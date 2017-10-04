Quote of the week: ‘anonymous cowards’ please take note

Just before I wrote And, I’m back the other day, I came across this quote that inspired me to press on against the ugliness, the abuse, and the taunting that climate skeptics endure every day, with yours truly in particular being the brunt of many of those. For those who are childish purveyors of ugliness conducted from the shadows of anonymity (you know who you are, Slashdot labels them as ‘anonymous cowards’), this quote serves well as my guide for the future:
“Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks. But if you keep going, you’re sending a message to people who are rooting for you, who are agreeing with you. The message is that they can do it, too.” ― Andrew Breitbart
Since I’m a regular target of hate mail, hate Tweets, and hate blog essays, for daring to express a consensus-contradictory opinion on Climate, I’ll add a thought of my own: Online, anonymity breeds contempt.
The Internet has created an easy and safe way for people to hurl insults, ugliness, slander, libel, and taunts without having to endure the consequences of their actions or the social shaming that would come if such things were said in polite company. Truly, such taunters comprise an army of
social justice warriors insignificant anonymous cowards.
As for WUWT’s role in this, I think it is summed up very well by this comment by drednicolson posted today:
That Alarmist comments appear at all [on WUWT] puts the site far ahead of the curve. Skeptics rarely get the same courtesy on Alarmist sites.
And Alarmism is wrapped heavily in identity politics, so any rebuttal, no matter how politely expressed, will likely be claimed a personal attack.
And using passive-aggressive, pseudo-polite language to attract hostility, then complain about people being mean, is a common ploy of the more insidious trolls.
Sometimes (more often than not) we have to resort to banning such people as they escalate their anger and eventually run afoul of our blog comment policy. But, there are those who can post disagreement without being mean or abusive. Commenter Nick Stokes comes to mind. While he is often maddeningly obtuse (he once got me so irritated I suggested it may be time for him to STFU – my bad, with apology) and mis-directive in the form of “Look! A squirrel!” he is almost always polite. Recently, with a comment where he smeared somebody, he earned being put on moderation (he’s earned several time-outs). Today, having paid his penance, I’m taking him off to see if he behaves. At least he uses his real name, which may be why he’s incapable of ever admitting to error in his comments.
While there are occasions where anonymity is required, such as whistleblowers, criminal informers, and people whose livelihoods are at risk if they speak out, the garden variety anonymous Twitter and blog taunters deserve the Arkell v. Pressdram response. In fact, that’s probably the best way to respond to such things.
Here is my suggestion:
When somebody spews irrational climate-fueled hate, just reply: “See Arkell v. Pressdram“. It’s a great way to get the message across without lowering yourself to their level of lexiconic skill. Then, ignore them. It’s the attention they seek. Deprive them.
So, besides giving that standard response, once. it’s best to just ignore the denizens of the “anonyverse” who want to tear you down, without having the integrity to put their own name to their childish taunts.
Onward!
57 thoughts on “Quote of the week: ‘anonymous cowards’ please take note”
AW:
You have every reason to hold your head high. You’ve done so much for us all over the decades.
Sound advice.
Or, there’s my favorite statement from Dr. Jordan B. Peterson.
“Don’t underestimate the power of truth. There’s nothing more powerful. Now in order to speak what you might regard as the truth, you have to let go of the outcome. You have to think, alright, I’m going to say what I think, stupid as I am, biased as I am, ignorant as I am, I’m going to state what I think as clearly as I can and I’m going to live with the consequences, no matter what they are. Now, the reason you think that, that’s an element of faith. The idea is that, nothing brings a better world into being than the stated truth. Now you might have to pay a price for that, but that’s fine. You’re going to pay a price for every bloody thing you do and every thing you don’t do. You don’t get to choose to not pay a price. You get to choose which poison you’re going to take. That’s it. So, if you’re going to stand up for something, stand up for your truth. It’ll shape you because people will respond and object and tell you why your a fool and a biased moron, and why you’re ignorant. And then if you listen to them, you’ll be just that much less like that the next time you say something. And if you do that for 5 years, you’ll be so damn tough and articulate and able to communicate and withstand pressure that you won’t even recognize yourself, and then you’ll be a force to contend with.”
Of course, you realise that the problem with this is that it requires the effacement of one’s ego. This is impossible for most people and difficult for the remainder.
The standard approach is that one has a point to make and is prepared to defend it — sometimes, regardless of the cost. This is about ego (and personal welfare and gain). The standard response from other ego-driven individuals is to try to shout the ‘heretic’ down. (97%, anyone?) Thus, we have an ego-driven, power-fuelled numbers game. You will appreciate that the truth is of limited relevance in such a situation.
Dr Peterson’s statement is a reasonable framing of how things ought to be. In this world, unfortunately, we have to deal with things the way they are.
It is important to retain an effective capacity for self-doubt. If constant re-examination of your position still leaves you convinced of its correctness, then go with it!
However, there is one important caveat. If you stand for a very unpopular opinion, or one violently opposed by the powers-that-be, you would be well-advised to shut up. Otherwise, you will be trampled to death. The truth is of no use to you here, although you may derive some cold satisfaction from post-mortem vindication. (I hope that Herr Semmelweiss, and a long line of others, are happy now.)
Spot on lefty, it’s all about (nietzsche’s) “will to power”. Too many are caught up in the way things ought to be and not in the way that things actually are…
I will stand by your decisions, Anthony. You are someone I trust. I might respectfully suggest to other gentle readers not to feed the trolls. It is unbecoming of gentle ladies and gentlemen. Let the hate wither and die.
The speaker said, “Well as there are no ladies present I guess it is OK if I tell a few “jokes”, heh heh!”
A man in the audience replied with, “There may be no ladies, sir, but there are gentlemen.”
Wonderful post. Thank you for saying what you did so eloquently.
The truth will out.
As the saying goes – If you’re catchimg flak then you must be over the target.
The more shrill the detractors become, the more they expose their true selves.
( The same can be said for the anti-Trump press.)
Futher to the addage above: It takes courage to be over the target.
I was truly impressed with Anbrew Breitbart’s courage.
I am similarly impressed by the courage of Mr Watts.
Golly, a third of a billion hits outfaces any number of squawkers. Take pride.
Arkell Vs. Pressdram
Oh, goodness – the Richard Ingrams days of Private Eye; it brings it all back. About the time I started reading PE.
And – if I may say so – an ideal response to the nastier types seemingly able to access the internet.
AW – an absolutely cracking idea.
Auto
An intermittent subscriber to PE nowadays.
Absolutely riveted on during the ‘Dear Bill’ years – probably the highest of high-spots!
Still have the complete collection of books.
[Sad? Individual!]
“..Commenter Nick Stokes comes to mind. While he is often maddeningly obtuse (he once got me so irritated I suggested it may be time for him to STFU – my bad, with apology)…”
Has he ever apologized for the things he’s posted about you on other sites, often saying he was going to STFY and never post here again due to your censorship and unjustly putting his posts in moderation too often and too long?
I’m glad Mr. Stokes was timed out, rather than avoiding my question re: the signal.
This site has exemplary moderation, keeping a very controversial subject going without becoming a riot. There are other sites that never got it right, either getting taken over by trolls or becoming a tyranny.
+1000’ish
Moderation yes, but I would also suggest the type of people who frequent, who’s journey (possibly over years) for the truth landed them here, would tend to be already level headed, objective and reasonably intelligent. If not for these virtues they would have been side tracked long before, either through boredom, indifference or the lack of perseverance. So the subject matter/writing style, as it is presented by Anthony, attracts a certain caliber of person……..and lets not kid ourselves, I think we all enjoy the occasional troll bashing once in a while, like a Pinata at a birthday party.
Agreed in spades!
Arkell v. Pressdram
That’s to the point… Climate change has never been about climate change. It’s all about a Nietzsche like power vs. power. (we’re dealing with psychological warfare here) Climate change is just the side show. Once one realizes this (in a real and tangible way), it becomes much easier to deal with. It then becomes just a matter of taking them out. It’s easy to get frustrated when you’re here to debate climate change and the other just wants to play mind games. Put the mind games first (because that’s where things are anyway) and the discussion only following that…
~mr. w., i don’t think that stokes meant any harm with that “willy soon” thing. he rejected the premise of eric’s post that green energy contributes to poverty. (therefor soon was involved in no wrong doing) he, meaning nick, seemed genuinely surprised at the reaction to his comment…
“It’s all about a Nietzsche like power vs. power.”
So GW is a conspiracy led by mad scientists to take control of the world. Really?
Environmentalism is a very useful excuse for various politicians to justify their agendas on other issues. An unknown number are sincere, but most of the adherents of the green blob in the US and Canada are remarkably ignorant of the actual issues, and are doing a suckup to a pressure group.
Environmentalism is also a mass movement, with quasi-religious adherents of various degrees of radicalism. Calling it a conspiracy is something of a straw man..
Inherently, RS, no… But once it gets politicized then yes.
How in the frack did you read the “power vs power” comment and translate that inside your tiny, narrow, cognitively challenged mind into ANYTHING remotely similar to “So GW is a conspiracy led by mad scientists to take control of the world”???
REALLY????
No matter how little logic or reason I use, I cannot even catch a glimpse of such a conclusion.
Anthony, this site is characterised by its great balance over a long period of time in all aspects of its content & its management. It is run by a incredible human being (warts and all) and is has become a touchstone for many hundreds of thousands of us who want to understand what is going on in climate science. It is more than a great example of how to fight error in climate science & the politicisation thereof, it is a wonderful example of how to fight the good fight on the internet in all other areas of contentious debate. One final thought, every single post by these anonymous warmists should be seen as a sign of success on your part. They can’t argue with the search for truth so they are reduced to calumny & slander. I wish you continued success in the future as long as you want to carry on.
Thanks Anthony, good post. We are in a period when everything is political. Luckily WUWT is a place where people from all sides can and do discuss the science. I, for one, am very happy that Nick Stokes visits the site and takes the time to comment. Most of the time he has a point when he criticizes my posts. He might not say it in the most diplomatic way at times, but if I ignore the tone and look only at the substance of what he is saying, I usually learn something. And, why do we visit WUWT several times a week or write posts? Isn’t it for feedback and to learn from others? I can put up with a lot of snide comments to learn as much as I learn here. I even like Stephen Mosher and very much appreciate comments from Dr. Easterbrook and Dr. Leif Svalgaard. But, as a scientist with only a BS who has worked with, and supervised, PhD’s for 40 years, I have a stainless steel skin. Look for what you can learn from, ignore the rest, that is my motto.
Whatever happened to Mosher? Surely he hasn’t always been as inarticulate and misguided as he is now.
Agree about Mosher, wonder why he is so different now?
His Climate gate book is on my book shelf,worth the read.
He changed once he started wo r king for BEST. Peer pressure.
Mosher was at his Best,before he went there……..
There is something about the whole internet posting and debate medium that makes it all too easy to write things in the heat of discussion you would never say intentionally in talking and I know I’ve done this too and regret it. That is not the same as some of the hideous trolls who clearly just set out to vilify and abuse and why Anthony and the regular contributors deserve support against such cowardice.
I’m glad that WUWT does give people like Nick Stokes and even Griff a voice, even though I disagree with much of what they claim. It makes WUWT a very special place and something to value when dissent by those who oppose the whole AGW narrative is increasingly marginalized and attacked in an increasingly post- science world.
The sad fact is there would be many more Griff and Stoke, but they are now banned.
Um, no. People only get banned when they break the blog policy. ..some folks just can’t behave themselves, and consider their right to voice opinion in a manner not consistent with our policy more important than learning to get along.
Personally I would not place Griff and Stoke’s in Troll category. They come with an opinion, on topic and are cordial. Mosher on the other hand, with his sometimes one sentenced cryptic posts could do with some work.
Well, really, maybe those “many” would do well to emulate the behavior of nick and griff. (then they wouldn’t be banned) You’re still here, aren’t you?! Remember that blogs are monarchies and not democracies. If Anthony sees fit to bann anyone for any reason, then that’s his prerogative. Nick and Griff are living proof that Anthony is more than fair (even though he needn’t be)…
Anthony Watts says: “Um, no. People only get banned when they break the blog policy.”
Sou? Rabbit? Tamino? Appell? Connolley?
Most of these have had reasoned disagreements with a post and then were banned.
(Rabbet I don’t think is banned,but the others are for a good reason) MOD
Yes, all if them have violated blog policy…especially Appel …except Taming aka Grant Foster who was offered a guest post, but was too cowardly to accept. He can’t handle criticism and prefers his “safe space”.
I would add Sou aka Miriam Obrien has no reasoned disagreements. ..she’s an Internet stslker.
rs, have you any proof of your troll assertion? I know of none. OTH, go to warmunist sites and count the hundreds of permanently banned skeptical commenters who violated no published site rules. You want specifics, try skepticalscience, ATTP, realclimate, Sou as just starters. rs (you deserve lower case address), you need to start to come to grips with verifiable reality. The data is there for all to see who seek it. Even you, should you chose to look. BUT YOU DO NOT.
Yeah, Miriam is really nasty,which caused her to be banned all over the place. She is insufferably ugly at her site,which is why a visit there once was enough for me.
Yes, of all my detractors, she’s the least reasoned, most emotional, and even though her name is known…still hides behind a fake name to spew ugliness.
And, she uses that ugliness to make money…I’ve been told many times I have a solid case against her in Australia, but teally, she’s not worth my time and effort. ..at least so far.
It would be interesting to have Anthony debate Miriam.
Griff’s great redeeming feature is that he has a sense of humour. At least some of what he posts appears to be tongue in cheek. And often times his posts could form the basis for a moderately amusing comedy routine.
Griff is often free of nasty words,just unbelievably bad debater.
Well said, Anthony. With regard to Nick Stokes, I find he mainly tests my patience because he is obviously intelligent and knowledgeable but when the evidence clearly shows the gross failings of his religion he invariably avoids the thrust of the argument and nit-picks meaningless details. A scientific man who resorts to unscientific obfuscation
The posts from Nick which amuse me the most are the ones where he says things along the line that he took somebody’s data and code and got exactly the same results as the other person did thus proving conclusively that they are correct.
Mr. Watts, thank you for your work and dedication.
You really are back. Great post.
I agree with all the others. WUWT is my first port-of-call and the website is the one I fully recommend to anyone who asks for the best site to start with.
By the way, I very much enjoy the weather picture of the day. Yesterday’s was amazing (Double Rainbow and Lightning Strike) and it had a second lightning bolt. What a picture!
Social Justice Warriors are nothing more than just, ‘VIGILANTES’.
Anthony is spot on here.
But it doesn’t take much effort – well, not for me, at least – to work out who the trolls and sowers of discord are. Someone who – for example – starts a late comment (on the recent Mikhail Voloshin thread) with “This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever read lol” doesn’t deserve much of an answer. And this particular “John” redacted his surname after his first comment!
More difficult are cases like Nick Stokes and Griff. Nick often does add something useful to the discussion, and he knows more about the technicalities than many here, including me; though he got his come-uppance on that same thread. But kudos to him for using his real name.
Griff is a more interesting case. Not everyone knows that WordPress gives blog owners the IP address from which each comment is published. On other WordPress blogs (not WUWT), when I’ve authored a headpost, I get an e-mail for each comment, which includes the IP address it came from. And (unless the commenter is very savvy) it isn’t all that hard to narrow that down to a geographical location. When the comment comes from an unshielded government office, it’s easy. So, I’m 100% certain that Anthony knows Griff’s real identity; and I’m 97% certain I know it myself. By my reckoning, Griff’s office is about 35 miles from my home, and he’s an “academic lead for public engagement.”
And then there’s Steven Mosher, who did great work for the cause of scientific truth in the early days of WUWT, but seems now to have gone over to the dark side. On that very same Voloshin thread, he called me “stupid” and a “clown” because I queried how BEST did its temperature adjustments. Now, I’m not stupid, as most who have read my two headposts on this site will attest. But yes, I can be a clown when I want to. Indeed, I once posted a limerick on this very blog, in which I rhymed “Steven Mosher” with “isn’t kosher.” So, as far as I’m concerned, I’m even with Steven.
Nick Stokes uses his real name?? Are you sure??
Nick Stokes was a character on NCIS Las Vegas….
Just sayin:)
Welcome back. Your right on.