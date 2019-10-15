I interviewed Steve McIntyre, founder of the blog Climate Audit, about his journey into climate science and debunking the infamous ‘hockey stick.’
This is the most in-depth interview with Steve McIntyre ever to be published, and there’s a bonus secret revealed at the end.
Steve McIntyre, founder and editor of the blog dedicated to analysis of climate data Climate Audit, discusses how he first became interested in climate discussion. He and friend Dr. Ross McKitrick helped debunk one of the most important climate papers: ‘The Hockey Stick.’ Though only a businessman with a little formal knowledge of the climate debate, he had strong mathematical and statistical skills which led him to wonder about how the data and statistical methods worked to create the “hockey stick” shape.
McIntyre reached out to Michael Mann only to be informed that he did not have the data on hand. In fact, when asking another researcher, he was told nobody had ever asked for data in 28 years.
What McIntyre found (and what was denied him in the quest for accurate science) reverberated in the climate science community and eventually paved the way to “Climategate”.
He goes to show that if there truly is a consensus on the issue, there would be no need to hide and obfuscate data.
75 thoughts on “McIntyre speaks: on Mann, sticks, and data mannipulation”
Thank you, Steve McIntyre!
Great to hear the voice behind blog.
Thanks for your insightful, expert analysis over the years. You have done a great service to humanity.
Thank you Steve, your work inspired some teenagers to take on Michael Mann. Your ability to inspire future generations of scientists is something to be proud of.
12 Year Olds catch NASA Withholding Data from the Public
https://youtu.be/9gqpD5QZm60
Great You Tube thanks for posting. Hmm 12 yr olds maybe there’s hope.
Video is over an hour. A transcript would be nice. I can read way faster than people talking. Also, I don’t hear very well. I like videos where the visual element is the important thing. Talk is better in text. Thanks.
A transcript is much appreciated, my fluent english listening / understanding is a bit limited 🙁
I hear you (or rather, read you). It takes an hour to listen to an hour tape. It takes about 15 minutes — maybe — to read it. And there are no missed words and it’s easy to go back to something to get it clear without having to wind and rewind the video.
However, that said, getting transcripts costs money (as it should — doing transcription is not an easy job and most are criminally underpaid).
“Criminally underpaid?” Sounds like kind of uneconomic trash the Progressives spout about the minimum wage.
I know you’re not a Progressive. But please stop using their hyperbole.
I second that emotion
And YouTube doesn’t work in China. Is there an accessible platform?
It’s not youtube…. it is soundcloud
and for those with visual impairment, it’s not a video. 😉
It’s true that S.M. is not a very fluid speaker and a transcript would be appreciated on this kind of content.
express VPN dude
…show of hands
How many fast forwarded to the end?
” and there’s a bonus secret revealed at the end.”
Listened to the whole thing. Give me a gold star.
My daughters med school lectures were available by video and could be played at higher speed. This saved her a lot of time but I never got used to hearing technical information conveyed with a slight helium accent. Perhaps a similar player could be used for this tape.
I thought they had addressed that by cutting bits out instead of compression (ie increased frequency). I listen to audio books, and in learning Italian I have to slow it down (because italians speak fast. The voices do not get deeper.
As I listen to it, I am reminded once again of how much of a liar Fraudypants LiarMann is. His behavior is truly pathological in nature, and I commend Mr. McIntyre for his persistence in dealing with such a weasel.
Thank you Steve. We have an ongoing problem with “high temperature records” from NOAA. Where they report one year or one month as the hottest 2nd hottest etc based 1/100’s of a degree differences. As we all know that diffence isn’t real. It boarders on scientific fraud. I wish I new a republican congressman to point this out to.
Here’s a graph that shows the changes that have been made:
https://i.postimg.cc/x8FksFKC/image.png
Here’s the changes made to the GISS Land Ocean Temperature Index so far in 2019:
Number of Changes to GISSTEMP’s LOTI for 2019:
Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
843 370 481 633 1359 566 281 400
” It boarders on scientific fraud.”
Probably borders on it, too.
ROFL! The “really” King goes Snarking Spelling Nazi . . . [really] classic!
Would REALLY appreciate a button to accelerate the speech without distort sound quality
Plays faster out of the box with VLC. Faster slower buttons included.
https://www.videolan.org/vlc/
Media->network streams->paste audio URL->play->playback
Waste of time. Studies subsequent to Mann have duplicated his results using different proxy data and different statistical techniques. That is the gold standard in science.
More lies, you mean. Yeah, that’s the “gold standard” in climate fraudscience.
If they don’t replicate the MWP and LIA, they are fool’s gold.
what LIA
got thermometers to prove it?
Mann didn’t have thermometers when he “lost” it in the hockey stick.
Well, he did at the end. Just stuck those readings on the end to hide the decline when his proxy temps took at dive in the mid-20th C.
Oh for goodness sake, it’s a matter of historical fact!
Ron Manley:
Please can you share your top three references?
Thank you.
https://environmentalforest.blogspot.com/2013/10/enough-hockey-sticks-for-team.html
you know….it’s amazing what you can do with a few X and Y axis tweaks….
reality, no one would have noticed > https://suyts.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/image6.png
Please cite these studies.
The HS is a pack of blatant lies and stupid tricks.
Here ya go: https://environmentalforest.blogspot.com/2013/10/enough-hockey-sticks-for-team.html
First link of to a bad start.
Crowley, T. J. 2000. Causes of Climate Change Over the Past 1000 Years. Science 289:270-277
https://www.geos.ed.ac.uk/notfound.html?theURL=https://www.geos.ed.ac.uk/homes/tcrowley
Next
I saw lots of familiar names and papers on that list. They are not nearly as independent as you suppose/pretend/claim.
In any case, I thought I’d go to the bottom for the most recent one, and this is what I found jumping-out:
“…The proper response to someone who asserts that the Hockey Stick has been falsified is to ask “Which one?” As for what most of the temperature reconstructions show, the data from Marcott et al. (2013) combined with 30-year smoothed HadCRUT4 data is fairly representative…”
Ok, so that’s the “fairly representative” example. Let’s take a look.
For starters, it is nothing like a hockey stick. It shows historical periods of anomalous warmth comparable to that of today. It directly conflicts with many of Mann’s statements and conclusions. So it did not “duplicate his results” in the least.
McIntyre tore that paper a new one. Marcott et al. were even forced to admit, “The 20th century portion of our paleotemperature stack is not statistically robust, cannot be considered representative of global temperature changes, and therefore is not the basis of any of our conclusions.”
Furthermore, Marcott’s PhD thesis using the same proxies showed vastly different results.
So not only did it not duplicate Mann, it doesn’t support Mann’s conclusions or claims.
You’re clearly an ignorant newbie.
You’re clearly an ignorant newbie.
You crack me up. How about dealing with facts? Like the fact that there is not a single scientific study that disputes Mann’s work.
Mann’s hockey stick was purported to prove that the global temperature over a thousand year period did not vary much. It erased the MWP and LIA.
Here’s a link to over a thousand papers which demonstrate that the MWP and LIA existed and were global.
Because of his inexcusable delay, Mann’s case against Ball was pitched out. He said he was going to appeal but did not do so. Thanks to the magic of adverse inference, we can conclude that Mann has admitted that he and his hockey stick are frauds.
I just gave you a list of facts relevant to the link you provided and coincidentally discussed a Marcott et al. paper you brought-up in another comment. Despite being advertised as “duplicating” Mann’s hockey stick and validating his claims, it did nothing of the sort. And now you want to move the goalposts while also being spoonfed more facts?
You play the ignorant newbie role very well. It’s a shame you don’t visit alleged opinion, anti-science blogs like WUWT. Except that you do.
Ron Manley -as expected.
Not a single direct citation from you.
You crack me up.
Thank you for your comment. You may go now and collect your check at the troll farm. Don’t forget to put the lights out when leaving your mother’s basement. And don’t forget your coat. Have a good day!
“Waste of time.”
You didn’t spend any time listening, then. Toward the end McIntyre said that all those subsequent studies employed post-hoc screening, so they’re invalid.
When McIntyre goes out, collects data, then presents it in a way that refutes Mann, and all the subsequent studies, I’ll listen. Until then all McIntyre is doing is providing us with his OPINION which we all know is not science.
Mann collected data?
Hey Ron, so you don’t spend time on opinion blogs, but you clearly spend time on opinion blogs. Keep talking, fool.
If you spent any time on Climate Audit you would know McIntyre has reverse engineered Mann’s proxy data sets (through reviewing numerous published papers and obtaining data from actual scientists) and has shown that the subsequent pal reviewed papers used some of the same proxy data which has the built in hockey stick. He has also shown, as stated by Roger above, that the pal reviewed papers removed data sets that did not meet the necessary final shape, and amazingly ended up with hockey sticks. “post-hoc screening”
As BobM stated above, if the stick does not show the medieval warm period or the little ice age it can not be a true representative of historical temperatures. When I first saw the hookey stick, I thought, “that has got to be BS”, since I knew a little about history.
BTW: Scientists don’t hide their data or hide the data they decide not to use because it does not fit their preconceived notions. That is the problem with Climate “Science”, it is not actually science.
Do you, Ron, know anything about history? Can you not falsify the hooey stick with your basic knowledge from US and World history from your K to 12 education, or are you so young your government education didn’t include any legitimate history education?
“If you spent any time on Climate Audit”
…
Sorry, I will not spend time on an opinion BLOG. It’s much better to spend your time reviewing actual scientific papers than to waste your time on a opinion blog. Not difference between this blog and Climate Audit. Both are anti-science.
Tell me Mr. Drake, what scientific study can you cite that refutes the “hockey stick?”
Well Ron time to Man up and admit you are closing your eyes and ears.
Statistics and math are a part of science and that is what McIntyre used to demonstrate Mann’s erroneous and selective manipulation of facts.
You are contradicting yourself: Claim you are unwilling to “waste” time getting yourself informed on a opinion blog. Then waste time posting incorrect information when you could better spend that time getting yourself educated and brought up to speed.
Ron Manley, “Sorry, I will not spend time on an opinion BLOG.” You mean like SKS?
Ron,
For your reading pleasure:
Corrections to the Mann et. al. (1998) Proxy Data Base and Northern Hemispheric Average Temperature Series
Stephen McIntyre, Ross McKitrick
First Published November 1, 2003 Research Article
https://doi.org/10.1260/095830503322793632
Ron,
for your reading pleasure:
Corrections to the Mann et. al. (1998) Proxy Data Base and Northern Hemispheric Average Temperature Series
Stephen McIntyre, Ross McKitrick
First Published November 1, 2003 Research Article
https://doi.org/10.1260/095830503322793632
and,
Hockey sticks, principal components, and spurious significance
Stephen McIntyre
Ross McKitrick
First published: 12 February 2005
https://doi.org/10.1029/2004GL021750
When someone (SM in this case) shows that a scientific paper, and every other one that he’s looked at, does something in it’s statistics that is equivalent of “forgetting to carry the one” in their math, it’s over.
No new studies are needed to refute it. It’s bad math. Visible to anyone who takes the time to understand.
@Ron;
No, they don’t. They all use approximately the same proxies, nearly the same as Mann’s, and they use Mann’s wonky principal component analysis methodology. No wonder they churn out the same results.
Mr. Hawkins doesn’t know the difference between “tree rings” (Mann) and “ocean sediments” (Marcott).
Neither of which are thermometers.
Mr. Manley doesn’t understand coarse resolution.
Re Manley:
They were NOT duplicated. They just changed some proxies but ALWAYS retained at least one bad one which affected the results and showed the same fake hockey stick.
Steve McIntyre also pointed out those “studies”
So Ron go do some real research and read it on Steve’s bog.
Mr. Machnee, can you provide me a link to a scientific study that refutes Mann’s hockey stick?
McIntyre and McKitrick 2005.
And I think Mann 2008 refutes MBH1998 pretty thoroughly, though he hoped no one would notice.
Mann’s hockey stick is not science. So you need to keep the same standard. And if it were science, it is a failure. He did not provide the model or the data, so therefore unrepeatable. Models are tools, not science. And even being a tool does not mean it is used right. You can use a hammer to go through a wood 2×4. That does not make it right.
If you had listened to the whole podcast, you would know that that was covered and the duplicates are also false.
Although a transcript would be nice, it can’t convey the honesty and humbleness in Dr. McIntyre’s speech patterns. There are absolutely no “used-car salesman pressure techniques” in Dr. McIntyre’s discussion of the issues. Thank you Anthony and McIntyre for this interview.
Anthony,
Suggestion: Schedule these hour-long audio-only podcasts to appear in the 0000-0600 PST/PDT time frame.
Posting a 60-minute podcast at 1500 PDT (mid-afternoon West Coast, evening East coast and middle of the night UK) means that by the time most have the time to listen to it, i.e. in the mornings hours over coffee in the background while night’s emails and news are surfed, means it will likely already be buried under several newer textual-read posts and may not get listened to at all.
So, a higher impact time for a podcast post may simply be better to be “fresh” in early morning hours when most WUWT’ers may have more time to listen to it before it gets buried under newer postings.
1800 EST is optimal time wise for me. 2300 BST is not the middle of the night.
Breakfast time in much of Australia,
1800
ESTEDT
A very nice interview. An hour, or so, well spent.
I much prefer his low key presentations to any of the wild-eyed attacks his critics use. But I guess it’s easy to stay relaxed when you have the facts arguing for you.
I wonder if Alex Cull would be interested in transcribing?
https://cliscep.com/2019/10/10/andrew-neil-interviews-xr-spokesperson/
https://sites.google.com/site/mytranscriptbox/2019/20191009_an
What would a transcription cost? Crowdfunding maybe? I would be happy to kick in a bit of seed money to make this happen.
What cruise were you guys on?
As has been mentioned elsewhere, ( and something Ron seems unable to grasp), anyone in the real world who has spent any time looking at charts or graphs would have had the same reaction upon seeing the hockey stick- SCAM! I work in technical analysis of stocks, etc. and I see it all the time. Nothing works as perfectly as that in the real world- it’s always the result of cherry picking to or similar to show a desired outcome. You generally get the same response when you ask for an explanation too. I’m not nearly as competent as Mr McIntyre or Mr McKitrick and don’t pretend to be able to see what they did, but years of experience mean I generally know a con when I see one.
What has puzzled me for a long time is that in this inter glacial there are known and undisputed temperature excursions from the average, even for Medieval Warm Period Deniers. Without going further back than 10-12 k years and there is no correlation with CO2, so why is so much credence put on models with poor predictive and hind casting ability?