India’s COP-26 promise of Net Zero by 2070 overshadowed by coal use

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
By Vijay Jayaraj

On COP26’s first day, India’s Prime Minister Modi announced that the world’s second largest coal consumer would become Net Zero by 2070 — a commitment that means almost nothing given realities of the subcontinent’s dependence on fossil fuels to meet the energy needs of 1.3 billion people.

Though Modi’s efforts were praised by British PM Boris Johnson, the target of 2070 only reveals the country’s unwillingness to embrace any meaningful emission-reduction policy.  Contrary to media reports, India’s 2070 target is merely a tactic to enable its proliferation of fossil fuel use.

Even as Modi was speaking in Glasgow, back in Delhi on the very same day India’s Union Coal Minister called for industry to achieve historic output in the coming years. Speaking virtually at an event, Minister Pralhad Joshi asked state-run Coal India Limited — the world’s largest coal miner — to attain 1 billion tons production (of coal) by the end of 2024. He implored mining heads of to make revised targets and detailed strategy to reach the target, leaving no room for doubts of India’s commitment to coal.

A recent coal shortage threatened the country’s electricity supply, which depends on the fuel for 70% of its output. Coal India has been asked to ensure that there is at least 18 days worth of stock at every coal-fired generation plant in the country.

On October 28, Coal India recorded its highest-ever, single-day coal supply to power plants — 1.8 million tons. October witnessed a 23% rise in year-on-year coal supply from Coal India. Economic times noted that Coal India’s 7-month (April-October) supply of 364.4 million tonnes is the highest ever for this period in the company’s history.

India’s Finance Minister has asked the coal industry to ensure that on-going projects are completed on time. Twenty-eight coal plants are under construction in India, and the country seeks to add more. Some of these plants will be operational at least for the next three decades, supplying electricity to hundreds of millions.

Authorities in India are candid about the irreversible dominance of coal. India’s environment secretary told the Indian media, “We have coal, we have to depend on it.” One official from my home state’s electricity department said, “You can have the cake of coal (power) and the icing of solar (power),” explaining the baseload energy requirement can be met only by coal or nuclear.

Meanwhile, India is also looking to secure oil imports, including from newly emerging sources in South America and Africa, and to strengthen its own oil sector, approving construction of new refineries. Boosted by inventory gains, the largest state-run oil firm recorded a record profit during the second quarter in this fiscal year.

 India’s promise to become Net Zero by 2070 cannot be considered a serious commitment. Fifty years is a long time. It is unlikely that India’s current administrators will even be alive by then and doubtful that the Modi promise will remain unaltered by successive administrations.

Importantly, India’s Nationally Determined Contribution — the official emission reduction commitments made as a part of the Paris climate agreement — clearly states that the country’s emission-reduction promises do not override its domestic energy needs. In other words, the country is free from any binding clause that would limit its dependency on fossil fuels. Though India has always supported U.N. climate initiatives and even has installed massive amounts of solar technology, it has been increasing the simultaneous use of fossil fuels.

Moreover, India has practical problems preventing it from taking the decarbonization path. For example, India needs more capital and raw material to increase its supply of nuclear power — along with hydopower, one of  only two non-fossil fuel sources capable of providing baseload electricity. However, neither funds nor abundant supply is available for nuclear development. India’s membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group, which would allow it to have a more reliable supply of nuclear raw material, has remained impossible due to China’s opposition.

Piyush Goyal, India’s Sherpa to the G20 Summit, said that under these circumstances it won’t be possible for India to achieve its climate targets. He suggested the burden of emission reduction must be on the developed countries to achieve “net-negative.”

So, for India, the promise of 2070 Net Zero appears shallow while the commitment to fossil fuels is clearly deep.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and holds a Masters degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India.

This commentary was first published by Reactionary Times, November 6, 2021

Tom Halla
November 10, 2021 6:13 pm

I have no memory of The Nuclear Suppliers Group in any of my reading on the subject.
As Modi and Trump struck a civilian nuclear deal, somehow this group never came up.
Someone who follows this site would know.

Dennis
November 10, 2021 6:39 pm

The most cost effective reliable generator to secure baseload and peak demand electricity is coal fired, steam turbine driven power stations.

Most often the accountable for tax purposes working life is fifty years but with maintenance generator units could remain efficiently generating for eighty years or more which developing nations now understand and want.

If wind and solar with storage and back up could compete without government support on a working life basis the owners might obtain 20 years before removal and replacement is needed. So to reach sixty years the original installations plus two more are required and therefore for eighty years three replacements are required. Removal, dumping/recycling and new replacements add up to a lot of money that effectively reduces shareholder’s return on investment. In many instances replacement is not financially viable.

The nuclear option is very expensive even for small modular generators, but there is no other choice if coal and gas fuelled generators are not considered.

Megs
Reply to  Dennis
November 10, 2021 7:13 pm

There are is another issue aside from the multiples of wind and solar plants required in the life of just one coal fired plant. And also aside from the need for backup, in addition, the wind or solar projects need to be duplicated well before the end of life of the renewables for continuous supply of power.

Of course none of this is sustainable anyway. Hopefully the crash comes soon.

Dennis
Reply to  Megs
November 10, 2021 7:51 pm

And land for transmission lines to feed into the main grid from wind or solar installations, power stations are located along the grid. And consider the enormous areas of land required for wind and solar “farms”, suitable land not any land.

It will be most interesting to watch the business decisions relating to replacement of assets starting in the not too distant future as shareholders are briefed about the costs.

nicholas tesdorf
November 10, 2021 7:26 pm

India’s and China’s use of coal is strategically shrouded behind the great Green curtain and therefore is of no interest or concern to the Eco Loons running COP-26 in Glasgow. What counts for the Eco Loons is the scale of promises whether or not they are real.

Spock
November 10, 2021 7:28 pm

They will just sic the Gretamonster on India to get them back in line.

I think Modi read these two books:

The moral case for fossil fuels

Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom
http://library.lol/main/62F19352A7FD8FA7830C90D187094289

markl
November 10, 2021 7:42 pm

I’ll stop doing anything to harm the planet by 2070 as well. Does that make me acceptable? Where/when do I get my money and will you stop bothering me now?

Scissor
Reply to  markl
November 10, 2021 7:44 pm

Why don’t they make it June 1st, 2069?

Dennis
Reply to  Scissor
November 10, 2021 7:54 pm

Long before that year the climate hoax crony capitalism ventures will be frowned upon.

n.n
November 10, 2021 7:51 pm

Net Positive effect in the wild, today. The rest is characterization in isolation, models as evidence, inferential logic, and a handmade tale.

LdB
November 10, 2021 7:54 pm

The French are going to build more Nuclear Power stations.
https://www.thevibes.com/articles/world/46837/macron-says-france-to-build-more-nuclear-reactors
The great renewable dream is dying because really very few when pushed actually believe it.

