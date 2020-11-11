Guest “Frac on!” by David Middleton
NOVEMBER 10, 2020
U.S. energy-related carbon dioxide emissions fell in 2019, mainly in electric generation
After rising by 3% in 2018, energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions fell 3% in the United States in 2019. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) U.S. Energy-Related Carbon Dioxide Emissions, 2019 analysis, total energy-related CO2 emissions in 2019 were about 150 million metric tons (MMmt) lower than their 2018 level. EIA attributes nearly all (96%) of this decline to the changing mix of fuels used to generate electricity.
[…]EIA
CO2 emissions from electric power generation are now down to where they were in the mid-1980’s.
Here’s the really funny part: The drop in emissions is mostly (61%) due to frac’ing.
Since 1990, the share of electricity generated by natural gas-fired power plants has grown from 12% to 38%. While the share generated by non-carbon fuels (nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, solar, etc.) has only grown from 31% to 38%. Unfortunately, almost all of that growth has come at the expense of our most reliable fuel, coal.
The growth in natural gas-fired generation was made possible by the abundant supply of cheap natural gas provided by the oil & gas industry through the use of hydraulic fracturing (frac’ing) of shale and other tight formations.
One thought on “EIA: US CO2 Emissions From Electricity Generation Down to 1980’s Levels… Frac On!”
Huge amounts of money were lost by investors and creditors of the fracking industry. The industry, as a whole, has not made a profit. About $300 of billion of debt was involved in bankruptcies since 2016. And the bankruptcies are not slowing down this year. The industry, with a few exceptions, resembled a huge Pomzi scheme encouraging investors to throw away their money.
There were also large losses in the US coal industry as natural gas got cheaper. But I suppose the lost capital for fracking investors and coal investors does not matter to you, because you never mention the costs of the natural gas output.
US electricity use is down over the past 10 to 15 years from outsourcing more manufacturing to China and use of power saving LED and other low energy light bulbs. I find it hard to believe the fracking industry can claim 96% of CO2 emissions reductions for 2019 versus 2005, as the EIA claims for 2019 versus 2018 . The change in US CO2 emissions is small compared with total global CO2 emissions, even if you believe CO2 is an evil gas.
Natural gas is an output of the fracking business, but you ignore the input of capital into the business … and how that money could have benefited the American public more if it had been invested in a profitable industry.