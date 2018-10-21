The Guardian: UN Climate Report Requires Urgent Switch to an Insect Protein Diet

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Would you eat insects to save the planet? Apparently the answer is yes – you just need to be persuaded the right way.
Would you eat insects to save the planet from global warming?
Jessica Brown
Mon 15 Oct 2018 19.10 AEDT
More people would give up meat for edible bugs if they believed they were tasty and trendy
The thought of rising sea levels and more intense heatwaves are enough to keep you up at night. But while we all know the situation is getting more serious, most of us are preoccupied with work, doctor’s appointments and paying bills – and these immediate, visceral worries win every time.
…
Edible insects have been hailed as a solution to both global food shortages and reducing emissions from animal agriculture, but despite the industry’s best efforts, our response when faced with a cockroach is disgust. Even in London edible insects are seen as nothing more than a gimmick, and there are only a handful of restaurants serving them up.
But new research from Switzerland and Germany may have found out how to persuade people to eat insects – and it could have a huge impact on lowering human-led carbon emissions.
Up until now, retailers and restaurants have marketed edible insects as a more sustainable option and a healthy source of protein. But the researchers explain the problem with getting people to switch to environmentally friendly behaviour is that it often requires foregoing immediate pleasure for distant benefits, and edible insects have been wrongly framed in this way.
Before the 180 participants in the study were offered a chocolate truffle filled with mealworms, half of the group were given a flyer saying that eating insects was good for them and the environment, while the other half were told the insects were either delicious or trendy to eat.
About 62% of those given health or environmental incentives chose to eat the truffle, compared with 76% who ate the truffle after being told it would taste good or make them trendy. And the latter group rated the truffle as tastier.
The researchers concluded that we need to switch the message about saving the planet from altruism to pleasure. They back up their argument with previous studies showing that attitudes based on emotions are more malleable than those grounded in rational claims.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/oct/15/edible-insect-save-planet-global-warming-tasty-trendy
You see they’re not only going to try to persuade you, they’re going to persuade your kids and grandkids, bombard them with messages about [insert empty headed pop star] eating healthy insect snacks to stay thin and get lots of attention from the Paparazzi.
67 thoughts on "The Guardian: UN Climate Report Requires Urgent Switch to an Insect Protein Diet"
I am looking forward to the UN restaurant / cafeteria switching to an all Insect Protein Menu to lead the way.
They should also be served special in-flight insect meals to lighten their conscience while they fly around emitting carbon dioxide.
While they are at it, they can get rid of all carbonated beverages, including champagne.
Walt D
Maybe there is a grant from the UN to open such a restaurant. Of course be sure to negotiate monthly subsidies to make up for not having any customers or income. But if they want to keep up the appearance that they are practicing what they preach, it could work out.
From now on my first question of warmist minions will be:
“So, are you eating insects to save the planet? NO? Then you have NO STREET CRED!”
Chow down on Bugs and Worms, you phony green hypocrites! JUST DO IT!
BTW, several kinds of bugs are sold for human consumption in Asian food markets. Yum! 🙂
They eat insects in North Korea. Fact. To supplement the practically non-existent diet. The worms emerge at the other end. Ask the doctors in Seoul treating refugees. That’s the green way for you: living in filth and eating it, as you are only an intermediary. Prepare to die young.
They need to analyze the energy and resource costs of growing a pound or kilogram of animal protein, either as animals or insects. They would probably be surprised that there is a very similar investment between the two.
Think about bananas. Smaller bananas have less edible content than larger bananas, the smaller having a higher peel to overall weight ratio. The same may be true of insects with their chitinous (polysaccharide, polymer sugar) exoskeleton, long skinny legs, ephemeral wings, and such. The protein content per pound will vary considerably and likely less than real meat, once the water weight is considered. Then, there is the question of how well humans digest chitin. It appears to vary in populations depending on their eating habits regarding insects.
That said, an program or policy of any kind with goals of decreasing CO2 emissions to save the climate is patently wrong, as no gas at any concentration in the atmosphere can detectably warm the planet surface or the atmosphere. It’s simply against thermodynamics 101 and cannot happen.
So show me the menu at Turtle Bay.
I’m sorry, but “Let them eat worms and bugs” just doesn’t have the je ne sais qua as the original. I mean, they’re already eating snails after all.
They eat snails. We eat lobsters and crabs. Lobsters are about as close to a big bug as you can get. link The other thing to consider is what the lobsters themselves eat. Yum.
you know if it’s to save the planet, and if they’ll give me a big tax subsidy for doing it, I can sacrifice and force myself to eat lobster every night. If I really really have to for the good of the planet, that is.
It really bugs me when people suggest eating insects. My grub certainly doesn’t include them. It flies in the face of reason, especially when the source is the land of the Beatles.
+ 97%
(:-))
I also will avoid eating bugs, for the foreseeable future.
From the article:
“About 62% of those given health or environmental incentives chose to eat the truffle, compared with 76% who ate the truffle after being told it would taste good or make them trendy. And the latter group rated the truffle as tastier.”
To the bug-eaters of London:
This just shows that a significant group of humans would eat pasteurized sh!t if added some sugar, and you told them it was cool and fashionable – and they would claim that they like it!
It all started with wearing your baseball hat on backwards or sideways. you know that funny brim thingee on your hat – it was put there for a reason – to keep the Sun out of your eyes. It doesn’t work that well on the back of your head – ponder the concept!
Wearing a baseball cap backwards whilst driving avoids the brim of the hat colliding with the car’s sun visor.
Can’t wait for the new Al Gore cookbook -“An Inconvenient Diet”.
You know the way this will work. While we are eating crickets the elite progressives (Al Gore and Tom Steyer) will be consuming Kobe beef.
Maybe before promoting the consuming of them wholesale, use your energy for a fight against insecticides and agrichemicals to save them?
https://www.naturalblaze.com/2018/10/global-insect-decline-now-hyperalarming-according-to-latest-research.html
Two data points from one location do not a complete understanding make.
Maybe stick with science and not hyperbole.
“Would you eat insects to save the planet from global warming?”
Not only no, but HELL NO! Now, I might eat them if I liked them (which I don’t), but for no other reason.
“Before the 180 participants in the study were offered a chocolate truffle filled with mealworms,”
First they had to find 180 people that would do it at all…..millennials
Were they paid participants?
The planet can go, I’ll keep my beef.
Under the You Only Live Once principle, then looking at the next generation and their long list of entitlements, I’m going to go with “I’ll keep my beef”.
Why does every eco-Progressive solution to climate change seem like an attempt to regress civilization to the stone age?
That’s not a bug, that’s a feature. The hard greens oppose industrial society, and want to destroy it.
They also want half or more of the population gone and this will do it.
That’s Great!
Having jumped the shark long ago, the UK establishment is becoming even sillier than the climate change propagandists about Brexit.
Recently we were told that if we left the EU, our food would be ridden with maggots, rat hair and vermin faeces – “Just like the US”.
I didn’t know your food was so bad over there? But a quality British newspaper obviously does…
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/food-standards-brexit-uk-us-trade-deal-maggots-rat-hair-worms-insects-mould-products-a8575721.html
Dodgy Geezer
Not forgetting chlorinated chicken that’s supposed to contaminate our food chain from the US.
Imagine my surprise when I discovered that a high percentage of EU poultry is contaminated by salmonella and the EU’s solution to it is to tell us all to make sure it’s cooked properly.
The Americans, on the other hand, wouldn’t condone selling contaminated poultry in the first place so they chlorine wash it.
How about buying a faulty car and being told by the government “You should have it serviced and repaired the day you buy it, if you crash because the brakes fail it’s your own fault”!
I bought some Chirp Chips (chips which include ground up crickets as one of the ingredients) at the local supermarket. They’re surprisingly pretty good – they taste “different”. Unfortunately, they’re kind of pricey, so I won’t buy more unless they have a big sale. During our last visit to Korea (my wife’s Korean), we had some fried silkworm larva. They tasted – meh – my wife said they tasted old. Later on in our trip, we had some mulberry wine (made from the fruit of the trees that the silkworms feed on). That was pretty good. I’ll try almost anything once, as long as it’s not still squirming. I love tasting new foods. I’ll eat bugs — but not to save the planet.
Back when I was a boy scout, I remember drinking something called “bug juice”. I didn’t ask what was in it.
So anyway, you know how they put 10% ethanol in our gas, whether we want it or not…you do the math.
New meaning for the term “roach coach”
I posted a comment incorrectly. I think I got it right this time. I hope.
While we will be eating a diet of crickets the elite (Al Gore and Tom Steyer please standup) progressives will be eating Kobe beef.
They are above the rules. Rules are for the deplorables only.
Scroll forward to Friday 26th Oct 2018, noon, and let the ECMWF model animation run forwards from there, especially into the following Monday and Tuesday.
https://www.windy.com/-Temperature-temp?temp,2018-10-26-15,52.322,2.021,5,i:pressure
UK freezing in October, with France, Spain and north Africa getting iced up.
This is another example of Green religion. The real answer to the environmental damage done by agriculture is to eat even further down the food chain. The answer is protein synthesized in vats using some sort of single celled organism and heated by nuclear power. A rational environmentalist would see that. But it says in the Big Green Bible that only natural is good. Bugs are natural so eat bugs; nuclear power is not natural so it’s use is off the table.
Or try Soylent Green?
“Want flies with that?”
LOL Roger!
“Waiter, there’s soup on my fly.” Cheers
R Shearer
Scotsman to the waiter –
“Och man, there’s a fly in my whisky.”
The waiter apologises and say’s “Bit it’s only a small one sir”
The Scotsman replies “Aye, and it’s feet are touching the bottom of the glass!”
“Waiter, what this fly doing in my soup?” … “Backstoke I think, sir.”
Now that we’ve long passed all their tipping points what makes them think the insects aint gunna fry in Hell too? Besides me mum told me to eat my Greens.
Have anyone calculated how much “food” these insects would be fed with?
If you raise cockroaches (the hissing kind), they eat leftovers. Mine ate potatoes, oatmeal, dog food, etc. They do not eat a lot, even taken as a whole.
My only experience with meal worms is as fish bait. And I plan on keeping it that way.
Says more about mass psychology than reducing atmospheric CO2. So, how much less CO2 is produced by raising meal worms than chicken, beef, pork, turkey, and seafood?
As noted above, I doubt it’s anywhere near the amount of chicken, beef, etc. Insects don’t each that much food. They are plentiful in the environment. If we switched to insect eating (and I would not), we probably would have to “farm” them, but the space required is much smaller than conventional farm animals.
If we all changed over to an insect based diet, it would require an industrial scale operation to supply the huge quantity of insects needed. How is this going to produce less evil CO2 than producing meat?
We’re eating bugs already. Just check out the FDA regulations regarding amount of insect parts permitted in wheat flour etc.
Trouble is that many insects etc. feed off meat.
I had a patch in my life when I got involved in maggot production, mainly for the fishing industry. Quite an experience. These maggots consumed large quantities of meat and fish under very sterile conditions as they exuded ammonia, albeit with pong. At the time I wondered whether the public could be persuaded to eat them; but quickly dumped the idea; nonetheless, if you feed these critters on prime salmon you would get prime maggots tasting of salmon. However; why not just eat the salmon?
Some flies are very particular on the quality of the meat they assign to their potential offspring. There is an hierarchy on consumption in the insect world.
Perhaps vegans should confine themselves to consuming young insects fed only on vegetation? Anyone for fruit fly soup, laced with cabbage butterfly caterpillars?
Maggots have often been consumed in the past under the name of “Gentles” I believe. Would like to know the history of this. Believe it was a Lancashire dish.
The whole subject being, of course, ripe for the scams market, with the Guardian no doubt in the lead! – Rich pickings for media attention but otherwise a load of proverbials
When restaurants begin serving up insects like Al Gore I’ll get interested in eating bugs.
If this catches on, I’m going back into raising “hissers”!!
“Even in London” (there aren’t enough bug bistros)!
How depressingly embarrassing for a once-proud city.
London has a long way down to go yet to equal San Francisco.
If we all eat insects, what happens to bulls and cows and sheep and chickens…etc. Do they all go back to the wild?
YEAR ONE
1. The United Nations issues a directive that alludes to the need to develop ‘new sources of protein’.
2. The UN commissions scientific studies on insect protein and methods of harvest.
3. The scientists team with activist groups to gather volunteers for nutrition studies.
4. The activist groups find a dozen people.
5. Among them, one or two Hollywood celebrities who eat bugs for a documentary.
YEAR TWO
5. The Hollywood celebrities order veggies and meat
4. The dozen volunteers go back to veggies and meat.
3. The scientists have been eating veggies and meat all along.
2. The UN Commission has been eating veggies and meat all along.
1. The UN has been eating veggies and meat, and occasionally ambassadors from undeveloped nations.
YEAR THREE
1. The UN commissions a study to explore specifically, cannibalism, as a protein source.
Oh, come now, it’s the UN – “YEAR ONE would take at least 1 – 2 decades, what with all the conferences they’d have to hold all around the world. Likewise for “YEAR TWO”.
Just like with renewable energy, greens never bother to scale up to reality. To raise, process and transport enough bugs to feed billions of city dwellers would require a massive “bugriculture” industry. Anyone want to do the math? If mass producing and eating bugs made sense, agriculture would have already created a large, healthy bug industry. And how would they dispose of all those millions of tons of inedible exoskeletons?
Yeah it’s a thought I also had, that given millennia of experience, if bugriculture were practical, it would probably already exist.
However, what is technically feasible and cost-effective is not necessarily commercially successful. There’s the “ick” factor to overcome. Personal tastes and preferences need not be rational.
Locusts are a common appetizer in Mexico. I tried them. Quite tasty! These are not the 17-year locusts of the US, but a much smaller creature.
I don’t have anything against the concept of eating insects per se. After all, there are plenty of weird things that are already favorites such as lobster or snails (escargots). Clams, scallops, and mussels are also not so different from insects. In fact, personally I’d prefer to eat a fried cicada than to eat cow’s brains or stomach. Tons of food goes into landfills where insects consume it (though I suppose bacteria get the lion’s share). If there would be an efficient way to avoid some of that waste and feed people something healthy, that is not the wackiest idea, I guess.
As long as it tastes good and is reasonably priced I’m fine with it. But to cut methane emissions that don’t need to be cut? Absolutely not.
It’s hard to believe I know but there was a shortage of CO2 in Britain (land of the Beatles) this summer; commercial CO2 for the canned drinks industry is a by-product of steam reforming plants. The plants, producing synthesis gas, were down for maintenance but not ‘synchronised’. It was reported by the BBC et al as a major commercial blunder/fiasco but not a word was uttered about global warming and climate stuff. I found this extraordinary that apparently we can’t get enough of it (CO2 that is) except when a new IPCC report comes out advocating everything from geo-engineering to scrub CO2 from the atmosphere to stopping cows from farting and for the Germans and Swiss to eat pickled insect sandwiches. Stroll on!
“But while we all know the situation is getting more serious,…”
Do we now? By what metric is it getting ‘more serious’? The state of the biosphere? Poverty? Starvation? Reduced crop yields? Severe weather? Rising sea levels? Desertification? All measurements show things are getting better, or at the very least, unchanged from the way they were in the past! The state of humanity has never been so good!
“Edible insects have been hailed as a solution to both global food shortages and reducing emissions…”
It has already been proven, beyond any doubt, that the solution to global food shortages was increasing emission! If we insist on reducing CO2 emissions, there is no doubt that global food shortages will return.
Insects farmed for human consumption as a protein source are a more expensive source of protein in the USA than chicken or soy beans, in part due to the extensive agricultural productivity. Commercial insect production relies on maximization of stock, which requires matching reproducible feed to get edible bugs with a marketable nutritional profile (ex: specific fatty acid, specific amino acids & minerals).
There has been some attempts to use waste products as bug food & although the waste is considered “free” the processing expenses of getting it into the bug’s food chain is a trade off. Since original post mentioned mealworms I’ll add that a few years ago an Iranian study concluded that mealworm production for human consumption was not cost effective.
Different bugs, & then too those at various stages, have different amino acid profiles. When used as ingredients in animal/fish feed blending in some of the too low amino acids is required; this is probably the case as well for humans, but no generational trials on us have been done.
Aside from virtue signalling & traditional preferences the aspect favoring insects as food is their relatively low water requirement. The illusion of abundance ignores temperature range for different bugs being something that limits suitability (ex: crickets do good in Thailand open pens, but in most of the country it can get too hot out for mealworms).
Well, there goes my appetite.
If you really want to “save the planet”, live in a cardboard box, and get your food from dumpsters. Shower and shave once a week at your local Y, or whatever. Get yourself sterilized so you can’t procreate. Better yet, reduce your “carbon footprint” to zero by killing yourself. After all, it’s “for the planet”.