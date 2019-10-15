Why Roy Spencer’s Criticism is Wrong

12 October 2019
Pat Frank
A bit over a month ago, I posted an essay on WUWT here about my paper assessing the reliability of GCM global air temperature projections in light of error propagation and uncertainty analysis, freely available here.
Four days later, Roy Spencer posted a critique of my analysis at WUWT, here as well as at his own blog, here. The next day, he posted a follow-up critique at WUWT here. He also posted two more critiques on his own blog, here and here.
Curiously, three days before he posted his criticisms of my work, Roy posted an essay, titled, “The Faith Component of Global Warming Predictions,” here. He concluded that, [climate modelers] have only demonstrated what they assumed from the outset. They are guilty of “circular reasoning” and have expressed a “tautology.”
Roy concluded, “I’m not saying that increasing CO₂ doesn’t cause warming. I’m saying we have no idea how much warming it causes because we have no idea what natural energy imbalances exist in the climate system over, say, the last 50 years. … Thus, global warming projections have a large element of faith programmed into them.”
Roy’s conclusion is pretty much a re-statement of the conclusion of my paper, which he then went on to criticize.
In this post, I’ll go through Roy’s criticisms of my work and show why and how every single one of them is wrong.
So, what are Roy’s points of criticism?
He says that:
1) My error propagation predicts huge excursions of temperature.
2) Climate Models Do NOT Have Substantial Errors in their TOA Net Energy Flux
3) The Error Propagation Model is Not Appropriate for Climate Models
I’ll take these in turn.
This is a long post. For those wishing just the executive summary, all of Roy’s criticisms are badly misconceived.
1) Error propagation predicts huge excursions of temperature.
Roy wrote, “Frank’s paper takes an example known bias in a typical climate model’s longwave (infrared) cloud forcing (LWCF) and assumes that the typical model’s error (+/-4 W/m2) in LWCF can be applied in his emulation model equation, propagating the error forward in time during his emulation model’s integration. The result is a huge (as much as 20 deg. C or more) of resulting spurious model warming (or cooling) in future global average surface air temperature (GASAT). (my bold)”
For the attention of Mr. And then There’s Physics, and others, Roy went on to write this: “The modelers are well aware of these biases [in cloud fraction], which can be positive or negative depending upon the model. The errors show that (for example) we do not understand clouds and all of the processes controlling their formation and dissipation from basic first physical principles, otherwise all models would get very nearly the same cloud amounts.” No more dismissals of root-mean-square error, please.
Here is Roy’s Figure 1, demonstrating his first major mistake. I’ve bolded the evidential wording.
Roy’s blue lines are not air temperatures emulated using equation 1 from the paper. They do not come from eqn. 1, and do not represent physical air temperatures at all.
They come from eqns. 5 and 6, and are the growing uncertainty bounds in projected air temperatures. Uncertainty statistics are not physical temperatures.
Roy misconceived his ±2 Wm-2 as a radiative imbalance. In the proper context of my analysis, it should be seen as a ±2 Wm-2 uncertainty in long wave cloud forcing (LWCF). It is a statistic, not an energy flux.
Even worse, were we to take Roy’s ±2 Wm-2 to be a radiative imbalance in a model simulation; one that results in an excursion in simulated air temperature, (which is Roy’s meaning), we then have to suppose the imbalance is both positive and negative at the same time, i.e., ±radiative forcing.
A ±radiative forcing does not alternate between +radiative forcing and -radiative forcing. Rather it is both signs together at once.
So, Roy’s interpretation of LWCF ±error as an imbalance in radiative forcing requires simultaneous positive and negative temperatures.
Look at Roy’s Figure. He represents the emulated air temperature to be a hot house and an ice house simultaneously; both +20 C and -20 C coexist after 100 years. That is the nonsensical message of Roy’s blue lines, if we are to assign his meaning that the ±2 Wm-2 is radiative imbalance.
That physically impossible meaning should have been a give-away that the basic supposition was wrong.
The ± is not, after all, one or the other, plus or minus. It is coincidental plus and minus, because it is part of a root-mean-square-error (rmse) uncertainty statistic. It is not attached to a physical energy flux.
It’s truly curious. More than one of my reviewers made the same very naive mistake that ±C = physically real +C or -C. This one, for example, which is quoted in the Supporting Information: “The author’s error propagation is not] physically justifiable. (For instance, even after forcings have stabilized, [the author’s] analysis would predict that the models will swing ever more wildly between snowball and runaway greenhouse states. Which, it should be obvious, does not actually happen).“
Any understanding of uncertainty analysis is clearly missing.
Likewise, this first part of Roy’s point 1 is completely misconceived.
Next mistake in the first criticism: Roy says that the emulation equation does not yield the flat GCM control run line in his Figure 1.
However, emulation equation 1 would indeed give the same flat line as the GCM control runs under zero external forcing. As proof, here’s equation 1:
In a control run there is no change in forcing, so DFi = 0. The fraction in the brackets then becomes F0/F0 = 1.
The originating fCO₂ = 0.42 so that equation 1 becomes, DTi(K) = 0.42´33K´1 + a = 13.9 C +a = constant (a = 273.1 K or 0 C).
When an anomaly is taken, the emulated temperature change is constant zero, just as in Roy’s GCM control runs in Figure 1.
So, Roy’s first objection demonstrates three mistakes.
1) Roy mistakes a rms statistical uncertainty in simulated LWCF as a physical radiative imbalance.
2) He then mistakes a ±uncertainty in air temperature as a physical temperature.
3) His analysis of emulation equation 1 was careless.
Next, Roy’s 2): Climate Models Do NOT Have Substantial Errors in their TOA Net Energy Flux
Roy wrote, “If any climate model has as large as a 4 W/m2 bias in top-of-atmosphere (TOA) energy flux, it would cause substantial spurious warming or cooling. None of them do.”
I will now show why this objection is irrelevant.
Here, now, is Roy’s second figure, again showing the perfect TOA radiative balance of CMIP5 climate models. On the right, next to Roy’s figure, is Figure 4 from the paper showing the total cloud fraction (TCF) annual error of 12 CMIP5 climate models, averaging ±12.1%. [1]
Every single one of the CMIP5 models that produced average ±12.1% of simulated total cloud fraction error also featured Roy’s perfect TOA radiative balance.
Therefore, every single CMIP5 model that averaged ±4 Wm-2 in LWCF error also featured Roy’s perfect TOA radiative balance.
How is that possible? How can models maintain perfect simulated TOA balance while at the same time producing errors in long wave cloud forcing?
Off-setting errors, that’s how. GCMs are required to have TOA balance. So, parameters are adjusted within their uncertainty bounds so as to obtain that result.
Roy says so himself: “If a model has been forced to be in global energy balance, then energy flux component biases have been cancelled out, …”
Are the chosen GCM parameter values physically correct? No one knows.
Are the parameter sets identical model-to-model? No. We know that because different models produce different profiles and integrated intensities of TCF error.
This removes all force from Roy’s TOA objection. Models show TOA balance and LWCF error simultaneously.
In any case, this goes to the point raised earlier, and in the paper, that a simulated climate can be perfectly in TOA balance while the simulated climate internal energy state is incorrect.
That means that the physics describing the simulated climate state is incorrect. This in turn means that the physics describing the simulated air temperature is incorrect.
The simulated air temperature is not grounded in physical knowledge. And that means there is a large uncertainty in projected air temperature because we have no good physically causal explanation for it.
The physics can’t describe it; the model can’t resolve it. The apparent certainty in projected air temperature is a chimerical result of tuning.
This is the crux idea of an uncertainty analysis. One can get the observables right. But if the wrong physics gives the right answer, one has learned nothing and one understands nothing. The uncertainty in the result is consequently large.
This wrong physics is present in every single step of a climate simulation. The calculated air temperatures are not grounded in a physically correct theory.
Roy says the LWCF error is unimportant because all the errors cancel out. I’ll get to that point below. But notice what he’s saying: the wrong physics allows the right answer. And invariably so in every step all the way across a 100-year projection.
In his September 12 criticism, Roy gives his reason for disbelief in uncertainty analysis: “All of the models show the effect of anthropogenic CO2 emissions, despite known errors in components of their energy fluxes (such as clouds)!
“Why?
“If a model has been forced to be in global energy balance, then energy flux component biases have been cancelled out, as evidenced by the control runs of the various climate models in their LW (longwave infrared) behavior.”
There it is: wrong physics that is invariably correct in every step all the way across a 100-year projection, because large-scale errors cancel to reveal the effects of tiny perturbations. I don’t believe any other branch of physical science would countenance such a claim.
Roy then again presented the TOA radiative simulations on the left of the second set of figures above.
Roy wrote that models are forced into TOA balance. That means the physical errors that might have appeared as TOA imbalances are force-distributed into the simulated climate sub-states.
Forcing models to be in TOA balance may even make simulated climate subsystems more in error than they would otherwise be.
After observing that the “forced-balancing of the global energy budget“ is done only once for the “multi-century pre-industrial control runs,” Roy observed that models world-wide behave similarly despite a, “WIDE variety of errors in the component energy fluxes…”
Roy’s is an interesting statement, given there is nearly a factor of three difference among models in their sensitivity to doubled CO₂. [2, 3]
According to Stephens [3], “This discrepancy is widely believed to be due to uncertainties in cloud feedbacks. … Fig. 1 [shows] the changes in low clouds predicted by two versions of models that lie at either end of the range of warming responses. The reduced warming predicted by one model is a consequence of increased low cloudiness in that model whereas the enhanced warming of the other model can be traced to decreased low cloudiness. (original emphasis)”
So, two CMIP5 models show opposite trends in simulated cloud fraction in response to CO₂ forcing. Nevertheless, they both reproduce the historical trend in air temperature.
Not only that, but they’re supposedly invariably correct in every step all the way across a 100-year projection, because their large-scale errors cancel to reveal the effects of tiny perturbations.
In Stephen’s object example we can see the hidden simulation uncertainty made manifest. Models reproduce calibration observables by hook or by crook, and then on those grounds are touted as able to accurately predict future climate states.
The Stephens example provides clear evidence that GCMs plain cannot resolve the cloud response to CO₂ emissions. Therefore, GCMs cannot resolve the change in air temperature, if any, from CO₂ emissions. Their projected air temperatures are not known to be physically correct. They are not known to have physical meaning.
This is the reason for the large and increasing step-wise simulation uncertainty in projected air temperature.
This obviates Roy’s point about cancelling errors. The models cannot resolve the cloud response to CO₂ forcing. Cancellation of radiative forcing errors does not repair this problem. Such cancellation (from by-hand tuning) just speciously hides the simulation uncertainty.
Roy concluded that, “Thus, the models themselves demonstrate that their global warming forecasts do not depend upon those bias errors in the components of the energy fluxes (such as global cloud cover) as claimed by Dr. Frank (above).“I
Everyone should now know why Roy’s view is wrong. Off-setting errors make models similar to one another. They do not make the models accurate. Nor do they improve the physical description.
Roy’s conclusion implicitly reveals his mistaken thinking.
1) The inability of GCMs to resolve cloud response means the temperature projection consistency among models is a chimerical artifact of their tuning. The uncertainty remains in the projection; it’s just hidden from view.
2) The LWCF ±4 Wm-2 rmse is not a constant offset bias error. The ‘±’ alone should be enough to tell anyone that it does not represent an energy flux.
The LWCF ±4 Wm-2 rmse represents an uncertainty in simulated energy flux. It’s not a physical error at all.
One can tune the model to produce (simulation minus observation = 0) no observable error at all in their calibration period. But the physics underlying the simulation is wrong. The causality is not revealed. The simulation conveys no information. The result is not any indicator of physical accuracy. The uncertainty is not dismissed.
3) All the models making those errors are forced to be in TOA balance. Those TOA-balanced CMIP5 models make errors averaging ±12.1% in global TCF.[1] This means the GCMs cannot model cloud cover to better resolution than ±12.1%.
To minimally resolve the effect of annual CO₂ emissions, they need to be at about 0.1% cloud resolution (see Appendix 1 below)
4) The average GCM error in simulated TCF over the calibration hindcast time reveals the average calibration error in simulated long wave cloud forcing. Even though TOA balance is maintained throughout, the correct magnitude of simulated tropospheric thermal energy flux is lost within an uncertainty interval of ±4 Wm-2.
Roy’s 3) Propagation of error is inappropriate.
On his blog, Roy wrote that modeling the climate is like modeling pots of boiling water. Thus, “[If our model] can get a constant water temperature, [we know] that those rates of energy gain and energy loss are equal, even though we don’t know their values. And that, if we run [the model] with a little more coverage of the pot by the lid, we know the modeled water temperature will increase. That part of the physics is still in the model.”
Roy continued, “the temperature change in anything, including the climate system, is due to an imbalance between energy gain and energy loss by the system.”
Roy there implied that the only way air temperature can change is by way of an increase or decrease of the total energy in the climate system. However, that is not correct.
Climate subsystems can exchange energy. Air temperature can change by redistribution of internal energy flux without any change in the total energy entering or leaving the climate system.
For example, in his 2001 testimony before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on 2 May, Richard Lindzen noted that, “claims that man has contributed any of the observed warming (ie attribution) are based on the assumption that models correctly predict natural variability. [However,] natural variability does not require any external forcing – natural or anthropogenic. (my bold)” [4]
Richard Lindzen noted exactly the same thing in his, “Some Coolness Concerning Global Warming. [5]
“The precise origin of natural variability is still uncertain, but it is not that surprising. Although the solar energy received by the earth-ocean-atmosphere system is relatively constant, the degree to which this energy is stored and released by the oceans is not. As a result, the energy available to the atmosphere alone is also not constant. … Indeed, our climate has been both warmer and colder than at present, due solely to the natural variability of the system. External influences are hardly required for such variability to occur.(my bold)”
In his review of Stephen Schneider’s “Laboratory Earth,” [6] Richard Lindzen wrote this directly relevant observation,
“A doubling CO₂ in the atmosphere results in a two percent perturbation to the atmosphere’s energy balance. But the models used to predict the atmosphere’s response to this perturbation have errors on the order of ten percent in their representation of the energy balance, and these errors involve, among other things, the feedbacks which are crucial to the resulting calculations. Thus the models are of little use in assessing the climatic response to such delicate disturbances. Further, the large responses (corresponding to high sensitivity) of models to the small perturbation that would result from a doubling of carbon dioxide crucially depend on positive (or amplifying) feedbacks from processes demonstrably misrepresented by models. (my bold)”
These observations alone are sufficient to refute Roy’s description of modeling air temperature in analogy to the heat entering and leaving a pot of boiling water with varying amounts of lid-cover.
Richard Lindzen’s last point, especially, contradicts Roy’s claim that cancelling simulation errors permit a reliably modeled response to forcing or accurately projected air temperatures.
Also, the situation is much more complex than Roy described in his boiling pot analogy. For example, rather than Roy’s single lid moving about, clouds are more like multiple layers of sieve-like lids of varying mesh size and thickness, all in constant motion, and none of them covering the entire pot.
The pot-modeling then proceeds with only a poor notion of where the various lids are at any given time, and without fully understanding their depth or porosity.
Propagation of error: Given an annual average +0.035 Wm-2 increase in CO₂ forcing, the increase plus uncertainty in the simulated tropospheric thermal energy flux is (0.035±4) Wm-2. All the while simulated TOA balance is maintained.
So, if one wanted to calculate the uncertainty interval for the air temperature for any specific annual step, the top of the temperature uncertainty interval would be calculated from +4.035 Wm-2, while the bottom of the interval would be -3.9065 Wm-2.
Putting that into the right side of paper eqn. 5.2 and setting F0=33.30 Wm-2, then the single-step projection uncertainty interval in simulated air temperature is +1.68 C/-1.63 C.
The air temperature anomaly projected from the average CMIP5 GCM would, however, be 0.015 C; not +1.68 C or -1.63 C.
In the whole modeling exercise, the simulated TOA balance is maintained. Simulated TOA balance is maintained mainly because simulation error in long wave cloud forcing is offset by simulation error in short wave cloud forcing.
This means the underlying physics is wrong and the simulated climate energy state is wrong. Over the calibration hindcast region, the observed air temperature is correctly reproduced only because of curve fitting following from the by-hand adjustment of model parameters.[2, 7]
Forced correspondence with a known value does not remove uncertainty in a result, because causal ignorance is unresolved.
When error in an intermediate result is imposed on every single step of a sequential series of calculations — which describes an air temperature projection — that error gets transmitted into the next step. The next step adds its own error onto the top of the prior level. The only way to gauge the effect of step-wise imposed error is step-wise propagation of the appropriate rmse uncertainty.
Figure 3 below shows the problem in a graphical way. GCMs project temperature in a step-wise sequence of calculations. [8] Incorrect physics means each step is in error. The climate energy-state is wrong (this diagnosis also applies to the equilibrated base state climate).
The wrong climate state gets calculationally stepped forward. Its error constitutes the initial conditions of the next step. Incorrect physics means the next step produces its own errors. Those new errors add onto the entering initial condition errors. And so it goes, step-by-step. The errors add with every step.
When one is calculating a future state, one does not know the sign or magnitude of any of the errors in the result. This ignorance follows from the obvious difficulty that there are no observations available from a future climate.
The reliability of the projection then must be judged from an uncertainty analysis. One calibrates the model against known observables (e.g., total cloud fraction). By this means, one obtains a relevant estimate of model accuracy; an appropriate average root-mean-square calibration error statistic.
The calibration error statistic informs us of the accuracy of each calculational step of a simulation. When inaccuracy is present in each step, propagation of the calibration error metric is carried out through each step. Doing so reveals the uncertainty in the result — how much confidence we should put in the number.
When the calculation involves multiple sequential steps each of which transmits its own error, then the step-wise uncertainty statistic is propagated through the sequence of steps. The uncertainty of the result must grow. This circumstance is illustrated in Figure 3.
Figure 3: Growth of uncertainty in an air temperature projection. is the base state climate that has an initial forcing, F0, which may be zero, and an initial temperature, T0. The final temperature Tn is conditioned by the final uncertainty ±et, as Tn±et.
Step one projects a first-step forcing F1, which produces a temperature T1. Incorrect physics introduces a physical error in temperature, e1, which may be positive or negative. In a projection of future climate, we do not know the sign or magnitude of e1.
However, hindcast calibration experiments tell us that single projection steps have an average uncertainty of ±e.
T1 therefore has an uncertainty of
The step one temperature plus its physical error, T1+e1, enters step 2 as its initial condition. But T1 had an error, e1. That e1 is an error offset of unknown sign in T1. Therefore, the incorrect physics of step 2 receives a T1 that is offset by e1. But in a futures-projection, one does not know the value of T1+e1.
In step 2, incorrect physics starts with the incorrect T1 and imposes new unknown physical error e2 on T2. The error in T2 is now e1+e2. However, in a futures-projection the sign and magnitude of e1, e2 and their sum remain unknown.
And so it goes; step 3, …, n add in their errors e3 +, …, + en. But in the absence of knowledge concerning the sign or magnitude of the imposed errors, we do not know the total error in the final state. All we do know is that the trajectory of the simulated climate has wandered away from the trajectory of the physically correct climate.
However, the calibration error statistic provides an estimate of the uncertainty in the results of any single calculational step, which is ±e.
When there are multiple calculational steps, ±e attaches independently to every step. The predictive uncertainty increases with every step because the ±e uncertainty gets propagated through those steps to reflect the continuous but unknown impact of error. Propagation of calibration uncertainty goes as the root-sum-square (rss). For ‘n’ steps that’s . [9-11]
It should be very clear to everyone that the rss equation does not produce physical temperatures, or the physical magnitudes of anything else. it is a statistic of predictive uncertainty that necessarily increases with the number of calculational steps in the prediction. A summary of the uncertainty literature was commented into my original post, here.
The growth of uncertainty does not mean the projected air temperature becomes huge. Projected temperature is always within some physical bound. But the reliability of that temperature — our confidence that it is physically correct — diminishes with each step. The level of confidence is the meaning of uncertainty. As confidence diminishes, uncertainty grows.
Supporting Information Section 10.2 discusses uncertainty and its meaning. C. Roy and J. Oberkampf (2011) describe it this way, “[predictive] uncertainty [is] due to lack of knowledge by the modelers, analysts conducting the analysis, or experimentalists involved in validation. The lack of knowledge can pertain to, for example, modeling of the system of interest or its surroundings, simulation aspects such as numerical solution error and computer roundoff error, and lack of experimental data.” [12]
The growth of uncertainty means that with each step we have less and less knowledge of where the simulated future climate is, relative to the physically correct future climate. Figure 3 shows the widening scope of uncertainty with the number of steps.
Wide uncertainty bounds mean the projected temperature reflects a future climate state that is some completely unknown distance from the physically real future climate state. One’s confidence is minimal that the simulated future temperature is the ‘true’ future temperature.
This is why propagation of uncertainty through an air temperature projection is entirely appropriate. It is our only estimate of the reliability of a predictive result.
Appendix 1 below shows that the models need to simulate clouds to about ±0.1% accuracy, about 100 times better than ±12.1% the they now do, in order to resolve any possible effect of CO₂ forcing.
Appendix 2 quotes Richard Lindzen on the utter corruption and dishonesty that pervades AGW consensus climatology.
Before proceeding, here’s NASA on clouds and resolution: “A doubling in atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2), predicted to take place in the next 50 to 100 years, is expected to change the radiation balance at the surface by only about 2 percent. … If a 2 percent change is that important, then a climate model to be useful must be accurate to something like 0.25%. Thus today’s models must be improved by about a hundredfold in accuracy, a very challenging task.”
That hundred-fold is exactly the message of my paper.
If climate models cannot resolve the response of clouds to CO₂ emissions, they can’t possibly accurately project the impact of CO₂ emission on air temperature?
The ±4 Wm-2 uncertainty in LWCF is a direct reflection of the profound ignorance surrounding cloud response.
The CMIP5 LWCF calibration uncertainty reflects ignorance concerning the magnitude of the thermal flux in the simulated troposphere that is a direct consequence of the poor ability of CMIP5 models to simulate cloud fraction.
From page 9 in the paper, “This climate model error represents a range of atmospheric energy flux uncertainty within which smaller energetic effects cannot be resolved within any CMIP5 simulation.”
The 0.035 Wm-2 annual average CO₂ forcing is exactly such a smaller energetic effect.
It is impossible to resolve the effect on air temperature of a 0.035 Wm-2 change in forcing, when the model cannot resolve overall tropospheric forcing to better than ±4 Wm-2.
The perturbation is ±114 times smaller than the lower limit of resolution of a CMIP5 GCM.
The uncertainty interval can be appropriately analogized as the smallest simulation pixel size. It is the blur level. It is the ignorance width within which nothing is known.
Uncertainty is not a physical error. It does not subtract away. It is a measure of ignorance.
The model can produce a number. When the physical uncertainty is large, that number is physically meaningless.
All of this is discussed in the paper, and in exhaustive detail in Section 10 of the Supporting Information. It’s not as though that analysis is missing or cryptic. It is pretty much invariably un-consulted by my critics, however.
Smaller strange and mistaken ideas:
Roy wrote, “If a model actually had a +4 W/m2 imbalance in the TOA energy fluxes, that bias would remain relatively constant over time.”
But the LWCF error statistic is ±4 Wm-2, not (+)4 Wm-2 imbalance in radiative flux. Here, Roy has not only misconceived a calibration error statistic as an energy flux, but has facilitated the mistaken idea by converting the ± into (+).
This mistake is also common among my prior reviewers. It allowed them to assume a constant offset error. That in turn allowed them to assert that all error subtracts away.
This assumption of perfection after subtraction is a folk-belief among consensus climatologists. It is refuted right in front of their eyes by their own results, (Figure 1 in [13]) but that never seems to matter.
Another example includes Figure 1 in the paper, which shows simulated temperature anomalies. They are all produced by subtracting away a simulated climate base-state temperature. If the simulation errors subtracted away, all the anomaly trends would be superimposed. But they’re far from that ideal.
Figure 4 shows a CMIP5 example of the same refutation.
Figure 4: RCP8.5 projections from four CMIP5 models.
Model tuning has made all four projection anomaly trends close to agreement from 1850 through 2000. However, after that the models career off on separate temperature paths. By projection year 2300, they range across 8 C. The anomaly trends are not superimposable; the simulation errors have not subtracted away.
The idea that errors subtract away in anomalies is objectively wrong. The uncertainties that are hidden in the projections after year 2000, by the way, are also in the projections from 1850-2000 as well.
This is because the projections of the historical temperatures rest on the same wrong physics as the futures projection. Even though the observables are reproduced, the physical causality underlying the temperature trend is only poorly described in the model. Total cloud fraction is just as wrongly simulated for 1950 as it is for 2050.
LWCF error is present throughout the simulations. The average annual ±4 Wm-2 simulation uncertainty in tropospheric thermal energy flux is present throughout, putting uncertainty into every simulation step of air temperature. Tuning the model to reproduce the observables merely hides the uncertainty.
Roy wrote, “Another curious aspect of Eq. 6 is that it will produce wildly different results depending upon the length of the assumed time step.”
But, of course, eqn. 6 would not produce wildly different results because simulation error varies with the length of the GCM time step.
For example, we can estimate the average per-day uncertainty from the ±4 Wm-2 annual average calibration of Lauer and Hamilton.
So, for the entire year (±4 Wm–2)2 = , where ei is the per-day uncertainty. This equation yields, ei = ±0.21 Wm–2 for the estimated LWCF uncertainty per average projection day. If we put the daily estimate into the right side of equation 5.2 in the paper and set F0=33.30 Wm-2, then the one-day per-step uncertainty in projected air temperature is ±0.087 C. The total uncertainty after 100 years is sqrt[(0.087)2´365´100] = ±16.6 C.
The same approach yields an estimated 25-year mean model calibration uncertainty to be sqrt[(±4 Wm–2)2´25] = ±20 Wm–2. Following from eqn. 5.2, the 25-year per-step uncertainty is ±8.3 C. After 100 years the uncertainty in projected air temperature is sqrt[(±8.3)2´4)] = ±16.6 C.
Roy finished with, “I’d be glad to be proved wrong.”
Be glad, Roy.
Appendix 1: Why CMIP5 error in TCF is important.
We know from Lauer and Hamilton that the average CMIP5 ±12.1% annual total cloud fraction (TCF) error produces an annual average ±4 Wm-2 calibration error in long wave cloud forcing. [14]
We also know that the annual average increase in CO₂ forcing since 1979 is about 0.035 Wm-2 (my calculation).
Assuming a linear relationship between cloud fraction error and LWCF error, the ±12.1% CF error is proportionately responsible for ±4 Wm-2 annual average LWCF error.
Then one can estimate the level of resolution necessary to reveal the annual average cloud fraction response to CO₂ forcing as:
[(0.035 Wm-2/±4 Wm-2)]*±12.1% total cloud fraction = 0.11% change in cloud fraction.
This indicates that a climate model needs to be able to accurately simulate a 0.11% feedback response in cloud fraction to barely resolve the annual impact of CO₂ emissions on the climate. If one wants accurate simulation, the model resolution should be ten times small than the effect to be resolved. That means 0.011% accuracy in simulating annual average TCF.
That is, the cloud feedback to a 0.035 Wm-2 annual CO₂ forcing needs to be known, and able to be simulated, to a resolution of 0.11% in TCF in order to minimally know how clouds respond to annual CO₂ forcing.
Here’s an alternative way to get at the same information. We know the total tropospheric cloud feedback effect is about -25 Wm-2. [15] This is the cumulative influence of 67% global cloud fraction.
The annual tropospheric CO₂ forcing is, again, about 0.035 Wm-2. The CF equivalent that produces this feedback energy flux is again linearly estimated as (0.035 Wm-2/25 Wm-2)*67% = 0.094%. That’s again bare-bones simulation. Accurate simulation requires ten times finer resolution, which is 0.0094% of average annual TCF.
Assuming the linear relations are reasonable, both methods indicate that the minimal model resolution needed to accurately simulate the annual cloud feedback response of the climate, to an annual 0.035 Wm-2 of CO₂ forcing, is about 0.1% CF.
To achieve that level of resolution, the model must accurately simulate cloud type, cloud distribution and cloud height, as well as precipitation and tropical thunderstorms.
This analysis illustrates the meaning of the annual average ±4 Wm-2 LWCF error. That error indicates the overall level of ignorance concerning cloud response and feedback.
The TCF ignorance is such that the annual average tropospheric thermal energy flux is never known to better than ±4 Wm-2. This is true whether forcing from CO₂ emissions is present or not.
This is true in an equilibrated base-state climate as well. Running a model for 500 projection years does not repair broken physics.
GCMs cannot simulate cloud response to 0.1% annual accuracy. It is not possible to simulate how clouds will respond to CO₂ forcing.
It is therefore not possible to simulate the effect of CO₂ emissions, if any, on air temperature.
As the model steps through the projection, our knowledge of the consequent global air temperature steadily diminishes because a GCM cannot accurately simulate the global cloud response to CO₂ forcing, and thus cloud feedback, at all for any step.
It is true in every step of a simulation. And it means that projection uncertainty compounds because every erroneous intermediate climate state is subjected to further simulation error.
This is why the uncertainty in projected air temperature increases so dramatically. The model is step-by-step walking away from initial value knowledge, further and further into ignorance.
On an annual average basis, the uncertainty in CF feedback is ±144 times larger than the perturbation to be resolved.
The CF response is so poorly known, that even the first simulation step enters terra incognita.
Appendix 2: On the Corruption and Dishonesty in Consensus Climatology
It is worth quoting Lindzen on the effects of a politicized science. [16]”A second aspect of politicization of discourse specifically involves scientific literature. Articles challenging the claim of alarming response to anthropogenic greenhouse gases are met with unusually quick rebuttals. These rebuttals are usually published as independent papers rather than as correspondence concerning the original articles, the latter being the usual practice. When the usual practice is used, then the response of the original author(s) is published side by side with the critique. However, in the present situation, such responses are delayed by as much as a year. In my experience, criticisms do not reflect a good understanding of the original work. When the original authors’ responses finally appear, they are accompanied by another rebuttal that generally ignores the responses but repeats the criticism. This is clearly not a process conducive to scientific progress, but it is not clear that progress is what is desired. Rather, the mere existence of criticism entitles the environmental press to refer to the original result as ‘discredited,’ while the long delay of the response by the original authors permits these responses to be totally ignored.
“A final aspect of politicization is the explicit intimidation of scientists. Intimidation has mostly, but not exclusively, been used against those questioning alarmism. Victims of such intimidation generally remain silent. Congressional hearings have been used to pressure scientists who question the ‘consensus’. Scientists who views question alarm are pitted against carefully selected opponents. The clear intent is to discredit the ‘skeptical’ scientist from whom a ‘recantation’ is sought.“[7]
Richard Lindzen’s extraordinary account of the jungle of dishonesty that is consensus climatology is required reading. None of the academics he names as participants in chicanery deserve continued employment as scientists. [16]
If one tracks his comments from the earliest days to near the present, his growing disenfranchisement becomes painful and obvious.[4-7, 16, 17] His “Climate Science: Is it Currently Designed to Answer Questions?” is worth reading in its entirety.
“They [climate modelers] have only demonstrated what they assumed from the outset.”
This is an instance of the logical fallacy called “begging the question”. Unfortunately, lately people who should know better confuse the name of this fallacy with “raising the question”. I wish they’d stop doing this.
The problem is climate science is modeling a planet without an ocean.
Or Roy is “working with the premise”. Pat is talking about wrong reason the premise is wrong.
So got model Earth as world which covered by ocean. And add land to it, after can model a planet completely covered with an ocean.
Or as say, we are in Ice Age because we have a cold ocean.
And we would be in hothouse climate, if we had a warm ocean.
The atmosphere follows the ocean, or Atmosphere doesn’t lead the ocean.
So, since the average temperature of entire ocean is about 3.5 C, you can’t get a hot climate until
the ocean warms to higher temperature than 5 C. And that requires at least 1000 years.
Or if want forecast a mere 100 years, the colder ocean prevents much warming.
Or could global clouds of any type or zero clouds {of any type} and not much warming or cooling occurs within a hundred years. Or if you think greenhouse gases is big factor, same applies, put any amount greenhouse gases, and will not make much difference within 100 years.
Thank you Pat!
So IPCC models produce very big statistics, but presumably this is not a problem because it is not an energy flux and thus cannot produce any warming. It seems that you have just defeated your own argument.
I gave up at this point since it seems like all this is now a matter of pride you and the rather tetchy tone of you comments does not seem to in the spirit of resolving a technical issue but of saving face.
Thank you Pat.
You’ve completely mangled the idea , Greg. Perhaps you should remain on the sidelines.
I gave up at this point since it seems like all this is now a matter of pride you and the rather tetchy tone of you comments does not seem to in the spirit of resolving a technical issue but of saving face.
Tetchy is justified when people continue to spew the same wrong thoughts over and over and over and over again. At this point, a rational person should give up even being tetchy, because there seems to be little hope of reaching zealots with rational thought. What happens after that is an escalation of mangling ideas to the point of pathological inability to see truth.
Anything further by Pat to explain his position might well be an unachievable mission to cure a form of mental illness. He should walk away with confidence that some people actually get it.
Roy contradicts himself, by stating in plain language the unavoidable point that Pat is getting at. I get the sense that he doesn’t understand Pat’s language enough to even realize this. What is it that he fears loosing by agreeing in Pat’s terms? I don’t get his disagreement — it seems suspiciously tenacious.
These discussions show things are far from settled as the political side would like it to be. There are too many complexities and external forces that play in this to make predictions. My climatology professors in the 90’s didn’t buy the media and political rhetoric and were not on the grant gravy train to push the narrative. I am glad to see there is competing discussions. It’s not settled and it won’t be anytime soon.
To quote Inigo Montoya, “Let me e’splain. No, there is too much. Let me sum up. Future projections from climate models are as accurate as examining sheep entrails.”
My Shaman has an 82% accuracy record against the spread for the NCAA basketball season. But he does use goats, not sheep.
Pat Frank,
That is one heck of a technical rebuttal! I read the first half in detail but time constraints forced me to skim the second half. I’ll have to return later for a more thorough 2nd reading. Your logic and clarity is exemplary. I found much here that I agree with.
There is one detail that was not covered in the explanation of how errors propagate. It is not a mistake but it is missing and the average reader might not see a gap.
“Propagation of calibration uncertainty goes as the root-sum-square (rss).”
This is quite true and the formula shown for adding in quadrature is correct, however it is not explained that the error might be expressed as a value above or below a relevant quantity, (the absolute error) or a % of the that quantity (the relative error). When propagating “addition” errors (because the sum involved an addition) the error to be square is the value, not the % of the quantity that has the uncertainty. When the formula has a multiplication or division, the % of quantity is used.
Error propagation involves using the appropriate absolute or relative error in each single step of the formulas from beginning to end. In the case above Pat is adding the uncertainties. If the projected temperature is ±0.1, then the uncertainty at step 2 is
SQRT(0.1^2+0.1^2) = ±0.141
At step three it is SQRT(0.1^2+0.1^2+0.1^2) = ±0.173
At step 50 it is Projected Temperature ±7.07
Dr. Frank,
Very impressive. An academic who can explain himself well to those outside his area of expertise. Well done.
I see what you are saying. However, the problem is that as a practical matter, there are realistic max and min temperatures that can be achieved, and they are much smaller than the confidence interval in your results. In other words, the confidence interval you calculate is outside the realm of the physically possible, and I think that is where Spencer is going. I agree that the published confidence intervals for the models are simply ridiculous, they seem to assume that averaging a bunch of temperatures taken at different locations will reduce the measurement error, when in fact it does not. But at the same time, the confidence interval you calculate suggests possible temperatures outside the realm of the physically possible. How to reduce that I do not know.
You still do not understand- they are bands of ignorance. In the New series of Cosmos by Tyson (Episode 11), Tyson stated that “dark energy is a placeholder for our ignorance”. In the same sense, Pat’s uncertainty bands show how little confidence we can have with these models after 100 years- in other words, “none”.
BTW- Look at Figure 4. Sure, after 100 years we do not see those uncertainties, but look at 150 years, or 200 years or more. That figure shows the results with no uncertainties! Is +/- 16.6 C really that surprising after 100 years with some uncertainty analysis in that context ?
First, deep thanks to Anthony and Charles for their strength of mind, their openness to debate, and for being here for all of us.
Andrew, over and yet over again, I have pointed out that uncertainty is not error. Uncertainty bounds do not represent possible outcomes. They represent an ignorance interval, within which, somewhere, the true answer lays. When the uncertainty interval is larger than any possible value, the answer given by the model is meaningless.
From the essay, “It should be very clear to everyone that the rss equation does not produce physical temperatures, or the physical magnitudes of anything else. It is a statistic of predictive uncertainty that necessarily increases with the number of calculational steps in the prediction. A summary of the uncertainty literature was commented into my original post, here.
The growth of uncertainty does not mean the projected air temperature becomes huge. Projected temperature is always within some physical bound. But the reliability of that temperature — our confidence that it is physically correct — diminishes with each step. The level of confidence is the meaning of uncertainty. As confidence diminishes, uncertainty grows. (bold added)”
Please. Let’s not have this again. Uncertainty intervals in air temperature projections do not represent possible physical temperatures. Enough already.
” When the uncertainty interval is larger than any possible value, the answer given by the model is meaningless.”
No. When the uncertainty interval is (much) larger than any value that the GCM could have possibly produced, then the uncertainty interval is meaningless. That was Roy’s point.
Nick,
Are you telling us that, when a value is completely uncertain then it must be correct?
Is there a limit to uncertainty?
No, I’m telling you that if a model couldn’t possibly produce a result, because it violates the conservation laws built into the model, but not Pat’s curve fitting), then you are not uncertain about whether it might have produced that result. Such numbers cannot be part of the uncertainty range.
Uncertainty isn’t error, Nick.
You continue to make the same mistake over, and over, and yet over again.
Pat’s uncertainty calculation is a way of revealing the uncertainty which has been hidden by model tuning. If the models were tuned to correctly replicate cloud cover, its the temperatures which would be way off.
What did I say about error?
Its not an error Nick, its a measure of the uncertainty which has been buried as a result of tuning the model to hindcast temperature while ignoring the effect of gross cloud cover errors.
If the models were tuned to get cloud cover right it would be the temperature which would go wild.
” Its not an error Nick, its a measure of the uncertainty which has been buried as a result of tuning the model to hindcast temperature while ignoring the effect of gross cloud cover errors.”
It is nothing like that. Nothing in Pat’s paper (or Lauer’s) quantifies the effect of tuning. No data for that is cited at all. The ±4 W/m2 statistic in fact represents the sd of discrepancies between local computed and observed cloud cover at individual points on a grid. It is not a global average. No-one seems to have the slightest interest in what it actually is, or how it is (mis)used in the calculation.
But in any case, I didn’t mention error at all. The range of uncertainty of the output of a calculation cannot extend beyond the range of numbers that the calculation can produce. That is elementary.
No. It’s not meaningless. It shows how pure crap the models are.
It shows nothing about the models. There is nothing in the paper about how GCMs actually work.
Spot on.
Nick- wrong again. There is a linear emulator that was validated against many model runs.
And, ultimately what the paper shows is the models DO NOT work.
“There is a linear emulator that was validated against many model runs.”
It is curve fitting. The paper says:
“For all the emulations, the values of fCO2 and the coefficient a varied with the climate model. The individual coefficients were again determined for each individual projection from fits to plots of standard forcing versus projection temperature”
And the standard forcing comes from model output as well.
Granted, it is curve fitting based on the form of CO2 forcing using the parameter set of the model, but it did emulate the behavior of the models over a significant range of model outputs. So emulating the model outputs does say something about the models.
Except that we know GCMs invariably project air temperatures as linear extrapolations of fractional GHG forcing.
“GCMs invariably project air temperatures as linear extrapolations of fractional GHG forcing”
That is nothing like what they do. What you have shown is that you can, by adjusting parameters, fit a curve to their temperature output.
Nick, “It is curve fitting.”
Like model tuning.
You’ve just repudiated a standard practice in climate modeling, Nick. Good job.
The climatologically standard curve-fitting shows in Figure 4 above, where the historical record is reproduced because of model tuning, and then they all go zooming off, each into their own bizarro-Earth after that.
All I do is find an effective sensitivity for a given model. After that, the linearity of the projection is a matter of invariable demonstration.
You wrote, “And the standard forcing comes from model output as well.”
Wrong again, Nick.
I’m very clear about the origin of the forcings. They’re all IPCC standard. The SRES forcings and the RCP forcings. No forcing is derived from any model.
How did you miss that? Or did you not.
Nick, “What you have shown is that you can, by adjusting parameters, fit a curve to their temperature output.”
No, Nick.
I’ve shown that with a single parameter, a linear equation with standard forcings will reproduce any GCM air temperature projection.
It’s all right there in my paper. Studied obtuseness won’t save you.
“It’s all right there in my paper.”
Yes, I quoted it. Two fitting parameters. Plus the forcings used actually come from model output.
Where do you think forcings come from?
Wrong- uncertainty can increase very rapidly and can be greater than the “conservation laws of the models” precisely because the models do not contain the relevant actual physics that the uncertainty parameter was derived from! If my model is T=20.000 Deg. C +.000001 t (t is years) and MEASURED uncertainty is +/- 2 Deg. C annually, you dang well better believe the uncertainty can outstrip the model output and its conservation laws!
Sorry, do not collect $200, Do not pass GO.
“If my model is T=20.000 Deg. C +.000001 t”
Yes. That is your model, and Pat’s is Pat’s. And they don’t embody conservation laws, and can expand indefinitely. But GCM’s do embody conservation laws, and you model (and Pat’s) say nothing about GCMs.
My model is just a simple model model.
Nick, “ … and can expand indefinitely.”
Wrong yet again, Nick. The emulator gives entirely presentable air temperature numbers. Just like GCMs.
The uncertainty can expand indefinitely. Until it shows the discrete numbers are physically meaningless. Uncertainty is not a physical magnitude. It’s a statistic. It is not bound by physics or by conservation laws.
“But GCM’s do embody conservation laws, and you model (and Pat’s) say nothing about GCMs”
If says that GCMs project air temperature as a linear extrapolation of fractional GHG forcing.
You insistently deny what is right there in front of everyone’s eyes, Nick.
Stokes
In the more usual situation, where the uncertainty bounds are a small fraction of the nominal measurement, it provides an estimate of the probable precision. As the bounds increase, and approach and exceed the nominal measurement, it tells us that there is little to no confidence in the nominal measurement because, for a +/- 2 sigma uncertainty, there is 95% probability that the true value falls within the uncertainty range that is far greater than the nominal measurement. If the uncertainty range exceeds physically meaningful values, then it is further evidence that there are serious problems with either the measurement or calculations.
The uncertainty is a function of the measurement (or calculation) and not the other way around. That is, you have it backwards.
You’re fixated on the criteria of statistical/epidemiological modeling, Nick, where there is no physically correct answer. There is only a probability distribution of possible outcomes.
None of them may prove correct, in the event.
In physical science, there’s a correct answer. One number. The question in science is accuracy and the reliability of the number the model provides.
Uncertainty tracks through a calculation and ends up in the result.
Take a look, Nick. Where do any of the published works restrict the width of the uncertainty interval.
Your criteria are wrong.
Neither you, nor any of the folks who insist as you do, understand the first thing about physical error analysis.
“Uncertainty tracks through a calculation”
And that is exactly what you didn’t do. You nowhere looked at the GCM calculation at all.
Imagine I step forward and say I was an eye witness to a crime and then state I am quite certain the perp stood between 2 feet and 12 feet tall. Yet, when pressed, I can’t commit to a height estimate range any narrower than that. How likely do you think it is I will be called to testify at trial? Climate models bring the same amount of useful information to their domain, yet are considered star witnesses!
We’re all stuck in a Kurt Vonnegut novel and can’t get out.
When one ventures down the Rabbit Hole that is climate modelling, one then finds oneself stuck in Wonder Land, watching all the madness around. In Climate WonderLand the climate scientists are the Hatters turned “mad” at their vain, Sisyphean attempts to make nature conform to a contrived fiction.
Well, the climate models look to be suggesting a height somewhere between -10 and 22 feet tall.
This stuff is largely above my pay grade, but in relation to how the “confidence interval” (or lack of confidence, in this case…) impacts actual temperature: it does not. What it says, however, is that if the bounds are so wide as have been calculated here, that the projection made by the modeler is meaningless. The projected temperature has no predictive value: it is a meaningless number, one that might just as well have been pulled from a hat.
The models, therefore, are not fit for public policy purposes, since they have no demonstrable skill in prediction. Absent such skill, you have only an illusion of what the outcome will be, one that is entirely undercut by the gross uncertainty that attends the particular projection.
Taleb deals with this issue as well in his “Black Swan” book, where he ridicules financial modeling -among other pastimes – and where he usefully quotes Yogi Berra: “It’s tough to make predictions, especially about the future.” Chapter 10 of that book is entitled “The Scandal of Prediction”, and covers the types of issues that plague all modelers of chaotic systems.
You missed his whole point. They do not predict possible temperatures outside the realm of possibility. The confidence intervals tell you that the underlying models are worthless.
Agreed.
His point is that the possible futures predicted by the models are so uncertain that all possible futures known by simple physical contraints lie within their bounds. Therefore the models tell us nothing useful.
After the models are presented we know nothing more than before we see the models—-except that their presenters are scientific charlatans.
Andrew, I don’t know if Pat is right or not. But what he is saying, which makes your argument wrong if he is correct, is that what you are taking to be ‘realistic max and min temperatures’ are no such thing.
His argument is that they are bounds of uncertainty.
To give a very simple example, if I understand him correctly, suppose there is a cloudburst, one of many this autumn That cloudburst delivers a certain number of inches of rain.
I say, the problem with this measuring instrument is that its very uncertain. The real rainfall today could be anywhere between 0.5 and 3 inches, that is how bad it is.
You would then be replying, this cannot be. Rainfall in these cloudbursts never varies by that much, they always have pretty narrow band of inches of rain. They never fall below 1 inch and never are more than 1.5. So you must be wrong, your claim is refuted by experience.
True on the usual size of the bursts, but irrelevant. Because the level of uncertainty about how much rain fell is what is being asserted, which has nothing to do with the amount of variability of rainfall from these bursts.
Variability is a physical measure of quantity of rain. Uncertainty is to do with the confidence with which we measure it. The limits of accuracy of our measuring equipment.
I hope I understood Pat correctly…..
Andrew K. – Suppose you go to the gym and step on their scale to weigh yourself. The scale shows 200 lb which you find strange since you weighed 180 this morning on your own scale. You step off, see the scale says zero, step on again and it now shows 160. Several more checks show weights that vary all over the place. You conclude that the scale is broken or – in measurement speak – it has a very large uncertainty which makes it unfit for purpose.
All Pat Frank has done is use the well established process of measurement uncertainty analysis to show that GCM projections of GMT 80 or 100 years out have an uncertainty far too large to have any confidence in the results. The fact that the uncertainty in 80 years is something like +/- 20 C is unimportant. The game is over as soon as the uncertainty reaches the magnitude of the projected result. If my model projects a 1 year temperature increase of 0.1 C with an uncertainty of +/- 0.4 C my model is not very useful. And anyone who thinks that uncertainty in future predictions (projections, forecasts, SWAGs) does not increase the further out in time they go, needs to find a way to reconnect to reality.
You got it exactly right, Rick C. Thanks for the very succinct explanation.
What you have described so readily continually escapes the grasp of nearly all climate scientists of my experience.
I’m really lucky that somehow Frontiers found three scientists that understand physical error analysis, and its propagation.
Thanks, a far better explanation than my attempt, and I am a lot clearer for it.
The dichotomy between those who understand exactly what is actually shown by Pat’s paper, and those who simply cannot, or will not, grasp what is being said, is startling.
Which all by itself is very illuminating.
There is an inflexibility of thinking being demonstrated, when we see one example after another of what is NOT being said and why, and one example after another of the correct description using varied verbiage and analogies, and why, and yet despite this, there is very little evidence of a learning curve for those who have it wrong.
The cloud of uncertainty is larger than the range in possible values of the correct answer.
This says nothing about the correct answer, it means that no light has been shed on what it is.
It means that our lack of knowledge that we had to start with regarding where in the range of possible correct answers, has not been narrowed down by these models.
They tell us nothing.
They cannot tell us anything.
They cannot shrink the range of possible correct answers that exists prior to constructing the model.
Throwing darts at a dart board through a funnel does not mean you have good aim.
A funnel is not the same as aiming.
Imagine the dartboard is drawn in invisible ink…you do not know where the bullseye is.
All you know is the funnel has constrained where the dart can go.
But is that analogy true for climate models – if they are wrongly modelling clouds then they will do this consistently rather than randomly like your analogy. I’d be more inclined with the following analogy.
At home I weigh 180, at the gym it says 160, and at my friends place 210. But if I put on 10 lb then will the three new weights be 190, 170, and 220 or at least will the measured change be close to 10. That’s what is important.
As I see it, Pat Frank has looked at the uncertainty due to cloud cover in a single run. But we want the uncertainty for the difference in two runs (one calibrated). The earlier models have predicted actual current temperatures quite well. And yes, there is uncertainty in the difference between calibrated and scenario runs – that’s why the IPCC has a 1.5-4.5 range. Of course, if you compare runs from different models using different RCPs (and then compare to actual CP) you will have a huge variation in results (but then you’d be nuts to think that was anything but meaningless).
How will you know if you put on ten pounds, and not 4 or 5, or if you lost weight?
Rick C PE
+1
Andrew,
The situation is ridiculous, but it can’t be helped. We simply don’t know enough about cloud behavior to reduce the uncertainty in the simulations. The simulations are trying to create numbers, but the uncertainty is inherently huge no matter what the computers to. The uncertainty is part of the science, which shouldn’t be separated from the model calculations. Also, the uncertainty about clouds is separate from temperature measurement issues.
Excellent, Pat.
In Your original paper you used the term “error” as in propagating error,- etc.
Maybe – just maybe, Roy and others had understood Your reasoning better, had you instead used the term “uncertainty”.
Just a thought.
But brilliant – Thank you.
Hans K
Hi Hans — you have a point. Propagated error is what uncertainty is all about. The terms are connected, especially through calibration error.
Physical scientists and engineers would not be confused by the terms. That leaves everyone else. But one can’t abandon proper usage.
In medieval studies, my work frequently included physics (experimental archaeology) and stuff that was understood by insiders but understood *differently* by everybody else? That’s the point where my editors (who understood the field at large but not my specific subset of it) would say “explain in footnote,” and once done they could follow the evidentiary and logical chains. So I think in this case Hans K’s observation is worth considering.
Brilliant work. Thanks.
Reference #7 link rto Dr Lindzen’s pdf on the Yale eturns: “Page not found
The requested page could not be found.”
As can be seen on this page:
https://ycsg.yale.edu/climate-change-0
All the other 18 links return the requested pdf presentation….except the link to the Dr Lindzen presentation pdf. So it is not a typo of the URL by Pat Frank.
Looks like Yale pulled the access to the Lindzen’s PDF presentation from their web host server to hide counter-evidence/views.
Just another day at the Climate Disinformation Campaign by academia.
This link appears to provide the Lindzen paper:
https://www.independent.org/publications/article.asp?id=1714
From the article: “This is a long post. For those wishing just the executive summary, all of Roy’s criticisms are badly misconceived.”
Now *that* is a summary! Short and sweet. 🙂
Everyone, it isn’t this complicated, and the general public will never understand these arguments. Keep it simple, present arguments in a manner that an 8th grader could understand. Einstein was able to define the universe in 3 letters E=MC^2. That is an elegant way to explain science in a manner that everyone can explain.
NASA GISS has a website there you can view raw temperature data from all the weather stations in their network.
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/station_data_v4_globe/
Weather stations are impacted by the Urban Heat Island Effect so NASA produces a BI value or Brightness Value for each site. Stations with BIs of 10 are less are considered rural. If you go there and look up Central Park New York you will see a gradual temperature increase over the past 100 years. If you go a little north to West Point you will find no warming. CO2 increases from 300 to 400 in both West Point and NYC, yet only NYC shows any warming. A 33% increase in CO2 had no impact on West Point Temperatures which is what one would expect for a radiative molecule that shows a logarithmic decay in its W/m^2 absorption.
Now, the Hockeystick on which all this climate histeria🤦♂️ is based shows a 1.25°C increase since 1902. If you simply limit the NASA GISS stations to the stations that existed before 1902 and narrow them down to stations with a BI of 10 or less, you will see that there are very few if any that show an uptrend in temperatures. Almost all will show that recent temperatures are at or below the levels reached in the early 1900s.
The question that needs to be answered is how can a 33% increase in CO2 not result in any measurable increase in temperatures? There are plenty of examples right on the NASA website. Until someone can explain how CO2 can result in stable temperatures at almost all stations controlled for the UHIE there is no need to try to explain how it causes warming because the thermommeters of NASA says it doesn’t. What Michael Manns Hockeyystick is measuring is the UHIE if it is measuring anything at all. His increase matches that of New York City, not Westpoint.
Can I (try) to summarise, for us of lesser knowledge than your good selves.
Pat, are you saying that your analysis shows the degree of failure of the GCM’s is greater or less than Roy’s analysis – i.e. its worse than we thought (couldn’t resist that).
Or that Roy’s analysis is, either in part or wholly inappropriate, or inadequately describes how the GCM models are failing?
I can see the concerns of those of us not wanting to hand sticks to the CAGW mob, an analogy would be, say, an inaccuracy in the detail of Charles Darwin’s version of the theory of evolution, being used to claim its falsehood in entirety by religious theologians, when all Darwin had done was failed to correct or notice an error in one part, which had no impact on its overall validity.
CO2 asks “The question that needs to be answered is how can a 33% increase in CO2 not result in any measurable increase in temperatures?”
The answer is coming from Ronan and Michael Connolly. See( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfRBr7PEawY ) for radiosonde evidence that the atmosphere obeys ideal gas law and no greenhouse effect is present.
This answer underscores Pat’s uncertainty analysis that the physics in the models is not right. The greenhouse gas warming in every GCM is wrong.
Thanks for your persistence Pat.
Yep. The effect of CO2 conc. is minimal to nil.
Thank you.
”Einstein was able to define the universe in 3 letters E=MC^2. That is an elegant way to explain science in a manner that everyone can explain.”
GCM = infin BS x ERR^3
OMG, I think you’ve nailed it!
I’d only suggest using the mathematical symbol for infinity to make it look more technical and sciency 🙂
Lindzen : “Rather, the mere existence of criticism entitles the environmental press to refer to the original result as ‘discredited,’ ”
Exactly, Kant’s Critique of Pure Reason.
These are hamfisted Kantian wannabees. Kant set up a straw dog of “pure reason” and assaulted it, the Robespierre of the human mind. When in fact “pure reason” does not exit, rather creative reason does.
Pointing out that the climate physics at every iteration is still wrong, implies much creative reason, science , is needed to further advance. Yet exactly that is the target of the climate gang, creative reason itself.
Kant, who can’t do it anyway (wrote Edgar Poe), recanted with pity for poor butler Lampe, and brought back smashed roadkill instead, the Critique of Practical Reason – “the errors in practice cancel”.
It took a poet to notice this, Heinrich Heine, and it escapes most today. Meanwhile the Robespierre of the mind is producing something mindless called Extinction Rebellion, easily seen how with Heine’s razor sharp insight.
Please stop modelling anything, as long as you have not even understood the very basics. I suggest you start learning about the “GHE”..
https://de.scribd.com/document/414175992/CO21
I don’t post much on here but I saw Roy’s comments and thought “Signal to noise?”
Pat has expressed in climate model terms the second part of the Scientific Method after you come up with an idea – namely what precision does your idea require for measurement?
Or in simpler terms – use the right tools, don’t be the tool.
I saw the same guff with the temperature measurement averages. It breaks the Central Limit Theorem at any rate except in one case and one case only: HypotheticalLand
Here you are free to hypothesise and spectulatise, while riding unicorns down showers of rainbows. Or in reality get a very sore head with hard equations.
But do not apply this to the real world.
How hard is this to understand?
The best thing is to have Skin in the Game. So if we apply climate science methods to drinking water, you could be drinking turgid sludge that would still have low levels (ppms) of contaminents by climate science measurement methods – +/- 1000% is fine.
Drink away!!!!
Mkcky … “Turbid.
” Sludge has turbidity, other things have turgidity. Although, at my age, not as often as it used to.
Also, I’ve noticed that all the in-text Greek deltas have becomes Latin “D,” as in DT instead of delta T.
Please take this into account, especially in various equations.
Ptolemaic equation for calculating the movements of the planets and stars (sans Jupiter’s moons) returned pretty good results too for hundreds of years. Good enough that until digital computers came along, 20th Century mechanical planetarium projectors used Ptolemaic equations to recreate the planets and stars motion to planetarium goers.
The fundamental underlying physics (model) was of course very wrong. But Ptolemaic equations return useful results for planetary positions short periods of time. They look rather convincing.
So too AOGCMs. But GCMs have substantially larger uncertainty errors (%-wise in the underlying physical measures that are the fudged/tuned parameters) so those GCM results quickly become useless (Pat shows they are useless at ~ one year’s time step).
Both the modern GCMs and Ptolemaic mathematical models of the heavens are explicit examples of Richard Feynman’s Cargo Cult Science analogy. Everything appears to work in them at the level of abstraction to the casual viewer and they then assume the underlying physics are correct. But we know better today about the proper modeling of the motions of stars and planets we see in the sky.
So you’d never use Ptolemaic planetary motion models to target a multi-billion dollar planetary probe to Jupiter or Mars and expect it to actually arrive there. A stupendous waste of money and resources would result. However the Climate Cargo Cultists expect Multi-Trillion dollar rearrangements of the world’s energy economy based on their junk model outputs claiming high CO2 sensitivity when observations suggest otherwise. Cargo cultism at its finest.
And yet the Leftists/Climate Cultists labels Climate Skeptics as “anti-science” and “science deniers.”
Mere projection on their part.
Correct, I think, John Q. There is a conceptual problem here that seems beyond resolution for some people. Dr. Frank has made a beautiful job of this. Perhaps it would help to repeat his summary –
“….The growth of uncertainty does not mean the projected air temperature becomes huge. Projected temperature is always within some physical bound. But the reliability of that temperature — our confidence that it is physically correct — diminishes with each step. The level of confidence is the meaning of uncertainty. As confidence diminishes, uncertainty grows…..”
Thank goodness Pat Frank wasn’t my math teacher. If he had been, I might have understood some of the concepts that caused me such difficulty as to lead me to abandon the study of the physical sciences, and I wouldn’t have gone back to my my real love in the biological sciences!
“Thank goodness Pat Frank wasn’t my math teacher.”
+1
Stokes
Snark does not become you!
+1
Oh my, lookie here at ‘ole doc . . . got his Nickers all Stoked up into an ad homineering wad again.
Chalk it up to apotheosize shrinkage I guess.
The fact Nick Stokes feels the need to make a personal attack, as opposed to sticking to the math & science, says a great deal.
Just a +1. Not even a ±1.
More importantly, he completely missed the point, intentionally or otherwise (typically), which was that Pat being the commenter’s maths teacher would have allowed him to understand the maths they had had difficulty understanding.
Read the next sentence.
What he said was he was glad he did not have a great math teacher.
Did you get that part, Nick?
As I mention above, Nick, as he typically does, either intentionally or mistakenly, misunderstood the point.
Quite telling, really.
“So you’d never use Ptolemaic planetary motion models to target a multi-billion dollar planetary probe to Jupiter or Mars and expect it to actually arrive there.”
100% correct. But…
The scare is imho used to further the goals of certain groups of people, that have a rather sinister agenda. They do not believe in AGW themselves but are only interested in the results of the proposed and now implemented ‘climate actions’: depopulation and deindustrialization. The happy few will live the high life, the rest can struggle and perish like in mediaval times.
I hope they fail quickly though. Unfortunately, snake oil salesman is the second-oldest profession in the world. People just want to get duped, and this is a very well orchestrated plot, but the truth will come to light. The day of reckoning will be gruesome for the perpetrators.
>>
The day of reckoning will be gruesome for the perpetrators.
<<
You reminded me of the six phases of a project:
1. Enthusiasm
2. Disillusionment
3. Panic
4. Search for the guilty
5. Punishment of the innocent
6. Praise and honors for the non-participants
Jim
“In summary, not only are all future predictions from climate models wrong, they are really, really wrong in such a way which prevents them from ever being right.” Got it.
Thanks! A thorough mathematical smack-down of Brobdingnagian proportions, to be sure. Lights out, the party’s over.
Please remember that, statistically, we do not even have the correct number of daily temperature readings to determine what the average daily temperature is to a tenth of a degree, worldwide. Again, the uncertainty is being omitted in published climate scientist findings, time and again. Without that little tidbit, trying to calculate what net effect a trace gas, of which humans only contribute a fractional amount, has on overall temperature is, at best, a fool’s errand.
If we cannot farm Greenland with a horse-drawn plow, we haven’t even globally warmed up to the level the Vikings enjoyed. And THAT is an inconvenient fact lost in the noise in the signal!
Please remember that, statistically, we do not even have the correct number of daily temperature readings to determine what the average daily temperature is to a tenth of a degree, worldwide.
Thank you, the treatment of spatial uncertainty in climatology needs a detailed look.
“Please remember that, statistically, we do not even have the correct number of daily temperature readings to determine what the average daily temperature is to a tenth of a degree, worldwide.”
It wouldn’t matter how many you had. Temperature is an intensive property of the point in space and time measured. Averaging it with other temperature measurements from different locations is physically meaningless.
I’ll say it again Pat you’re unquestionably the expert on the subject at hand.
Climate science is well off the rails because the wrong people are in charge.
Fancy that . . . unfunded Frank and Monckton having to step in and correct the establishment.
Anyone with a solid understanding of physics can plainly see the dogma has a false base.
Or even a small understanding of physics. 😇. Like me.
Mathematics was my second language, but most of what these two present to us is way too complex for me to grasp without many hours or even days of intense study. I have great respect for both Chris’ and Pat’s dedication and patience in the face of such extraordinary attacks.
Personally, I went into the whole software thing, mainly because it’s much easier than working for a living 🙂
My immediate take on the models was simple and obvious. If you create a program that assumes CO2 causes warming, it will produce results that show that CO2 causes warming. The fact that all other parameters have been adjusted to fit past (questionable) data does not invalidate the original circular reasoning of the models.
That’s how software works.
Oh yeah,
And Harry Read Me showed me that my assumption on this was spot on. That should have shut down the scaremongering immediately, even if you ignored the rest. In fact, anyone quoting model results as ‘evidence’ should be countered with “Harry Read Me” and nothing else.
If they don’t get the message they are totally uninformed.
It does seem like there is some uncertainty that needs accounting at every time step…and that should ‘grow’ with time. There was some argument over the use of +/- 4 watts/m^2 as being an ‘annual’ value (as I recall, the original paper said it was an annual value based on a 20 year period…or some such.) Regardless though, it does seem intuitive that there is some value of uncertainty based on our lack of knowledge of the inputs, and that should accumulate over time. I’m less persuaded by arguments that there can’t be growing uncertainty in various components of the balance by virtue of the fact that an overall balance is maintained perforce. Still open to be convinced of this. As I recall, I didn’t think the heated pot of water was a good analogy (for similar reasons Dr. Frank noted, I think). There needs to be some internal mechanisms of energy transfer (within the pot) that are important in the outcome we are trying to predict. Alas I need to go back and review Dr. Roy’s description of that. I really do applaud his attempt to make a simplified analogy like the water pot, but that one I think might still be lacking.
Agreed. I was “uncertain” of the 4 W/sqm initially also, but it appears to be the best uncertainty statistic we have and is solidly based in actual measurements. It is the rmse of 20 years of CIMP5 runs during periods where we have actual data.
The fact that the balance is maintained in the model or in real life is not a factor. Look at my simple model, T=20.000 Deg. C +.000001 t (t in years); Balance is maintained perforce. Let’s say MEASUREMENT indicates an uncertainty of +/-2 Deg. C annually. Are you still “less persuaded by arguments that there can’t be growing uncertainty in various components of the balance by virtue of the fact that an overall balance is maintained perforce”? I.e., my model sucks. Unfortunately, it appears that CIMP5 may also shall we say not be of the highest accuracy.
If the uncertainty exceeds the model extensively, then the model is not capable relative to the known MEASURED cloud forcing uncertainty. During the 20 year period there appears to be some evidence that heating could have occurred, BUT if you read the Lauer report, there was little or no correlation showing that CIMP5 models captured anything actually real about cloud forcing. In other words CIMP5 cannot and does not really even try to model clouds, so yes, uncertainty can increase. Again, that is different than saying that temperature is increasing, only uncertainty in the uncertainty of the model outputs.
“only increase in the uncertainty of the model outputs.” sorry
Dr. Frank,
Dr. Spencer included a graphical comparison of the month-over-month radiative resistances of the GCMs and actual satellite data on his blog article dated September 28th, 2019. The discrepancies are large, and I would argue, entirely consistent with the uncertainty that you have been pointing to in the models.
Good effort.
It boils down to the accounting problem known as multiple compensating errors.
Where such errors are present the outcome tells you nothing.
Climate modellers have built their models on a plethora of compensating errors so that the models are wholly worthless.
I’d be interested to see Pat apply his technique to the modelling exercise presented previously here at WUWT by me and Philip Mulholland.
No compensating errors there and it works for multiple planets and moons.
SUMMARY:
WHY DO WE NEED COMPUTER GAME “MODELS” THAT MAKE WRONG CLIMATE PREDICTIONS ?
And why do we need to refute those so called “models” when they refute themselves by grossly over-predicting global warming ?
What are called “General Circulation Models” are only elaborate versions of the opinions of the people who program them.
GCMs are personal opinions — they are not a model of any climate change process on this planet.
The physics of climate change is not known with enough accuracy to construct a real climate model … however just enough is known to play computer games, and make consistently wrong predictions.
DETAILS:
The modelers (computer gamers, actually) merely assume the CO2 level is most important for determining the future global average temperature, and natural causes of climate change are just “noise”.
Then they try to get the public’s attention by inventing a water vapor positive feedback theory that allegedly triples the alleged warming effect of CO2 by itself.
The near global measurements of warming using weather satellites (UAH compilation) would have to be doubled to tripled to match the average climate model prediction of global warming (excluding the Russian model, that seems to predict the past rate of warming will continue).
Anyone with common sense would reconsider the water vapor positive feedback theory, because without that alleged “global warming tripler”, the average climate model would seem to provide a reasonable guess.
The leftists in charge of the “coming global warming crisis fantasy” DO NOT like to change their predictions.
They just love the old 1970’s-era CO2 – temperature relationship highlighted in the 1979 Charney Report (+1.5 to +4.5 degrees C. warming per 100% CO2 increase).
So they sticking with it — FOR 40 YEARS SO FAR — and never mind the always wrong climate model predictions — the mainstream media never reports them, so few people know.
Every year we hear a “new” prediction of a coming climate change crisis, and every year we wonder why it never seems to arrive.
The climate computer games have to be wrong because not enough is known about climate change physics to construct a real climate model.
Whatever personal climate change theories drive the computer games are obviously wrong — the computer games make wrong predictions — in real science wrong predictions falsify the climate theories of the modelers.
But in climate change alarmist junk science, nothing can be falsified !
WHY DO WE NEED MODELS WHEN WE HAVE EXPERIENCE ?
We have over 300 years of actual experience with intermittent global warming (since the late 1600s).
We have over 100 years of actual experience with adding CO2 to the atmosphere.
We have decent near-global temperature averages since 1979.
We have decent global average CO2 measurements since 1958.
Just assume past mild global warming will continue and move on to solving real problems in the world.
I know that such a prediction is boring, but it is not as boring as the RIGHT PREDICTION = NO ONE KNOWS whether the global average temperature will be warmer or colder in 100 years … and we don’t even know if the Holocene inter-glacial will still be in progress !
What we do know is the global warming so far has been harmless, at worst, and beneficial at best (greening the planet and supporting better growth of C3 plants used for food by people and animals.
Why would anyone in their right mind want the 300+ years of mild global warming to stop ?
The climate history of our planet strongly suggests that if global warming stops, then global cooling will begin. Most people would not like that, with the exception of ski bums.
“Anyone with common sense would reconsider the water vapor positive feedback theory, because without that alleged “global warming tripler”, the average climate model would seem to provide a reasonable guess.”
Further to your point Richard:
The water vapor positive feedback (the computer simulated “tripler” for temperatures) in the CMIP3/5 GCM outputs is physically manifested as a predicted tropical mid-tropospheric hotspot in the GCM outputs due to the release of copious latent heat to sensible heat from convective transport/precipitation. This hotspot is a critical prediction of the CMIP3/5 ensemble, as openly recognized by the modelling community.
The original 2009 US government NCA, the authors (Tom Karl and his ilk) tried to hand-wave away the lack of hotspot observation (by both satellite AMSU data and balloon radiosonde data) by calling the issue “largely resolved” and blaming a “uncertainties” in the observational data sets why they did report the model-predicted hotpsot. A drill down through the NCA reference for that statement (#71, CCSP – 2006) and the reference’s references of course did not in anyway “resolve” the lack of observation of a critical fingerprint prediction of the “multiplier effect” in the CMIP 3/5 ensemble temperature projections for climate sensitivity to CO2. It was merely an obfuscation to make the reader think the issue was resolved by blaming observations are not good enough. And now in 2019, the lack of the tropical mid-troposhere hotspot in the observational datasets is even more glaring than it was in 2009. Although Tom Karl is now retired, others have taken up the government-run climate disinformation campaign cause at DOE, NOAA, and NASA.
The climate modelling community is huge jobs program for both government “scientists”, computer engineers, software programmers, and modelling team management and leadership positions. Even just the paying for installation and the “idle” operating the Supercomputer Centers needed for these cargo cult climate model ventures is enormous. And it is all done on the tax-payer dime.
So there are huge financial incentives in-play to keep the climate GCM scam running for thousands of engineers, managers, and so-called “climate scientists” across many US congressional districts and states. Everyone involved simply has to ignore the huge, unresolved problems that exist within their “rent-seeking” industry that would have caused a private venture to have collapsed long ago as investors would have walked away from such obvious failures.
So the Climate Disinformation Campaign trundles on-wards in a massive bilking of taxpayers to fund the jobs programs for climate modelling community members. Essentially high paid welfare for engineers and “scientists” and the universities that support them and depend on the grants/appropriated funds/money flows that produce overhead revenues.
Ya know, this is the type of scientific “discussion” that is supposed to be taking place in “The Journals”. Why isn’t it?
Because WUWT reaches millions, not hundreds. Besides, the back and forth is educational.
Today has been a real humdinger , very good reading!
They are always good but some are where you read every comment avidly.
Gate keeping.
Consensus enforcement.
Pal reviews.
Politicized science.
It’s Political Power and Money involved in the Climate Scam as powerful forces to continue the scam and that fuels the Climate Disinformation Campaign being waged for public opinion.
For 30 years of the climate scam (1988-2017), the many public opinion/attitudes surveys told the climate scammers their efforts on climate alarmism were not even registering on average folk’s top list of 20 to 30 concerns.
But in the past 2 years, driven by the Trump victory and his wrecking-crew approach to the climate hustle, the climate scammers and their deep-pocketed GreenSlime billionaires have thrown all scientific uncertainty and cautions to the wind and gone all-in on funding a disinformation campaign the likes of which the democracies of the First World economies world have never seen. And it is going to get even more shrill and voluminous in the next 13 months.
So the Green Slime and their flying monkeys (think Marcia McNutt, the US NAS President) have been putting the thumb screws to Journal editors and staffs, with clear threats to their jobs, should they allow critical debates on climate science issues in their pages. This began in earnest after the Hockey Stick Team’s fraud was exposed ~15 years ago, and their ever growing web of lies weaves an ever more “tangled web” of reality problems for the climate deceivers.
Bottom Line: They simply cannot allow their Cargo Cult Climate Science to be debunked in the peer-reviewed literature and thus have their gas-lighting attempts on the public opinion to fail.
It’s all about massive Political Power and vast amounts of Money to be transferred from an increasingly impoverished and fleeced middle-class (both in taxes and higher energy costs) to the financial benefit of an elitist class controlling the climate propo efforts.
Joel O’Bryan
You said, “And it is going to get even more shrill and voluminous in the next 13 months.” Yes, because, assuming that Trump is the GOP nominee, the Democrats will be desperate to defeat him. Anything and everything will be used because “The end justifies the means.” If the public can be convinced that AGW is real, they will be less inclined to vote for someone who doesn’t believe it. That is, the propaganda about climate change becomes a tool to help the Democratic nominee to win.
“is supposed to be taking place in “The Journals”. Why isn’t it?”
Because the paper is full of elementary errors. and journals don’t want to waste bandwidth on that sort of stuff, as the 30 or so reviews that Pat catalogued set out convincingly. To summarise, there are at least two basic structural errors:
1. To estimate uncertainty you need to study the process actually producing the numbers – the GCM. Not the result of a curve fitting exercise to the results.
2. You need to clearly establish what the starting data means. The 4 W/m2 is not an uncertainty in a global average; it is a variability of grid values, which would be much diminished in taking a global average.
But there are just glaring errors in the maths. It starts with the curve fitting model, Eq 1. Eq 2 is just a definition of a mean. Eqs 3 and 4 are generic formulae, similar to those in say Vasquez, for mapping uncertainty intervals. They involve correlation terms; no basis for assigning values to those is ever provided. The first equation to which values are assigned is Eq 5.1. It makes no sense. It resembles Eq 1, and is presumably to be derived from it, but where Eq 1 took an initial F₀ and added the sum of changes: F₀+ΣΔFᵢ, Eq 5 Takes that initial F₀ and adds the ith change without the previous ones F₀+ΔFᵢ. That makes no sense whether the equation is for an increment, as it seems to say, or for a cumulative stage.
2. There is a section 6 in the SI which is supposed to be the justification, especially for the eccentric units used. Eq 6.2 is here. It described the mean simulation error at a grid point from a set of n discrepancies. It forms the sum, but instead of dividing by n, the number of values, it divides by 20 years, the period of observation. Well, that gives the stated units, but it isn’t any kind of mean. If n increased, the “mean” would rise, not because of bigger values, but just because there were more in the sample.
3. When you eventually sort out Eq 5.2 and 6, the result, which gives the uncertainty curves shown in the figures, is, after n years
0.42 (dimensionless)*33K *±4 Wm⁻² /(33.3 Wm⁻²) * sqrt(n years)
I have marked the units of each quantity. The unit of the results is K sqrt(year). If you use ±4 Wm⁻²/year, as Pat intermittently does, the units are K/sqrt(year). Neither makes much sense, but anyway, they are placed on the plot as if the units were K.
“To estimate uncertainty you need to study the process actually producing the numbers – the GCM. ”
Nick, when one actually does open the GCM “black box” to see what goes on inside, one finds a dozen or more fudge factors for quantizing critical water/wv physics processes on were and how much of energy flows gets partitioned in a complex, many-compartmented system.
The modellers seriously do not want that kind of outside scrutiny of their black box innards and goings on. The clear evidence of that is shown by the decades of close-hold nature of their tuning secret sauce formulas they only discuss within their close circles. If anything of what they did was actually science, there would be only 3 (maybe 4 at most) super-computer climate modelling programs world-wide. That there are dozens of climate models and teams world-wide, and they meet every few years and mash-up their outputs into a combined “ensemble” should tell any actual scientists that what the climate modellers do is indeed junk science.
Furthermore, they claim they keep their internal tuning strategies close-hold because it “invites” skepticism” of their results. As it should if what they practiced was indeed a scientific endeavour of natural truth discovery. The only conclusion then is they secretly understand what they do is not science, but merely to produce outputs for climate policy advocacy justification.
All that is multiple lines of evidence that climate modelling in today’s GCMs is complete and utter junk science. The entire community is merely a jobs program for computer hardware/software engineers and climate scientists.
“Nick, when one actually does open the GCM “black box” to see what goes on”
My point here is that unless you do look at what a GCM does, you can’t possibly determine the uncertainty of its output. Your criticisms of wv modelling etc are misplaced, but anyway irrelevant. They don’t change the fact that Pat’s uncertainties include large ranges that GCMs could not possibly produce because they conserve energy.
“The modellers seriously do not want that kind of outside scrutiny of their black box innards and goings on. “
They document and publish their code.
Stokes
You yourself have commented on the difficulty of calculating the uncertainty of PDFs. That is compounded when there are non-physical adjustments and parameterizations of unknown validity.
It is a common practice, when confronted with an intractable problem, to simplify it. (e.g. For very small angles, sine theta = theta, so substituting theta for sine theta allows the antiderivative of the function to be calculated!) That is an important insight that Pat has had: All the Black Box machinations can be accurately simulated with a simple function, sans the PDFs! One might say that it is an example of observing Occam’s Razor.
Nick,
You wrote, “They document and publish their code.”
Nice misdirection. Code is not the parameter tuning runs they undertook in the many submodules, and then again in a the full-up model. They do not discuss their parameter tuning strategies with outsiders. Nor do they discuss all the “calibration runs” they performed to find sets of parameters (degeneracy) that work to give “expected” CO2 sensitivity.
No climate model output can be replicated by another modeling team. That is for both the reason that Lorenz described (chaotic, nonlinear equations sensitive to initial values) and also because their tuning strategies in the various sub-modules are not published.
They have said so much in the few times in the open literature where they have discussed it. I can’t imagine how they can think what they do is science – i.e. an objective pursuit of natural truth about a physical system.
Seems to me a very basic estimate of the uncertainty in the output of a model is to compare its predictions to observations. For example, if a model predicts an anomaly to be +0.7C, and the observed anomaly is +0.2, you could say for a start that the uncertainty was ±0.5C. Make enough comparisons and you can start closing in on the uncertainty a little better.
Nick, I’ve been looking over your 2017 post on the SST mesh on the globe, and the distance between some of those nodes across the Arctic is nearly 2400 km. That’s twice as far as NASA GISS goes. Are you also using ERSST at the pole? NASA GISS says that data is invalid where sea ice is present, and I’m pretty certain that the pole is still covered year-round.
So no math model can ever be correct. Got it.
Nope, but if you have a lot of uncertainty…well…then yes 😉
My take is that uncertainty is ok, but it propagates. Therefore it’s ok, but if you then use those results in the next calculation, and have the same uncertainty, and keep doing that hundreds of times, the results are pretty useless. This is true even if the original uncertainty is not huge.
Let me sum up this debate in two words.
Models Suck!
” TOA balance”
Earth is not a system at equilibrium. Earth is a dynamical system and as such, the TOA balance assumption is nonsense. It would require instantaneous (as in beats the crap the light speed) thermodynamics and some strange physical law to maintain that inexistent balance. Or some sentient beings with incredible computing power in each point, talking instantaneously to each other to adjust in order to achieve that inexistent balance.
Or some climastrological religious crap like that.
Ex falso, quodlibet.
Pat Frank, thank you for the essay.
“For example, we can estimate the average per-day uncertainty from the ±4 Wm-2 annual average calibration of Lauer and Hamilton.”
More nutty units. The 4 W/m2 is just an annual average because it is averaged over a full year (being seasonal). London has an annual average temperature of 15°C. That doesn’t mean an average per-day of 15/365 = 0.04°C.
But I see here that it doesn’t even work like that. The ±4 Wm-2 was described in the paper (intermittently but rather emphatically) as ±4 Wm-2/year. That would give a basis for conversion to 4/365 =0.011 Wm-2/day. But the arithmetic here converts as 4/sqrt(365) =0.21 Wm-2/day. How does that make sense?
Nick, this is the rudest and most deliberately obtuse comment that I have ever seen you make.
Why do you do it?
Lighten up.
Get a life.
Do you have any answers?
Nick Stokes: “Do you have any answers?”
Not on this point Nick, because I don’t understand your example:
“London has an annual average temperature of 15°C. That doesn’t mean an average per-day of 15/365 = 0.04°C.”
But I do have a question. How was your 15 degrees Centigrade calculated? Please carefully describe the input data and the method of calculation. Thank you.
“How was your 15 degrees Centigrade calculated?”
I looked it up in Wikipedia. Sorry, it is the average max. The number is the average of the twelve months. Each month is the average of the daily maxes for the month. You can just average the days of the year, if you like; same result (with a minor correction for the varying days in month).
Places have average temperatures. It is not an exotic concept. And dividing an annual average by 365 (or anything else) to get an average per day makes no sense at all.
“…I looked it up in Wikipedia. Sorry, it is the average max…”
No need for apologies. That was just such a challenging task.
Well it’s not an exotic concept Nick, but even so you managed to mistake mistakenly describe the annual average of maximum daily temperatures in London as an annual average temperature. Following that you then introduce an arbitrary calculation by dividing this number by 365.
Please can you carefully explain your exact point and it’s relevance to the paper under discussion? At the moment I’m afraid you appear to be intentionally constructing an unrelated and incoherent arguing point with the intention to confuse rather than clarify.
Thank you.
Re.
Nick, this is the ………………… comment that I have ever seen you make.
Why do you do it? Lighten up. Get a life.
Reply Nick Stokes Do you have any answers?
Sure.
Stop saying demeaning, ridiculing and ridiculous things like
“More nutty units. The 4 W/m2 is just an annual average because it is averaged over a full year (being seasonal).”
Your only point seems to be that Nick Stokes mathematics would do an annual average over a different time frame than a year?
How ” -” is that comment?
–
No one mathematical would deliberately confuse an annual average rate of uncertainty of TOA 4 W/m2 with the daily TOA itself 240 W/m2 would they?
And then divide that daily figure by 365 days to say that the earths TOA is gets 2/3 W/m2 per day?
–
Oh wait
He does
” London has an annual average temperature of 15°C. That doesn’t mean an average per-day of 15/365 = 0.04°C.”
Nick. …..
London having an annual average temperature of 15°C means an average of 15 C daily taken over a year.
There would be a uncertainty figure around that a lot smaller of perhaps +/- 0.5C for the yearly uncertainty, unless near an airport or exhaust fan.
Stop this deliberate misquoting of units and their applicability.
It should be beneath you.
Over a 20 year period the average annual temperature change is 0.3 Deg.C. So The average temperature change is 0.3 Deg. C/year.
“NASA: We Can’t Model Clouds”
The rest is junk.
Hi Pat, What you make clear by quoting Roy
“This discrepancy is widely believed to be due to uncertainties in cloud feedbacks. … Fig. 1 [shows] the changes in low clouds predicted by two versions of models that lie at either end of the range of warming responses. The reduced warming predicted by one model is a consequence of increased low cloudiness in that model whereas the enhanced warming of the other model can be traced to decreased low cloudiness. (original emphasis)”
Is admitting that GCM’s with their many fudge factors and reliance on adjusting those to fit the past, have no more predictive ability than the many curve-fit climate models that have debuted on WUWT… And that’s what the climate scientists don’t want to admit. And Roy is missing what Roy’s figure-1 chart indicates; that GCM’s can wander way off in any direction, not that they’re going to oscillate within those bounds.
Which is why one doesn’t predict forward with a “curve fit” very far (having explored that in my grad school past).
But it sounds like climate scientist of any bent are unwilling to admit they don’t know the physics.
But, if they did know the physics, they could build a useful model? I think so, given about 500 years. It’s an extremely complex problem.
There are 3 streams in the debate on this paper evident in the past and ongoing discussion of this paper all of which go past each other on substantial issues.
Frank’s paper.
Roy’s discussal of his paper.
Various defenders of a very faulty GCM product.
Frank rightly points out that all the models contain large uncertainty issues that could grow in time leading to a completely unreliable projection.
But the models do have an inbuilt regulator, as Roy points out, that yearly forces them back onto an even keel by wrongly adjusting the accesses to a semi fixed TOA.
This equates to his image of the pot boiling on the stove, one keeps going back to the 100C needed for boiling water to the TOA in balance needing to radiate out what the sun puts in.
Both of you have validity in your claims.
You have rightly pointed out and he could admit that the large uncertainty yearly, perpetuated recurrently each year, makes any future prediction relying on individual components meaningless.
–
1) My error propagation predicts huge excursions of temperature.
This is what it looks like unfortunately to the non statistician .
You are trying to show the degree of unreliability that should occur if propagated as a normal program would do.
–
2) Climate Models Do NOT Have Substantial Errors in their TOA Net Energy Flux.
They should have and do have as you show by the wide range of error in just one statistic, cloud cover.
However TOA is basically sun energy in and out and moves around a fairly fixed range. If you have internal variability it will tend to even out in time, hotter radiates more, cooler radiates less. If you program your computer to cheat and readjust each year to keep to a set TOA by adjusting the cloud cover up or down ( another 2 pixels of cloud this year please to cover that heat, it is only an algorithm) you can keep running your uncertainty algorithms and not deviate off from the programmed warming.
–
3) The Error Propagation Model is Not Appropriate for Climate Models
Of course not.
Each scenario, otherwise known as a projection or prediction is based on only two things. The inbuilt ECS algorithm and the CO2 level.
They do not do productions based on the observations and any other inputs they use because they remove these effects yearly.
–
Congratulations on showing how a GCM should work if properly tuned and why it cannot work ( uncertainty too large).
I would back off on Roy, he should not have approached your paper in the way that he did but he is defending how he does his modelling, properly. I believe he is on the same page as you, for the sane reasons, on the terrible bias shown by all the models to date.
Whatever their accuracy or error range, the models have proven themselves to have no scientific use at all. They are only used as a political propaganda tool to terrify people into paying the shake-down Global Warming/Climate Change tax.
They are useful as educational tools to test dynamics in the model system.
They may be useful in the real world, but they need to relax their certainty, acknowledge their assumptions/assertions, the regular “tuning”, and expanding the probable range of outcomes.
>>
chimerical
<<
Ahh, yes. A new word for my vocabulary.
Jim
“Roy misconceived his ±2 Wm-2 as a radiative imbalance. In the proper context of my analysis, it should be seen as a ±2 Wm-2 uncertainty in long wave cloud forcing (LWCF). It is a statistic, not an energy flux.”
And what did I saw? I said you guys are not even on the same page. Roy was talking about inputs and outputs and Pat was talking about uncertainty. That’s chalk and cheese. Both can be round (within a rounding error) but that’s about it.
The exposure of the CMIP model as circularly “self correcting” is hilarious. We will discuss it at this year’s conference later in the week. Wow. If the output is constrained and the internals of the model are forced to bring it into balance, the stability of the output is fabricated, literally. The entire model output is without meaning. I thought they had some vague usefulness. Not so. They are meaningless if that is how the constraints are applied.
Pat did you know that? You critique was spot on of course, and the modeled temperature projections are highly uncertain, but did you know beforehand that the modelers were fixing the TOA values and forcing the model to fiddle internally until it met the requirement? Then to have them say the model is validated because it “balances” is a bad, sad joke! Wow. Just, wow.
Let’s look at the analogy. I have a bridge and it held 6 tons without failing. I model it and change the thickness of the deck making in thinner in the model, and force the output to sustain 6 tons, then have the computer fiddle things like the foundation mass and so forth. Then I say afterwards that the model is validated because the calculated sustainable weight is always 6 tons. This is total garbage. It was an input. The calculation could include several non-physical quantities like steel bars that are 50 times stronger than normal. Kinda like feedbacks….
All I have to say is this is how real scientific debate should occur in the modern world. Kudos to WUWT & Team for posting these articles!
Cheers!
Correct!
Pat has opened the door to actual debate by using a simple engineering methodology that cannot be easily dismissed by hand waving. Bravo Pat!
Testing models fitness through a propagation of modeling error(s), where the models demonstrate no skill to hindcast, let alone forecast, and certainly not predict, and require regular injections of black… brown matter to remain compliant with reality.
I love the lid on the pot analogy. The models cannot predict whether the lid will stay on the pot, therefore the models are useless at predicting how the pot will boil.
Which climate model is doing the best job of forecasting actual changes?
They are a bowl of spaghetti.
Excellent article. I was convinced before but now I am convinced and perplexed at how obtuse some of your critics are.
The models uncertainty and error are irrelevant, because the models themselves are irrelevant.
You cannot build an accurate model of a complex system by guessing at how it *might* work. You can tweak the various knobs to produce accurate-seeming (within some range of error) of historically measured data, but without knowing which processes are “tuned” correctly and those that are not, it is basically a useless guess when used for prediction. One can assume they got lucky and guessed the tuning knobs correct values, but that is an act of faith, not science.
We can’t even trust our historic data…no one really knows just how much error is contained within it, or how much bias is being added in. That is the place to start – get the historic data cleaned up but then a lot of the supposed warming disappears because its caused by poor sites that are poorly maintained and lots of heat pollution nearby.
So, without good data, or first principle climate models…we have a bunch of rather useless but expensive computer garbage running on our super-computers. The future will bear this out, unfortunately it will take another 20 to 30 years to prove it unless we get lucky and there is a demonstrable cooling in the next 10 years. Since we DO NOT KNOW what causes natural warming, we cannot guess how it will behave with any certainty.
Dr. Frank,
I want to know where and when you decide to insert your error into your Eq. 1. You claim that in the
control run there is no change in forcing and therefore there is no uncertainty. Yet somehow when
Delta F is non-zero the +/- 4 W.m^2 of uncertainty appears. If there is a fixed uncertainty in the forcing
then it would appear even if the additional forcing is zero. After all it makes no sense to claim that
climate scientists know the long wave forcing exactly if CO2 is constant but not if CO2 changes by a tiny
fraction.
Let me go out on a limb a little to look at this in a different way: a little bit of Dr. Spencer and a little bit of Dr. Frank.
First, I want to use the concept of leverage – a term I am making up. For example, a model that forecasts one year ahead using five years of data would have a leverage of 20%. One thing I don’t like about tree ring reconstructions is that only about 5% of the range is calibrated and the other 95% is assumed to be accurate. In that case, the leverage would be 20 to 1 or 2,000%.
Second, let’s look at an instrument that is calibrated to say one tenth of a unit in a range of 1 to 100. If that instrument is used to measure something at say 110, the measurement would clearly be outside the calibration range, so the accuracy would be unknown. However, a gut feeling would be that the measurement accuracy would probably be closer to a tenth than to one, because the leverage would only be 10%. If that instrument were used to take a measurement of say 200, then it would be reasonable to guess that the accuracy would probably not be close to a tenth of a unit.
I don’t see anything inherently wrong with tuned models. They can be useful. They don’t have to model the physics correctly to be useful. Such models are really not physical models but heuristic ones. I think that Dr. Frank’s uncertainty (if I may presume to call it that) is more applicable to physical models than to heuristic ones. Let me explain.
Like a calibrated instrument, a tuned heuristic model is only accurate within the calibration range. Unlike a calibrated instrument, however, tuned heuristic models will always be used outside their calibration range. Like an instrument used outside its calibration range, it doesn’t seem that a measurement (instrument) or prediction (model) with a leverage of 10% would have an uncertainty much greater than the uncertainty or accuracy within the calibration range. However, as the leverage increases, one is further and further away from the calibration range and the uncertainty or accuracy will no longer be close to what it was within the calibration range.
Let’s look at Figure 4: RCP8.5 projections from four CMIP5 models in the main post. Assuming that the calibration range is from 1850 to 1950, the dispersion of the models stays fairly tight from 1950 to 2000 (a leverage of 50%) then starts increasing a bit but not too much from 2000 to 2050 (a leverage of 100%) and blowing up after that.
Therefore, may I suggest that when the leverage of forecasting is low (say 100%) then Dr. Frank’s uncertainty will show up relentlessly.
I have read that weather forecasts are pretty good up to about 72 hours, with diminished accuracy thereafter, but I don’t know on how many hours of data such a forecast is based. I would be curious to see what the leverage would be for weather forecasts.
Again, just a thought.