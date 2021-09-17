Memento from last time someone attempted economic degrowth, in Cambodia in 1975. Sigmankatie, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate Economics Climate ugliness Opinion

NYT: “Do We Need to Shrink the Economy to Stop Climate Change?”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
32 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Economic Degrowth proponents, we need to give up guns, S.U.V.s, eating beef, private transportation, advertising and consumer goods, to achieve a life which is more in harmony with nature. But we have to ditch democracy and embrace a green dictatorship, before we can achieve this happy state of communal living.

Do We Need to Shrink the Economy to Stop Climate Change?

By Spencer Bokat-Lindell
Mr. Bokat-Lindell is a staff editor.

This article is part of the Debatable newsletter. You can sign up here to receive it on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If there is a dominant paradigm for how politicians and economists today think about solving climate change, it is called green growth. According to green growth orthodoxy — whose adherents populate European governments, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Developmentthe World Bank and the White House — the global economy can both continue growing and defuse the threat of a warming planet through rapid, market-led environmental action and technological innovation.

But in recent years, a rival paradigm has been gaining ground: degrowth. In the view of degrowthers, humanity simply does not have the capacity to phase out fossil fuels and meet the ever-growing demand of rich economies. At this late hour, consumption itself has to be curtailed.

The case for degrowth

Perhaps the most prominent proponent of the degrowth movement is Jason Hickel, an economic anthropologist and the author of “Less Is More: How Degrowth Will Save the World.” Degrowth, as he defines it, “is a planned reduction of energy and resource use designed to bring the economy back into balance with the living world in a way that reduces inequality and improves human well-being.”

Degrowth, by contrast, calls for a different kind of economy altogether, one that could improve people’s livelihoods despite a reduction in aggregate activity: It seeks to scale down “ecologically destructive and socially less necessary production” (such as S.U.V.s, weapons, beef, private transportation, advertising and consumer technologies that are designed to obsolesce) while expanding “socially important sectors” like health care and education.

New York magazine’s Eric Levitz agrees that “Americans might well find themselves happier and more secure in an ultra-low-carbon communal economy in which individual car ownership is heavily restricted, and housing, health care, and myriad low-carbon leisure activities are social rights.” But, he adds, “nothing short of an absolute dictatorship could affect such a transformation at the necessary speed. And the specter of eco-Bolshevism does not haunt the Global North. Humanity is going to find a way to get rich sustainably, or die trying.”

Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/16/opinion/degrowth-cllimate-change.html/

The idea of giving up all that our ancestors fought and strived for might seem too ridiculous to consider, but concepts like Degrowth have a shocking level of support from our academics and politicians. And journalists, if the NYT article is any guide.

Proponents of Economic Degrowth might have good reason to be confident, because it already happened once, in 1975, in Cambodia, when a charismatic madman convinced academics and community leaders to support his attempt to return their society to the middle ages. His plan was to restore traditional values, by restructuring society to facilitate the rise of a perfect communist state, where everyone could live in small village communal bliss, in total harmony with nature. Or so he promised.

The reality was not what Pol Pot promised. The horrific legacy of Cambodia’s Year Zero project is vast piles of bones and skulls, like the picture at the top of this page.

… Pol Pot transformed Cambodia into a one-party state called Democratic Kampuchea. Seeking to create an agrarian socialist society that he believed would evolve into a communist society, Pol Pot’s government forcibly relocated the urban population to the countryside to work on collective farms. Pursuing complete egalitarianism, money was abolished and all citizens were made to wear the same black clothing. Pol Pot was a driving force behind the Cambodian genocide, the systematic persecution and killing of Cambodians that the Khmer Rouge regarded as enemies. The genocide, coupled with malnutrition and poor medical care, killed between 1.5 and 2 million people, approximately a quarter of Cambodia’s population. Repeated purges of the CPK generated growing discontent; by 1978 Cambodian soldiers were mounting a rebellion in the east. After several years of border clashes, the newly unified Vietnam invaded Cambodia in December 1978, toppling Pol Pot and installing a rival Marxist–Leninist government in 1979. The Khmer Rouge retreated to the jungles near the Thai border, from where they continued to fight. In declining health, Pol Pot stepped back from many of his roles in the movement. In 1998 the Khmer Rouge commander Ta Mok placed Pol Pot under house arrest, shortly after which he died. …

Read more: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pol_Pot

The Climate Economic Degrowth plan described by NYT includes more money for the education sector. Some of the money saved by heavily restricting the production of goods Degrowth proponents don’t like will be channeled to the academics who created this idea. Limited production of goods will be permitted, which will presumably include rough road vehicles, and guns and ammo for the bodyguards of the academic elite.

i mean, someone needs to oversee the new restricted living communal villages. Regular inspections would be required to enforce living in harmony with nature, to ensure that any political unreliables with engineering skills who somehow survive the purges don’t covertly attempt to break the mandatory harmony by building forbidden machines.

My point is, what happened in Cambodia in 1975 could happen again. The strength of the deep green back to nature movement is the measure of our peril.

Only vigilance and prompt public challenge can prevent Climate Economic Degrowth proponents from tapping into ordinary people’s understandable angst about technology and our fast paced changing society, just as Pol Pot once did in Cambodia.

FrozenOhio
September 17, 2021 2:15 pm

I swear we live in the Twilight Zone now. Also, I’m pretty convinced the elite want some sort of civil war in this country and abroad.

Scary times.

ALLAN MACRAE
Reply to  FrozenOhio
September 17, 2021 3:17 pm

Earth is now cooling due to low solar activity, just as we predicted in 2002. The Sun drives climate in the centuries time frame.
 
CO2 changes lag temperature changes in the modern data record, as I proved in 2008. The future cannot cause the past.
 
The CAGW (catastrophic human-made global warming) scare is a fifty-year-old fraud that is long past its due date.

The warmist fraudsters are already alleging that “warming causes cooling” – but only the very stupidest or most deceitful of individuals will say they believe them – politicians, mainstream media, lefties, etc.
 
SEVERE FROSTS RAVAGE WA WINTER CROP, STUDY: CO2 FROM AUSTRALIA’S WILDFIRES OFFSET BY ALGAL BLOOMS, + GAS SHORTAGES BEGIN CLOSING INDUSTRY ACROSS EUROPE
September 17, 2021 Cap Allon
The day we realists feared is perilously close. A dismantling of capitalism is in play, under the guise of “saving the planet”.

MarkW
Reply to  FrozenOhio
September 17, 2021 3:46 pm

It’s not so much that the desire a civil war. It’s more that they actually believe that the vast majority of the people agree with them, and that the small number who don’t, don’t matter anyway.

Danley Wolfe
September 17, 2021 2:16 pm

Shut it down. Climate change / appearance of being green is more important, in fact, the most important thing in the universe. (sic)

Steve Harford
September 17, 2021 2:18 pm

No step on snek

Bruce of Newcastle
September 17, 2021 2:19 pm

For the sake of the planet the New York Times should immediately ban flying for their reporters. Only Amtrack and yachts! And they should immediately turn off the air conditioning, all the lights and the computers. Pencils only. Such a venerable and highly regarded organization like NYT should lead by example.

DMA
September 17, 2021 2:21 pm

Do We Need to Shrink the Economy to Stop Climate Change? In a word NO. It would have no effect on the climate and it would make NO sense.

John the Econ
September 17, 2021 2:24 pm

The idea of giving up all that our ancestors fought and strived for might seem too ridiculous to consider, but concepts like Degrowth have a shocking level of support from our academics and politicians. And journalists, if the NYT article is any guide.

What’s stopping them? These academics, politicians and journalists can start living this dream today. There is literally nothing stopping them. Instead, they demand more money for themselves, which is literally the opposite of “degrowth”.

Based upon this behavior, all I can conclude is that when they say “degrowth”, they mean less for me while entitling more of the same for them.

This idea is hardly new. When I was in school nearly 40 years ago, I recall coming across advocates of a more sustainable “hunter-gatherer” existence. Yet, for reasons they’d never rationally articulate they were seeking advanced degrees in academia instead of living their supposed dream existence. I’d respond that we already have plenty of people living the “hunter-gatherer” existence all about us. They’re called “The Homeless”. Somehow, that didn’t seem to resonate with them.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  John the Econ
September 17, 2021 2:40 pm

That’s the weird bit, it almost never seems to be the right time for them to give up their privileges.

M Courtney
September 17, 2021 2:31 pm

You do need to give up guns. But that has nothing to do with climate change.

I mean, you can’t stop a drone strike with an assault rifle so it does nothing to limit the state’s monopoly of violence .
It just allows crazies to kill.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  M Courtney
September 17, 2021 2:38 pm

I suggest recent world history demonstrates determined people with primitive weapons like guns can cause terrific damage, even against a well equipped high tech army. The idea that technology makes an army or government unassailable simply isn’t true – not yet, anyway.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
MarkW
Reply to  Eric Worrall
September 17, 2021 3:55 pm

It will never be true.
While a rifle may not be able to take out a tank. It can take out the tank driver, or it can take out the tanks mechanics.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  MarkW
September 17, 2021 4:06 pm

The exception may be a Skynet / Terminator style scenario, when the AIs are sufficiently advanced to automatically manufacture replacement units and identify and destroy targets one on one.

Anyone who thinks this is too far fetched to be true, its already started.

The Libyan civil war might have started as a bunch of rival street gangs blazing at each other with rusty Kalashnikovs, but it didn’t end that way.

Russian and Turkish high tech weapons firms decided to exploit the situation to showcase their latest toys. The Turks surprisingly won that round.

For years drones have been rendered next to useless by Russian radio jamming technology. Turkey has found a solution, they have started producing drones which don’t need a control signal, which hunt and kill people using artificial intelligence. The drones apparently gave their proxy an overwhelming advantage, they used the new hunter killer robots to cut supply lines and mow down retreating forces.

https://www.reuters.com/article/apps-drones-idUSL5N2NS2E8

Last edited 24 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Ron Long
Reply to  M Courtney
September 17, 2021 2:50 pm

The authors of the US Constitution put the second amendment in the Bill of Rights to prevent tyranny. The fact that miscreants (you know who they are) misuse firearms has nothing to do with the basic right of armed citizens. Some cultures seem to prefer knives, how about them?

Rud Istvan
Reply to  M Courtney
September 17, 2021 3:04 pm

M. Courtney: the Taliban won in Afghanistan, and all they had were guns.

You give up yours, but I am keeping all of mine, one of which is a heavy barrel variable 15x scoped bipod ‘sniper’ Rem 700 in .223, capable of taking a woodchuck at 800 yards with my hand loads. Semi auto pistols in 5 calibers, revolvers in 2 calibers, scoped rifles in 4 calibers plus unscoped lever actions in two calibers, shotguns in semiauto, over/under, and pump configurations in both 20 and 12 gauge, plus three different rifle over shotgun combos useful for Turkey, coyote, and wild boar hunting: Stevens .22/20; Stevens .223/12, and Valmet .308/12.

Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 17, 2021 3:31 pm

I’ll back you up.

MarkW
Reply to  M Courtney
September 17, 2021 3:53 pm

That must be why armies all over the world have gotten rid of fire arms, they just aren’t any good in modern warfare.

When you can figure out why that statement is so stupid, you will probably be able to figure out why your statement is equally stupid.

Tom Halla
September 17, 2021 2:38 pm

Degrowth is no more morally repulsive than what Paul Ehrlich proposed in 1968, that India and other third world countries were definitely going to starve, and that essentially making sure that they did so to reduce the population was needed. Murder of others as opposed to your own people?
I fail to see the moral distinction.

Sparko
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 17, 2021 3:04 pm

Malthusianism is a theory born from base instinct. Sophistry dressed up as ethics

John Bell
September 17, 2021 2:51 pm

Let them live like the Amish, the elites, let them set the example. We know it works, for the Amish.

Hoyt Clagwell
Reply to  John Bell
September 17, 2021 4:15 pm

Even the Amish don’t live fully like the Amish. If they need something done by machine they just hire a Mennonite to do it for them.

Hoyt Clagwell
September 17, 2021 3:04 pm

No more fossil fuels!! Only fuels made from living things like whales and trees should be allowed!

Rud Istvan
September 17, 2021 3:05 pm

One good thing about the growing climate nuttery. It is so bad now that it exposes the warmunists to easy ridicule. As here.

Rusty
September 17, 2021 3:12 pm

Degrowth is known as a recession. Permanent recession will destroy economies and cause misery for hundreds of millions.

Chris Hanley
September 17, 2021 3:24 pm

“… to bring the economy back into balance with the living world in a way that reduces inequality …” may sound like a noble idea to a twenty-something journalism graduate but human nature and history show it never works for the obvious reason that equality can be attained only by force and therefore: how can enforcers remain equal to the rest?
Young Spencer has other bright ideas, for instance to make the most of your in-flight baggage be creative about packing: “if you’re going to Dubai, for instance, you probably don’t need your winter coat”.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Chris Hanley
MarkW
Reply to  Chris Hanley
September 17, 2021 4:05 pm

I wish I can remember who said it first. But if you seized all the money and property in the country and divided it up equally. Within 10 years, everyone who was rich before will be rich again, and everyone who was poor before, will be poor again.

Pauleta
September 17, 2021 3:31 pm

Yes, starting by all MSM organizations. They should be the first ones gone.

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Pauleta
September 17, 2021 4:09 pm

The NYT article is paywalled, nowadays people actually pay good money to read puerile nonsense, apparently.

markl
September 17, 2021 3:43 pm

Cambodia was a weak effort compared to Mao’s Cultural Revolution. All this “sustainability”, “degrowth” and “wealth redistribution ” is a bunch of crapolla manufactured by pseudo elites designed to control people for the good of a few. You never, never, hear any of them saying what their contribution will be …. because they consider themselves exempt. Now they are called Globalists. What ever happened to news about Venezuela? Did it drop off the face of the earth?

MarkW
September 17, 2021 3:43 pm

Isn’t it amazing how progressives always no exactly what everyone else needs.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  MarkW
September 17, 2021 3:57 pm

Yep, they just know you would be happier tilling the land with hand tools, with no access to machines or pesticides.

H. D. Hoese
September 17, 2021 4:27 pm

I would agree that we are moving too fast, technology seems increasingly to value speed over quality. Nevertheless, –“A necessary, and only apparently paradoxical, result of this [‘equality before the Rule of Law opposite of arbitrary government’] is that formal equality before the law is in conflict, and in fact incompatible, with any activity of the government deliberately aiming at material or substantive equality of different people, and that any policy aiming directly at a substantive ideal of distributive justice must lead to the destruction of the Rule of Law. ” Hayek, The Road to Serfdom, 1944.

