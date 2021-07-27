Climate FAIL

Net Zero by 2050 is dead in the water. So what’s plan B?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
19 Comments

Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

JULY 27, 2021

By Paul Homewood

The media is finally starting to wake up. Pity they did not years ago:

image

Boris Johnson has always tried to take a ‘cakeist’ position on Net Zero. We can drastically cut carbon emissions while boosting living standards, he claims. But the truth is, the sacrifices being demanded of us in the name of Net Zero are incompatible with democracy, and the PM knows it.

Just look at the anguish the gas boiler ban is causing to the government. Johnson has now conceded that the ban will have to be pushed back from 2030 to 2035. It will have to be some other prime minister’s problem.

The boiler ban was a key plank of the government’s Net Zero strategy. Gas boilers were to be replaced with heat pumps. These heat pumps are not what anyone could call a reasonable alternative to boilers. While a boiler can heat your house fairly quickly at the flick of a switch, a heat pump can take around 24 hours to heat your home to between 17 to 19 degrees celsius – i.e., not-quite room temperature.

For the pleasure of living in your not-quite warm house, you will have to fork out around £10,000 for the unit and installation. Then, according to the Climate Change Committee (CCC), you can expect to spend an additional £100 per year on your energy bills.

If you want to own a heat pump and have a house that’s more than lukewarm, you’ll need lots of extra insulation. This means yet more tens of thousands of pounds in renovation costs. The Energy Technologies Institute estimates that a ‘deep retrofit’ could cost as much as building a home from scratch. This is not money that any ordinary person has down the back of the sofa – or that the taxpayer can reasonably cover for millions of households.

Getting used to this reduced lifestyle ‘will take an attitudinal shift’, says Chris Stark, CEO of the CCC. This is quite the understatement. It means abandoning what was once a completely normal expectation in a developed country: having a warm home in winter.

In our Net Zero future, we can also forget having a stable and affordable supply of electricity. Boris says he wants to make the UK the ‘Saudi Arabia of wind power’. But we should be wary of green energy experiments. Places like California that have rushed to swap nuclear and fossil fuels with renewable energy are regularly faced with rolling blackouts. Since Germany embarked on its Energiewende (energy transition), its electricity prices are now among the highest in the world, though, ironically, this hasn’t done much to lower CO2 emissions.

Net Zero is easily the largest national project the UK has embarked on since the Second World War. But even as politicians boast about it on the world stage, parading their harsh ‘targets’ at every opportunity, they have tried to downplay its significance to the public. It’s just a tax rise here, a subsidy there, maybe a bit less meat-eating or not rinsing the plate before loading it into the dishwasher. Technology will take care of the rest, anyway, they say.

But when the public really finds out what Net Zero means, will they tolerate it? The gilets jaunes protests in France were the most significant public revolt since 1968. They were sparked by an eco-tax. This tax didn’t affect the metropolitan liberals who dreamt it up. They were baffled that anyone would stand in the way of carbon neutrality. But they had to reverse course. This tax was but a drop in the ocean compared to Net Zero.

Full post (£)

MAL
July 27, 2021 10:17 pm

The entire global warming scam was about control of people not the climate of the planet!

9
Reply
Jan Kjetil Andersen
Reply to  MAL
July 27, 2021 10:35 pm

What is this nonsense:
<blockquote>
While a boiler can heat your house fairly quickly at the flick of a switch, a heat pump can take around 24 hours to heat your home to between 17 to 19 degrees celsius – i.e., not-quite room temperature.
</blockquote>

We have used heat pump for the last 20 years, and there is no problem with getting 25 Celsius or more.

1
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  Jan Kjetil Andersen
July 27, 2021 10:47 pm

Where do you live?
How much did the heat pump cost?
How much insulation do you have?
Are you going to pay for all your neighbours on your street/neighborhood the money for the heat pump and installation?

Details make all the difference.

3
Reply
H B
Reply to  Jan Kjetil Andersen
July 27, 2021 10:58 pm

If your insulation is good enough and your heat pump is large enough go read the article

0
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Jan Kjetil Andersen
July 27, 2021 11:07 pm

Is that purely a heat pump? All the advice I’ve read on installers and independent advisory websites says at temperatures below 5’C a hybrid system is best*. In net zero the other heat source has to be electricity.

*The other alternative suggested is to have a cold house like your grandparents did. My memory is that a house heated by a fire in one room was cold and miserable for 4 months of the year, and for another 6 months life was chilly most of the time.

2
Reply
Iain Reid
Reply to  Jan Kjetil Andersen
July 27, 2021 11:14 pm

Jan,

Scandinavia?
The U.K. is quite different and the plan to retrofit much of our housing with heat pumps is going to both be very expensive to install and run given our high electricity prices and ineffective as the heat losses are high.

1
Reply
Marc
July 27, 2021 10:17 pm

Most people don’t pay much attention to political rhetoric. But they pay almost complete attention to costs because that actually affects their lives. It will get ugly quickly if politicians actually try and implement their nonsense.

2
Reply
Earthling2
July 27, 2021 10:35 pm

Plan B is for Business as usual, as other than next gen nuclear, there are NO options to replace fossil fuels presently. With abundant cheap nuclear energy of some type, we are guaranteed eternal energy and renewable fuels will be also be the future in a hundred years when it makes more sense to manufacture carbon based fuels, even if it is for the thousands of products that are made from carbon based sources presently.

So let’s not even think of ever getting rid of pipelines and the fossil fuel infrastructure for manufacturing and energy density, as carbon based fuels will be around for a very long time and we will require carbon based products forever no matter what new energy source we ever discover.

5
Reply
H B
Reply to  Earthling2
July 27, 2021 10:59 pm

I guess Boris is not getting any tonight Carrie will not be happy

1
Reply
PCman999
July 27, 2021 10:55 pm

I find it utterly stupid for the eco-nazi politicians to be increasing the amount of electricity demand, by forcing heat pumps and EVs on us, when the wind and solar grid is still basically in alpha testing. I know the rich fat cat politicians don’t care about how much it will cost, but don’t they realize that pushing out natural gas power will only make unreliable renewables look worse by removing the backup when the winds calm and clouds block the Sun. It is the one crutch that can fool people into thinking that renewables are ready.

2
Reply
Rod Evans
July 27, 2021 11:07 pm

Anyone living in the UK currently will know we have had ten days of virtually zero wind and thus zero wind energy. The lack of wind has resulted in coal fired power from just one remaining power plant being brought on line to support the grid. It, on its own is producing many multiples of power more, than the entire wind turbine fleet that surrounds our coasts and litters our hillsides.
We have industrialised some of our most beautiful landscapes in Britain to achieve nothing.
When will rational sensible policies finally be adopted, that allow clean wealth creation and personal freedoms to be seen once again, here in the UK?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Rod Evans
4
Reply
Simon
July 27, 2021 11:17 pm

Global surface temperature will continue to rise unless net greenhouse gas emissions are reduced to zero. It’s that simple and it has to happen sometime this century.

-11
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Simon
July 27, 2021 11:27 pm

Utter, utter BS. SIMPLE Simon strikes again.

4
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  Simon
July 27, 2021 11:40 pm

What is the highest level of science education you attained Simon?

1
Reply
Rod Evans
Reply to  Simon
July 27, 2021 11:44 pm

Simon,
You do realise that if CO2 drops to 150PPM that will be the end of life for all things on earth don’t you?
You do know that the uplift in CO2 over recent decades has been so positive to all life forms on earth it is almost a miracle change round in living conditions for all multi cell creatures on Earth.
You do accept that the desert regions are reducing their spread thanks to the available CO2 enabling plants to survive where previously they were dying.
You do know that Simon don’t you?

Last edited 38 minutes ago by Rod Evans
1
Reply
Ralph Dave Westfall
Reply to  Simon
July 28, 2021 12:10 am

Here’s a vocabulary builder for you, Simon:

Definition of conclusory
consisting of or relating to a conclusion or assertion for which no supporting evidence is offered
conclusory allegations
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/conclusory

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Ralph Dave Westfall
0
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
Reply to  Simon
July 28, 2021 12:14 am

BFD. Global surface temps where? Not everywhere. And if by some bizarre accident your phony model proves correct, so effing what? Warmer is better, you clot. It’d be a boon, not a problem. Definitely not something to bankrupt the Free World over. Go back to your CCP handlers and tell them you failed in your prop attempt.

0
Reply
Vincent Causey
July 27, 2021 11:49 pm

Mark Carney is the spokesperson for “stakeholder capitalism”. He says that business that do not follow “sustainable development, will go bankrupt, no question.” Behind the rhetoric lies the financial muscle – presumably one of the stakeholders he is referring to. Giant investment houses like Blackrock, and global banking organisations like the Bank of International settlement and the World Bank will do their best to starve non compliant companies from capital. Not even the largest corporations can survive without lines of credit.

So even if the people successfully oppose heat pumps, businesses will be forced to follow this “sustainable” program, just to survive. What effect this will have on peoples lives is anybodies guess, but I would suggest the outcome will not be good.

1
Reply
Sparko
July 28, 2021 12:02 am

I’m quite sure they will work through possible solutions until they arrive at an answer that fits the axiom that they can never be wrong.

0
Reply
wpDiscuz

