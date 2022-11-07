Prime MInister Rishi Sunak. One of Rishi's first acts as Prime Minister was to re-instate the fracking ban. By Chris McAndrew - link, CC BY 3.0, link
Climate cash COP conferences Government idiocy

Britain Joins Australia’s Call for Bigger Climate Change Payouts

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
6 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Is Prime Minister Flip-Flop planning £60 billion of tax rises and spending cuts so he can provide large “climate pledge” payouts to foreigners?

Cop27: Sunak says it is ‘morally right’ for UK to honour climate pledges

Prime minister tells summit Britain will honour commitments but makes no mention of reparations

Aletha Adu Tue 8 Nov 2022 07.08 AEDT

Rishi Sunak has said it is “morally right” that Britain honours its climate change commitments in his speech at Cop27, but he made no mention of paying reparations after Boris Johnson said the country cannot afford to do so.

The prime minister made a very short appearance on the world stage on Monday, after making a very public U-turn on his attendance in Egypt – the same reversal that may have left him living in Johnson’s shadow, as he was forced to speak hours after his rival.

He said he believed the conference could deliver on the promises, and announced the UK was tripling its funding to help nations adapt to the impacts of climate change.

But he was unable to spell out how developed countries, who in his words had been “unfairly burdened with the carbon debt of richer nations” were going to be supported.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/07/cop27-sunak-says-it-is-morally-right-for-uk-to-honour-climate-pledges
Rishi Sunak speaking at COP27

WUWT predicted a few days ago that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak going to COP27 was a bad idea.

Former Prime minister Boris Johnson made a statement that Britain cannot afford climate reparations. I’m not sure if Rishi is still taking orders from Boris, but Rishi notably avoided using the phrase “climate reparations”.

There is a big question over where all this money Rishi Sunak is promising is supposed to come from. Britain’s public finances are in a precarious state.

All the government expenditure on renewables and Covid lockdowns, and all the damage to the economy from high energy prices, have caused British government debt to blow out so much, last month global markets forced Britain to accept a rise in the cost of borrowing.

Given the number of British people struggling with power bills and the high cost of living, I suspect the last thing Britons want right now is for their show boat Prime Minister to start handing large amounts of British taxpayer’s cash to climate supplicants.

In my opinion only the US Midterm elections stands in the way of the USA joining this insane Western cash giveaway. Australia is backing the climate reparation push, and Britain has promised bigger climate payouts. In my opinion Canada and New Zealand will likely fall in line. Only the USA can pull the plug on this dash to give all our money away.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Carrie
November 7, 2022 10:39 pm

I actually feel like I’m being mugged 🤬

5
Reply
Geoffrey Williams
November 7, 2022 10:40 pm

The UK cannot even manage to look after it’s own 60+million people at home never mind tripling aid to other nations. At home in the UK energy prices are soaring and the government is committed to subsidising those unable to pay their bills this coming winter. The money for all this has to come from somewhere . .

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Geoffrey Williams
2
Reply
Mike Jonas
Editor
Reply to  Geoffrey Williams
November 7, 2022 10:52 pm

.. The money for all this could come from fracking. Or rather, it could have come from fracking before Mr Flip-Flop was appointed supreme leader. It is already looking like Liz Truss ran the country better than both her last two predecessors and her successor.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
November 7, 2022 10:51 pm

“But he was unable to spell out how developed countries, who in his words had been “unfairly burdened with the carbon debt of richer nations” were going to be supported.”

Every less rich nation has benefited as a result of the advances of the richer nations. We owe no carbon debt- even if such a thing as a carbon debt was real, which it isn’t. If those less rich nations can’t control their populations- and they continue to destroy their forests and build in their wetlands- and continue with corrupt governments, it’s their problem not ours.

0
Reply
Phillip Bratby
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
November 7, 2022 10:58 pm

We gave the world the benefits of the industrial revolution. They should pay us back with some of the prosperity which the industrial revolution brought around the world (and especially from the Swiss bank accounts of all those 3rd word dictators who have robbed their citizens).

0
Reply
tomo
November 7, 2022 10:58 pm

Rishi Sunak is a Jim Hacker for the 21st Century

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: