “ We can’t let other countries have the same number of cars, the amount of industrialization, we have in the US. We have to stop these Third World countries right where they are.”
He isn’t interested in “decoupling CO2 from cheap energy”; what the Greens want is to decouple modern society from itself. The aim is to reverse the Industrial Revolution. CO2 is only the excuse because only the abandonment of fossil-based materials to provide the essentials of modern living will produce the result they want and the one thing all those materials — coal, oil, natural gas — have in common is that they produce carbon dioxide. Easier to demonise CO2 than persuade people that the pre-industrial lifestyle is something to strive for. Because it isn’t and they know that.
But you know all this! Our problem is we are no good at persuading others — politicians especially — that the Greens’ philosophy is built on lies and that the chimera of continuing to live anything even vaguely resembling our present lives without fossil fuels or some as yet to be discovered replacement (it will happen, just not in my lifetime) is just that — a chimera, a dream, pie in the sky.
I presume this complete idiot is against Nuc power generation while benefiting from it since birth.
Somehow I think uncle Karl’s ‘Up the workers!’ got a bit lost in translation with this erudite champion of the working classes.