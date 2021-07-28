Climate Communications

Dr Willie Soon Predicts Global Cooling, Slams Politicised Science

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Dr. Willie Soon at his best, educating kids and adults at Camp Constitution about the politicisation of climate science, the exploitation of Greta Thunberg, failed climate predictions, the poor quality of mainstream science education, and the rise of the Technocracy, the growing risk from elitists who seek to subvert freedom by controlling ordinary people through manufactured fear.

Dr. Soon predicting imminent global cooling.

I once had the privilege to meet Dr. Soon in person. Climate activists hate him, because in person and in his speeches he positively radiates passion and integrity. Dr. Soon’s gift is explaining in detail the failures of climate alarmists to ordinary people, an implacable opponent of those who would ensnare us with hobgoblins and falsehoods.

pochas94
July 28, 2021 2:27 am

Dr Soon’s got guts! The courage to fight against those who seek the power to force people to do things. Those things are meaningless if they urge rational behavior. Anyone would do that. They only have meaning if they are irrational and force unquestioning supplication on those they wish to control.

Dennis
Reply to  pochas94
July 28, 2021 3:02 am

When mathematician Christopher Monckton tabled his audit results from analysis of the UN IPCC global warming hoax modelling he was cancelled and refused permission to lecture at the Copenhagen Conference and other venues.

He is not a scientist they said as their excuse, they were right of course, but auditors do not base their work on science, they are accountants.

Dennis
July 28, 2021 2:59 am

No way, UN IPCC computer modelling cannot be wrong, the garbage the hacked email senders and recipients exchanged was too well thought through for the hoax to be exposed.

Climate Gate 1 & 2 batches of hacked emails.

And in Australia the computer modelling for a warming trend cannot be faulted, the creators ignored historic weather data earlier than 1910.

