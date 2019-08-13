Goldsmiths College, University of London Bans Cafeteria Beef to Stop Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Goldsmiths bans beef from university cafes to tackle climate crisis
Amy Walker
Tue 13 Aug 2019 00.51 AEST
Goldsmiths, University of London, is also attempting to phase out single-use plastics and installing more panels to power its buildings in New Cross, as part of a move to become carbon neutral by 2025.
Beef products will no longer be available in the institution’s cafes and shops when the academic year begins in September, while an additional 10p levy will be added to the sale of bottled water and disposable plastic cups to discourage their use.
Prof Frances Corner, who took up the post of Goldsmiths’ warden this month, said the college would also switch to a completely clean energy supplier when its current contract ends and look into how all students could take curriculum options related to the climate crisis.
A psychology undergraduate, Isabelle Gosse, 20, said she thought the move was “a really good start to being more environmentally friendly”.
She added: “I think it’s a really positive move – Goldsmiths is recognising its own power and accountability in being more environmentally conscious.
“Banning the sale of beef meat on campus, phasing out single-use plastics and the other pledges that the new warden has made highlights the current climate emergency that the world is facing.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/aug/12/goldsmiths-bans-beef-from-university-cafes-to-tackle-climate-crisis
Having tried UK university beef patties I thought they had already banned beef – the meat content in most cases is a little lower than what people in the USA might be used to.
The UK has ongoing low level issues with CJD, a nasty prion disease caused by eating beef from infected cattle. Prion diseases are more resilient than viruses, they easily survive food processing and cooking. CJD has proven difficult to completely eradicate. The risk of catching CJD is very low, but not eating a few beef burgers could save someone’s life.
I doubt students who really want to eat beef will suffer – Goldsmiths is located in a part of London which is well served by a wide variety of fast food outlets, if you don’t mind the risk of an occasional mugging.
The thing is, none of this is going to add up to a hill of beans regarding changing the climate. Even if we could totally stop eating beef globally, it wouldn’t make a thousandth degree temperature difference, and nobody could prove it ever did. This is part of the stunt to make people believe they are acting to save the planet, so that more and more freedoms are eventually eroded away to the point that we no longer have any freedom. This is part of the marxist/socialist plan to completely destabilize the West and make it appear we are crumbling from within. While our enemies plan and finance these shenanigans.
+1 except for one thing…..WE provide the financing.
The “new warden” should be forced to become “carbon neutral” at home & when out on-the-go as well. It would be the only, absolutely right thing to do ForTheChildren. Otherwise warden can buy some of my dispensation credits accrued over 5 decades of not eating meat.
No one on campus will be allowed to exhale.
We need to ban idiots who think banning meat consumption is in anyway going to affect the climate in either direction.
I think if we commit these fools we might do more to quell the angst surrounding Global Warming than any other action we might take.
Mark Purdy on prion disease will stretch a person’s mind.
The takeaway is that Earth, Gaia, is a first-order forcing of catastrophic anthropogenic climate change. Her body. Her Choice.
Australia stands ready to supply Goldsmiths College, University of London with unlimited supplies of delicious indigenous witchetty grubs, raw, baked or fried to replace its beef menu.
Has anyone read the Paris Climate Agreement?? So long as China’s and India’s “pledge” is the exponentially increase CO2 emissions and reach peak by 2030 with no promise to decrease later nothing anyone does will make a debt. (I’m pretending CO2 is a problem here.)
More useless virtue signalling and propaganda from academia, lapped up by the Guardian.
I like this bit “……… and installing more panels to power its buildings in New Cross” apart from the general useless of UK solar panels , they will be producing their peak energy when the school is on holiday and producing zero during a good chunk of the academic year in the northern hemisphere.
As you say, university cafeteria days remind of “mystery meat,” the most frequent protein served. I won’t get into SOS, which involved a white sauce and dried meat (Ham? Beef?).
But would you be surprised that Al Gore is a big investor in Beyond Meat, positioned to become even more wealthy should fear of meat become more entrenched.
I can see it now. The Tower of London being guarded by the TofuEaters in their full regalia.
Ye Gods, see what being a member of the EU does to you?
The single most miserable first half of August in SE England I can remember.
Yesterday, I sat in my car for 30 minutes whilst what I can only describe as a monsoon downpour hit my locale. Seriously, this was rain of epic proportions that I have only witnessed once before in 60 years or so.
I’m pretty certain we’ll have August reported as one of the coolest on record. But you won’t see it reported on alBeeb.
Interesting to note that Prof Frances Corner has qualifications in fashion, but none in science.
She also resembles Cruella de Vil, but without the compassion – so much for her fashion sense.
Wonder what snake tastes like – must still be better than vegan mush.
Do they really believe the world will become vegetarian on the premise that it will stop CC? Really? This is right up there with stopping the use of fossil fuels without a viable replacement. These whiny, demanding, hypocritical activists are being given way too much attention.
They may save a tiny amount of money by banning disposable plastic knives and cups, however they are going to have to increase spending on health services once the lack of sanitary utensils kicks in.
Goldsmith’s has always been one of the Artsy Colleges within London University. Not bigly into the thinking subjects.
No biggie, it’s not like it’s a proper school..
“The QS World Rankings place us in the top five UK Universities for Art & Design and Communication & Media Studies.”