Scientists use AI to predict sunspot cycles

For the first time, scientists have used artificial intelligence not only to predict sunspots but also to correct the incomplete record of past sunspot activity.

A new paper just published in Advances in Space Research by Dr Victor Velasco Herrera, a theoretical physicist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, Dr Willie Soon, an award-winning solar astrophysicist at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, and Professor David Legates, a climatologist at the University of Delaware and former director of the U.S. Global Change Research Program, predicts that the new 11-year solar cycle that has recently begun will show near-record low sunspot activity that will last until mid-century.

Both Dr Soon (in 2004) and Dr Velasco Herrera (in 2008) had previously published papers speculating that the first half of the 21st century would be a period of unusually few sunspots, potentially slowing the rate of global warming

Sunspots matter. When there are many sunspots and the Sun is active, there is a danger that a strong solar ejection directed towards the Earth could damage or even destroy the thousands of satellites on which the world depends for everything from radio, telephone, television and internet communications to monitoring the climate and observing the farthest reaches of the universe.

Worse, a really strong solar storm could damage the largely unshielded terrestrial electricity grid. Most power lines and transformers are above ground and thus acutely vulnerable. Solar panels, too, could have their lives shortened by intense solar radiation.

The three scientists taught a machine-learning algorithm how to recognize underlying patterns and cycles in the past 320 years’ sunspot record. The algorithm then discovered a hitherto-unnoticed interaction between the 5.5-year solar half-cycles (blue) and the 120-year Gleissberg double cycles (red dotted lines) which allowed it to confirm the earlier predictions of a quiet half-century to come – predictions which are now shared by solar physicists.

That interaction between the two periodicities led the algorithm to indicate that from the 1730s to the 1760s, early in the modern sunspot record (the gray band below), sunspots appear to have been under-recorded: as the 120-year cycle approached its maximum amplitude, sunspots should have been more numerous than reported at the time.

Periods of minimum and maximum solar activity from 1700 to 2020 analyzed by machine learning.

The algorithm then predicted the sunspots from 2021 to 2100. It suggests that the current low solar activity is likely to continue until 2050:

The Sun may be quiet for half a century

Dr Velasco Herrera said: “Not everyone agrees with our expectation that solar activity will continue to be low for another three solar cycles. A paper in Solar Physics by Dr Scott McIntosh of the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research, says the coming solar cycle will be unusually active, with a peak sunspot number of 233, compared with our estimate of less than 100. Place your bets in the Battle of the Solar Cycles!”

Dr Soon said, “The machine-learning algorithm, with its interesting interplay between the very short 5.5-year cycle and the long 120-year cycle, confirms our results of 10-15 years ago suggesting that the next three or four solar cycles will be comparatively inactive. This is the first time that the twin problems of hindcasting incomplete past records and forecasting the future have been combined in a single analysis.”

Dr Legates said: “President Trump realized the importance of space weather, and particularly of the Sun, in influencing global climate. It was he who signed the October 2020 ProSwift Act into law to assist in studying and forecasting space weather. Given the history of previous periods of comparative solar activity, the weather may get a little cooler between now and 2050. If we are right, our electricity grids and our satellites should be safe until then.”

Interested readers may download the paper for free from the journal before June 6

https://authors.elsevier.com/a/1cwLK%7E6OilW7X

Jean Parisot
April 23, 2021 6:26 am

 If we are right, our electricity grids and our satellites should be safe until then.”

Wow, how refreshing to see a paper that doesn’t predict Armageddon is Nigh.

John Tillman
Reply to  Jean Parisot
April 23, 2021 6:33 am

Our electric power generation facilities however are in need of winterization.

starzmom
Reply to  Jean Parisot
April 23, 2021 7:11 am

Just because a coronal mass ejection is less likely in a period of low sunspots doesn’t mean it won’t happen or can’t happen. While Armageddon may not be nigh, this would seem to be a good time to harden our electrical grid and electronic systems. Of all the possible avoidable catastrophes we just can’t afford, that seems pretty high on the list.

Jay Willis
April 23, 2021 6:34 am

“sunspots should have been more numerous than reported at the time.”

Yeah but they weren’t. Better make adjustments to those data, rather than face the possibility that something else happened. Sometimes it’s just so difficult to predict how the past is going to change.

Mrs Sunshine
April 23, 2021 6:44 am

changed the world and is one of the most influential resources on global warming this is the non of sun

Redge
April 23, 2021 7:08 am

Scientists making measurable predictions. Don’t they want funding.

My only issue is the political comment at the end – the paper can stand for itself without invoking the bogeyman

John Bell
April 23, 2021 7:19 am

What is A.I. but just a computer program?

Peta of Newark
April 23, 2021 7:37 am

Quote:“”If we are right, our electricity grids and our satellites should be safe until then.

Don’t count on it.
‘tween now and then, Yours Truly is gonna ‘pass away’
If, big if but how d’ya kno, YT has any say in what subsequently gives, YT is gonna re- appear with a horny head and a pointy tail

Sputniks will be history from that point onwards.

Consider it a bit like what Prince Phillip was misquoted as saying about ‘returning as a virus’ and wiping out a big portion of humanity.

I’ll do ‘wiping out’ alright, except to computers & Sputniks and actually give humanity their lives (back)

S.K.
April 23, 2021 7:43 am

I become concerned when I hear about computer programs correcting historical data. Example is the homogenization of the temperature data is out right altering to promote the alarmism dogma.

Not a mention of why it will get cooler. Is that because Dr. Soon does not believe in the galactic cosmic ray particle of cloud formation? If it’s not cloud formation linked to solar magnetic field activity then what is driving the cooling trend?

oebele bruinsma
April 23, 2021 7:51 am

It seems that two different approaches of using logic came to a similar conclusion: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/23328940.2020.1796243

Coach Springer
April 23, 2021 7:59 am

Not clear on the difference between model and AI in the algorithm. Still, it’s assumptions in, assumptions out – as acknowledged by Dr. Soon. “Place your bets.”

Ron Long
April 23, 2021 8:02 am

How convinient, the minimum is right now, and the next cycles are shown/predicted/guessed to be more active, so stronger solar output in future and more warming? Show me the money?

