UK PM Boris Johnson Duped by UK Activists’ Climate slides – Climate Depot’s Point-By-Point Rebuttal to Help Deprogram the Propaganda Johnson Absorbed

From Climate Depot

By: Marc Morano

Climate Depot Special Report

The BBC is reporting that 11 climate slides prepared by activist climate scientists in the UK somehow convinced UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the world faces a climate crisis. Mr. Johjnson should be prepared to reconsider his views now that he will get — the rest of the climate story from Climate Depot.

BBC” Climate change: The science briefing that convinced Boris Johnson – BBC: A slide show that Prime Minister Boris Johnson says helped convince him on climate change has been revealed for the first time. …

He called the presentation, given just after he took office, “very important”. The “teach in”, as it was described in email correspondence, took place in the Cabinet Room of Number 10 Downing Street on 28 January 2020. It was organised by the office of Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser. The briefing consisted of 11 slides showing key aspects of climate science and its impacts and the presentation was led by Prof Stephen Belcher, the chief scientist at the Met Office.

“I got them to run through it all and, if you look at the almost vertical kink upward in the temperature graph, the anthropogenic climate change, it’s very hard to dispute. That was a very important moment for me,” Mr Johnson told reporters on the prime ministerial plane. He has also described it as his “road to Damascus” on climate – a phrase from the bible meaning a turning point in someone’s life. # Revealed: The 11 slides that finally convinced Boris Johnson about global warming

#

Below is a point-by-point rebuttal to the claims that Johnson was “convinced” by. The UK climate slides are presented and rebutted in this comprehensive Climate Depot report.

These are the slides and climate science information that Johnson should have viewed.

#

UK Climate Slide #1:

UK Climate Slide 1a: “The graph in the top left is known as a Keeling Curve, and shows the increase in atmospheric CO2 levels over 1960-2020, measured in parts per million.”

Climate Depot Response: This is a chart showing CO2 is rising in the atmosphere. This is known. What was not shown to Boris Johnson was a geological perspective of the Earth’s CO2 levels. The much longer CO2 level history of the earth counters the limited snapshot shown to Boris Johnson.

Read Chapter 3 excerpt of Green Fraud: ‘Man-Made Climate Change Is Not a Threat’ – ‘Hundreds of causes & variables influence climate’ not just CO2– Excerpt: University of Pennsylvania geologist Dr. Robert Giegengack has declared, “CO2 is not the villain that it has been portrayed.” Today’s levels of roughly four hundred parts per million (PPM) of CO2 are not alarming. In geologic terms, today’s CO2 levels are among the lowest in earth’s history. “Climate change is governed by hundreds of factors or variables, and the very idea that we can manage climate change predictably by understanding and manipulating at the margins one politically selected factor (CO2), is as misguided as it gets. It’s scientific nonsense,” University of London professor emeritus Philip Stott has noted.

#

UK climate Slide #1b: “The graph in the bottom left shows the increase in global temperatures over 1850-2020, compared to the 1850-1900 average.”

UK Climate Slide #1c: “The map in the top right shows warming over 2009-19, compared to the 1961-90 average.”

Climate Depot Response:

No wonder the climate activist scientists presenting to PM Johnson only focused on the past 100 plus years or so. The longer geologic view of the earth as shown below in U.S. government charts are very clear that the current temperature of the Earth does not represent a “climate emergency.”

:

“Preliminary results from a Smithsonian Institution project led by Scott Wing and Brian Huber, showing Earth’s average surface temperature over the past 500 million years. For most of the time, global temperatures appear to have been too warm (red portions of line) for persistent polar ice caps. The most recent 50 million years are an exception.” Source

Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore also puts the amount of the temperature rise since 1880 into perspective by using a more plausible temperature scale.

Temperature baselines can be manipulated by climate campaigners in myriad ways. See:Statistical politics: Prof. Mike Hulme on ‘politically charged’ climate baseline changes from 1961-1990 to 1991-2020: ‘In an instant; today, the world’s climate has ‘suddenly’ become nearly 0.5°C warmer’

Excerpt from Green Fraud: MIT climate scientist Richard Lindzen ridiculed “hottest year” claims. “The uncertainty here is tenths of a degree. It’s just nonsense. This is a very tiny change period,” Lindzen said. “If you can adjust temperatures to 2/10ths of a degree, it means it wasn’t certain to 2/10ths of a degree.”

Award-winning climate scientist Lennart Bengtsson has stated, “We are creating great anxiety without it being justified….There are no indications that the warming is so severe that we need to panic….The warming we have had the last 100 years is so small that if we didn’t have meteorologists and climatologists to measure it we wouldn’t have noticed it at all.”

Global temperatures have been holding nearly steady for almost two decades, according to satellites from the Remote Sensing Systems (RSS) and the University of Alabama at Huntsville (UAH). Many peer-reviewed studies have found the Medieval Warm Period and the Roman Warming Period were as warm as or warmer than current. temperatures.

Climatologist Pat Michaels explained that the world’s current temperature “should be near the top of the record given the record only begins in the late 19th century when the surface temperature was still reverberating from the Little Ice Age.”

So-called “hottest year” claims—based on surface data dating only back to the nineteenth century—are political statements designed to persuade the public that the government needs to take action on man-made climate change.33 In addition, temperature revisions made by NASA and NOAA have enhanced the “warming” trend by retroactively cooling the past.

#

UK climate Slide #1d & Slide 8 deal with sea level: “The graph in the bottom right shows global sea level from 1993 to 2020, compared to the 1993-2010 average, in mm. The graph uses satellite datasets from organizations including the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (pink) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (light blue).”

Climate Depot Response:Read Chapter 3 excerpt of Green Fraud: ‘Man-Made Climate Change Is Not a Threat’ – ‘Hundreds of causes & variables influence climate’ not just CO2– Excerpt: “Ocean levels have been rising since the last Ice Age. Global sea levels have been naturally rising for ~20,000 years. There is no evidence of an acceleration of ocean-level rise, and therefore no evidence of any effect of mankind on sea levels. According to tide gauges, ocean levels are rising less than the thickness of one nickel (1.95 mm thick) per year or about the thickness of one penny (1.52 mm thick) a year.

The 2018 “State of the Climate Report” by Norwegian professor Ole Humlum explained, “Data from tide gauges all over the world suggest an average global sea-level rise of 1–1.5 mm/year, while the satellite record suggests a rise of about 3.2 mm/year. The large difference between the two data sets still has no broadly accepted explanation.”

As former NASA climatologist Dr. Roy Spencer’s research has shown, “Sea level rise, which was occurring long before humans could be blamed, has not accelerated and still amounts to only 1 inch every 10 years.”

University of Pennsylvania geologist Robert Giegengack has said, “At the present rate of sea-level rise it’s going to take 3,500 years to get up there [to Al Gore’s predicted rise of 20 feet]. So if for some reason this warming process that melts ice is cutting loose and accelerating, sea level doesn’t know it. And sea level, we think, is the best indicator of global warming.”

Chart via Tony Heller’s Real Climate Science: https://realclimatescience.com/accelerating-sea-level-fraud-in-climate-science/

Tony Heller: “NOAA says “the absolute global sea-level rise is believed to be 1.7-1.8 millimeters/year” – about half what NASA is claiming from their satellite data. Sea level has risen 400 feet in the last 20,000 years – almost all of that before 8,000 years ago. It has nothing to do with humans.”

2021 State Of The Climate Report: It was not a good year for the climate narrative

#

UK Climate Slide #2:

“The black lines show observations of global temperature since 1860, based on datasets including the Met Office HadCRUT4 dataset, while the red and blue lines show model results. The upper chart shows model simulations excluding the influence of human activity on global temperature results.”

Climate Depot Response: What an utter load of nonsense Johnson was subjected to by the climate “experts.” Using climate models to “simulate” what global temperature would have been without human influence is pure speculation.

UN IPCC’s Third Assessment Report admitted: “The climate system is a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore the long-term prediction of future exact climate states is not possible.”

For a climate reality check, read Chapter 3 excerpt of Green Fraud: ‘Man-Made Climate Change Is Not a Threat’ – ‘Hundreds of causes & variables influence climate’ not just CO2The scientific fact is that your heralded “state-of-the-art climate models could “show” any outcome you wish to create. Climate activist Michael Mann admitted in 2017: “Predictions can never be ‘falsifiable’ in the present: we must ultimately wait to see whether they come true.”

Prominent scientists have exposed your climate model con. See: Page 113 of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change: In 2007, top UN IPCC scientist Jim Renwick admitted that climate models do not account for half the variability in nature and thus are not reliable. “Half of the variability in the climate system is not predictable, so we don’t expect to do terrifically well,” Renwick conceded.

Page 110: Predictions Are Suddenly “Evidence,” Models are Now “Data” – And yet, such is the climate establishment’s attachment to their computer models that they have begun to refer to their predictions as “evidence” and “data.” Scientists affiliated with the federal Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee claimed in 2011, “We find evidence from nine climate models that intensity and duration of cold extremes may occasionally, or in some cases quite often, persist at end-of-20th-century levels late into the 21st century in many regions.” And Seth Wenger of the University of Georgia has said that “the most dire climate models show temperatures in Idaho rising an average of 9 degrees in 70 years. That would make Boise pretty unpleasant. None of us want to believe that.” But Wenger added, “I have to set aside my feelings and use the best data.”

Models Do Not Equal Evidence: The assertion that models are now “evidence” raised the ire of former Colorado State Climatologist Roger Pielke Sr. “The use of the term ‘evidence’ with respect to climate models illustrates that this study is incorrectly assuming that models can be used to test how the real world behaves,” Pielke explained.

Paper finds IPCC climate models don’t realistically simulate convection: Published in Geophysical Research Letters finds climate models do not realistically simulate convection, ‘a key element of the weather and climate system for transporting mass, momentum, and thermal energy’

Paul D Williams – Published:24 October 2005 – The Royal Society#UK Climate Slide #3:

“The map compares Arctic sea ice extent in 1980 and 2019. Meanwhile, the text states that over this time, September Arctic sea ice extent declined by 12% on average – resulting in an overall loss of almost 3.5m km2. “Climate Depot Response:“A Tipping Point” is claimed! If only PM Johnson had known that so-called climate tipping points go back to the 19th century!

See:Earth ‘serially doomed’: The official history of climate ‘Tipping Points’ began in 1864 Excerpt from Green Fraud: Recent Arctic ice changes are not proof of man-made global warming, nor are they unprecedented, unusual, or cause for alarm, according to experts and multiple peer-reviewed studies. A study published in 2017 in the Hydrological Sciences Journal found that Arctic sea ice extent grew during the 1940s to about 1980 before declining. “The recent period of Arctic sea ice retreat since the 1970s followed a period of sea ice growth after the mid-1940s, which in turn followed a period of sea ice retreat after the 1910s.” The study found that the start of the satellite era monitoring of Arctic ice in the late 1970s “coincided with the end of several decades during which Arctic sea ice extent was generally increasing.”A 2019 study of sea surface temperatures in Greenland between 1796 and 2013 found warmer temperatures from the 1920s to the 1940s: “Temperatures were warmer than today in the 1920s and 1940s and even briefly during the 1800s,” Kenneth Richard wrote of the study, which was published in the American Geophysical Union’s journal Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology.

Another study the same year, by Danish researchers from Aarhus University, found that “Greenland’s glaciers have been shrinking for the past century, suggesting that the ice melt is not a recent phenomenon caused by global warming.” Glaciologist Jacob Clement Yde pointed out, “Seventy percent of the glaciers have been shrinking regularly since the end of the 1880s.”Arctic September Minimum Sea Ice Extent Trend RISING Over Past 10 Years – Norwegian Data

Meteorologist: Polar sea ice trends are ‘an antidote to climate alarm’Also, Tony Heller of Real Climate Science reported in 2022: “Arctic sea ice extent is about the same as it was in 1991. … There has been no trend in Arctic sea ice extent for the past fifteen years.

According to the National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado, Arctic sea ice extent finished the year at the highest level since 2003.

Arctic sea ice extent is about the same as it was in 1991.

There has been no trend in Arctic sea ice extent for the past fifteen years.

#

UK Climate Slide #4:

“This dataset uses daily observations of both variables, taken at thousands of locations across the globe over 1901-2018, to produce “indices” of extreme temperature and precipitation.”Climate Depot Response:Climate activists are always claiming that current weather and temperatures are unprecedented and out of the norm. But historical data and studies prove otherwise.Heatwaves?! Book reveals ‘75% of the U.S. states recorded their hottest temperature prior to 1955’

The following is an excerpt from author Marc Morano’s best-selling book, The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change.

The World Is Not Burning: Al Gore has likened the Earth to a sick child. “The Earth has a fever that is growing more, and more intense,” the former vice president insisted. The Earth does not have a “fever.” Greenpeace co-founder Patrick Moore explains, “I do not believe the earth has a fever because it’s colder now it has been through most of the history of life.”

As Nobel Prize-winning physicist Ivar Giaever points out, “.8 degrees is what we’re discussing in global warming. .8 degrees. If you ask people in general what it is they think—it’s 4 or 5 degrees. They don’t know it is so little.”

And climatologist Pat Michaels explained that in any case the world’s “temperature should be near the top of the record given the record only begins in the late 19th century when the surface temperature was still reverberating from the Little Ice Age.”

The late geologist Bob Carter dismissed warming claims: “I call this sort of stuff kindergarten science…. The fact that the temperature was warmer at the end of the 20th century than it was in the preceding hundred years, is such a piece of kindergarten science. It’s true, and it is completely meaningless in telling you anything about climate change.”

Climatologist John Christy’s research on the United States has found that “about 75% of the states recorded their hottest temperature prior to 1955, and over 50 percent of the states experienced their record cold temperatures after 1940.

”

Data from the Environmental Protection Agency agrees with Christy: the EPA website features a 2016 chart labeled “the U.S. Heat Wave Index from 1895 to 2015,” and it reveals that the worst U.S. heatwaves by far happened in the 1930s. (END EXCERPT)

New Study Finds No Evidence Of Global Warming Increasing Extreme Rainfall

1000 year rainfall study suggests droughts and floods used to be longer, worse

Study: No Difference Between 20th-century Rainfall Patterns and Those in the Pre-­Industrial Era

Analysis: Record Rainfalls A Thing Of The Past:Note from Paul Homewood: “The rainfall from Harvey was the greatest from a single storm. However, this was just in one spot, as Harvey was stuck over Houston for a week. Other storms have dumped more rain, but spread over a wider area.” ‘We keep being told by climate alarmists that global warming is responsible for more intensive rainfall, the theory being that a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture. Funny then that when we look at rainfall records across the US for all sorts of different timescales, we find none at all since 1981.’

Warmist Blames India Monsoon On ‘Climate Change’ But Annual rainfall trends debunk –India’s monsoon rainfall has been running just above average this year, but within the normal range (regarded as 10% +/-)

Reality Check: Global Cooling Led To More Extremes Of Rainfall – ‘Rainfall actually increased sharply during the period of global cooling in the 1960s and 70s’

Analysis: ‘Extreme Fraud At NOAA’ – ‘NOAA US temperature graphs…being adjusted upwards to track CO2’

Tony Heller of RealClimateScience.com: “This warming trend since 1970 does not exist in the thermometer data, so where does it come from?

There has been a large decrease in the number of stations reporting data over the past 30 years. But in the final adjusted data set, they use temperatures for all 1,218 stations regardless of whether or not there is actually any thermometer data.

In other words, they are simply making up data. More than 40% of the data in the final data set is now fabricated.

NOAA US temperature graphs are completely fraudulent, and they are being adjusted upwards to track CO2.

NY Times Claims ‘Climate Change’ Behind Western Heatwave Using ‘Rapid Attribution’ Study – Physicist Koonin rebuts: ‘It’s like a spiritual adviser who claims his influence helped you win the lottery — after you’ve already won it’

#

UK Climate Slide #5:

“This slide features a range of images, maps and graphics showing the impacts of climate change. These are grouped under four subheadings – ‘flooding and sea level rise’, ‘heatwaves, health and disease’, ‘wildfires’ and ‘biodiversity’.

Climate Depot Response:

(For sea-level rise & heatwaves, see previous answers above)

“Flooding and sea-level rise”:

Excerpt from Green Fraud: Roger Pielke Jr. of the University of Colorado testified to Congress there was simply “‘no evidence’ that hurricanes, floods, droughts, tornadoes are increasing.”

A 2020 study by Pielke published in the journal Environmental Hazards found that the “evidence signal of human-caused climate change in the form of increased global economic losses from more frequent or more intense weather extremes has not yet been detected.”

On nearly every metric, extreme weather is on either no trend or a declining trend on climate timescales. Even the UN IPCC admitted in a 2018 special report that extreme weather events have not increased. The IPCC’s special report found that “there is only low confidence regarding changes in global tropical cyclone numbers under global warming over the last four decades.”56 The IPCC report also concluded “low confidence in the sign of drought trends since 1950 at global scale.”

Pielke testified to Congress on the current state of weather extremes, “It is misleading, and just plain incorrect, to claim that disasters associated with hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, or droughts have increased on climate timescales either in the United States or globally.”

Floods

A 2017 study on floods found “approximately the number expected due to chance alone.”

Another 2017 study in the Journal of Hydrology found no increase in global floods: “Compelling evidence for increased flooding at a global scale is lacking.”

A 2019 study found that the world is the safest from climate-related disasters that it has ever been: “A decreasing trend in both human and economic vulnerability is evident. Global average mortality and loss rates have dropped by 6.5 and nearly 5 times, respectively, from 1980 to 1989 to 2007–2016. Results also show a clear negative relation between vulnerability and wealth.”

Climatologist John Christy has explained why the extreme weather claims are unscientific: “The non-falsifiable hypotheses can be stated this way, ‘whatever happens is consistent with my hypothesis.’ In other words, there is no event that would ‘falsify’ the hypothesis. As such, these assertions cannot be considered science or in any way informative since the hypothesis’ fundamental prediction is ‘anything may happen.’ In the example above if winters become milder or they become snowier, the non-falsifiable hypothesis stands. This is not science.”

#

“Biodiversity”

Greenpeace Co-Founder Dr. Patrick Moore’s testimony to Congress on UN Species Report: UN is using ‘extinction as a fear tactic to scare the public into compliance’

#

“Wildfires”

Excerpt from Green Fraud: Droughts Aren’t Getting Worse, Either— and Neither Are Wildfires

“Droughts have, for the most part, become shorter, less frequent, and cover a smaller portion of the U.S. over the last century,” Professor Roger Pielke Jr. observed.

NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) has concluded there is “no trend in global droughts since 1950.” Other studies found “a decline in drought levels in recent decades,” noted the Global Warming Policy Forum in 2020. “The IPCC says it is hard to say (‘low confidence’) whether global drought has become better or worse since 1950,” said the GWPF.

A 2015 study found that megadroughts in the past two thousand years were worse and lasted longer than current droughts.

There is “less fire today than centuries ago,” as scientists and multiple studies counter the claim that wildfires are due to “climate change.”

#

Climate Expert: Attribution Science Was Designed To Bolster Climate Lawsuits

#

“Health & disease” impact from climate?!

After 100 years of climate change, ‘climate-related deaths’ approach zero – Dropped by over 99% since 1920

Meteorologist Anthony Watts: “New data shows the global climate-related death risk has dropped by over 99% since 1920. Despite the near constant caterwauling from climate alarmists that we are in a “climate emergency”, real-world data, release at the end of 2020 shows that climate related deaths are now approaching zero. The data spans 100 years of “global warming” back to 1920 and shows “climate related” deaths now approaching zero. Above is an update of the graph in the 2020 peer-reviewed article by Bjørn Lomborg: Welfare in the 21st century: Increasing development, reducing inequality, the impact of climate change, and the cost of climate policies.”

Study Finds We’re Winning The War On Climate-Related Diseases – ‘A wholesale rolling back of the biggest killers like diarrhea and malaria’



We Are Winning The War On Climate-Related Diseases – ‘Dramatic falls in climate-related mortality over the last 30 years’

New Study by Dr. Indur Goklany: ‘Global Warming Policies Might Be Bad for Your Health’ – ‘Issues of poverty like malnutrition and unsafe water have a global impact of death and disease 70 times larger than that of theoretical climate change

’Watch: Bjorn Lomborg: 95% Fewer Climate-Related Deaths Over Last 100 Years

Meteorologist Anthony Watts issues REBUTTAL to Doctor Merritt: ‘Climate Change’ Does Not Affect Human Health, Weather Does

B.C. doctor clinically diagnoses patient as suffering from ‘climate change’ – ‘Picked up his patient’s chart & penned in the words ‘climate change’

#

UK Climate Slides #6, #7, #9, #10, #11

“It shows the relationship between accumulating atmospheric CO2, rising global temperatures and climate change risks.”

Climate Depot Response: All the remaining slides (with the exception of the repeated Slide #8 sea level rise claims previously addressed) are just typical scaremongering from the climate activist scientists with more “tipping points” warnings. The slides are nothing more than just more scary predictions of future alleged man-made climate doom based on models and projections that are designed to scare the public and lobby governments for climate action. When current reality fails to alarm, make scarier and scarier predictions of the future.

Book reveals UN’s goal of ‘2 degree’ limit of ‘global warming’ has no scientific basis – ‘Pulled out of thin air’ – Book Excerpt: In 2007, Jones emailed, “The 2 deg C limit is talked about by a lot within Europe. It is never defined though what it means. Is it 2 deg C for globe or for Europe? Also when is/was the base against which 2 deg C is calculated from? I know you don’t know the answer, but I don’t either! I think it is plucked out of thin air.” “Two degrees is not a magical limit—it’s clearly a political goal,” says Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK). Professor Roger Pielke Jr. explained in 2017 that the 2-degree goal “is an arbitrary round number that was politically convenient. So it became a sort of scientific truth. However, it has little scientific basis but is a hard political reality.”Pielke Jr.: How Billionaires Tom Steyer & Michael Bloomberg Corrupted Climate Science – ‘Climate politics’ pursued by ‘corrupting the scientific literature’– “At the center of the corruption of climate science discussed here a highly technical scenario of the future (called Representation Concentration Pathway 8.5 or RCP8.5). Over the past decade this particular scenario has moved from an extreme outlier to the center of climate policy discussions.”

The premise of future warming is based on the unscientific goal of limiting future warming to specific temperature goals. See:

‘Science’ lobbying: UN IPCC Author in 2021: ‘More and more starting to get scared…& hopefully that’ll affect the way they vote’– IPCC Author Jim Kossin, who works for The Climate Service, a consultancy firm which helps corporations navigate Biden’s push for climate risk disclosure,: “I think people are more and more starting to get scared,” said Jim Kossin, senior scientist with climate risk firm The Climate Service who was among the IPCC authors for the chapter on extremes. “I think that’ll help to change people’s attitudes. And hopefully that’ll affect the way they vote.”

Here we go again: New UN ‘IPCC report is apocalyptic, catastrophic’ – ‘It’s really staring us in the face’ – Certain doom unless – we follow UN central planning dictates!

Why should we put stock in more predictions of climate doom when previous predictions have not panned out?

AFTER 50 YEARS OF FAILED PREDICTIONS, SCIENCE IS IN CRISIS

‘Climate Science’s Long List Of Failed Predictions’

Laugh at Discredited Paul Ehrlich’s failed predictions: ‘If I were a gambler, I would take even money that England will not exist in the year 2000.’And the implication of the UK climate slides is that governments can “solve” the alleged “climate crisis.” Of course, that is nonsense.

Shock graph of rising CO2 emissions despite ‘planet-saving’ UN climate pacts shows ‘farce’ of ‘climate action’– Greenpeace co-founder Dr. Patrick Moore: “What a farce the IPCC Paris Accord and all previous ‘agreements’ to reduce CO2 emissions have been. If only the collective billionaire-class would recognize that CO2 is entirely beneficial we could get on with making the world a better place.”

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano: “Get ready for more futility as the Green New Deal will continue meaningless ‘climate action.’”

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...