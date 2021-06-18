Sea level

Claim: An acceleration of coastal overtopping around the world

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

[editor’s note. It’s really hard to take this press release seriously if they consider the Katrina flooding an indicator of sea level rise. Unmaintained levies break. Absolutely nothing to do with storm surges or sea level~cr}

INSTITUT DE RECHERCHE POUR LE DÉVELOPPEMENT

Research News

IMAGE
IMAGE: SCHEMATIC DIAGRAM OF COASTAL OVERTOPPING view more CREDIT: © RAFAËL ALMAR ET AL., NATURE COMMUNICATIONS.

By combining satellite data and digital models, the researchers have shown that coastal overtopping, and consequently the risk of flooding, is set to further accelerate over the 21st century, by up to 50-fold under a high emission global warming scenario, especially in the tropics. This increase is principally caused by a combination of sea level rise and ocean waves.

Low-lying coastal regions host nearly 10% of the world’s population. In addition to ongoing erosion and rising sea levels, these areas and their unique ecosystems are facing destructive hazards, including episodic flooding due to overtopping of natural/artificial protection, as in the case of Hurricane Katrina, which hit the United States in 2005, Cyclone Xynthia in Europe in 2010, and Typhoon Haiyan in Asia in 2013 (the largest tropical cyclone ever measured). These episodic events are expected to become more severe and more frequent due to global warming, while the consequences will also increase due to increased anthropogenic pressure, such as coastal and infrastructure development, rapid urbanisation. Although the magnitude and frequency of these events remain uncertain, scientists believe that countries in the tropics will be particularly affected.

Despite the significant role ocean waves play in determining coastal sea levels, their contribution to coastal flooding had previously been largely overlooked, mainly due to a lack of accurate coastal topographic information.Measuring past events to estimate future risks

In this study, French researchers -from IRD, CNES, Mercator Océan- together with Dutch, Brazilian, Portuguese, Italian and Nigerian colleagues, combined an unprecedented global digital model for surface elevation with new estimates of the extreme sea levels. These extreme water levels contain tides, analysis of wind-driven waves and existing measurements of natural and artificial coastal defences.

The study started by quantifying the increase in global submersion events that occurred between 1993 and 2015. To accomplish this, satellite data was used to define two key parameters for coastal topography: the local beach-slope and maximum subaerial elevation of the coasts. The extreme level of coastal waters was calculated in hourly timesteps in order to identify the potential annual number of hours during which coastal defences could be overtopped in each area.

“The combination of tides and episodes of large waves is the main contributor to episodes of coastal overflow,” says Rafaël Almar, a researcher in coastal dynamics at IRD, and the coordinator of the study. “We identified hot-spots, where the increase in risks of overtopping is higher, such as in the Gulf of Mexico, the Southern Mediterranean, West Africa, Madagascar and the Baltic Sea.”Acceleration during the 21st century

The scientists also performed an initial global assessment of the potential coastal overtopping over the 21st century, by taking into account different sea-level rise scenarios. Results show that the number of overtopping hours could increase with a faster pace than the average rate of sea-level rise. “The frequency of overtopping is accelerating exponentially and will be clearly perceptible as early as 2050, regardless of the climate scenario. By the end of the century, the intensity of the acceleration will depend on the future trajectories of greenhouse gas emissions and therefore the rise in sea-level. In the case of a high emissions scenario, the number of overtopping hours globally could increase fifty-fold compared with current levels,” Rafaël Almar warns. “As we go along the 21st century, more and more regions will be exposed to overtopping and consequent coastal flooding, especially in the tropics, north-western United States, Scandinavia, and the Far East of Russia.”

Further studies will be needed on the local and regional levels to flesh out these global projections, which provide a solid basis for proposing effective adaptation measures in the hotspots identified.

###

BobM
June 18, 2021 6:27 pm

Hard to believe this is to be taken seriously. What inanity will come next. And never, ever, ever a paper showing that global warming could be benign or, heaven forbid, better for us. That is an indictment of climate research in and of itself.

Scissor
Reply to  BobM
June 18, 2021 7:32 pm

Parts of New Orleans are 2 meters below sea level. That’s pretty low lying.

MarkW
June 18, 2021 6:48 pm

Yet another study that predicts that things are going to get worse. Sometime in the future.

David Middleton
Editor
Reply to  MarkW
June 18, 2021 6:55 pm

It is absolutely certain that something will get worse in the future.. 😉

Scissor
Reply to  David Middleton
June 18, 2021 7:40 pm

U.S. debt.
Climate change propaganda.
Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream.

Not Chicken Little
June 18, 2021 6:50 pm

“…clearly perceptible by 2050” they say…about 30 years from now, but THEY can already perceive it, because they are “scientists”. And the team is very diverse so they must be right! And by 2050 they’ll all be dead or retired, can’t have any predictions that can be falsified in time to show they are charlatans…

Is it any wonder that people put “science” in quotation marks? Will “scientist” jokes replace lawyer jokes? It’s the 99% that give the 1% a bad name…

BobM
Reply to  Not Chicken Little
June 18, 2021 7:25 pm

“under a high emission global warming scenario, especially in the tropics. This increase is principally caused by a combination of sea level rise and ocean waves.”

Using RCP8.5 again? “a high emission global warming scenario”? The increase is due to “a combination of sea level rise and ocean waves.”???? Ocean waves? Really? Ocean Waves are now a scary climate thing?

Oh, yeah, and it is all complicated by “increased anthropogenic pressure, such as coastal and infrastructure development, rapid urbanisation.” So, the sea level rise won’t be apparent enough to stop the coastal infrastructure development, and urbanisation, but apparently sneaks up on them all of a sudden 50 years from now.

Or, perhaps, the sea level rise is taken in stride, like always, and life goes on, and we deal with the occasional outlier storm. That is what insurance is for. Ask Warren Buffett what he thinks.

Rich Davis
June 18, 2021 6:57 pm

A competitor to EurekAlert! in the realm of climate nonsense?

Big Jumble
June 18, 2021 7:00 pm

My bathtub overnflowed when I got in during the full moon king tide after the COVID-19 19 pound weight gain circumstantial sloth self-inflicted on me caused by stress eating ice cream while watching Animal Planet nonstop. Who knew there was so much hunger out there in nature? Might as well be a sturgeon.$$

BobM
Reply to  Big Jumble
June 18, 2021 8:16 pm

Watch out for the ocean waves.

dk_
June 18, 2021 7:28 pm

Didn’t see the link to Eurekalert in your story, above. https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-06/idrp-aao061621.php

From Wikipedia: link

The Research Institute for Development (French: Institut de Recherche pour le Développement, IRD) is a French science and technology establishment under the joint supervision of the French Ministries of Higher Education and Research and Foreign Affairs.

These international modeler “scientists” are political-social-planners-in-the-making. They described their methods, which aren’t terribly scientific.. This should be seen as a political/public information worst case with the purpose stated in the last paragraph:

Further studies will be needed on the local and regional levels to flesh out these global projections, which provide a solid basis for proposing effective adaptation measures in the hotspots identified.

“please, send money.”

Can’t take it as a serious geological or oceanographic study, as they assumed whatever happened in the past will get worse based on the worst-case estimations of sea-level rise and climate change driven worsening weather events.

stinkerp
June 18, 2021 7:30 pm

If you dig into the research paper, nowhere do they use reported ocean overtopping events in their data. They use satellite date to model coastal topology and tidal data to estimate how often overtopping is presumed to occur in their computer model. In other words, there is no evidence at all that overtopping is happening as frequently as they say, nor is there any evidence that those events are accelerating. All they have is a computer model that they created and—wonder of wonders—produced an outcome that they programmed into it. Just like the CMIP climate models.

Funny how climate alarmists always—always!—use computer models to support their claims and ignore observations of the actual oceans and atmosphere. It’s easy to program a computer to produce what you want. It’s harder to make measurements say what you want.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24008-9

Chris Nisbet
June 18, 2021 8:16 pm

These articles always seem to brush over the most important bits.
1) “will be clearly perceptible as early as 2050”. IOW – are not clearly perceptible.
2) “the magnitude and frequency of these events remain uncertain”. Should be the first sentence, so we don’t have to bother reading the rest and go back to doing what we were doing.
It’s almost as though they’re doing it on purpose. /sarc.

