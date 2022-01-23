Intermittent Wind and Solar

What Solution Do Renewable Energy Advocates Offer For The Problem Of Storage?

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

Francis Menton

Most comments at this site tend to have a perspective generally consistent with my own. But sometimes a post will attract comments from people with a very different point of view. That occurred on a post earlier this week titled “Two More Contributions On The impossibility Of Electrifying Everything Using Only Wind, Solar, And Batteries.”

That post and the one immediately preceding it (“Calculating The Full Costs Of Electrifying Everything Using Only Wind, Solar, And Batteries”) had both focused on a particular issue inherent in the project of replacing dispatchable carbon-based sources of energy (coal, oil, natural gas) with intermittent “renewables” (wind, solar). That issue is that, as the intermittent renewables come to provide a greater percentage of electrical generation and as dispatchable fossil fuels get phased out, there is an accelerating need for enormously expensive energy storage to provide the electricity at times when the renewables go quiet. The two posts linked to detailed studies written by four different authors, each of whom had provided a detailed description of their methodology. Two of the four authors even provided spreadsheets, so that a reader who believes the assumptions of the author are wrong can change those assumptions and derive a new cost estimate from the altered assumptions.

The import of all of these studies is that as renewables come to dominate the mix of electricity generation, and particularly as their share of generation goes above 50% and on towards 100%, and fossil fuel backup gets phased out, then the cost of necessary storage becomes far and away the dominant cost of the overall system. Therefore, any meaningful proposal to replace fossil fuel generation with renewables must grapple with this issue.

So what is the solution that the dissenting commenters offer for the problem of increasing need for expensive storage? They don’t offer any at all. Instead, they appear to think that the whole problem can be assumed away or ignored.

The dissenting commenters were three in number, and posted under the pseudonyms “Johnathan Galt,” “GKam,” and “reneawbleguy.” Galt and GKam each posted only one comment, but “reneawbleguy” posted over forty.

The gist of all these comments really comes down to the same thing, namely that the renewables are rapidly becoming cheaper than fossil fuels to generate electricity, if they are not so already, and therefore fossil fuels are a dying industry. Mixed in with this point is a good deal of snide and accusatory language, essentially asserting that anyone who may disagree as to the relative full cost of renewables must necessarily be both ignorant and politically motivated. (e.g., GKam: “More science nonsense from this group of political hacks. . . . Give it up You have already lost.”). Meanwhile, all three fail to deal in any real way with the storage problem inherent in expansion of generation from the renewables.

Here is “reneawbleguy” on the relative cost of fossil fuel electricity generation versus renewables:

Energy costs savings. RE will be cheaper that FF business as usual. 10.43 cents per kw-hr FF 7.81 cents per kw-hr RE. Dollars into our pockets is a clear difference favoring RE. Clear difference.
Money cost savings per person.

No source is cited, but I would agree that approximately these numbers can be found in some studies of relative costs of the renewables versus fossil fuels. But the studies that get these numbers it do so by ignoring the entire storage problem completely.

Similarly, from Galt:

[T]he only consideration to consumers is, was, and always will be “what is the delivered cost to me?” That is neatly quantified in Lazard’s excellent publication providing LCOE.

As I have pointed out on this blog numerous times, the Lazard numbers for “LCOE” (Levelized Cost of Energy) specifically omit any inherent costs of necessary storage. Since the cost of storage is the dominant cost of the all-renewable system, LCOE is the opposite of a “neat quantification” of comparative electricity generation costs, and rapidly becomes completely misleading as the percentage generated from renewables increases beyond 50%.

GKam is even less sophisticated, simply relying on his own personal experience with a home getting its power from rooftop solar panels:

My entire household and both electric cars are powered by the PV system on our roof, as “Galt” can tell you, and it gives us free power having paid back in three years.

GKam does not enlighten us as to how he gets his electricity at night, or overcast days in the winter, or whether he has purchased batteries sufficient to store up power from the summer for use during those long winter nights. If he lives in the United States, it is almost certain that he relies on his local grid — in other words, on fossil fuel backup, with perhaps some nuclear thrown in — for power during those times.

Of the three dissenting commenters, the only one who addresses the storage issue at all is Galt. He asserts, with great confidence, that new battery technologies are coming to make the storage problem go away:

At least two separate technologies, Ambri and Form Energy, will almost certainly have their first large factories up and running within 5 years. Both use common materials (antimony and calcium, iron), both are environmentally safe. Ambri’s battery is 100% recyclable, and in theory may last more than 100 years. Form Energy’s product is likewise 100% recyclable, should cost only 20% that of Lithium Ion, and although the lifespan is not yet advertised it has the potential for similar lifetime of use (simply a “reversible rusting” process).

So the proposal is that a government-mandated total transformation of the entire energy system of our economy should depend on one or another of two not-yet-invented-or demonstrated-at-scale technologies, which may or may not work, and the cost projections of which may be wildly off. Galt does not do any actual numerical calculations. But at a cost of “20% that of Lithium ion” the storage systems he is talking about would still imply a cost of around $100 trillion in Ken Gregory’s spreadsheet, some 5 times current U.S. GDP. Shouldn’t this be acknowledged as a problem? And how can you advocate use of Lazard’s “LCOE” numbers for relative costs of energy sources when those calculations omit a $100 trillion item applicable to wind and solar but not to fossil fuels?

So I say to these three commenters: it’s time to step up your game. Don’t just make unsupported assertions that wind and solar are cheaper. Give us a spreadsheet with a numerical demonstration of how much storage a fully wind/solar/storage electricity system for the U.S. will need, what technology will be used to provide it, and how much that will cost. Without that, you are just dealing in fantasy.

Full article here.

Notify of
billtoo
January 23, 2022 2:11 pm

critical theory applied to energy distribution. no solution required.

kzb
January 23, 2022 2:19 pm

Renewables enthusiasts will often say compressed air storage is the way to go. Much cheaper than batteries.
The downside seems to be it is only 70% efficient.
Concentrating solely on battery storage is not a good argument. They will always be able to say we are not proposing large scale battery storage, we are going to use compressed air, pumped water, or a heavy train going up and down a mountain. You need to address these as well.

John Shewchuk
January 23, 2022 2:23 pm

Drill for oil and dig for coal. Next question.

Derg
January 23, 2022 2:27 pm

In the upper midwest of the US we can go many days without meaningful sun and wind. Instead of wasting money on intermittent sources why not build more nuclear?

H.R.
Reply to  Derg
January 23, 2022 2:46 pm

Why not? It would solve the energy problem and Western economies would hum right along, that’s why not.

Can’t have that now, can we?

Tom Halla
January 23, 2022 2:31 pm

Some ignorant people, especially politicians, act as if Moore’s Law would apply to batteries. Well, it is electrical,isn’t it? Batteries are already at a high percentage of theoretical performance, so the possible upside is quite limited.

RicDre
Reply to  Tom Halla
January 23, 2022 3:21 pm

A friend of mine recently made that Batteries / Moore’s law argument to me with respect to EVs. I told him that there is no way those two things are related and he immediately backed down. I think many people who say things like that expect that everyone will just nod their head and agree with them and are surprised when some one doesn’t agree with them.

scott
January 23, 2022 2:36 pm

I have seen GKM posts on other websites, he also uses the GKM44 and GKAM44.He has a degree from San Francico State and lives in Califonia.so as you can see George is well known and is a frequent poster across the internet and has a tendency to let his ego write for him.
Here is one of his enteraining posts.
“My household uses about 17 kWh/day. At the end of the year, the PV system produces sufficient power for that household and one of our two electric cars. …….
Being a former engineer for a large power company and having earned a Master of Science in Energy and the Environment, I had PV panels installed four years ago, with my estimated payback of 15-17 years, . . the right thing for an eco-freak to do. Before they could be installed, we acquired a VW e-Golf electric car. The savings in gasoline alone took the solar system payback down to 3 1/2 years. So, we added a used Tesla Model S, P85, and that took the payback down to less than three years, which means we now get free power for household and transportation.” “We do not need to go to gas stations, we fuel up at home at night with cheap baseload power. During the daytime, the PV system turns our meter backwards powering the neighborhood with clean local power, which we trade for the stuff to be used that night”. so he doesn’t have a battery and he has a tendency to forget that the electric cars actual cost money and more important, cost more upfront then gas cars

Ragnaar
January 23, 2022 2:40 pm

Batteries are near their maximum density. That’s why they sometimes catch on fire. It’s density just about everywhere. Fossil fuels have it. Nuclear has more of it.

Ron Long
January 23, 2022 2:40 pm

Waiting for the three commentators to respond, waiting, waiting…if any of them do respond it will clearly show them to be masochistic as they will be pummeled about the head and shoulders. waiting. waiting.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Ron Long
January 23, 2022 3:10 pm

I have run across GKAM on other sites. He has only the same argument, his personal experience, which I have called him out on….

Ragnaar
January 23, 2022 2:43 pm

In general, the home solar owners have bought into a sect. They are believers. Reason usually doesn’t work with them.

Bill Treuren
Reply to  Ragnaar
January 23, 2022 3:14 pm

Ultimately we need not worry, take the RE industry at their word and the FF sector will be substituted, or not.
Where the issue really hits the wall is the sell and purchase process. Somehow in New Zealand we have decided that a wind-farm has first hit at any purchaser and at a predetermined fixed price often quite high regardless of the prevailing “market price” while the poor FF supplier can be bumped anytime. That is the only issue and that is what the RE industry does not want to address.
They make conventional generators more expensive and then claim they are more competitive. Really?

Rafe Champion
January 23, 2022 2:59 pm

On the real amount of storage required.

This is an elaborate time-series study including a review of the literature which demonstrates that storage requirements are routinely underestimated by a large factor even by people who make an effort to take account of wind droughts.

https://www.econstor.eu/handle/10419/236723

I think the core of the argument is that people only look at the storage required to get through a single bad spell and don’t pay enough attention to the problem of serial events where the storage does not get fully recharged between events. This means that you need several times as much storage as you thought (which costs the earth anyway). The real test is the worst case scenario that you might get over a period of (say) a hundred years (is it ok to know that the grid is going to fail within a hundred years? or would you like to take a 200 year period?)

Fish
Reply to  Rafe Champion
January 23, 2022 3:25 pm

Who’s John(athon) Galt?

4 Eyes
January 23, 2022 3:09 pm

Anyone who says renewables are cheaper i.e. lower NPV, over a reasonable project lifespan of say 40 years should cut the wires that connect their house to the grid. Anything less means they are uttering weasel words.

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  4 Eyes
January 23, 2022 3:16 pm

And “cheaper” always includes other-people’s-money in the form of subsidies that are never included in the calculations.

Inexpensive, reliable, clean power already exists, it is called: base-load coal-fired boilers, combined cycle natural gas turbines, and nuclear power.

Gunga Din
January 23, 2022 3:13 pm

An analogy:
People need information.
There’s lots of information in books.
But books require paper made from trees.
Let’s ban paper and give everybody a Personal Computer.
Someday someone will come up with a transistor.
In the mean time, let’s go Green and ban paper!!
Point:
Cart before the Horse with no EV truck to pull it.

stinkerp
January 23, 2022 3:19 pm

Most of the energy we generate is energy that has been conveniently stored for us already in hydrocarbons or fissile elements by natural processes over millions of years. We’re just unleashing pre-stored energy by burning it or initiating atomic chain reactions. “Renewable” energy in the form of solar and wind (and hydroelectric) also is harvested from natural processes but it can only be used when those natural processes are providing the energy. So we have to come up with a way to store the energy, which means diverting a portion of the energy when it’s available to some storage mechanism. It’s not as “efficient” as just extracting pre-stored energy from fossil fuels because some percentage has to be diverted to storage. There’s nothing inherently wrong with renewable energy coupled with storage but to properly compare the cost to generating pre-stored energy from fossil fuels you have to factor in the cost of storage, which no one does.

It seems likely that someday we’ll run out of fossil fuels; maybe in several decades or maybe in hundreds of years. If we haven’t transitioned primarily to renewable energy or “essentially renewable” energy (like fissioning uranium extracted from seawater that could potentially provide a billion years of energy), we’ll be in a heap of trouble. As impractical and expensive as most current renewable energy schemes are, we should still take the concept seriously enough to develop and refine it. We aren’t at “peak oil” yet but if and when we reach it, the cost of fossil fuels will increase until they eclipse the costs of the inefficient and expensive renewable-plus-storage systems today. Luckily lots of bright minds are working on this. Now if we could just get the dummies and doomsayers to shut up. Unfortunately a lot of them have found their way into government, making ridiculous policies based on fervid ideology and (so far) untenable technology.

Incorporating renewables with fossil fuels makes sense as a bridge to some future technology and to reduce fossil fuel use so we buy more time to develop a better energy production method, but with current technology it’s impractical for renewables to make up anything more than a fraction of power generation.

