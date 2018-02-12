More evidence that the Medieval Warming Period was global, not regional

From EoS:
Medieval Temperature Trends in Africa and Arabia
The results indicate that the majority of onshore Afro-Arabian sites experienced warming during the Medieval Climate Anomaly. The one exception was the southern Levant, which endured a cold phase during the same interval. From offshore records, the team also documented cooling in locations that currently experience cold-water upwellings but generally warmer conditions away from these upwelling zones during the same period.
In some records, the researchers noted the presence of obvious cold spikes during intervals corresponding to decreased solar activity or declining ocean cycles. This, they argue, suggests that solar forcing and changing ocean circulation are the most likely causes of medieval era climate change.
This study represents a step toward globally characterizing the Medieval Climate Anomaly, an improved understanding of which will help scientists refine global climate models and improve hindcasting. To date, however, very few paleotemperature data exist from Afro-Arabia; the authors note that all of West Africa is currently represented by a single data point. Systematic research will be necessary to adequately reconstruct medieval paleotemperature patterns and their causes across this vast region. (Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology, https://doi.org/10.1002/2017PA003237, 2017)
Warming and Cooling: The Medieval Climate Anomaly in Africa and Arabia
Sebastian Lüning, Mariusz Gałka, Fritz Vahrenholt
Abstract
The Medieval Climate Anomaly (MCA) is a well-recognized climate perturbation in many parts of the world, with a core period of 1000–1200 Common Era. Here we present a palaeotemperature synthesis for the MCA in Africa and Arabia, based on 44 published localities. The data sets have been thoroughly correlated and the MCA trends palaeoclimatologically mapped. The vast majority of available Afro-Arabian onshore sites suggest a warm MCA, with the exception of the southern Levant where the MCA appears to have been cold. MCA cooling has also been documented in many segments of the circum-Africa-Arabian upwelling systems, as a result of changes in the wind systems which were leading to an intensification of cold water upwelling. Offshore cores from outside upwelling systems mostly show warm MCA conditions. The most likely key drivers of the observed medieval climate change are solar forcing and ocean cycles. Conspicuous cold spikes during the earliest and latest MCA may help to discriminate between solar (Oort Minimum) and ocean cycle (Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation, AMO) influence. Compared to its large share of nearly one quarter of the world’s landmass, data from Africa and Arabia are significantly underrepresented in global temperature reconstructions of the past 2,000 years. Onshore data are still absent for most regions in Africa and Arabia, except for regional data clusters in Morocco, South Africa, the East African Rift, and the Levant coast. In order to reconstruct land palaeotemperatures more robustly over Africa and Arabia, a systematic research program is needed.
21 thoughts on “More evidence that the Medieval Warming Period was global, not regional”
Why are they using data and not models?
It irks me that there is a need to prove the MWP because it interferes with the AGW narrative.
We’ve been down this MWP road before – see the 2003 paper by Soon and Baliunas, discussed below.
Warmists hate the MWP, because it adequately disproves their false alarmist nonsense.
Regards, Allan
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/01/03/documenting-the-global-extent-of-the-medieval-warm-period/comment-page-1/#comment-2387406
The following history on the subject of the MWP may be of interest – I wrote this article for E&E in 2005.
Willie Soon has managed to hang on despite many attacks, but my friend and co-author Sallie Baliunas was driven from Harvard-Smithsonian, reportedly through the actions of John Holdren, now Obama’s Chief Scientific Advisor.
I suggest that the conduct of people like Holdren and those who collaborated with them should be thoroughly investigated by the new Trump administration.
Regards, Allan
DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS IN KYOTOVILLE
The global warming debate heats up
by Allan M. R. MacRae
Energy and Environment, Feb 2005
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2011/11/28/the-team-trying-to-get-direct-action-on-soon-and-baliunas-at-harvard/#comment-811913
[excerpt]
In the April 2003 issue of Energy and Environment, Willie Soon and Sallie Baliunas of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and co-authors wrote a review of over 250 research papers that concluded that the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age were true climatic anomalies with world-wide imprints – contradicting Mann’s hockey stick and undermining the basis of Kyoto. Soon et al were then attacked in EOS, the journal of the American Geophysical Union.
…
In both cases, the attacks were unprofessional – first, these critiques should have been launched in the journals that published the original papers, not in EOS. Also, the victims of these attacks were not given advanced notice, nor were they were given the opportunity to respond in the same issue. In both cases the victims had to wait months for their rebuttals to be published, while the specious attacks were circulated by the pro-Kyoto camp.
They criticize studies like this based on the warming not being “contemporaneous across the globe”.
Of course, whether or not warming is “contemporaneous enough” is subjective, so they can pick and choose what studies to accept or reject.
They also feel no pressure to prove that current warming is “contemporaneous across the globe”, when looking at any global temperature map makes it obvious that it clearly is not, and we see brief and even somewhat persistent cooling in different locations.
+1000
+97,000,000
Looks like this report broke his hockey schtick. Maybe he will sue?
Manntastic! Without data you only have opinions, and his data is no longer worth the paper it is presented in. Is Scott Pruit lurking here? Hope so.
The concatenated s craps of disparate time series , “adjusted” to make them join up and for the present look hottest with a tick on the end, arrogantly denies the reality on the ground our ancestors recorded as facts when there were no numbers, and even has the science denying front to refuse to explain how the numbers were adjusted when challenged, when the contrary evidence of ICE and AGRICULTURE was so very clear. Unless you are in the climate food chain this supports, how could you treat it as even probable? He has no credibility as a scientist at all, as he denies both its methods and the data with his baseless models.
Well of course the medieval warm period across the European continent would necessarily have to stop at the Mediterranean Sea because weather patterns are not allowed to cross the Mediterranean and effect Africa. It’s just not done. /sarc
The weather patterns gather in flotillas on Africa’s north coast, cross the Mediterranean & sneak onto Europe.
“From the “we have to get rid of the Medieval Warming Period” department”
So, what does the “sensitivity must be low” department have to say about it?
> Medieval Climate Anomaly (MCA) is a well-recognized climate perturbation…
Even the wording is biased. The period of warming was not anomalous. The warmists are constantly trying to hijack the language.
It was called Medieval Climate Optimum when I was in college in the early 1970s. Then it transitioned to Medieval Warm Period, and now it has been renamed the Medieval Climate Anomaly.
I wonder how they have silenced the historians, economists, and archaeologists in academia.
They were body-snatched & replaced w/plant-based, marxist replicates.
… next, The Medieval Alien-Death-Ray Episode
After that, your guess is as good as mine.
We have recorded history. We know that the MWP in Europe, Iceland, and Greenland existed because certain crops could reliably be grown that could not reliably be grown during the later LIA. Yesterday we had similar evidence in a WUWT story about China.
It’s not that the temperature was warm at all times and in all places. There were cold periods during the MWP. They would have caused occasional crop failures. The point is that the climate was sufficiently reliable that farmers would continue to plant certain crops. All this is part of written history.
Dr. Michael Mann can mess with the science all he wants but he is still thwarted by written history. When Mann tried to wipe out the MWP, I went with the written record and became a skeptic. Thanks Mike.
Commiebob….. in turning you into a skeptic, The Mannipulator has performed ONE useful function!
The ridiculous notion that a period when you could farm on Greenland in a place that is currently buried (along with the graves of the once-farmers) under “permafrost” was warmth somehow miraculously confined to only a portion of the globe, as if divided by a glass dome from the rest, is about as credible as the whole AGW meme.
So you don’t accept what this paper says then?
Two observations:
1.) 1000 studies document warming, 20 cooling…. This demonstrates the need that the 20 cooling need to be re-done, because of shoddy work, see the next point:
2.) “Levant” and “off-shore”: We talk about marine, underwater values in coral –
50 – 100 m water depth. Underwater temp proxies do not resemble true atmospheric temperatures, are late and slow in change…the B.Bereiter paper (at WUWT 4.Jan) “Mean global temps during the last glacial transition” shows for example, that global warming of the past 50 years is about 0.1°C (with underwater data), and we all know that atmospheric warming was much higher…. The use of off-shore, underwater data is the perfect way of hiding
atmospheric warming periods….. The Marcott and Shakun 2013 study on
“A reconstruction of regional and global temperature for the past 11,300 years”
did their statistical tricks using 80% marine archives and median 120 year sampling” ….. It is regrettable, that for sake of completeness, misleading studies also appear together as equal to sound scientific work. .
Assigning temperatures to proxies already departs from science.
None of them are based in a physical theory converting proxy metrics to degrees Kelvin.
At very best, a good proxy will presently produce only estimates of a warmer/wetter or cooler/drier climate. Never temperatures.