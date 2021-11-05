Xi Jinping & Jo Biden, before a luncheon in the Chinese President's honor at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C., on September 25, 2015, Public Domain
Climate Politics COP conferences

China Mocks Joe Biden’s Powerlessness at COP26

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
46 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

China is laughing at America “kneeling” before Xi Jinping at COP26: “There will be more apologies from US politicians, and there will be more kneeling down”, according to the CCP backed Global Times.

China mocks ‘powerless’ Biden over climate summit ‘apology’

China has mocked US President Joe Biden after he used his speech at the climate summit to apologise for America’s inaction.

November 5, 2021 – 11:49AM

China has taken Joe Biden’s comments in Glasgow climate summit as a chance to mock the US President as “powerless”, despite the absence of President Xi Jinping from the conference. 

I guess I shouldn’t apologise, but I do apologise for the fact that the United States under the last administration pulled out of the Paris agreement. That kind of put us behind the eight ball a bit,” Mr Biden said.

Beijing-backed news outlet the Global Times published a piece the following day that ridiculed Mr Biden’s “noble” apology. 

The report highlighted the discord between American voters, noting some comments online from “netizens” who “cannot wait until 2024 when the Republican Party, or even Donald Trump himself, apologises for Biden’s apology”.

The US and others have urged Beijing to make bigger commitments, but Xi’s administration has strongly implied those will only come in exchange for political concessions. 

Mr Trump himself had seized on Mr Biden’s comment, claiming that world leaders were “laughing” at Mr Biden. 

“We have never been thought of so poorly as we are right now, including the fact that the leaders of foreign countries, all of whom are at the top of their game, are laughing at Biden as he makes the rounds in Europe,” Mr Trump said.

“So low and so bad for America. There has never been a time like it,”

Read more: https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/china-mocks-powerless-biden-over-climate-summit-apology/news-story/5a1785fc4e377915c1bddde5a0b9e25a

From the Global Times, mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party;

Biden’s apology in Glasgow shows hypocrisy, powerlessness of US politicians

By Ai Jun Published: Nov 02, 2021 08:53 PM

US President Joe Biden apologized at the start of the COP26 UN climate summit. On Monday, when Biden made the remarks during a meeting on “action and solidarity” in Glasgow, he said, “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact the US, under the last administration, pulled out of the Paris accord.” What a “noble” apology, which made Biden seem like he cares about climate change, but also how hypocritical and powerless he is. 

Unlike what Biden may have expected, the apology triggered ridicule. Quite a few netizens, including those from the US, claimed they cannot wait until 2024 when the Republican Party, or even Donald Trump himself, apologizes for Biden’s apology. Most people believe this was hardly an apology, but a slap in the face of his predecessor, a move to pin all the blame on Trump. This is not about how sorry Biden is. He was making a show and bringing US political infighting to the global arena. 

Climate change is one of the most highly polarizing issues in the US. Leading Republicans, most notably Trump, have mocked the issue as a hoax and are reluctant to take it seriously. In March, 12 Republican-led states sued Biden for his executive orders on climate change. 

So if there is anything that Biden did bring to Europe, it must be a massive 85-car and gas-guzzling motorcade. Other than that, Biden can only make empty promises at COP26. His apology does not make any sense, as he has no plan to fulfill his promises and no guarantee to make sure that his commitment won’t be toppled by the next administration. Worse, he cannot even win enough support from his own party to get a green light for his plan. Also on Monday, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said he would not endorse a $1.75 trillion framework on social spending and climate change unveiled by Biden last week. For Biden, who is in Europe and waiting for something to deliver to the world, this is heavy blow. 

Is there a worst president of the US? Perhaps there is no “worst” but only “worse.” American voters always have high expectations during elections but will soon become frustrated. Can a US president turn the tide? It is worrying. But one thing is certain – political infighting will continue, which is exhausting US strength in dealing with domestic and global issues.

There will be more apologies from US politicians, and there will be more kneeling down, Xu said. 

Read more: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202111/1237944.shtml

The Global Times article also attacked President Trump. But China’s mockery of Biden is a geopolitical assertion of authority which the entire world is watching. Biden’s absurd climate apology and helplessness in the face of brazen Chinese aggression risks making America a global laughing stock.

The mockery started with Xi Jinping personally snubbing the COP26 event, then continued when Xi’s representatives snubbed Biden’s climate proposals, demanding a huge payoff to even consider the proposals. Now they are laughing at Biden’s climate apology, calling Biden powerless, mocking the USA as “kneeling down” before China.

The most shocking part of this affair, Biden obviously went into the COP26 conference completely unprepared for Chinese aggression. There are plenty of diplomatic levers Biden could have used to push back against China, ranging from a mild ratcheting up of sanctions, right up to the ultimate comeback, dropping a hint the USA is considering granting full diplomatic recognition to Taiwan. But pushing back would likely cause an immediate Chinese COP26 walkout. Biden is so desperate for a climate deal, China is laughing in Biden and America’s face on the world stage, and everyone is watching China get away with it.

Pauleta
November 5, 2021 10:02 am

Hey, Xi didn’t travel with 85 vehicles to COP26, much less in one of the 400 private jets.

10
Reply
Tom Halla
November 5, 2021 10:07 am

What is that Chinese term for useless Western leftist suck ups? Baiguo?
The Biden clan is trying g really hard to make Jimmy Carter look astute.

6
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 5, 2021 10:27 am

Gweilo – “Foreign devil”

Cantonese slur for westerners.

2
Reply
Old Retired Guy
November 5, 2021 10:09 am

Let’s Go Brandon – #1 on the Pop Charts in the PRC.

8
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Old Retired Guy
November 5, 2021 10:40 am

(Do)minion Joe

Do i come,or do I go?
Am I Joe?
I don’t know!

I was told to run for president,
the day they realized I’m dement.
And every morning 8 AM they have to tell me who I am

It’s obvious
I have no clue.
George Soros tells me what to do.

And while George’s pulling my string
Xi’s finger’s deep up my stink.

“Oh tell me George,please tell me Lord.
Are you the real Voldemort?”

(soros- darth vader voice)
“Yes I am almighty George.
A new world order I will forge.
And It’s up to you my little Joe
to bring the NWO.

And once people get real mad
Kamala will be in your stead.
Then It’s her time to pretend
to be someones president.

And she will rule for a decade.
Your country must disintegrate
so the New world order can exist
– the Yankees will be really pissed”

(joe)
“Oh tell me please,almighty Xi.
Why have you chosen me?”

(Xi – little chinese girl voice)
” The reason we have chosen Thee
is your woke psychopathy.
You’re a full blown psychopath
Your sons brain is full of meth
and you would even kill your own to sit on someone elses throne.

And since the day you sold your soul
you are under our control
You are our little prostitute
– one wrong word.
Your mic will mute.

But…but…joe,why do you smell so strange?”

(joe)
“My diapers may need a change”

(xi)
“Oh piss off you little shit.
Smoke some crack,Sniff a kid”

(joe)
“But one last thing I have to tell,before I’m back on road to hell.
The thing i most carass is Kamalas hairy Ass
And my favorite thing to lick
is Michelle Obamas d….”

6
Reply
Anti-griff
November 5, 2021 10:14 am

Everybody mocks Joey the Clown. Joey told someone to look him in the eye, kiddo…..”we are going to get rid of fossil fuels”. We need to get rid of Joey.

2
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Anti-griff
November 5, 2021 10:43 am

Getting rid of Fossil Joe sounds like a good option.

10
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Anti-griff
November 5, 2021 12:18 pm

”we are going to get rid of fossil fuels”

And once we do, we will be back to living in caves, wearing animal skins to try to keep warm, and only going as far as we can walk. Those of us who haven’t starved to death that is…..

Commiefornia and the UK can barely keep the lights on, and their plan is to replace all the ICE cars with EVs, and gas heaters with heat pumps.. yeah, that will work. It’s so weird to see all of the Western worlds elites go utterly insane, and yet no one in the MSM will even give a hint of it.

2
Reply
Wharfplank
November 5, 2021 10:22 am

The LA Times keeps me up to date on China by enclosing once a month in our Sunday edition a copy of the CCP run China Daily. And UCLA has them all over their campus, too.

2
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Wharfplank
November 5, 2021 11:33 am

I think the Chicoms give the LA Times money to promote the Chicom propaganda.

Is the U.S. paying any Chinese news outlets to promote U.S. propaganda? I didn’t think so. Our leaders aren’t that smart. And they aren’t smart enough to stop the Chicom propaganda.

Our leadership is failing us. The good news is I think the American people are figuring that out.

2
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Tom Abbott
November 5, 2021 12:25 pm

Maybe so…

The Dem candidate for Mayor of Buffalo was a self-proclaimed Socialist, and she was beaten by a Moderate who ran a Write In campaign. What were the odds of that working? But it did !

Then the Dem head of the New Jersey Senate was beaten by a truck driver who only spent $5000 on his campaign. In Super Liberal New Jersey.

These sound like reports from the Babylon Bee, but they actually happened this week. So yeah, maybe…..

1
Reply
markl
Reply to  Wharfplank
November 5, 2021 11:58 am

The LA Times was bought by an American/Chinese entrepreneur a few years ago and marches to the CCP ideology. It has always been a Leftist rag but now it is FAR Left and Marxist. Is that redundant?

0
Reply
HotScot
November 5, 2021 10:22 am

Sorry Americans, the whole fiasco is awful for your country.

The silver lining is that it reduces the chances that even rigged elections will succeed for the Democrats come 2024.

5
Reply
Allan MacRae
Reply to  HotScot
November 5, 2021 1:03 pm

Way to fight that Global Warming! Attaboys all round! Let’s Go Brandon!

FROM NEW MEXICO TO NEW ENGLAND: MORE THAN 100 MILLION AMERICANS UNDER ‘COLD WEATHER WARNINGS’, + AGW/COVID CULTS
November 5, 2021 Cap Allon       
So-called ‘climate experts’ are pointing to this year’s wild temperature swings as the direct impact of “global climate change” — but there is a far more likely culprit that is being willfully ignored: The Sun.

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Allan MacRae
0
Reply
Joe Gordon
November 5, 2021 10:23 am

The thought of Biden standing up to Xi over Taiwan… that generated a big belly laugh.

The thought of Biden standing up to anyone, really. The left never wanted him, but COVID derailed the primaries before they could find an alternative to Bernie Sanders, who might actually have lost to Trump.

One deal in South Carolina made before COVID, designed to prevent Bernie from running away with it, and there was nothing more they could do other than ride him into the Oval Office and take advantage of his mental state to push him far enough to the left.

But he’s no leader. That much has been clear from the day he took office. Xi doesn’t even have to admit he couldn’t care less about CO2 levels. I’m sure China has plenty of scientists who aren’t as hamstrung by the left-wing journals and university climate “science” departments. All he has to do is use Biden’s own words against him.

And he actually does have a point. When you outsource your manufacturing to a country that embraces slave labor and communism, you don’t exactly have the moral high ground to whine about invisible unicorns mucking about with the climate.

Biden is powerless against China and seems to be profiting from the relationship anyway (Hunter’s laptop evidence, despite our media’s attempts to discredit it). It’s almost as if he’s just as much Xi’s puppet as he is Pelosi’s.

7
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Joe Gordon
November 5, 2021 10:33 am

Biden is powerless against China

5
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  HotScot
November 5, 2021 12:00 pm

You know, us Scots really aught not to comment on politics in other countries like the USA but sopmetimes it is hard not to respond.

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Joe Gordon
November 5, 2021 11:35 am

The First thing that needs to happen is to eject China from their embassy on US soil.
The second thing is to Deed the Embassy to Taiwan and welcome them onto US soil.
The third is to build another embassy next door for Tibet and welcome them as well.

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Bryan A
November 5, 2021 11:47 am

How come DJT didn’t need to go through all that carp?

0
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  HotScot
November 5, 2021 12:31 pm

Yeah, all he had was the entire MSM, the entire Dem Party, the entire academic community, the entire Social Media machine, and the Rino half of the Republican Party out to destroy him. And in 4 years he failed to remake the entire world into a Capitalist Paradise. What was wrong with him? /sarc

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Joe Gordon
November 5, 2021 11:43 am

Unfortunately, the Biden crime family has been receiving money from nations Biden should be confronting, but Biden doesn’t do any confronting. This may be because our enemies have blackmail material on Biden, or it may just be Biden’s innate appeaser view of the world. Biden is going to be the last guy to confront anyone. Other than his domestic enemies. He’s fierce when it comes to them, and anything goes to defeat them, even if it is illegal and violates the U.S. Constitution. But when it comes to foreign enemies, Biden runs away as fast as he can like your typical appeaser would do.

1
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Tom Abbott
November 5, 2021 12:16 pm

I don’t consider either China or Russia “enemies”. I don’t think they harbour malice towards the west, indeed, all bar the shouting Russia is a Democratic and Capitalist country. China is Capitalist in all but regime.

All they’re doing is taking advantage of the American and European drift toward ridiculous naval gazing woke politics. Who wouldn’t?

Biden is just a waste of Oxygen and even the left aren’t ignoring his utter incompetence. Tuesdays elections demonstrated that in spades.

0
Reply
Simon
Reply to  Tom Abbott
November 5, 2021 12:44 pm

Unfortunately, the Biden crime family has been receiving money from nations Biden should be confronting, but Biden doesn’t do any confronting. This may be because our enemies have blackmail material on Biden, “

﻿I’m gonna switch this round. See if you can see the irony here…

Unfortunately, the Trump crime family has been receiving money from nations Trump should be confronting, but Trump doesn’t do any confronting. This may be because our enemies have blackmail material on Trump,…. 

-4
Reply
Gunga Din
Reply to  Simon
November 5, 2021 12:56 pm

HUH!!
Trump confronted China, Russia, NATO to pay their “fair share” for defense, etc.
What has Biden done?
Bow just like Obama did.

PS. Under Trump the US was energy independent. What are we now?

3
Reply
fretslider
November 5, 2021 10:26 am

China is laughing at us all We have loons like this

“Myles Allen

Dear school striker,

Well done on all you are doing – you seem to have made more impact on the climate issue in the past couple of years than I’ve managed in the previous three decades working away on it, and I’ve been described as the physicist behind net zero. Good luck on the demonstrations.” – The Conversation

When they come for my gas boiler, my car etc I’ll know who to blame – the physicist behind net zero

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
4
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  fretslider
November 5, 2021 1:06 pm

China is also laughing all the way to the bank.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
November 5, 2021 10:31 am

There is perhaps a silver lining in the otherwise very dark Biden cloud. The Dems will likely lose both House and Senate next November. Then the damage can be limited. Meanwhile, we can be hopeful that Manchin and Sinema can keep the House craziness in check in the Senate for the next 12 months, while DeSantis and other governors battle Biden’s OSHA mandate overreach in the courts.

And no matter what, COP26 will fail. Greta is already protesting it.

2
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 5, 2021 10:38 am

Too long to wait and those two, while they’ve been good so far, are a fragile thread to hold onto. Too likely to shift positions just before the election.

0
Reply
BobM
Reply to  Spetzer86
November 5, 2021 11:22 am

They were both elected in 2018, so are not up for re-election in 2022. That said, Manchin is the only Democrat in state-wide office in the state of West Virginia, having won in 2018 with less than 50% of the vote in a split contest. Sinema is also considered a conservative Democrat, having voted just over 50% of the time with the Trump Administration. It is difficult, certainly, to predict what they will do, but Manchin in particular must be looking over his shoulder, especially when the Biden Administration’s goal is to eliminate coal. Manchin knows he was lucky the last time, and wouldn’t survive another election if he sells out his state. Even being the one to make the Democrats the majority in the Senate makes him a big target he may not be able to dodge in 2024.

2
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 5, 2021 11:49 am

I’m hoping the idiot Democrats will blow up both the Infrastructure bill, and the socialism bill. There’s a possiblity this can happen.

If it does happen, then the Legislature can go back to the drawing board and mark up a bill strictly focused on infrastructure, without the Democrat socialist agenda included.

Hell, the government hasn’t even spent all the money allocated during the Trump administration for pandemic relief, yet these Democrat imbeciles want to spend 6 or 8 TRILLION more dollars, most of which goes to the Democrat-socialist wishlist.

0
Reply
Jim Turner
November 5, 2021 10:40 am

Tyrants always mistake democracy for weakness because they see debate as dissent and therefore a challenge to power.

5
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  Jim Turner
November 5, 2021 12:36 pm

Unless they are out of power, in which as it’s “speak truth to Power”. But when they are in Power, it’s “shut up”….

0
Reply
Richard S Courtney
November 5, 2021 10:41 am

Eric Worrall,

You say the article you are quoting is

From the Global Times, mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party;

If that be true then the article is intended for provision to the Chinese people.

That being so, then the point which is of greatest importance in the article says,

American voters always have high expectations during elections but will soon become frustrated. Can a US president turn the tide? It is worrying. But one thing is certain – political infighting will continue, which is exhausting US strength in dealing with domestic and global issues.

This is a clear assertion from China’s Communist government that the Chinese one-party-totalitarian State is innately superior to the American political system because China is not subject to “political infighting will continue, which is exhausting US strength in dealing with domestic and global issues.

The remainder of the article can be understood to be intended as bolsters of that assertion which is Chinese internal propaganda intended to justify Xi’s absence from CoP26 which Biden attended. As such it has little significance.

Richard

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Richard S Courtney
November 5, 2021 10:53 am

I think the Global Times publishes the CCP’s “talking points” for its truculent “wolf warrior” diplomats assigned to Western countries.

If so, their propaganda is directed at Western targets, rather than the domestic Chinese populace.

0
Reply
Citizen Smith
Reply to  Richard S Courtney
November 5, 2021 11:09 am

Richard,

All true but Biden still looks like a weak suck no matter who is watching. Chinese, Uruguayans, Senegalese, Tralfamadorians all see the same little….

0
Reply
Climate believer
Reply to  Richard S Courtney
November 5, 2021 1:00 pm

China is not subject to political infighting….

If you believe that, I have a bridge you might be interested in.

Popcorn at the ready for next years 20th Party Congress.

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
November 5, 2021 11:09 am

Cho bei Deng.

0
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
November 5, 2021 1:13 pm

No, Zhou Bai-Den.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
November 5, 2021 11:10 am

Do we need the Cinese to laugh ?? 😀

1
Reply
Anti-griff
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 5, 2021 11:18 am

Xi Jinping has gotta love Joey…the destruction that Joey is doing to America is something Xi can only dream about. I am sure Xi is saying Go Joey Go!

3
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 5, 2021 12:00 pm

Let the Chicoms laugh. They should just remember that the last laugh is the best laugh. They may not be having the last laugh at the moment.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
November 5, 2021 11:22 am

From the article: “The report highlighted the discord between American voters, noting some comments online from “netizens” who “cannot wait until 2024 when the Republican Party, or even Donald Trump himself, apologises for Biden’s apology”.”

I’m waiting for Trump, or the next Republican president to reverse everything Biden has done, in a repudiation of Biden’s stupidity.

That’s how the U.S. gets back on track and back on top.

It’s easy for the Chicoms to make fun of Biden. They won’t be making fun of Trump. They’ll get a whole new attitude.

The ease of dealing with a moron like Biden will soon be over for the Chicoms. Enjoy it while you can. You did see the backlash against the radical Democrats in the latest election, didn’t you? That’s just the beginning. The Democrat cheating has given you four years, but that’s all you are going to get, and maybe not even that much if the Republcians take over Congress in the next election. So enjoy your little laugh while you can. Not everyone in the United States is a fool like Biden.

How’s that Bird Flu doing over there, Xi? Are you going to foist that out on the whole world like you did the Wuhan virus?

No Olympics for you!

1
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
November 5, 2021 12:04 pm

Of course Biden is helpless, he is a senile man who should be in an assisted living facility. The Ron Klain-Susan Rice administration is the most public case of elder abuse in US history.

1
Reply
Gunga Din
November 5, 2021 12:10 pm

If Joe is powerless at COP(whatever), that’s good for US!

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
November 5, 2021 12:58 pm

Classic deflection as well as passive aggression on Biden’s part. He’s trying to make excuses for why his own party can’t or won’t pass his climate legislation. Hilarious.

1
Reply
Gunga Din
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
November 5, 2021 1:15 pm

The Dems have the MSM on their side. And they had COVID on their side in the election that gave his string pullers’ power. (Lot’s of ignoring of a State’s own election laws.)

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

