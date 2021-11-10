Antarctic

Temperature Bottom Falling Out: Antarctica’s Coldest Half-Year Since Measurements Began 60 Years Ago

25 mins ago
Guest Blogger
7 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 9. November 2021

Antarctica sets a record cold six month period…Neumayer station sets new winter record low, sees rapid cooling since 2000!

German Die kalte Sonne here features Antarctica’s record cold winter – the coldest since temperature measurements began some 60 years ago.

Coldest April-September period

The Amundsen Scott station at the South Pole recorded a mean temperature of -60.9°C for the April 1 to September 30 period, according to the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC). For the June-July-August period, the mean was minus 62.9°C  — the second coldest recorded.

Image: Die kalte Sonne.

Apparently the 140 or so ppm added CO2 couldn’t trap enough heat to prevent a record cold from being set. The previous record for June-July-August was set in 2004.

Neumayer sets record cold, sees 3°C of cooling since 1985

Die kalte Sonne reports that a record was also set at the German Neumayer Antarctic station, located on the Antarctic coast, which saw a mean June-July-August temperature of -28.6°C.

Recording at the Neumayer station began in 1985, and the linear trend over the past 35 years has fallen by almost 3°C! It’s been cooling even faster since 2000:

Rapidly cooling Antarctic. Chart: Stephan Kämpfe. Data: DWD.

The German Neumayer Antarctic station has seen a distinct cooling trend since 1985, according to data from the German DWD national weather service. This is not getting reported by the media in Germany in any way, shape or form. We can just imagine the blaring headlines if the trend instead had shown 3°C of warming. You’d have a thousand German journalists descending on the South Pole by now.

Record warm reading gets discarded

Last February, for example, the German Berliner Morgenpost reported how for the first time the temperature had climbed over 20°C at the northern tip of the Antarctic peninsula – Seymour Island. “At the South Pole, climate change is very clear,” declared the Morgenpost.

However a subsequent World Meteorological Organization (WMO) investigation found the reading had in fact nothing to do with climate change, Die kalte Sonne reports:

Image: Die kalte Sonne.

The 20.75°C “record” reading resulted from a faulty instrument, and thus was nullified last July.

Yet, activist groups like Germany’s DUH don’t want to hear any of it. They continue to cite the nullified record even today for gathering petition signatures.

Tom Halla
November 10, 2021 10:04 am

Just wait until GISS adjusts it. We all know how bad Germans are at keeping records/s

1
Reply
bob boder
November 10, 2021 10:07 am

yet every global average has Antarctica as one of the fastest warming areas on the planet, So those averages are all wrong.

2
Reply
J Mac
November 10, 2021 10:08 am

Brrrrrrrrr!

1
Reply
David Wolcott
November 10, 2021 10:09 am

Well, here where I live in the South Island of New Zealand we’ve had more frosts than in the previous ten years. “Officially” we’ve had a warm year, but frosts don’t lie. Feels way too close to Antarctica.

1
Reply
John Tillman
November 10, 2021 10:15 am

Some argue that CO2 causes cooling in Antarctica.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
November 10, 2021 10:19 am

In the last days, the Swiss Alpes measured Antarctic tempertures at the ground:

comment image

0
Reply
Thin Air
November 10, 2021 10:22 am

“Let’s see. Ok. We will include a data point or two for Antarctica and 30 different points for the Arctic. Then average it. Fair enough?”

How do they do the “global average” really??! And who gets to check every step in the process?? Anyone outside “the team”?

0
Reply
