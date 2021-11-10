New China US Climate Pact: A US Technology Giveaway

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
A few days ago, China’s CCP Backed Global Times jeered at President Biden’s COP26 powerlessness, predicting more “kneeling” in the future. But today China is all smiles, after John Kerry has agreed to “share” US technology knowhow, to fight the “existential crisis” of climate change.
‘Existential crisis’: United States and China stun COP26 with joint climate change pact
By Nick O’Malley and Bevan Shields
Updated November 11, 2021 — 6.03am
Glasgow: China and the United States have made a shock joint statement at the Glasgow climate talks, declaring climate change to be an existential crisis demanding co-operation between the superpowers.
Addressing a press conference at the COP26 summit, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua unveiled a joint declaration designed to “enhance climate action in the 2020s” and said the two nations were determined to tackle global warming with “concrete and pragmatic” co-operation.
“Co-operation is the only choice for both China and the United States,” Xie told reporters via a translator.
“By working together, our two countries can achieve many important things that are beneficial not only to our two countries, but to the world as a whole. As two major powers in the world, China and the US shoulders special international responsibilities and obligations.
“We need to think big and feel responsible. We need to work … hard to promote world peace and development. We need to actively address climate change through co-operation, bringing benefits to both our two peoples and peoples around the world.”
…
Xie said Beijing and Washington would work together on emissions reductions, and share technology and expertise on clean energy, decarbonisation and electrification to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.
…Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/existential-crisis-united-states-and-china-stun-cop26-with-joint-climate-change-pact-20211111-p597wq.html
In 2020, according to The Guardian, the FBI identified Chinese technology theft as the biggest law enforcement threat to the USA.
Now, thanks to John Kerry, China no longer needs to steal anything, because Kerry has offered to give the technology away.
All Chinese agents need to do, if they see a piece of US exceptionalism they want to grab, is get on the phone to Kerry, and demand Kerry include whatever technology or knowhow China wants in the new climate technology sharing agreement.