The Pause Lengthens: No Global Warming For 7 Years 3 Months

The Pause lengthens yet again, and this time by three months. The double-dip la Niña is now manifesting itself in the UAH data, so that there has been no global warming for 7 years 3 months, up from 7 years on the basis of the previous monthly data.

Recently a correspondent who follows these columns and posts climate-skeptical videos on YouTube reported that a new form of invisible censorship has been in place since last summer. YouTube, rather than banning videos or creators outright as it did with Naomi Seibt, has now furtively reprogrammed its internal search engine so that if one enters terms such as “Monckton climate”, which would previously have returned inter alia a small number of YouTube videos by me on the climate question, does not return those videos at all. I have been unpersoned, just as my correspondent has been. I had no idea that this had been done.

At a certain Gothic legislative building on the banks of the Thames yesterday, I discussed this matter in the Committee Corridor with one or two of my Noble Friends, and suggested to them that HM Government should enact legislation requiring all market-dominant internet platforms openly to disclose their censorship regimes, and in particular to give any content creator on their platforms notice when his content is censored (whether visibly or invisibly), and to state the alleged reasons for the censorship, if any.

There would then be a right of appeal before an independent arbiter, and both parties would agree to abide by the arbiter’s decision.

If Google (which owns YouTube, and announced its intention to start censoring its platforms as soon as the electorate in the 2016 U.S. Presidential election had given the wrong result) failed to comply with the new provisions, it would be banned from operating at all in the United Kingdom and in all allied countries.

These proposed measures generally found favour with those of Their Lordships to whom I spoke, but it was felt that the present Conservative Government had not sufficiently understood the evolving problem of censorship.

The law of the United Kingdom recognizes only two principles of natural justice: Audiatur et altera pars (hear both sides) and nemo sit iudex in causa sua (let none be the judge in his own cause). The tech minnows currently flout both these principles. By not telling content creators why they are being censored (and now by not even telling them that they are being censored), they flout the first principle. By acting as judge, jury and executioner in relation to their own decisions rather than using an independent arbiter, they flout the second.

The two principles of natural justice are not recognized in totalitarian countries. The tech sprats, by riding roughshod over those principles, tellingly reveal the extent to which they are in thrall to the totalitarian regimes – such as Russia and China – who are the chief beneficiaries of the global-warming scam. Just look at the price charts for gas in Europe or for lithium carbonate for electric buggies worldwide.

Meanwhile, you may like to visit scc.klimarealistene.com, the website of the new peer-reviewed learned journal Science of Climate Change, whose first issue came out last year. Many of you will know of the climate realists of Norway, whose initiative the new journal is. Geir Hasnes and Stein Storlie Bergsmark, the two editors, have taken very great pains to ensure that the journal is of the highest quality.

They kindly invited me to write a thesis-length paper, What is science and what is not?, for the first issue – which is apparently selling out fast. On the strength of that paper, they asked me to write another paper which, like the first, was based on the application of Classical mathematical techniques to present-day theoretical and practical problems.

That paper has now been through the peer-review process and has been published online at the journal’s website. It is available free for all to read for the next few weeks, after which it will be paywalled.

The paper gives an account of the control-theoretic error that has led climatologists to imagine that unabated global warming will necessarily be large enough to be dangerous, when in fact that is merely one (and not a very likely one) of a range of possible outcomes. The paper shows that after correction of the error it becomes impossible to predict global warming accurately at all, since a mere 1% change in the feedback regime compared with 1850 would increase equilibrium doubled-CO 2 sensitivity (ECS) by 250%.

If, as seems likely, the feedback regime today is exactly as it was in 1850 (the climate system being essentially thermostatic), then ECS will not much exceed 1.1 K.

There is also a discussion of the simple, probabilistic equation in epidemiology that allows combination of several pre-existing inexpensive, safe and plentiful medical treatments each of which has been shown to cause a statistically-insignificant reduction in ICU transfers and deaths from the Chinese virus.

In combination, these medications cause a reduction in risk of harm from the pathogen that is no less statistically significant than the risk reduction brought about by the vaccines themselves. Combine these treatments with the vaccines and the risk of harm becomes vanishingly small.

I ought to know, because I contracted the Chinese virus recently. It had no more effect than a bad cold, and I had no respiratory symptoms at all. I was in bed for a few days, and somewhat peely-wally for a few days after that, but am now find and walking several miles a day to get fit. I have had three vaccinations, and have for two years been taking four medications which, in combination, have proven more efficacious than the vaccines.

The Indian States of Goa, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh implemented a similar protocol, by which, long before the vaccines became widely available, they distributed to everyone who reported Chinese-virus symptoms a two-week supply of four medications. The Communist-led World Death Organization tried to stop them, but they carried on regardless and more or less wiped out the adverse effects of the virus in their territories.

My latest paper also provides short but in my submission complete proofs of two of the longest-standing hitherto-unsolved problems in number theory – the Binary Goldbach Conjecture to the effect that every composite is the mean of two primes, and the Twin-Prime Conjecture that there exists an infinitude of pairs of primes {p, p + 2}. If you are like me in having number theory as one of your hobbies, you will enjoy this one, which uses the Sieve of Eratosthenes, the librarian of Alexandria until his death in 194 BC.

