Close-up Lawyer Showing The Document With The Text Lawsuit
Climate ugliness Opinion

Financial Review: Companies, Directors face a Wave of Climate Lawfare in 2021

30 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As companies and company directors go all in to try to prevent the Covid economic crash from turning into a new great depression, greens are advancing plans to bleed struggling businesses with a wave of nuisance climate lawsuits.

Companies, directors, governments face wave of climate change lawfare

Hannah Wootton and Elouise Fowler
Jan 4, 2021 – 12.00am

Companies, directors, governments and professional services firms face a growing risk of litigation over their climate change disclosure and emissions reduction policies in 2021, experts predict, as concerned citizens turn to the courts to spearhead environmental action.

It builds on a trend of climate change litigation that culminated in the Retail Employees Superannuation Trust (Rest) settlement in 2020, which for the first time forced the super fund to recognise climate change was a financial risk, and stress-test its portfolio against the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

Mark McVeigh, the 24-year-old Rest member who launched the landmark case against the fund, warned that anyone bringing climate change cases needed to settle in for the long haul.

“Be aware it will take a long time, it won’t happen in a straightforward way either,” he said.

But to Mr McVeigh, the effort was worth it: “It’s a really powerful way to get the ball moving on climate action in these industries.”

Disclosure the next ‘big story’

King & Wood Mallesons partner Will Heath, who specialises in corporate governance, said “there’s no doubt the big story for next year will be requirements related to climate disclosure … [which are] only set to expand”.

President-elect Joe Biden has committed to mandating companies disclose climate risk – mirroring action already taken by the EU – and Australia has historically followed America’s lead on such reforms.

Read more: https://www.afr.com/companies/financial-services/companies-directors-governments-face-wave-of-climate-change-lawfare-20201228-p56qf9

I doubt greens care if their relentless attacks on struggling business end up triggering a long term recession or a new great depression.

We’ve all seen examples of how climate activists celebrated the Covid-19 lockdown, or “heart warming” images of deserted children’s playgrounds. Greens have made it abundantly clear that many of them think reduced economic activity is a good thing, no matter how much pain the economic contraction causes.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Climate Politics Opinion

Dr Fauci, Covid, weather, and climate

1 day ago
Charles Rotter
Michael E. Mann Opinion Satire

Michael Mann gives himself a tongue bath

3 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

AGW Skeptic Marc Morano Receives DEATH THREAT From Sorbonne University Professor’s Email Account

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness Coronavirus Opinion

Which of These is 2020’s Greatest “Crime against Humanity”

6 days ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate ugliness Opinion

Financial Review: Companies, Directors face a Wave of Climate Lawfare in 2021

30 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Study: “Baked In” Global Warming of 2.3C Means International Climate Goals have Already Failed

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Natural CO2 sources

A CO2 Oddity

8 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Paleoclimatology Sea level

Huge Database Of Studies Documenting Meters-Higher Mid-Holocene Sea Levels Swells Again In 2020

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: