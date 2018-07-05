Solar minimum and ENSO prediction

By Javier
Two solar physicists, Robert Leamon from NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, and Scott McIntosh from the High Altitude Observatory at Boulder, CO, have made an interesting observation that links changes in solar activity with changes in the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO).
As they reported at the AGU 2017 Fall Meeting, the termination of the solar magnetic activity bands at the solar equator that mark the end of the Hale cycle coincides since the 1960’s with a shift from El Niño to La Niña conditions in the Pacific.
Predicting the La Niña of 2020-21: Termination of Solar Cycles and Correlated Variance in Solar and Atmospheric Variability
“We look at the particulate and radiative implications of these termination points, their temporal recurrence and signature, from the Sun to the Earth, and show the correlated signature of solar cycle termination events and major oceanic oscillations that extend back many decades. A combined one-two punch of reduced particulate forcing and increased radiative forcing that result from the termination of one solar cycle and rapid blossoming of another correlates strongly with a shift from El Niño to La Niña conditions in the Pacific Ocean.”
More information is available at the talk they gave at the last SORCE Meeting:
Terminators: The Death of Solar Cycles and La Niña 2020
As they say in the talk, the probability that the pattern is due to chance is very low. Particularly since the termination of the magnetic activity bands at the equator coincides quite precisely with the El
Niño-La Niña shift.
Analysis of the ONI (Oceanic Niño Index) data from NOAA, and sunspot number from SIDC shows
the following pattern:
Figure: Top: Six-month smoothed monthly sunspot number from SIDC. Bottom: Oceanic El Niño Index from NOAA. Red and blue boxes mark the El Niño and La Niña periods in the repeating pattern.
Since the 1960’s the early solar minimum is associated with La Niña conditions, the late solar minimum is associated with El Niño conditions, and the rapid increase from minimum to maximum is associated to La Niña conditions again. As the authors note, this pattern did not take place in the 1954 minimum, although the rise in activity was also associated with La Niña conditions then. It is unclear why the ENSO system responded differently at that time, but it is clear that solar activity was not the only factor affecting ENSO.
The pattern appears to be repeating again this minimum. The early minimum has been associated to La Niña conditions and, as we move towards the late minimum, an El Niño is being forecasted for late 2018. The authors made their claim for a 2020 La Niña before the 2018 El Niño was forecasted. Now a repetition of the pattern looks even more probable and we should expect a La Niña when solar activity increases in late 2020 to 2021.
Interesting!
… but not convincing
Why?
Because they only have 7 samples, of which one did not conform. Hardly overwhelming proof.
Unfortunately, they only cover the period of relatively strong solar cycles, so their prediction may not hold true but the great thing about making predictions is that everyone gets to see if you were right. I won’t bother adding the semi-obligatory Yogi Berra quote.
Such a good point Bloke down the pub!
… Which one?… It’s deja vu all over again? 🙂
“It ain’t over till it’s over.”
This is one solar /climate pattern I am not that sure of. Other solar /climatic connections to my way of thinking are much more likely then this one. I have yet to see any one being able to predict ENSO. This is a prediction that is waiting to bust with time and it will.
Well, we are supposed to accept a 30 year period as measuring climate, why not 67 years.
ENSO is of great importance to Australia [and Pacific Rim countries] because it influences our
land of ‘drought and flooding rains’, which we were told were caused by CO2 driven climate change.
Any observational tool for predicting ENSO would be a boon to farmers, air conditioning manufacturers and importers.
So all we have to do now is predict sunspot numbers.
Too Easy.
Salvatore, when a pattern repeats enough times, for example the 11-year sunspot cycle or the 41-Kyr interglacial periodicity, we go from thinking that it is due to chance to thinking that it has a periodic cause. Then when the pattern interrupts, like the 11-year sunspot cycle during the Maunder Minimum, or the 41-Kyr interglacial periodicity at the Mid-Pleistocene transition, we don’t say that the periodicity has gone bust and was not real. We look for the cause of the interruption.
That the pattern didn’t hold in the 1950’s or that sooner or later it will fail again does not mean that the pattern is not real now, as being a real forcing with a real mechanism causing a real response.
They’re talking about the timing of the minimums and maximums. There are a zillion other possible correlations. If you examine enough parameters, you are guaranteed to find correlations in a large data set.
There are lots of El Nino La Nina transitions that don’t coencide with solar activity. Their graph goes back only to 1950. At this point I don’t think there’s enough data to say the relationship is anything more than a coincidence.
True, but the way they arrived to this was not by looking for ENSO-Solar correlations until one was found. They study solar magnetic band behavior and they identified the time of their termination as a time somewhere between the minimum and the maximum. They know the termination is a time when particle emissions abruptly decrease and radiation emissions abruptly increase. They must have looked into the main climatic indexes to see changes at this precise times. The coincidence in the shift from El Niño to La Niña came out. The chance probability is small. The possibility of a mechanism is there as particles affect mostly the upper atmosphere, and insolation affects mostly the oceans upper layer. The atmospheric-oceanic interaction is the basis of ENSO.
They say they have looked at ENSO proxies since 1870 and the correlation looks good by eye except for the 1940-1960 period. Climate is so variable that it is not unusual that at certain times it changes its response to a forcing. Think for example in interglacials that only happen sometimes and not at every insolation cycle due to variable climatic conditions.
I think the correlation looks interesting. They only talk about the El Niño-La Niña shift, but I have extended the correlation to the Niña/Niño/Niña sandwich, as it is quite obvious. Other people have noticed that El Niño has a preference for times when solar activity is declining. If the correlation turns out to be correct, this would be the most clear example of weather (and possibly climate) being affected by solar activity, and would improve our ability to predict ENSO, which has a huge impact globally.
The problem is the sun was in an active state not an inactive state like it is now and it will not be the same. If this turns out to be a prolonged solar minimum it will not hold up in my opinion at all.
“The possibility of a mechanism is there as particles affect mostly the upper atmosphere, and insolation affects mostly the oceans upper layer. The atmospheric-oceanic interaction is the basis of ENSO.”
Would you go a little bit further because I am a little confused as to why the upper layer of the oceans would be affected more by the upper atmosphere but not the atmosphere at the ocean’s surface.
That’s not what I said. The solar particle rain reaches the atmosphere where it affects its electrical properties and its chemistry. Some of the changes are transmitted towards the lower atmosphere more efficiently at the poles than at the equator, due to the polar vortex. This changes the properties of the equatorial-polar atmospheric gradients, including for example the ozone gradient. Solar radiation changes affect both stratospheric ozone and energy increase at the oceans upper layer, particularly at the Pacific tropics where most of the solar radiation is absorbed. The atmospheric effects have been proposed to affect wind patterns, particularly their zonal or meridional predominance. While energy gain by the ocean affects sea-surface temperatures, particularly when combined with wind changes that promote upwelling or downwelling. The result is that proposed effects from solar variability affect the same factors that determine ENSO oscillations. A connection between solar variability and ENSO variability, although not established, is clearly not difficult to imagine.
Thanks
I’ve said it before. Whatever is driving our planetary temperature fluctuations has to be something BIG! I mean, HUGE. Like, something on the order of the size of our SUN!
100 billion tons of hydrogen per second can’t be wrong.
Internal variability. Storing and releasing heat.
Well I have to say that turn the gain on a filter – any filter – up high enough and you will see what the filter is tuned for you to see.
Waiting to hear from Leif….
The coming minimum is placed way too early, it won’t be this year.
It appears that sometimes the El Nino window is 2 years wide and other times it is only one year. This then allows the following La Nina to match up. This looks like curve fitting to me. Count me as skeptical.