World Report Card: The Inexorable March Toward Zero Carbon Emissions (Not!)

Reposted from the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

As we all know, the most important task currently facing the world is the elimination of carbon emissions from energy consumption in order to save the planet from the existential crisis of climate disruption.

The world actually got started on this task back during the 1980s and 90s, with the creation of the IPCC (1988), the issuance of the IPCC’s First (1990) and Second (1996) Assessment Reports on the climate, and the signing of the Kyoto Protocol (1997) for emissions reductions. And then after 2000 things really started to get serious. In 2005 the Kyoto Protocol officially took effect. It was June 2008 when Barack Obama promised (in his speech accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for President) that this would be “the moment when the rise of the oceans began to slow and our planet began to heal …”). Two years later, in 2010, Germany adopted legislation formalizing its Energiewende program to replace fossil fuels with “renewables.”

So by today the U.S. and Europe have been hard at work for well over a decade on the real nitty gritty of getting rid of fossil fuels and replacing them with “renewables” like wind and solar power. It’s time for a Report Card on how things are going.

Fortunately there is an organization called REN21: Renewables Now that makes a business of tracking and reporting on the progress of converting the world’s energy consumption to renewables. This organization has just (June 15) issued what it calls its Renewables Global Status Report. Chapter 1 of the Report, the Global Overview, can be found here. This Report does the hard work of aggregating global energy consumption from all sources to give us an overall picture of how the campaign to replace fossil fuels is progressing.

First, the “good” news: (from the Global Overview):

  • [R]enewable energy saw a record increase of new power capacity in 2020 globally and was the only source of electricity generation to experience a net increase in total capacity.
  • Renewable energy reached its highest recorded share in the global electricity mix in 2020 – an estimated 29% – due in large part to low operating costs and preferential access to electricity networks during periods of low electricity demand.
  • [M]ore than 256 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power capacity was added globally during the year, surpassing the previous record by nearly 30%.
  • Costs of producing electricity from wind and solar energy have dropped significantly in recent years. In 2020, the global weighted average levelised cost of electricity from utility-scale solar photovoltaics (PV) declined 85% since 2010, while onshore wind power costs fell 56% during the same period. . . . These declines mean that for most of the world’s population, electricity production from new renewables is more cost effective than from new coal-fired power plants.

Wow, that sounds great. Surely then, the evil fossil fuels are well on their way to oblivion.

Actually, not so much. First, here is a sampling of some of the obstacles that just won’t seem to go away:

  • “[I]nnovation is still needed to enable the widespread adoption of renewables in harder-to-decarbonise sectors, such as energy-intensive industrial processes and long-haul transport.” The phrase “innovation is still needed” means that as of today nobody has a clue how this is supposed to be done. Steel mills and tractor trailer trucks and airplanes powered by solar panels? Not happening.
  • “Another key reason for the low penetration of renewables is the persistent lack of supporting policies and policy enforcement, particularly in the transport and heating and cooling sectors. . . . Targets also were more often achieved and set for the power sector than for heating and cooling or transport.” I think these people really believe that if governments will just do the right thing and require airplanes to run on solar panels, then it will promptly happen. As to requiring the people to give up natural gas for home heat and cooking, an effort in the UK to order that got reversed in under 24 hours after public blowback.
  • In many countries, investment in new fossil fuel production and related infrastructure continued. Although some countries were phasing out coal, others invested in new coal-fired power plants, both domestically and abroad. . . . [B]y year’s end a steep increase in new coal capacity in China offset global retirements, resulting in the first annual increase in global coal capacity since 2015. In line with past years, public finance from China funded by far the largest amount of coal capacity in other countries, followed by funding from Japan, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany and India, nearly all of which was directed towards developing and emerging countries.

And that’s just a sampling of what was happening in 2020. The Report then contains this summary of developments in what they call Total Final Energy Consumption over the ten year period 2009-2019:

Renewables Share In Total Energy Mix.png

Whoa! In that ten year period fossil fuels declined all the way from 80.3% to 80.2% of TFEC. The share of what they call “modern renewables” (wind, solar, biomass (i.e., wood chips), geothermal, ocean power, hydropower) did go up marginally from 8.7% to 11.2% of TFEC, but that seems to have been mostly at the expense of the barely mentioned “non-modern renewables,” presumably mostly animal dung. While the fossil fuel share of the total went down, it was an almost imperceptible 0.1%. And meanwhile, since the developing world is in the process of rapidly joining the modern energy-based economy, the total amount of fossil fuels consumed went up dramatically — from about 260 Exajoules in 2009 to about 310 Exajoules in 2019. That’s an increase of close to 20% in the decade when I thought we were supposed to be rapidly reducing usage and indeed setting the world on the path to total elimination of these things.

Reuters covered the REN21 Report on June 14, in a piece titled “Global fossil fuel use similar to decade ago in energy mix, report says.” They quote Rana Adib, REN21’s Executive Director:

“We are waking up to the bitter reality that the climate policy promises over the past ten years have mostly been empty words,” said Rana Adib, REN21’s executive director. “The share of fossil fuels in final energy consumption has not moved by an inch,” she added.

I’ve got news for Rana: Elimination of fossil fuels, and even reduction in their use, is not going to happen. Fossil fuels are cheap and they work. Your assertion that “electricity production from new renewables is more cost effective than from new coal-fired power plants” is just self-deception resulting from ignoring the enormous costs imposed by the intermittency of the renewables. Nobody is going to buy these renewables other than by receiving huge government subsidies. According to America’s Power (trade association for the coal industry) the U.S. alone spent some $82 billion in just the period 2010-18 to subsidize the renewables — and all of that barely moved the needle.

Read the full article at the source here.

Ron Long
June 18, 2021 2:08 pm

If renewables were so cost competitive everyone would be getting on the green machine bandwagon. Instead, some (advanced?) cultures are driving up costs and suffering from blackouts while China builds coal fired electricity generating plants. Shirley some one is delusional? Not me.

Spetzer86
Reply to  Ron Long
June 18, 2021 2:25 pm

How much does not having the power you need when you need it cost? “Cost competitive” has to include that calculation. Also, I’m not believing any RE cost estimates without some very thorough vetting regarding taxes, incentives, and kickbacks.

Patrick H.
Reply to  Ron Long
June 18, 2021 2:27 pm

I’m with you Ron. Solar doesn’t sell without federal incentives. I was in the solar business, when the federal dollars dry up everything stops. I mean dead stop, nothing.

Gregory Woods
Reply to  Ron Long
June 18, 2021 2:28 pm

and not Shirley…

Philip
Reply to  Ron Long
June 18, 2021 4:09 pm

China has a global economy to run. It’s got to feed the West all that crap they foisted onto China to make in hopes China would see the capitalist light and give up the socialist authoritarianism. They answered by copying everything including the tech and killing ever more people of conscience. Win,win for China. We get the cheap knock-offs though so… whee…😎

David Middleton
Editor
June 18, 2021 2:11 pm

There are a lot of ways that CO2 and other “greenhouse” gas emissions from energy production could be drastically reduced, while still providing abundant, reliable, affordable energy. Industry is already doing this in many cases.

However, the irrational obsessions with “net zero emissions” and the mythical “energy transition” are laughable.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  David Middleton
June 18, 2021 2:35 pm

There is absolutely no reason to reduce CO2.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Krishna Gans
June 18, 2021 2:49 pm

The government and the people who finance industry disagree.

John Garrett
Reply to  David Middleton
June 18, 2021 3:00 pm

David Middleton, as you and I both know, a lot of those folk are innumerates, scientific and economic idiots.

The “Catastrophic/dangerous, CO2-driven anthropogenic global warming/climate change” CONJECTURE is missing something rather important: EVIDENCE.

The climate crackpots have succeeded in using pseudoscience and propaganda to panic the gullible and the uninformed.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Garrett
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  John Garrett
June 18, 2021 3:35 pm

“No bucks, no Buck Rogers.”

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  John Garrett
June 18, 2021 3:42 pm

The “innumerates, scientific and economic idiots,” are what make your stock trade at 10x, rather than 4x EBITDA. They also run the financial institutions that fund RBL (reserve based lending).

Larry in Texas
Reply to  David Middleton
June 18, 2021 3:14 pm

Yep – the people who finance industries such as wind and solar know a government cash cow when they see it. Grrrrrrr!!!!!!

Ian McClintock
Reply to  Krishna Gans
June 18, 2021 3:07 pm

And every reason to increase atmospheric levels of CO2, because it is highly beneficial for all plant life and the biota that depend on it, including us.

Larry in Texas
Reply to  David Middleton
June 18, 2021 3:12 pm

Want to know why so much renewable generation is being built in Texas? Read Robert Bryce’s latest piece on massive government subsidies:

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/06/17/why_was_66_billion…because_big_wind_and_big_solar_got_22_billion_in_subsidies_781862.html

THIS is why it is going to cost us Texans nearly $38 BILLION on our utility bills in the near future – the failure to develop reserve capacity in traditional fossil fuel energy sources due to this massive subsidy. It is enough to make a civilized guy like me spit at the politicians such as Rick Perry, who was chiefly responsible for making those subsidies possible.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Larry in Texas
June 18, 2021 3:46 pm

It’s a good article. Very little has changed since he wrote Power Hungry over a decade ago.

Although, the CREZ wouldn’t have been created by the state legislature if natural gas hadn’t been so expensive and appeared to be in short supply back in 2003-2008.

Devils_Tower
Reply to  Larry in Texas
June 18, 2021 4:20 pm

What has not sunk in to almost everyone.

Let’s say everyone in Texas has 300% efficient air source heat pump with electric backup or supplemental. Assuming temp is above 40 to 45 f. The idea green way…

The whole state drops to 10 f for a week. You are supposed to shut air source heat pumps off at 30f

The whole states electric use goes up by 3x to 4x almost instantly.

This is close to what happened this last winter.

Some body tell me how to handle this…

davidmhoffer
Reply to  David Middleton
June 18, 2021 3:16 pm

Industry is already doing this in many cases.

What industry is really doing is a façade (look! I put a solar panel on the roof of my factory! ) or just counting efficiency improvements that reduce energy consumption that they were going to do anyway. Anything to get ESG credits and improve share value, it doesn’t have to actually accomplish anything.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  davidmhoffer
June 18, 2021 3:51 pm

Ramping up natural gas production by frac’ing “shale” formations and building natural gas combined cycle power plants are the primary ways that industry has been reducing CO2 emissions.

davidmhoffer
Reply to  David Middleton
June 18, 2021 4:17 pm

That only applies to the oil/gas/energy sector not industry in general. But sure, add it to the list. They would have done that anyway, and the business drivers had nothing to do with CO2.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by davidmhoffer
David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  davidmhoffer
June 18, 2021 4:32 pm

When I referred to industry, I was referring to the energy industries… That said, the expansion of the 45Q tax credit will quickly bring more industries into the GHG emissions reduction business. CCS/CCUS will rapidly expand in Texas and Louisiana over the next few years.

TEWS_Pilot
June 18, 2021 2:13 pm

The globalist elite never stop pushing their multi-faceted agenda……CLIMATE LOCKDOWNS: Globalist Elite Calling For Extreme Measures To Tackle ‘Climate Change’
https://nationalfile.com/climate-lockdown-globalist-elite-call-for-extreme-measures-to-tackle-climate-change/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/03/03/report-world-needs-equivalent-of-pandemic-lockdown-every-two-years-to-meet-paris-carbon-emission-goals/

The globalist elite are now calling for the “equivalent of a coronavirus-pandemic-scale lockdown once every two years” to tackle climate change…
“Under a “climate lockdown,” governments would limit private-vehicle use, ban consumption of red meat, and impose extreme energy-saving measures, while fossil-fuel companies would have to stop drilling,” according to a number of various reports.

Pflashgordon
June 18, 2021 2:18 pm

Remarkably, the word “nuclear” never appears.Must be a social faux pas among the greenies. Nuclear power probably makes up the majority of the “others” category, which would suggest that allegedly “emissions free” (snort) so-called “modern renewables” are displacing truly CO2 emissions free nuclear power. Impressive (not).

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Pflashgordon
June 18, 2021 3:54 pm

The clearest indication that climate change isn’t even a significant problem. If it was the crisis that they claim it is, they would be demanding the construction of more nuclear power plants.

Joseph Zorzin
June 18, 2021 2:22 pm

“As we all know, the most important task currently facing the world is the elimination of carbon emissions from energy consumption in order to save the planet from the existential crisis of climate disruption.”

Well, I’m waiting to see the upcomming report on UFOs. Will it be the “disclosure” the UFO community has been hoping for? Probably not. But it might hint at the truth more than previously. If we finally get that disclosure- that UFOs are real – this will be news far more significant than a trivial warming of the planet. If the aliens have arrived, they really could toast the planet. Now that I’ve just watched all of the UFO “documentaries” on several streaming channels, I’m ready to greet some aliens. I’m just hoping they’re better looking than portrayed in these documentaries. 🙂

Maybe they’ll tell us that the climate “crisis” is bullshit- then we can avoid spending trillions on it and get back to spending our money on things we really want and need.

John McDonnell
June 18, 2021 2:26 pm

Whoa! In that ten year period fossil fuels declined all the way from 80.3% to 80.2% of TFEC.

Surprise, Surprise. Maybe if all of the people pushing renewables had put their money into new Nuclear power plants or Nuclear Fusion research then the fossil fuel percentage might have actually gone down. And our energy grid would be more stable.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  John McDonnell
June 18, 2021 2:36 pm

And green plants start starving

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  Krishna Gans
June 18, 2021 3:48 pm

CO2 would have to drop below ~200 ppm for an extended period of time for C3 plant starvation to become a problem.

Mr.
June 18, 2021 2:40 pm

Reports such as these are evidence that Baghdad Bob (aka Comical Ali) doesn’t know just how widespread a movement he inspired with his “ignore reality” reporting formula, as he denied US military arrival in Baghdad as the tanks rolled past behind him.

markl
June 18, 2021 2:52 pm

After all the wind turbines and solar panels installed they still don’t produce enough energy to be counted on their own? How many $ trillions spent with little to be counted except noise, visual blight, wildlife and their habitat destruction?

Christopher Hanley
June 18, 2021 2:56 pm

The figures for biomass apparently do not include the energy used by about 2.5 billion people who rely on solid biomass, wood peat animal dung etc., for household energy needs.
Traditional biomass represents about 10% of total global energy consumption, what the ‘John Kerrys’ of this world want is for those 2.5 billion people to replace their traditional fuels with wind and solar instead of coal gas oil 🤣.

Rud Istvan
June 18, 2021 3:02 pm

Was curious about REN21. Went there and checked out ‘who we are’. All the usual suspects, with the governing ‘Secretariat’ based at UN Environment in Paris—of course.

Rana, you are waking up to the bitter reality that the climate crisis you fear is a scientific hoax, because observational ECS is only about 1.7C when Schellnhuber assured you 2C was the fatal tipping point. The climate models you base your future fears on run observationally hot, and none of your “community’s” (RAN21 words) fearful predictions have come true in now over 40 years. NONE. NOT ONE! No sea level rise acceleration. No disappeared Arctic summer sea ice. Polar bears thriving—they never relied on summer sea ice in the first place, that was just another scary scientific lie. No increase in weather extremes. No South Pacific Islander climate refugees. Instead, we find Earth is greening rather than browning (as you feared) as CO2 increases.

Now, your bitter realization is actually a good thing, because none of your proposed solutions (your members advocate mainly wind and solar, never nuclear) ‘work’. They are expensive (only built with massive subsidies), intermittent, and destabilizing since they provide no grid inertia. As places like California, UK, and Germany are discovering, the more your ‘modern renewables’ penetrate the grid, the shakier the grid and the more expensive it’s electricity both become.

John Garrett
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 18, 2021 3:16 pm

The “Catastrophic/dangerous, CO2-driven anthropogenic global warming/climate change” CONJECTURE is, as Manhattan Contrarian has correctly labeled it:

“THE GREATEST SCIENTIFIC FRAUD OF ALL TIME“.

Jim Clarke
June 18, 2021 3:29 pm

“As we all know, the most important task currently facing the world is the elimination of carbon emissions from energy consumption in order to save the planet from the existential crisis of climate disruption.”

Actually, and scientifically, there is almost nothing LESS important than that, unless you are trying to destroy Western Civilization and enslave the majority of the human race into servitude to your new world order. If that is your goal, then reducing carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels is very important, not for the sake of the climate, but for the sake of your tyrannical power trip. Otherwise, it is just an extraordinarily stupid and counterproductive thing to be focused on.

Neville
June 18, 2021 3:50 pm

The Solar and Wind RUINABLES are TOXIC, UNRELIABLE disasters and should be abandoned ASAP and replaced with new Nuclear GEN 4 or smaller modular units or more gas.
The S&W TOXIC disasters wreck the environment ABOVE and BELOW the ground EVERY 20 YEARS.
When will these donkeys WAKE UP???
Just remove the poor, long suffering taxpayer subsidies for S&W and these environmental landfill disasters will quickly disappear.
Wasting endless trillions $ on this delusional nonsense will not change the climate by 2050 or 2100 and beyond.

Philip
June 18, 2021 3:59 pm

Good luck decarbonizing a carbon based universe. 🤣

[More than 75% of the 118 interstellar and circumstellar molecules identified to date are Carbon bearing molecules, and one component of interstellar (IS) dust is carbonaceous. The cosmic evolution of Carbon from the interstellar medium (ISM) into protoplanetary disks and planetesimals, and finally onto habitable bodies is intrinsic to the study of the origin of life.]
ScienceMag.org
Science-18 Dec 1998
﻿

Neville
June 18, 2021 4:06 pm

And everyone should watch Dr Rosling’s BBC “200 countries in 200 years” DATA video about the REAL planet and start to WAKE UP.
Our poorest continent Africa has increased their population by 1000 million people since 1970 and their life expectancy has increased by 17 as well over the last 50 years. DUH???
Donkey Biden’s EXISTENTIAL threat is just more BS and fraud. And wasting trillions $ on this idiocy will achieve ZIP.

Rafe Champion
June 18, 2021 4:16 pm

The simple fact of the matter is that intermittent energy, subsidised and mandated, can displace coal but can’t replace it.

https://www.riteon.org.au/netzero-casualties/#217

Not enough people realise that because there is still enough conventional power to get by most of the time. Just allow another year or two!

Peter K
June 18, 2021 4:19 pm

Here is a little gem, that I found at the bottom of a climate change article, by an ABC journalist.

“This story was supported by a climate story grant under the Australia Pacific Climate Partnership, funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade”.

It’s any wonder that climate change is getting worse. . sarc.

Neville
June 18, 2021 4:25 pm

Here’s NOAA’s co2 decadal mean growth rate since 1960.
WAKEY, WAKEY for the Biden donkey should be the highest priority for his so called scientific advisers.But can they understand the graph?
Check out the graph for our wonderful GREENING planet’s co2 data, every ten years since 1960.

https://gml.noaa.gov/ccgg/trends/

