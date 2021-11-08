Ridiculae Tabloid Climatology

REBUTTAL to Doctor Merritt: ‘Climate Change’ Does Not Affect Human Health, Weather Does

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
16 Comments

This story on WUWT last week was so absurd, I felt like it needed a strong rebuttal.

A November 4th article in the Canadian newspaper, Victoria Times Colonist, reported, B.C. doctor clinically diagnoses patient as suffering from ‘climate change’

On the face of it, one doesn’t need to be a climate scientist to know this is an absurd claim, because the doctor is simply making the mistake of conflating short-term weather events with long-term climate change.

Obviously, Doctor Merritt hasn’t learned what the definition of climate is. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) clearly defines it:

Weather reflects short-term conditions of the atmosphere while climate is the average daily weather for an extended period of time at a certain location. … Weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season.

In the case of Dr. Merritt, he is citing a record heat wave and wildfires as creating health problems for his patients.

From the article:

“It was late June, and British Columbia was consumed under a heat wave that would soon go down as both the hottest and deadliest in Canadian history.

The head of the hospital’s emergency department, Merritt could see the aggravated toll the extreme heat took on patients battling multiple health problems at once, often with little money.”

Like death by heat, doctors have traditionally struggled to clinically attribute mortality and severe illness to air pollution. For Merritt, this summer’s wildfire season changed all that. 

When a patient came in struggling to breathe, Merritt knew the smoke — that hadn’t lifted from the region for days on end — had made a case of asthma worse. 

For the first time in his 10 years as a physician, the ER doctor picked up his patient’s chart and penned in the words “climate change.” 

“If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” he told Glacier Media when asked why he did it.

While I certainly have compassion for the people afflicted, the bottom line is that these health issues are short-term events driven by weather, not climate.

The record heat wave was clearly a weather event, lasting about 3 days as the high pressure dome moved from west to east over the Pacific Northwest, and was driven by a unique set of meteorological conditions. Cliff Mass, Ph.D, an expert on meteorology at the University of Washington studied the heat wave event extensively in his article Was Global Warming The Cause of the Great Northwest Heatwave? Science Says No.

As a result of his study, Dr. Mass found no trend consistent with “climate change” aka “global warming” and came to this conclusion:

If global warming was producing extreme heatwaves in our region, such as the event last week, there would be a long-term trend towards more extreme high temperatures.  A single event does not reflect climate, only a trend or changes in long-term average do.

Mass went on to examine the long-term temperature data and adds, “…there IS NO INCREASING TREND for more record high temperatures over our region during the past century. “

That rules out Dr. Merritt’s claim of “climate change” driving health issues he witnessed, which was little more than conjecture, with no science applied at all. His diagnosis seems more like “political popular science”, as opposed to real science citing data and linking causation.

On the issues of wildfire smoke and health, Dr. Merritt disproves his own claims about a linkage with climate change with his statement to the newspaper:

“This past summer, it was so bad for about three weeks,” says Merritt. 

Again, three weeks is a short-term event, not a long-term climate trend. The main flaw in Dr. Merritt’s claim is that he erroneously conflates weather with climate. The classical period is 30 years, as defined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). A heat wave and the resultant fires is a short-term weather phenomenon. And, as Dr. mass points out, it would only become an indicator of climate change if it persisted for 30 years and showed an increased trend.

The wildfires were a temporary phenomenon, likely related to the short-term heat wave. NASA satellites have documented a global long-term decline in wildfires. NASA reports satellites have measured a 25-percent decrease in global lands burned since 2003.

Neither the temperature data or the wildfire data show an upward trend, rendering Merritt’s opinion of a climate change connection as flat wrong.

Dr. Merritt should stick to treating patients, and leave meteorology and climatology to experts trained in those sciences. After all, you certainly don’t see meteorologists and climatologists posing as medical professionals.

4.9 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike H
November 8, 2021 11:13 am

You have NO idea the degree to which the Kool-Aid has been drunk in BC. Especially here in the lower mainland/Vancouver Island.

8
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  Mike H
November 8, 2021 11:47 am

‘Member when AB NDP wanted to stop sending gas to BC because of the legal problems with the TransMountain? That would have been glorious.

1
Reply
4E Douglas
November 8, 2021 11:15 am

Look up the weather of the 1930s and get back. To me.

6
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  4E Douglas
November 8, 2021 11:35 am

Also the forest fires of that decade, the ’20s and ’40s.

2
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  4E Douglas
November 8, 2021 12:41 pm

3.7 million people killed in 1931 by natural disasters is a pretty interesting number for a perfect low co2 climate.

But 1886 ain’t bad either – the great die up.
Superhot summer followed by super cold winter + Blizzards,huge parts of high plains cattle did not survive the perfect climate.

0
Reply
MJB
November 8, 2021 11:32 am

When the victim of a structural fire comes in suffering from smoke inhalation will we now write down ‘arson’ as the diagnosis?

5
Reply
Trying to Play Nice
Reply to  MJB
November 8, 2021 11:50 am

I think it would be better to blame it on “civilization”.

1
Reply
Scott
November 8, 2021 11:41 am

yes smoke from forest fires is a completely new phenom in the Pacific Northwest. At least since June 1989.

2
Reply
commieBob
November 8, 2021 11:51 am

Engineers are confined to a scope of practice in which they can operate competently. I assume physicians are similarly constrained.

Is there a punishment for medical doctors who stray from their areas of competence?

1
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  commieBob
November 8, 2021 12:43 pm

“Nothing woke shall ever be punished”

2nd commandment of neomarxism.

1
Reply
BallBounces
November 8, 2021 11:51 am

His diagnosis is, like the song says, “blowin’ in the wind”. It may be wrong, but it “feels” right.

1
Reply
DocSiders
November 8, 2021 11:55 am

Will the truth of the Climate Fraud ever be revealed in full?…that it was invented and propagated by a Club (Cabal? ) of Billionaire Oligarch Power Seekers (and their lackeys in Govt) that has no regard for the common man or the rights of any man?

“Useful Idiot” is not a new concept…or a new tool. It defines the word “tool”.

1
Reply
fretslider
November 8, 2021 12:23 pm

A doctor?

A quack

2
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  fretslider
November 8, 2021 12:44 pm

A quack that selfidentifies as doctor.

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
November 8, 2021 12:43 pm

A sensible person will drink plenty of fluids when it is very hot and not go doing strenuous exercises and find the coolest spot if there is no air conditioning. It can be quite a few degrees lower under a leafy tree than out in the sun and of course sitting in a car is like sitting in an oven. People who live in hot deserts know how to cope with the heat but tourists from cold places can be foolish.

0
Reply
n.n
November 8, 2021 12:47 pm

People… persons tend to acclimate over a 30-year period.

That said, social contagion, spread by politicians, scientists, activists, and doctors, does affect health. #HateLovesAbortion

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

B.C. doctor clinically diagnoses patient as suffering from ‘climate change’

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Ridiculae

Greta Thunberg: The West Owes Former Colonies a Climate Debt

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Greta Thunberg brands UN climate summit ‘a failure’ & ‘a PR event’ … a ‘global greenwashing festival’ – ‘Shove your climate crisis up your arse’ – ‘No more whatever the f*ck they’re doing inside there’

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Humor Ridiculae

Important Work at COP26

7 days ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Ridiculae Tabloid Climatology

REBUTTAL to Doctor Merritt: ‘Climate Change’ Does Not Affect Human Health, Weather Does

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Politics and climate change

VP Harris asks NASA to hunt for institutional racism in trees…

3 hours ago
David Middleton
Electric Vehicles

E-Vehicle Woes: German Cities Remove E-Buses From Service After Bursting In Flames: “Fire Hazard”

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #478

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: