Keeping Things In Balance

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Let me start with the standard explanation of why the earth warms when greenhouse gases (“GHGs”, e.g. water vapor, CO2, methane, etc.) increase. This is from NASA:

When averaged over the course of a year, the amount of incoming solar radiation received from the sun has balanced the amount of outgoing energy emitted from Earth. This equilibrium is called Earth’s energy or radiation balance. Relatively small changes in the amounts of greenhouse gases in Earth’s atmosphere can greatly alter that balance between incoming and outgoing radiation. Earth then warms or cools in order to restore the radiative balance at the top of the atmosphere.

SOURCE

That explanation is clean and clear. When greenhouse gases reduce the amount of outgoing radiation, the earth’s surface has to warm up and radiate more, until the balance is restored.

According to NASA it’s quite clear and obvious—when CO2 increases, simple physics requires that the surface temperature increases to keep the radiation balance at the top of the atmosphere.

So, what’s not to like?

To explain what’s not to like, let me provide the simplest possible energy balance model of the earth. The values are all approximate.

Figure 1. Approximate energy budget of the planet. All values are in watts per meter squared (W/m2).

There are three layers in the model—the lowest part of the stratosphere; the troposphere; and the surface. Note that all three layers are balanced, in that the amount that is lost by each layer is equal to the amount that is absorbed. In addition, the system as a whole is balanced—237 W/m2 is absorbed by the system, and 237 W/m2 is radiated back out to space.

Now, recall the NASA claim that if GHGs increase and absorb more upwelling radiation, that the “Earth then warms or cools in order to restore the radiative balance at the top of the atmosphere.”

How large a change in the radiation balance are we talking about? Well, if we use the figures of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), since the year 1958 when we started measuring CO2, the reduction in outgoing longwave radiation due to increased CO2 is about 1.5 W/m2. This is a change of a bit more than half of one percent of total outgoing radiation. Or to look at it another way, it’s an imbalance that is increasing at the rate of about two-hundredths of one watt per square meter per year … very, very small, in other words.

So let me ask you. Looking at Figure 1 above, is the warming of the surface the only way that the outgoing radiation at the top of the atmosphere (TOA) can be increased by about half a percent per half century to restore the overall balance?

Obviously, and totally contrary to NASA’s claim, surface warming is NOT the only way to restore the top-of-atmosphere radiation balance. Some of the other ways are:

• Decrease the incoming radiation. This happens by means of changes in the amount, composition, albedo, thickness, time of emergence, and/or nature of the clouds. It also happens over the ocean, from the ocean albedo changing due to winds causing breaking waves, spume, and foam. These are all white and reflect much more sunlight than does a calm ocean surface.

• Increase the amount of solar radiation absorbed by the atmosphere. This happens by means of changes in the amount of atmospheric water vapor, or by changes in the clouds.

• Increase the amount of latent heat removed from the surface via evaporation of water. This happens by changes in the wind, since evaporation is inter alia a linear function of the wind speed. It also happens by changes in the number of thunderstorms, which increase local evaporation due to storm-generated winds. It also happens due to increasing ocean water surface area due to spray, as well as due to the increased surface area of waves compared to smooth water.

• Increase the amount of sensible heat removed from the surface. This is also a function of the wind, since the sensible heat transfer increases as a linear function of wind speed.

• Increase the amount of surface energy moved high into the troposphere inside thunderstorm towers. These towers circumvent greenhouse gases in two ways. First, heat from the surface is moved into the bases of the thunderstorms as latent heat of water vapor, which doesn’t interact with the greenhouse gases. Then when the water vapor condenses, the heat is released. But it travels vertically inside the cloud tower, where it is not free to interact with the surrounding greenhouse gases. At the end of the vertical movement, the energy is released far above the surface, where there are far fewer greenhouse gases to absorb it.

• Increase the amount of surface upwelling radiation that makes it directly to space. This happens in the areas around and between the thunderstorms. These areas are composed of dry descending air which has been emitted at the top of the thunderstorms after having most of the water condensed out. Because water vapor is the major greenhouse gas, this lets much more surface energy go straight to space.

• Increase the amount of energy moved from the tropics to the poles. This is a huge amount of energy, about 10% of the total solar energy entering the system. Because the poles are much drier and colder than the tropics, much more of the outgoing radiation from the surface goes straight to space. When more energy is moved polewards, more radiation escapes to space.

Any one of these phenomena is certainly capable of changing outgoing TOA radiation by half a percent in half a century.

Let me summarize:

  • There really is a very poorly-named “greenhouse effect”, which has nothing to do with greenhouses. It’s the main reason why the earth is not as cold as the moon.
  • When greenhouse gases increase, the amount of outgoing top-of-atmosphere radiation does decrease.
  • The theoretical imbalance over the last sixty years due to increasing CO2 is about 1.5 W/m2, or about half a percent of the outgoing radiation. Per year, it’s an annual imbalance increase of 0.02 W/m2, an amount far too small to measure.
  • Unlike what NASA and other mainstream scientists endlessly claim, there are many more ways other than surface warming for this imbalance to be restored.
  • In general, we do NOT have measurements of the various other ways of restoring the balance that are anywhere near accurate enough to tell us how much of each of these phenomena contribute to the 0.02 W/m2 change which is annually necessary to restore the balance.

The important takeaway from all of this is that there is no physics-based requirement that surface temperatures perforce must change when the level of CO2 and other greenhouse gases increases or decreases. The surface temperature may indeed change to restore the TOA radiation balance, but contrary to the endless claims of the alarmists, there is no physics that requires that it does so.

There is a further problem, which is that the amount we don’t know about the climate far exceeds the amount we do know. For example, here are 2,000 years of Northern Hemisphere temperatures.

Figure 2. The temperature history of the extra-tropical northern hemisphere from 30°N to 90°N. These have about an 80% correlation with global temperatures.

Here are questions that we don’t know the answers to about the thermal history shown in Figure 2:

  • Why did the “Roman Warm Period” end around 150 AD and the world start cooling? Why did it not just stay warm?
  • Why did the warmth end in 150 AD and not 50 AD or 300 AD?
  • Why did the world keep cooling, in fits and starts, until about 550 AD?
  • Why did the cooling stop in 550 AD, and not 350 AD or 750 AD?
  • Why did the world warm from there, in fits and starts, until the peak of the Medieval Warm Period in the year 1000 AD?
  • Why was the peak not in 800 AD or 1200 AD?
  • What started the cooling from there to the depth of the Little Ice Age in 1700 AD?
  • Why did the cooling end in 1700 AD, not in 1500 AD or 1900 AD?
  • Why didn’t the cooling continue until we went into a true Ice Age, as the Milankovich cycles would suggest?
  • What made it start warming again in 1700 AD, instead of just staying at the same cooler temperature?
  • Why has the warming continued, again in fits and starts, for three centuries since 1700 AD to the present? (Protip—we know that the first two centuries of warming were NOT caused by CO2 increases.)

Given all of that, the idea that we understand the climate well enough to claim that we can predict the future climate a century from now based solely on projected CO2 levels is … well … let me call it insanely optimistic and let it go at that. As shown above, the system is far from as simple as it is claimed. The computer models are far too crude to capture all the complexities. And most of all, we simply do not understand enough about what natural processes made the past temperatures go up and down to stand a chance of predicting the future temperatures.

Sadly, despite all of that, a horde of obsessed folks, both scientists and laypeople, are insisting that based on nothing more than their inchoate fears of some imaginary future Thermageddon, we totally throw out a very successful energy source that has freed humans for the first time in history from lives of endless want and hunger, and replace that proven energy source with untested, unreliable, intermittent energy sources …

And they are still doing this despite the fact that we’ve been warned every year for half a century that the horrible Thermageddon is only a decade or two away. How many failed, cratered predictions will it take for people to notice that the underlying theory isn’t working?

This is madness. What we need to do is to continue to do what we’ve done so successfully in the past—use our proven, reliable energy sources to work to insulate and protect people from the endless, inevitable vagaries of the weather.

That is the no-regrets option. That way, whether or not CO2 turns out to be the secret knob controlling the temperature, we’ll be far less at risk from storms, floods, droughts, and all of the weather phenomena that have been killing people for millennia.

My very best to everyone,

w.

Keeping Things On Track: I am asking that you stick to the topic of the thread, which is the question of what can change the TOA radiation balance. In particular, if you think that there is no downwards radiation from the atmosphere to the earth, or if you claim that radiation from the atmosphere cannot leave the earth warmer than it would be if there were no radiation from the atmosphere, TAKE THAT ARGUMENT SOMEWHERE ELSE. I am NOT interested in getting side-tractored into debating that question on this thread, and I will assuredly snip it if you try. So save yourself the heartache of watching your genius argument disappear into the ether. There are lots of places on the web where you can debate that question to your heart’s content. This is not one of them. And don’t whine if you try it and get snipped. You’ve been warned, it’s on your head, not mine.

My Usual Request: I can defend my own words and I’m happy to do so. I cannot defend your interpretation of my words. So please, to avoid misunderstandings, quote the exact words that you are discussing.

Blair Macdonald
July 26, 2021 2:19 pm

“The important takeaway from all of this is that there is no physics-based requirement that surface temperatures perforce must change when the level of CO2 and other greenhouse gases increases or decreases. “
Perfect timing. I have just today put the finishing touches on my model of the infrared atmosphere. 10 years of research. It builds on the previous 19th-century (thermoelectric) technology-based model, of the same name, only mine includes the measurements by the modern laser-based Raman spectrometer/Lidar.
With this knowledge, there are no paradoxes or contradictions, for instance, that Nitrogen and Oxygen do not absorb or emit infrared radiation when by classical (and quantum) physics all matter with a temperature radiates infrared. There has been a systematic error in the measurement of the infrared. The so-called greenhouse gases are only special by the instrument they are measured by. Blackbody curves do not match the measurements from the Raman Lidars in use. N2 and O2 behave just like other gases.

Your attention can be drawn to the blue and green (Raman detected) lines. These lines are not included in greenhouse theory and as a result, the likes of Nitrogen and Oxygen (99% of the dry atmosphere) are claimed not to be greenhouse gases. By Raman (spectrometer) instruments they most certainly are. The Raman instrument can measure concentrations of the gases and their temperatures. It is superior. If we used it, there would be no debate. Or, put another way: if Tyndall had a Raman spectrometer and quantum mechanics in the mid-18-hundreds, he would have concluded all gases absorb and emit.

Radiation Transmitted by Atmosphere Raman.png
3
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Blair Macdonald
July 26, 2021 2:46 pm

Not quite true. Monatomic gases either absorb nor emit thermal radiation (infrared).

And no atmospheric or climate scientist I know of says that O2 and N2 don’t emit or absorb thermal radiation. They just say that the amount is so small that it can be and is neglected in analyses of the greenhouse effect.

w.

0
Reply
Devils Tower
Reply to  Blair Macdonald
July 26, 2021 3:06 pm

Also, from a Russian physicist Tatartchenko concerning IR radiation from from water condensation. His claim is as much as 5% of the latent heat is directly radiated during condensation. This is talked about by a few but no consensus that I can find. Believe general models assume all the latent heat is thermalized. He has claimed to measure this by experiment.

Comments and insights would be apprieated. I have tracked references down but do not have at hand right now.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012825210000176

1
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Devils Tower
July 26, 2021 3:13 pm

As soon as the water vapor condenses it begins to radiate … but almost all of that is happening inside the cloud, in air that is moving very rapidly vertically inside the cloud tower. As a result, very little interaction with CO2 happens.

w.

0
Reply
HenryP
July 26, 2021 2:20 pm

Maybe go back to here:

https://euanmearns.com/periodicities-in-solar-variability-and-climate-change-a-simple-model/

Warming is simply due to both Eddy and Bray moving to a maximum.

Last edited 1 hour ago by HenryP
3
Reply
Nick Schroeder
July 26, 2021 2:20 pm

These power flux “energy budgets”/balances are garbage.
Besides being thermodynamic rubbish they don’t even meet generally accepted accounting principles.

IPCC AR5.jpg
1
Reply
Nick Schroeder
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
July 26, 2021 2:41 pm

And don’t say “they ” measure it.
IR instruments measure temperatures and calculate power flux assuming emissivity and assuming 1.0 is assuming wrong.

-1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
July 26, 2021 3:08 pm

Nick posted: “IR instruments measure temperatures . . .”

To the best of my knowledge, IR instruments derive temperature readings by measuring IR radiation. Since most IR instruments have optical lenses (some even provide 2D images!) I am very interested as to how you think they directly measure temperatures (of material objects) without physical contact.

1
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 26, 2021 3:21 pm

Gordon, EVERY instrument that measures temperatures does it with some proxy, whether it’s the expansion of mercury or the unwinding of a spiral bimetallic strip or the amount of IR radiated … so I’m not clear what your objection is.

w.

0
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
July 26, 2021 2:42 pm

Nick S. I don’t understand your declaration. Can you explain what you mean? Especially, why would observations of a natural system meet or track with a set of rules contrived for human commerce? Perhaps I misunderstand your use of the terms?

1
Reply
Eben
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
July 26, 2021 2:49 pm

That pic is too small and unreadable
retract I didn’t see its clickable

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Eben
0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
July 26, 2021 2:49 pm

Nick, I was the Chief Financial Officer for a company with $40 million in annual sales, so I can assure you, I understand GAAP very well. Please point out where the balances shown in Figure 1 contravenes those principles?

As to them being “thermodynamic rubbish”, sorry, not the place to disput that.

w.

3
Reply
Nick Schroeder
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
July 26, 2021 3:37 pm

The 396 double dips doubling the energy in the system.
The net/net 160 arrives at the surface. Under NO circumstances can more than 160 leave.
Except maybe through a second set of books in the Caymans.
BTW 396 is more than arrived from the sun in the first place. Good trick.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Nick Schroeder
July 26, 2021 2:55 pm

Nick posted “These power flux “energy budgets”/balances are garbage” followed by a diagram of his choosing.

Nick, be that as it may, what about the diagram Willis posted as his Figure 1?

2
Reply
Nick Schroeder
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 26, 2021 3:38 pm

They are ALL clones of the K-T diagram, mother of them all.

K-T Handout.jpg
0
Reply
John Tillman
July 26, 2021 2:34 pm

The cooling stopped around AD 1700 thanks to the end of the Maunder Minimum.

The Holocene still has around 3000 years to run, based upon the tilt cycle. But if you go by the eccentricity cycle, it could be a super interglacial, like MIS 11.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
2
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  John Tillman
July 26, 2021 2:50 pm

John, the only way your Maunder Minimum comment would make sense would be if the cooling had started at the start of the Maunder Minimum … but it didn’t.

w.

2
Reply
Vuk
July 26, 2021 2:34 pm

The answers are in the second law of thermodynamics
S=Kb ln W
Unfortunately W is the elephant in the room. Any macro-state in the set of questions is defined by number of the micro-states permutations (W), number of which is next to infinity, no supercomputer would ever be able to crack. We will never know the true answer to any in your set of questions.
 
 

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
July 26, 2021 2:41 pm

Willis,

An excellent article, all around.

Just two relatively minor nits:

1) Your Figure 1 clearly shows the flows (and net balance) of power fluxes, in units of watt/m^2, and not the “energy balance” of the planet as claimed in the Figure 1 title. Power flux values at TOA are more closely aligned with the term “radiative balance”, but the diagram also contains processes that are not at all “radiative”. Yes, I do know that there are means to relate “power flux” to “energy” (“radiative energy”), but nevertheless they are not the same thing.

2) You clearly pre-establish Figure 1 to be representative of “equilibrium” values, but do not comment that this condition is never actually achieved in the real world . . . the heat capacities of the world’s oceans alone introduce time lags that prevent achieving “balances” in the noted power flux flows. Likewise, long term variabilities (order of centuries to millennia) time constants in factors such as total absolute humidity—and likely resulting cloud coverage—in the atmosphere, ocean “global” circulation patterns, CO2 solubility in ocean water as a function of temperature, constant-temperature enthalpy changes (latent heat) associated with ice-water phase change, etc., pretty much rule out equilibrium conditions ever developing. Nevertheless, useful insights can be obtained by considering a theoretical equilibrium situation, as you have done above.

1
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
July 26, 2021 3:00 pm

Thanks, John. Yes, Figure 1 shows “the flows (and net balance) of power fluxes, in units of watt/m^2”. Not sure why that’s a problem. I don’t think I said that all the processes are radiative, in fact I described latent and sensible heat transfers in both the figure and the text. In line with your comments, however, I’ve changed the description of Figure 1 to read “energy budget” rather than “energy balance”.

And while you are correct that an equilibrium never exists in a single point in time, over any period longer than a year there is a clear steady-state. As you point out, this can slowly change over time, but if the imbalance were at all sizeable, we’d have frozen or boiled long ago.

Thanks for your comments,

w.

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
July 26, 2021 3:20 pm

Willis, I appreciate the reply.

Your comments “. . . over any period longer than a year there is a clear steady-state” and “. . . but if the imbalance were at all sizeable, we’d have frozen or boiled long ago” just invites mention of Earth’s last glacial period that ended only some 12,000-13,000 years ago. 🙂

0
Reply
Arjan Duiker
July 26, 2021 2:47 pm

Excellent article and statement!
Let sanity rule again.

0
Reply
Rainer Facius
July 26, 2021 2:48 pm

By far the most concise and yet elementary debunking of the AGW-hysteria I came across. Thank you!

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 26, 2021 2:49 pm

One of your better ‘killer’ posts, WE. Kudos.

There is an ‘official’ variant of your first figure that purports to estimate the uncertainty in each flux estimate. (Stevens et. al., Nat. Goes. 5: 691-696 (2012)). I used it in essay Sensitive Uncertainty (attribution fn 7) in ebook Blowing Smoke to simply point out that the peer reviewed total UNCERTAINTY in the flux estimates was plus/minus 17w/m2, over 10x (on each side) the supposed net total ~1.5w/m2 radiation imbalance change caused directly and indirectly by CO2 since Mauna Loa records began about 6 decades ago.

An officially quantified sum (albeit probably too low) of the many physical uncertainties you note concerning these fluxes. >10x, an order of magnitude.

Or, to paraphrase in English something a German client colleague taught me many moons ago in Munich: ‘Herr Doctor, anything stated absolutely is absolutely wrong.’ (Und in Deutschland, Ich bin doch ein abgestemplt Herr Doktor.)

2
Reply
Eben
July 26, 2021 2:57 pm

Perpetuum mobile energy amplifier strikes again

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Eben
July 26, 2021 3:02 pm

AS I REQUESTED, please take this argument elsewhere.

w.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by Willis Eschenbach
2
Reply
leitmotif
Reply to  Eben
July 26, 2021 3:28 pm

Is it just me or does Willis come out with this back radiation BS on a monthly basis?

No wonder warmist alarmists have such an easy time when lukewarmists pay homage to their junk science.

-1
Reply
E. Schaffer
July 26, 2021 3:06 pm

“It’s the main reason why the earth is not as cold as the moon”

No! First of all the moon is not so cold at all, it’s just very imbalanced. That is because a lack of atmosphere (and convection it provides), long day-cycle, lack of (liquid) water and low thermal conductivity of regolith. Allowing for the t^4 law, the average surface temperature is about 276K. Not that cold.

Equally GHGs only have a moderate effect on the surface temperature of Earth. They provide some 35W/m2 “exclusive” GHE and another 50W/m2 overlapped with clouds (with another 30W/m2 CRE or GHE due to clouds alone, totalling a GHE of 35+50+30 = 115W/m2).

The interesting part, and that is what all the models and ECS estimates got completely wrong, is that only those 35W/m2 are even subject to change if GHGs concentrations change. Frankly therefore ECS estimates, at least within a first iteration including vapor feedback, produce results almost by a factor of 4 too high.

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  E. Schaffer
July 26, 2021 3:19 pm

E. Schaffer July 26, 2021 3:06 pm

“It’s the main reason why the earth is not as cold as the moon”

No! First of all the moon is not so cold at all, it’s just very imbalanced. That is because a lack of atmosphere (and convection it provides), long day-cycle, lack of (liquid) water and low thermal conductivity of regolith. Allowing for the t^4 law, the average surface temperature is about 276K. Not that cold.

I didn’t say it was the only reason. I said it was the MAIN reason. And if you think the average temperature of the moon is 3° above the freezing point of water, I suggest you re-examine your assumptions.

Equally GHGs only have a moderate effect on the surface temperature of Earth. They provide some 35W/m2 “exclusive” GHE and another 50W/m2 overlapped with clouds (with another 30W/m2 CRE or GHE due to clouds alone, totalling a GHE of 35+50+30 = 115W/m2).

I have no clue where you got those figures.

The interesting part, and that is what all the models and ECS estimates got completely wrong, is that only those 35W/m2 are even subject to change if GHGs concentrations change. Frankly therefore ECS estimates, at least within a first iteration including vapor feedback, produce results almost by a factor of 4 too high.

Same problem as above.

w.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  E. Schaffer
July 26, 2021 3:29 pm

Please provide clearer logic and math to help us understand you.
I have previously posted several different independent ways that the climate model ECS estimate is likely high by a factor of about 2, not 4 (which would take it nominally below 1 and so present serious theoretical and observational problems related to the inescapable entrained math proposition that more CO2 net cools—when we know from Earth’s history that it didn’t).

-1
Reply
Brad
July 26, 2021 3:21 pm

I’ve been reading a lot lately on Telegram regarding the flat-earth concept, with a “firmament” protecting us. Have you done any research on it?
This site has a lot of info, don’t know it’s validity.
https://theunexpectedcosmology.com/flat-earth-in-the-bible-the-firmament/

I grew up with a paleontologist and an earth science teacher in the 60’s, so I have never doubted the earth being round….

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Brad
July 26, 2021 3:34 pm

The…. one flat-Earth theory applies to the propensity of models to analyze energy, matter, and heat distribution over a simplified field to facilitate computational tractability. It is a consensus-oriented belief that enables policy when there is a scientific deficit.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Brad
July 26, 2021 3:36 pm

No need to do any “research” on the concept of a flat Earth, unless one is totally science-illiterate.

There are so many ways a flat-Earth has been proven to be impossible, both theoretically and observationally, it’s no longer even entertaining.

If you are being honest when you state “. . . so I have never doubted the earth being round”, your post, on its surface, merits the designation of being a troll for posting the URL that you did.

0
Reply
Javier
July 26, 2021 3:34 pm

• Increase the amount of energy moved from the tropics to the poles. This is a huge amount of energy, about 10% of the total solar energy entering the system. Because the poles are much drier and colder than the tropics, much more of the outgoing radiation from the surface goes straight to space. When more energy is moved polewards, more radiation escapes to space.

I vote for this one. This one is hugely important. It is the difference between being in an icehouse period (Ice Age) or in a hothouse period, as determined by the equator-to-pole temperature gradient.

comment image

Besides this one is very likely the one affected by solar activity.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/07/23/can-we-predict-long-term-solar-variability/#comment-3300119

0
Reply
Teerhuis
July 26, 2021 3:43 pm

• Increase the amount of surface energy moved high into the troposphere inside thunderstorm towers. These towers circumvent greenhouse gases in two ways.”
indeed the transport of latent heat (and sensible heat) circumvents greenhouse gases. Nevertheless it contributes to the greenhouse effect as the heat is not radiated directly from the surface to space but from a lower temperature level higher in the atmosphere.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

