New China US Climate Pact: A US Technology Giveaway

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A few days ago, China’s CCP Backed Global Times jeered at President Biden’s COP26 powerlessness, predicting more “kneeling” in the future. But today China is all smiles, after John Kerry has agreed to “share” US technology knowhow, to fight the “existential crisis” of climate change.

‘Existential crisis’: United States and China stun COP26 with joint climate change pact

By Nick O’Malley and Bevan Shields

Updated November 11, 2021 — 6.03am

Glasgow: China and the United States have made a shock joint statement at the Glasgow climate talks, declaring climate change to be an existential crisis demanding co-operation between the superpowers.

Addressing a press conference at the COP26 summit, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua unveiled a joint declaration designed to “enhance climate action in the 2020s” and said the two nations were determined to tackle global warming with “concrete and pragmatic” co-operation.

“Co-operation is the only choice for both China and the United States,” Xie told reporters via a translator.

“By working together, our two countries can achieve many important things that are beneficial not only to our two countries, but to the world as a whole. As two major powers in the world, China and the US shoulders special international responsibilities and obligations.

“We need to think big and feel responsible. We need to work … hard to promote world peace and development. We need to actively address climate change through co-operation, bringing benefits to both our two peoples and peoples around the world.”

…

Xie said Beijing and Washington would work together on emissions reductions, and share technology and expertise on clean energy, decarbonisation and electrification to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

…