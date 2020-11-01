“Voting is Such a Blunt Instrument”: Britain’s Climate Assembly Report Gathers Momentum

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Climate activists are celebrating the sham political legitimacy of the government sanctioned British Climate Assembly, and other climate assemblies which are popping up around Europe.
Jury duty for global warming: citizen groups help solve the puzzle of climate action
By Cathleen O’GradyOct. 29, 2020 , 1:45 PM
The U.K. Climate Assembly is one of a growing number of similar gatherings popping up across Europe, many of them charged with addressing climate change and other science-heavy issues. A citizens’ assembly in Ireland that deliberated from 2016 to 2018 led to a referendum that legalized abortion and a government plan to quadruple its carbon tax by 2030. This year in France, an assembly made 149 climate policy recommendations, and President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to push for 146 of them, including making “ecocide” a crime and including climate goals in the French constitution. Spain, Denmark, and Scotland have announced their own upcoming climate assemblies, although they have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. And at the regional and local level, dozens of citizens’ juries and councils have drawn up policies on climate adaptation, air quality, and environmental protection.
Over three weekends—and a fourth weekend forced online and stretched over three weekends because of the pandemic—the assembly listened not only to scientists, but also to representatives of interest groups such as Greenpeace and industry body Energy UK. The goal was to provide both impartial information and explicitly labeled opinions from advocates, says Chris Stark, chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change, an independent body advising the government. Assembly member Ibrahim Wali, a doctor from Epsom, says that although some members didn’t believe the scientists or think climate action was worthwhile, it was clear to everyone that they were not there “to argue about whether climate change is real.” The assembly’s clear task—identifying policies to reach net zero by 2050—kept discussions on track, he adds.
RANDOMLY ASSIGNING CITIZENS to positions of political power has a history stretching back to ancient Greece, where the Athenians used the practice to select magistrates and members of their representative Council of Five Hundred. But the architects of electoral systems in postrevolution France and the United States preferred a republican system of professional politicians—an “elected aristocracy”—over outright rule by the masses, Van Reybrouck says. “They were as much afraid of democracy then as we would be of anarchy today.”
Politicians also tend to overestimate the opposition of a vocal minority to some climate measures—such as onshore wind farms, she says. And they fear punishment at the ballot box, where citizens express their opinions about a multitude of policies at the same time: “Voting is such a blunt instrument.”
Although the British Citizen’s assembly was set up to appease Extinction Rebellion, I suspect British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is happy with the outcome.
“Citizens assemblies” appear to be becoming popular all over Europe with politicians who want to provide a veneer of democratic legitimacy to a process to push forward unpopular policies. In my opinion this is because politically naive citizens assemblies are much easier to manipulate than genuine representative democracy.
The UK assemblies contained a small number of people who were against climate action, a composition of views which allegedly matched the demographics of the British people. But “it was clear to everyone that they were not there “to argue about whether climate change is real.”.
Why was it clear to everyone some issues were not up for discussion? Because the assembly moderators set the agenda, of course.
The politically naive opponents of climate action on the assembly acquiesced to this soft coercion in a way which would never have happened in a legitimate parliament of politically experienced elected representatives.
6 thoughts on ““Voting is Such a Blunt Instrument”: Britain’s Climate Assembly Report Gathers Momentum”
Citizens Assemblies like the British Climate Assembly, are disturbingly like the puppet regimes that the Soviet Union established all over Europe after the iron Wall came down. They will be equally democratic, informed, useful and representative of reality. They will be there solely to implement the requirements of the ruling elite.
It’s also how the EU is set up. Just like these assembly moderators who set the agenda, in the EU the commissars set the policies that the elected officials may vote on. I don’t know, but the UN seems very similar except none of those are elected by citizens.
The USSR didn’t collapse, it just slunk away and morphed into the EUSSR and the UNSSR.
Agreed, its obviously a vehicle to get an unelected group to endorse a proposal which no elected representatives would endorse, because they’d get kicked out at the next election. Its also ridiculous as a way of proceeding. You really want to know how to get to net-zero, set up a civil service task force. In six months they will give you a properly thought through plan.
Which you will not like one bit. But it will be a realistic account of what it will take.
Calling an assembly of randomly selected amateurs isn’t going to do that.
So the real question to ask is this. Why is it that the Government and the Opposition are both so determined to take piecemeal measures which cannot be implemented on their own, and which will anyway not have any effect on the supposed problem, global emissions?
Inquiring minds want to know!
Makes perfect sense. 500 people agree with me, lets make it a government policy.
Much easier than a few million people all want to have their say and it might not be what I want.
The climate cult kiddies are weeping about their future. I’m just a tad more than concerned at mine with these sorts of developments!
The completely insane thing about this, as stated, is that the objective seems to have been getting the UK to net-zero.
The real question, if you accepted the whole theory, is not how to get the UK there, but how to get the world there, and the fact the Greens are in denial about is that getting the UK there will not get the world any closer to it.
The UK is around 450 million tonnes of CO2 emissions out of a global total of about 40 billion. Even if you count the emissions due to imports, its only about 600 million.
The UK can get to net-zero this year, next year, 2030 or 2050, or never. It will have no significant effect either way on global emission totals. It will be totally swamped in one year by the increase in China, India, etc.
The demand to get the country to net-zero is usually made in the same breath as talk about saving the planet and the alleged climate crisis or catastrophe, or the Guardian’s ‘global heating’. But no explanation is ever given of how effective doing it will be. its like it is a divine commandment issued to the faithful, don’t ask why.
Interestingly, the UK has come bang up against the practical political implications of some of this stuff. The Greens have been promoting cycling for some time. But it doesn’t happen, because, like it or not, that requires segregated bikeways. People rightly will not take to the streets on their bikes in large numbers as long as they have to share the road with cars and large trucks driving at speed. They have basically been in denial about this, kept on promoting, and not increasing cycling.
However, during COVID lockdowns, lots of cities, with Government approval, have sought to promote cycling and walking. They have finally admitted that to do that you have to make dedicated bikeways, so you have to limit cars. This turns out to be controversial and divisive, and quite a few local authorities have been obliged to reverse in the face of furious protests.
Personally I greatly favor limiting the car, having adequate and safe bikeways and walkways, not in the cause of limiting CO2 emissions, but because it would lead to pleasanter, less polluted, quieter and safer cities. But its not going to happen without major changes to how we live, work, play and shop.
The Greens, having finally got out of denial about the need for dedicated bike and walk ways, are now facing the next thing they are in denial about: its not just close a few streets. Its about the structure of personal transport, and that means thinking through the whole subject of how and where we live work and shop, and how we get to and from it all.
Don’t hold your breath for any honesty or clarity. You’ll get lots of hot air in the Guardian, lots of middle class protests by Extinction Rebellion, and nothing will change.
We wait with interest to see the same thing repeat itself with the conversion to electric cars. Pick something to do, ignore or deny all the correlated changes it requires for successful implementation, find out it won’t work if you leave everything else the same, encounter popular protests, back off…
I would like to see electric cars, as well as bikeways and walkways. The idea of cramming streets with diesel engines’ exhaust where we live work and play was simply grotesque. But you cannot get there from here, like this.
“Voting is Such a Blunt Instrument”
I assume however that if it always resulted in the “correct” outcome then it would be considered a surgically precise process?