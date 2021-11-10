John Kerry & Xi Jinping. U.S. Department of State from United States, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
COP conferences Government idiocy Opinion

New China US Climate Pact: A US Technology Giveaway

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A few days ago, China’s CCP Backed Global Times jeered at President Biden’s COP26 powerlessness, predicting more “kneeling” in the future. But today China is all smiles, after John Kerry has agreed to “share” US technology knowhow, to fight the “existential crisis” of climate change.

‘Existential crisis’: United States and China stun COP26 with joint climate change pact

By Nick O’Malley and Bevan Shields

Updated November 11, 2021 — 6.03am

Glasgow: China and the United States have made a shock joint statement at the Glasgow climate talks, declaring climate change to be an existential crisis demanding co-operation between the superpowers.

Addressing a press conference at the COP26 summit, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua unveiled a joint declaration designed to “enhance climate action in the 2020s” and said the two nations were determined to tackle global warming with “concrete and pragmatic” co-operation.

“Co-operation is the only choice for both China and the United States,” Xie told reporters via a translator.

“By working together, our two countries can achieve many important things that are beneficial not only to our two countries, but to the world as a whole. As two major powers in the world, China and the US shoulders special international responsibilities and obligations.

“We need to think big and feel responsible. We need to work … hard to promote world peace and development. We need to actively address climate change through co-operation, bringing benefits to both our two peoples and peoples around the world.”

Xie said Beijing and Washington would work together on emissions reductions, and share technology and expertise on clean energy, decarbonisation and electrification to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/existential-crisis-united-states-and-china-stun-cop26-with-joint-climate-change-pact-20211111-p597wq.html

In 2020, according to The Guardian, the FBI identified Chinese technology theft as the biggest law enforcement threat to the USA.

Now, thanks to John Kerry, China no longer needs to steal anything, because Kerry has offered to give the technology away.

All Chinese agents need to do, if they see a piece of US exceptionalism they want to grab, is get on the phone to Kerry, and demand Kerry include whatever technology or knowhow China wants in the new climate technology sharing agreement.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ted
November 10, 2021 2:03 pm

Between this and the Iran deal, is their really any question that Kerry intentionally gives aid and comfort to countries that oppose the U.S.?

9
Reply
markl
November 10, 2021 2:07 pm

Like what kind of “knowhow” could the US possibly share? I know, how about China sending back all the manufacturing jobs and products it took from the US already in the name of Globalization? That should help China reduce its’ reliance on fossil fuels.

3
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  markl
November 10, 2021 2:40 pm

A stroke of a genius. Let’s share with China the best ways to ruin all industries.

Last edited 23 minutes ago by Curious George
1
Reply
Ozonebust
Reply to  markl
November 10, 2021 2:56 pm

markl

“how about China sending back all the manufacturing jobs and products it took from the US already”

China did not take any jobs away from the USA.

Profit focused US companies pursued lower labor cost manufactured goods from China to enhance profits. They passed on manufacturing skills and production volumes that made China Great Again.

Now the Government doing it with Kerry’s latest stroke of genius.

-1
Reply
J Mac
November 10, 2021 2:07 pm

We are already ‘sharing’ technology with the communist Chinese. It’s called technology theft and the Chinese are masters of it. China will benefit exclusively from any further open ‘technology sharing’, as it gives them access to technology they haven’t stolen yet.

Only John Kerry and Joe Biden are stupid enough to agree to this!

Last edited 53 minutes ago by J Mac
8
Reply
Tom Halla
November 10, 2021 2:11 pm

I do not know whether Gore or Kerry would have been worse as President, but Lurch is making a good case for himself as worst.

3
Reply
son of mulder
November 10, 2021 2:24 pm

Come into my parlour said the spider to the fly.

0
Reply
Bob
November 10, 2021 2:25 pm

You notice Xie didn’t say anything about China reducing their carbon footprint. He spoke of cooperation and sharing and working together. I think what Xie was saying is that China could use more American coal.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 10, 2021 2:26 pm

You mean they have identified something that they did not already take, like the data breach at NASA. That in itself is news. Or is this the official handover of things already stolen?

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 10, 2021 2:29 pm

Give them the plans for Solyndra and Ivanpah and Crescent Dunes. Then follow that up with the tech to lose large amounts of money for biofuels from trees. Obama and DoE have mastered those money losing technologies.

3
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
November 10, 2021 2:29 pm

Lurch is a moron.

1
Reply
Pflashgordon
November 10, 2021 2:29 pm

In a little over a year, China just killed more Americans than died in all of WWII. So apparently Brandon and his leftist crew believe that China should be awarded for their U.S. population control efforts.

1
Reply
Mr.
November 10, 2021 2:30 pm

Can anyone (except John Kerry) ever imagine someone like, say Elon Musk ever agreeing to just hand over his technology to the CCP?

The CCP must have chortled long and hard when they learned that Kerry was to be the “deal-maker” on all things climate for the USA.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 10, 2021 2:36 pm

You mean like autonomous trucks for coal mines? Or maybe the technology of regulations for slowing pipeline and industrial plant permits.

0
Reply
MarkW
November 10, 2021 2:39 pm

I wonder how much Biden was paid for this deal?

1
Reply
Streetcred
November 10, 2021 2:50 pm

Money ain’t for nothing, and the techs for free !

I’d be laughing too.

0
Reply
Neville
November 10, 2021 2:54 pm

Perhaps the Kerry donkey could also tell the Chinese about the problems of replacing all their fossil fuels with his TOXIC GREEN ENERGY.
Here Mark Mills lists all of the problems replacing fossil fuels with so called GREEN ENERGY. So called Green Energy like TOXIC S&W that has to be buried in LANDFILL every 20 years FOREVER.
A list INCONVENIENT REALITIES from 1 to 41. What a joke.
https://economics21.org/inconvenient-realities-new-energy-economy
“Realities About the Scale of Energy Demand”
“1. Hydrocarbons supply over 80% of world energy: If all that were in the form of oil, the barrels would line up from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles, and that entire line would grow by the height of the Washington Monument every week.
2. The small two percentage-point decline in the hydrocarbon share of world energy use entailed over $2 trillion in cumulative global spending on alternatives over that period; solar and wind today supply less than 2% of the global energy.
3. When the world’s four billion poor people increase energy use to just one-third of Europe’s per capita level, global demand rises by an amount equal to twice America’s total consumption.
4. A 100x growth in the number of electric vehicles to 400 million on the roads by 2040 would displace 5% of global oil demand.
5. Renewable energy would have to expand 90-fold to replace global hydrocarbons in two decades. It took a half-century for global petroleum production to expand “only” 10-fold.
6. Replacing U.S. hydrocarbon-based electric generation over the next 30 years would require a construction program building out the grid at a rate 14-fold greater than any time in history.
7. Eliminating hydrocarbons to make U.S. electricity (impossible soon, infeasible for decades) would leave untouched 70% of U.S. hydrocarbons use—America uses 16% of world energy.
8. Efficiency increases energy demand by making products & services cheaper: since 1990, global energy efficiency improved 33%, the economy grew 80% and global energy use is up 40%.
9. Efficiency increases energy demand: Since 1995, aviation fuel use/passenger-mile is down 70%, air traffic rose more than 10-fold, and global aviation fuel use rose over 50%.
10. Efficiency increases energy demand: since 1995, energy used per byte is down about 10,000-fold, but global data traffic rose about a million-fold; global electricity used for computing soared.
11. Since 1995, total world energy use rose by 50%, an amount equal to adding two entire United States’ worth of demand.
12. For security and reliability, an average of two months of national demand for hydrocarbons are in storage at any time. Today, barely two hours of national electricity demand can be stored in all utility-scale batteries plus all batteries in one million electric cars in America.
13. Batteries produced annually by the Tesla Gigafactory (world’s biggest battery factory) can store three minutes worth of annual U.S. electric demand.
14. To make enough batteries to store two-day’s worth of U.S. electricity demand would require 1,000 years of production by the Gigafactory (world’s biggest battery factory).
15. Every $1 billion in aircraft produced leads to some $5 billion in aviation fuel consumed over two decades to operate them. Global spending on new jets is more than $50 billion a year—and rising.
16. Every $1 billion spent on datacenters leads to $7 billion in electricity consumed over two decades. Global spending on datacenters is more than $100 billion a year—and rising.
Realities About Energy Economics
17. Over a 30-year period, $1 million worth of utility-scale solar or wind produces 40 million and 55 million kWh respectively: $1 million worth of shale well produces enough natural gas to generate 300 million kWh over 30 years.
18. It costs about the same to build one shale well or two wind turbines: the latter, combined, produces 0.7 barrels of oil (equivalent energy) per hourthe shale rig averages 10 barrels of oil per hour.
19. It costs less than $0.50 to store a barrel of oil, or its equivalent in natural gas, but it costs $200 to store the equivalent energy of a barrel of oil in batteries.
20. Cost models for wind and solar assume, respectively, 41% and 29% capacity factors (i.e., how often they produce electricity). Real-world data reveal as much as 10 percentage points less for both. That translates into $3 million less energy produced than assumed over a 20-year life of a 2-MW $3 million wind turbine.
21. In order to compensate for episodic wind/solar output, U.S. utilities are using oil- and gas-burning reciprocating engines (big cruise-ship-like diesels); three times as many have been added to the grid since 2000 as in the 50 years prior to that.
22. Wind-farm capacity factors have improving at about 0.7% per year; this small gain comes mainly from reducing the number of turbines per acre leading to 50% increase in average land used to produce a wind-kilowatt-hour.
23. Over 90% of America’s electricity, and 99% of the power used in transportation, comes from sources that can easily supply energy to the economy any time the market demands it.
24. Wind and solar machines produce energy an average of 25%–30% of the time, and only when nature permits. Conventional power plants can operate nearly continuously and are available when needed.
25. The shale revolution collapsed the prices of natural gas & coal, the two fuels that produce 70% of U.S. electricity. But electric rates haven’t gone down, rising instead 20% since 2008. Direct and indirect subsidies for solar and wind consumed those savings.
Energy Physics… Inconvenient Realities
26. Politicians and pundits like to invoke “moonshot” language. But transforming the energy economy is not like putting a few people on the moon a few times. It is like putting all of humanity on the moon—permanently.
27. The common cliché: an energy tech disruption will echo the digital tech disruption. But information-producing machines and energy-producing machines involve profoundly different physics; the cliché is sillier than comparing apples to bowling balls.
28. If solar power scaled like computer-tech, a single postage-stamp-size solar array would power the Empire State Building. That only happens in comic books.
29. If batteries scaled like digital tech, a battery the size of a book, costing three cents, could power a jetliner to Asia. That only happens in comic books.
30. If combustion engines scaled like computers, a car engine would shrink to the size of an ant and produce a thousand-fold more horsepower; actual ant-sized engines produce 100,000 times less power.
31. No digital-like 10x gains exist for solar tech. Physics limit for solar cells (the Shockley-Queisser limit) is a max conversion of about 33% of photons into electrons; commercial cells today are at 26%.
32. No digital-like 10x gains exist for wind tech. Physics limit for wind turbines (the Betz limit) is a max capture of 60% of energy in moving air; commercial turbines achieve 45%.
33. No digital-like 10x gains exist for batteries: maximum theoretical energy in a pound of oil is 1,500% greater than max theoretical energy in the best pound of battery chemicals.
34. About 60 pounds of batteries are needed to store the energy equivalent of one pound of hydrocarbons.
35. At least 100 pounds of materials are mined, moved and processed for every pound of battery fabricated.
36. Storing the energy equivalent of one barrel of oil, which weighs 300 pounds, requires 20,000 pounds of Tesla batteries ($200,000 worth).
37. Carrying the energy equivalent of the aviation fuel used by an aircraft flying to Asia would require $60 million worth of Tesla-type batteries weighing five times more than that aircraft.
38. It takes the energy-equivalent of 100 barrels of oil to fabricate a quantity of batteries that can store the energy equivalent of a single barrel of oil.
39. A battery-centric grid and car world means mining gigatons more of the earth to access lithium, copper, nickel, graphite, rare earths, cobalt, etc.—and using millions of tons of oil and coal both in mining and to fabricate metals and concrete.
40. China dominates global battery production with its grid 70% coal-fueled: EVs using Chinese batteries will create more carbon-dioxide than saved by replacing oil-burning engines.
41. One would no more use helicopters for regular trans-Atlantic travel—doable with elaborately expensive logistics—than employ a nuclear reactor to power a train or photovoltaic systems to power a nation.”
Mark P. Mills is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a McCormick School of Engineering Faculty Fellow at Northwestern University, and author of Work in the Age of Robots, published by Encounter Books.

1
Reply
David Sulik
November 10, 2021 2:54 pm

Made In China (cardboard) Aircraft Carrier Intimidates Geriatric Politicians

0
Reply
HotScot
November 10, 2021 2:55 pm

Not much of a ‘deal’ if Kerry didn’t get anything in exchange.

Welcome to the Peoples Republic of America.

DJT must be spitting feathers.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

COP conferences

COP26 Climate Politics: Contraction And Convergence

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Communications Opinion

Facebook Considering Editorialising Climate Change Posts

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

Lethal carbon-imperialism in Glasgow and DC

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
COP conferences

Glasgow: The Stampede To Mass Poverty…120 BILLION Tonnes Of Materials For Wind Turbines By 2050?

4 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

COP conferences Government idiocy Opinion

New China US Climate Pact: A US Technology Giveaway

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Antarctic

Temperature Bottom Falling Out: Antarctica’s Coldest Half-Year Since Measurements Began 60 Years Ago

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Greenwashing Waste: Exxon’s $350 per Barrel Algae ‘Oil’ (Lee Raymond is Missed)

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Conditions Were Not Golden For Polar Bears In The 1980s Despite What Activist Expert Claims

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: