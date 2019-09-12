Additional Comments on the Frank (2019) “Propagation of Error” Paper

September 12th, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
NOTE: This post has undergone a few revisions as I try to be more precise in my wording. The latest revision was at 0900 CDT Sept. 12, 2019.
If this post is re-posted elsewhere, I ask that the above time stamp be included.
Yesterday I posted an extended and critical analysis of Dr. Pat Frank’s recent publication entitled Propagation of Error and the Reliability of Global Air Temperature Projections. Dr. Frank graciously provided rebuttals to my points, none of which have changed my mind on the matter. I have made it clear that I don’t trust climate models’ long-term forecasts, but that is for different reasons than Pat provides in his paper.
What follows is the crux of my main problem with the paper, which I have distilled to its essence, below. I have avoided my previous mistake of paraphrasing Pat, and instead I will quote his conclusions verbatim.
In his Conclusions section, Pat states “As noted above, a GCM simulation can be in perfect external energy balance at the TOA while still expressing an incorrect internal climate energy-state.”
This I agree with, and I believe climate modelers have admitted to this as well.
But, he then further states, “LWCF [longwave cloud forcing] calibration error is +/- 144 x larger than the annual average increase in GHG forcing. This fact alone makes any possible global effect of anthropogenic CO2 emissions invisible to present climate models.”
While I agree with the first sentence, I thoroughly disagree with the second. Together, they represent a non sequitur. All of the models show the effect of anthropogenic CO2 emissions, despite known errors in components of their energy fluxes (such as clouds)!
Why?
If a model has been forced to be in global energy balance, then energy flux component biases have been cancelled out, as evidenced by the control runs of the various climate models in their LW (longwave infrared) behavior:
Figure 1. Yearly- and global-average longwave infrared energy flux variations at top-of-atmosphere from 10 CMIP5 climate models in the first 100 years of their pre-industrial “control runs”. Data available from https://climexp.knmi.nl/
Importantly, this forced-balancing of the global energy budget is not done at every model time step, or every year, or every 10 years. If that was the case, I would agree with Dr. Frank that the models are useless, and for the reason he gives. Instead, it is done once, for the average behavior of the model over multi-century pre-industrial control runs, like those in Fig. 1.
The ~20 different models from around the world cover a WIDE variety of errors in the component energy fluxes, as Dr. Frank shows in his paper, yet they all basically behave the same in their temperature projections for the same (1) climate sensitivity and (2) rate of ocean heat uptake in response to anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.
Thus, the models themselves demonstrate that their global warming forecasts do not depend upon those bias errors in the components of the energy fluxes (such as global cloud cover) as claimed by Dr. Frank (above).
That’s partly why different modeling groups around the world build their own climate models: so they can test the impact of different assumptions on the models’ temperature forecasts.
Statistical modelling assumptions and error analysis do not change this fact. A climate model (like a weather forecast model) has time-dependent differential equations covering dynamics, thermodynamics, radiation, and energy conversion processes. There are physical constraints in these models that lead to internally compensating behaviors. There is no way to represent this behavior with a simple statistical analysis.
Again, I am not defending current climate models’ projections of future temperatures. I’m saying that errors in those projections are not due to what Dr. Frank has presented. They are primarily due to the processes controlling climate sensitivity (and the rate of ocean heat uptake). And climate sensitivity, in turn, is a function of (for example) how clouds change with warming, and apparently not a function of errors in a particular model’s average cloud amount, as Dr. Frank claims.
The similar behavior of the wide variety of different models with differing errors is proof of that. They all respond to increasing greenhouse gases, contrary to the claims of the paper.
The above represents the crux of my main objection to Dr. Frank’s paper. I have quoted his conclusions, and explained why I disagree. If he wishes to dispute my reasoning, I would request that he, in turn, quote what I have said above and why he disagrees with me.
29 thoughts on “Additional Comments on the Frank (2019) “Propagation of Error” Paper”
Thank you both for this very enlightening posts. It is great to see civil disagreements with discussion on the technical issues.
“If a model has been forced to be in global energy balance, then energy flux component biases have been cancelled out”
No Dr Spencer – only the top of atmosphere balances but as there are plenty of flux into and out of the ocean there is not the slightest reason to believe there is a balance.
your argument is rubbish – it is the usual rubbish we get from those who can’t imagine that any heat goes into and out the ocean and the changes are at the TOA – the conclusion of +/-15C is still valid.
Mike:
The fact that climate can change as a result of changes in heat fluxes in and out of the ocean is a separate issue. And I already mentioned how changes in the rate of ocean heat storage is one of the things that causes models to differ.
Did you even bother to read what I wrote? Or do you only like Dr. Frank’s conclusion, so you will blindly follow it?
Roy
I am not sure i see your point, the models are in balance and only forcing from GHGs take them out of balance, in the real world if this was the case there would have been no LIA or any of the several warming periods over the last 15,000 years.
Dr. Spencer, I think I agree a bit more with your view than Dr. Frank’s. But, the difference in the views is subtle. I share your distrust with using simple statistics in disputing a theory (or hypothesis) based upon a lot of data and modeling. Too many places to make mistakes with that approach. However, cloud cover is a huge unknown. How cloud cover will change as climate changes is an even larger unknown. The modelers admit this, we all know it. Dr. Frank did not really disprove the model results, but he did point out how big the possible cloud cover error is, relative to what the modelers are trying to estimate, this is a valuable contribution, at least in my humble opinion.
I tend to agree…
But I think that’s mostly because Dr. Spencer does a great job in communicating it in plain language to those of us who would prefer not to relive the nightmare of Differential Equations… 😉
Kudos to both Dr. Frank and Dr. Spencer and to Anthony Watts for hosting this discussion.
See my reply to Andy, David.
Or my replies to Roy on his blog.
He is arguing that a model calibration error statistic is an energy.
Pat:
I have no idea what your point is here. Please dispute a specific claim I have made in the current post.
Do you think a statistic is an energy, Andy?
Because that equation is the essence of Roy’s argument.
I have made plenty of comments, but have been careful not to weigh in on the question of validity.
I am awaiting clarity to smack me over the head.
I try to keep it straight what I know is true, what I think may be true, and what I am not sure of.
After all, the whole question in so much of this from the get-go to the present discussion centers on false certainty.
It is not so much the subtlety of the difference in views that may exist from one knowledgeable person to the next.
For me it is not being sure how the models even purport to tell us what they tell us.
I am not even sure that we are given clear information about what exactly it is the models output, and what they do not.
Do they produce three dimensional temperature maps of the Earth?
Is temperature the only thing they keep track of?
We know they do not keep track of clouds, so how do they keep track of movements of energy from convection, latent heat, precip, etc?
How much Global Warming could be blamed by all the combusted exhaust that is leaving chimneys that are poking out of the roofs of commercial buildings and industries and at power plants? These temperatures range from 250F to 1500 F. This all has to be recognized to be wasted heat energy. Why is this being allowed if Global Warming really is the problem that it is claimed to be.
Recovering that waste heat energy and utilizing it will greatly reduce the amount of fossil fuel that will be needed to be combusted. This will greatly reduce CO2 emissions. With natural gas, for every 1 million Btu’s that is recovered and utilized, 117 lbs of CO2 will not be put into the atmosphere. What natural gas is not wasted today, will be there to be used tomorrow.
In every 1 million Btu’s of combusted natural gas are 5 gallons of recoverable distilled water. To get at this water the heat energy has to be removed from the combusted exhaust. This is done with the technology of Condensing Flue Gas Heat Recovery. The lower the exhaust temperature is lowered, the greater the volume of water produced. Have you ever seen combusted natural gas irrigate the lawns and flower beds?
In the summer time there will be times when the exhaust leaving these chimneys can be cooler than the outside air temperature. Global Cooling?
That should never happen. If the atmosphere is our “dead state” then air entering it at a cooler temperature would mean we are wasting availability (exergy) by over-cooling a waste stream. In general one should consider recuperating waste heat, but there are circumstances in which it has no purpose and is non-economic to do so.
Only wrongly dimesioned condensors may be affected, if outside it’s to hot, they can’t liquify.
Wouldn’t an arbitrary constrate on the deviation of LWCF in response to increased CO2, introduce constraints in model results that may badly miss actual results, should LWCF respond in non-linear fashion to delta CO2?
There is no explicit constraint on how a model responds to increasing CO2. And the model allows clouds to change nonlinearly to warming resulting from increasing CO2. The models allow all kinds of complex nonlinear behavior to occur. That still doesn’t mean their projections are useful, though. And any nonlinearities add uncertainty. For example, I don’t think the models handle changes in precipitation efficiency with warming, which affects water vapor feedback, and thus how much warming. It’s not that they don’t handle the nonlinearity, it’s that they don’t have ANY relationship included. A known unknown.
Is it possible express Pat’s figures as chance of models hitting within say a 1C envelope over 20 years compared with the measured? I guess if chances are very slim and models still hit the envelope they do this WHO programmed boundaries. If so actual prediction skills are close to zero.
I’m coming to the conclusion that if the models included estimates of the poorly understood factors that affect our climate in the real world then we have Dr Frank’s scenario. If these factors are fiddled with to effectively neuralise them and not include them in the passage of time (contrary to nature) then you get Dr Spencer’s scenario.
If this over-simplified explanation is correct then both scientists are correct but surely the point is that if the models truly simulated the real world with at their current state of development we get Dr Frank’s scenario, i.e. they fail.
Dr. Frank \’s paper says nothing about how the GCM’s get to there projections. His whole point is that , given the uncertainty of the cloud cover and its repeated computation in the time wise iterations of the models, the results are very uncertain. His point is that there is no reason to trust the accuracy (correctness) of their results even if their precision is reasonable. If his emulations of the GCM results is a valid analytic step, his final answer of uncertainty is correct. He is not saying the model cannot show a change for CO2 forcing. That is what they were programed to do. He is saying that programed change is well within the uncertainty bounds so is useful only for study and useless for prediction.
Exactly right, DMA. You’ve got it.
Exactly.
In my original thoughts on Pat Frank’s paper I said that I wasn’t sure if the uncertainties stack-up as he suggested. I think Dr. Spencer’s essay here lays this out more specifically.
Let’s write the climate modeling process as a linear state system in the form most engineers would recognize.
is the matrix describing atmospheric dynamics. It is a huge matrix. Operate on a current state (X) with this matrix and what comes out is the time rate of change of the state (temperatures, pressure, etc). There are inputs to this, like insolation, described in and which fed into the rate; and there are uncertainties and noise, which represents, which drive or disturb the dynamics, respectively. These drivers and uncertainties are vectors. Their effect on through the matrices A, and B might correlate one with another, or even anti-correlate. It is not possible to tell without knowing A and B. The propagation of uncertainty in this situation is very complex.
BTW, in the state space model above the vector Y is what we observe. It is a function of the current state, X, but not necessarily exactly equal to it. The dynamics of the system can be hidden and completely opaque to our observations. The uncertainty vector, w, represents that our measurements (and the corrections we apply) are subject to their own uncertainties. We should propagate all the way to Y to fully characterize the model uncertainties.
Do you think a statistic is an energy, Kevin?
That’s Roy’s argument.
“The propagation of uncertainty in this situation is very complex.”
Yes, but the principles are known. Propagation is via the solution space of the homogeneous part of your equation system
dX/dt = A.X
You can even write that explicitly if you want. If you make a proportional error e in X, then its propagation is as e*exp(∫A dt) (if it stays linear). The point is that you have to take the differential equation and its solution space into account.
In his reply to me, Roy dismissed the distinction between an energy flux and an error statistic as “semantics.”
This extraordinary mistake shows up immediately in Roy’s post above. Quoting, “But, he then further states, “LWCF [longwave cloud forcing] calibration error is +/- 144 x larger than the annual average increase in GHG forcing. This fact alone makes any possible global effect of anthropogenic CO2 emissions invisible to present climate models.”
“While I agree with the first sentence, I thoroughly disagree with the second. Together, they represent a non sequitur. All of the models show the effect of anthropogenic CO2 emissions, despite known errors in components of their energy fluxes (such as clouds)!“”
Roy plain does not get the difference between a calibration error statistic and an energy flux. He is treating the ±4 W/m^2 long wave cloud forcing error statistic as an energy.
He clearly thinks this ±4 W/m^2 statistic should impact model expectation values.
I’ve pointed out over and over that calibration error statistics are derived from comparisons between simulations and observations.
See my replies to Roy on his site.
Chemists, physicists and engineers learn about error analysis and methods calibration in their first undergraduate year.
But Roy doesn’t get it.
Nor, apparently, do most other climate modelers (I exclude my reviewers at Frontiers).
Roy’s objection has no critical force in terms of physical science. None.
A statistic is not an energy. It’s that simple.
Two questionsthat I have not seen addressed regarding climate models:
First, if models are being improved to say, more realistically account for clouds, how is this improved model incorporated into projections? Specifically, there is some starting point (let’s say 1980) where a model model is initialized and begins its “projection run”. Climate history before this period is used to adjust empirical constants (ie “tune” or “fudge”). Some time later, perhaps decades, along comes an improved version. However, now the actual climate history since model initiation is known. Does the run time of the model get restarted from the present? Or is the model re-initialized to 1980. If the latter, the actual projection time is obviously considerably shorter. Doesn’t this mean that there is insufficient projection time to really judge the quality of the model? If the former, what is to stop modelers from using the post 1980 climate record to “look at the answer key” and further “tune” their models?
Second, as I understand it, atmospheric CO2 levels in the model are not dynamically calculated but are inputs based on the Representative Concentration Pathways. I understand the reasons for this. Which RCP most closely matches actual data (so far) and how much have they differed?
Roy, it’s the only way to see this issue. Thanks!
Roy wrote, “The similar behavior of the wide variety of different models with differing errors is proof of that. They all respond to increasing greenhouse gases, contrary to the claims of the paper.”
Neither Roy nor anyone else can show that my paper says that models do not respond to increasing greenhouse gases.
That’s because such a statement is nowhere in the paper.
What the paper says is that the response of models to greenhouse gases has no physical meaning; a very, very, very different message than what Roy avers.
The reason for lack of physical meaning is that the resolution lower limit of the models is much larger than
the perturbation they claim to detect.
The models calculate a response. The calculated response is meaningless.
Roy, I regret to say this, but for all your work you plain have not understood anything about the paper. Not word one.
I’ve gotten emails from physicists who are happy with the paper.
I really do think that the cure for the mess that is climate science would be to require all of them to take an undergraduate major in experimental physics or chemistry, before going on to climate studies.
None of them seem to know anything about physical error analysis.
I think Dr Spencers quote “And climate sensitivity, in turn, is a function of (for example) how clouds change with warming, and apparently not a function of errors in a particular model’s average cloud amount, as Dr. Frank claims.” show the area of disagreement clearly and indicates to me that Dr Frank is correct.
If, as we expect, that clouds change with temperature and temperature IS propagated through the model, then any error with cloud functionality will necessarily propagate through the model.
Dr Spencer, thank you for your essay.
Pat Frank, thank you for your responses.