Mark McGowan, long serving Premier of West Australia. Image modified. By grahameb - link, CC BY 2.0, link
Government idiocy Intermittent Wind and Solar

Deep Green West Australian Government Considering Diesel Generators to Keep the Lights On

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

“… There was a lukewarm response from the market to supply extra capacity …”

‘Dirty’ diesel generators may be needed during Perth summer as WA energy crisis deepens

By Daniel Mercer

The body that runs Western Australia’s biggest power system may have to spend tens of millions of dollars hiring diesel-fired backup generators as part of desperate efforts to keep the lights on this summer.

Key points:

  • WA’s power supplies have suffered from widespread disruption
  • There was a lukewarm response from the market to supply extra capacity
  • Generators may be needed if the electricity grid is overloaded

Amid widespread disruptions to WA’s power supplies, the Australian Energy Market Operator called for bids in September from energy companies and users to provide an extra 174MW of capacity for four months from December 1.

However, it is understood the system operator received a subdued response from the market when the tender period for additional capacity closed last month.

AEMO is now believed to be considering the use of dirty diesel-fired generators that can provide backup power in the event the grid comes under stress over the coming period.

In calling for extra capacity, AEMO in September noted the system was dealing with a “shortfall” of reserves caused by a number of different reasons.

Among them was the early retirement of a power station in Kwinana, south of Perth, an unexpected outage of another gas-fired plant north of the city and an increase in forecasts for peak demand.

On top of this, AEMO and the state Labor government have also been hit by the fallout from a worsening crisis in WA’s coal basin, which has long formed the backbone of the electricity industry.

Two months ago, the Indian-owned Griffin Coal mine near Collie, 180km south of Perth, fell into receivership following years of operating problems and mounting losses and debt.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-07/wa-may-have-to-rely-on-diesel-generators-to-keep-lights-on/101624856

The primary cause of this energy capacity crisis, and the “lukewarm” response to requests for extra capacity, in my opinion is regulatory hostility towards reliable energy and coal mining.

For example, the West Australian Government has been pushing the claim they don’t need coal plants anymore, because of rooftop solar.

State-owned coal power stations to be retired by 2030

Tuesday, 14 June 2022

  • Muja and Collie power stations to be retired in response to massive uptake of rooftop solar and renewables
  • Changes required to improve system security and protect against higher power bills, as WA transitions to greater use of renewables
  • Without action average yearly household electricity costs are projected to increase by more than $1,200 by 2030
  • $547.4 million package to secure new industrial projects and create jobs in Collie
  • Brings total McGowan Government investment in Collie to more than $662 million
  • McGowan Government, through Synergy, to invest an estimated $3.8 billion in new green power infrastructure around the State, including in Collie and regional WA
  • Investment expected to pay for itself by 2030-31 relative to status quo of increasing electricity subsidies
  • Household electricity prices remain capped to inflation

Western Australia’s State-owned coal power stations will be retired by 2030 – as the continued uptake of rooftop solar and renewables forces changes in the energy system to ensure a secure electricity supply and guard against higher power bills.

Collie Power Station will close in late-2027 and Muja D in late-2029. As previously announced, Muja C’s Unit 5 will close later this year and Unit 6 in 2024.

Read more: https://www.mediastatements.wa.gov.au/Pages/McGowan/2022/06/State-owned-coal-power-stations-to-be-retired-by-2030.aspx

You might think, if West Australia wants reliable zero carbon energy, why not build nuclear? Mineral rich West Australia has known deposits of 226,000 tons of Uranium, and vast empty spaces where reactors could be built far away from human habitation. But even mining Uranium is banned in West Australia, let alone actually building a nuclear reactor.

This energy crisis could damage Australia’s federal government finances, not just West Australia. A sizeable portion of Australia’s national tax revenue is raised from mining operations in West Australia, a fact frequently cited by West Australian politicians when claiming that West Australia provides more than its fair share of taxes. But those West Australian mines need reliable, affordable energy, to dig up the minerals, and to process and ship the product.

No doubt the West Australian Government will respond to this energy crisis by offering more subsidies for rooftop solar.

14 Comments
Thorsthimble
November 7, 2022 6:04 pm

If it weren’t so sad, I would probably laugh. In some ways it is almost not funny anymore, because it happens. Every. Single. Time. It really is the definition of insanity. To a T.

Duker
Reply to  Thorsthimble
November 7, 2022 6:46 pm

Its because the coal mine supplying the power station is broke, which really means they want the more recent prices rather than the older long term price

Tom Halla
November 7, 2022 6:08 pm

Clap really really hard, and keep Tinkerbelle alive! Green energy seems based on faith and fantasy.

4 Eyes
November 7, 2022 6:17 pm

It still hasn’t dawned on these dimwits that the sun won’t always shine. And no-one will disconnect themselves from the grid, for that reason – just in case. Why won’t AEMO call for unconditional bids 500 MW 24/7 for 25 years – that would solve the problem easily and save an awful lot of messing around? Answer: the political masters know that not a single renewable bid would be received.

Duker
Reply to  4 Eyes
November 7, 2022 6:50 pm

The AEMO only works in the eastern states. WA main population area has its own grid SWIS and isnt ‘interconnected’ to the east

Even the north eastern Pilbara is its own separate grid NWIS

a lot of the major mining sites provide their own power

Craig from Oz
November 7, 2022 6:22 pm

Don’t worry. Perth was abandoned years ago as the world’s first ‘Ghost Metropolis’.

Isn’t that right, Dr Tim?

Anyone who still lives in WA is therefore clearly either a member of a nomadic pack, traveling in huge convoys of camel drawn ex-Toyota Hybrids, flowing the winds of free wi-fi and occasionally collecting in larger groups to engage in the culturally significant ‘Bogan’ ritual, OR, live in Freo.

But yeah, Perth is a myth. Top Australian Climate Experts told us so.

Bob
November 7, 2022 6:27 pm

What is wrong with Australia? I always thought they were an independent minded population. Boy I guess I was wrong. It’s like a whole nation of Neville Chamberlains.

MarkH
Reply to  Bob
November 7, 2022 6:55 pm

Through promises or threats, our politicians have sold out the people of Australia to globalist authoritarian extra-governmental bodies. Now, behavioral psychology (Nudge Units) are used to brain wash most of the populous into following policies that are directly against their interests. A distinct lack of moral courage from the people who were most needed to show it has lead to this. Likely that is due to people lacking in moral courage, or easily corrupted people being put into these positions.

The population is kept distracted by a combination of bread and circuses (handouts and crass reality TV shows and sporting spectacles) and real inflation that keeps most working families focused on just keeping afloat. The people are told that matters of policy regarding trade, economics, environment, etc, are just too complicated for them and must be left to the “experts”. But all the “experts” are on board with the UN SDGs and the WEF, and all the other TLAs.

Any who disagree with this course of action are denigrated as “conspiracy theorists” and extremists, and due to the brain washing of the masses, that labelling is generally accepted by the vast majority.

Here in Victoria, despite many years of worsening government corruption, and years of horrible abuse of civil liberties during COVID, the re-election of the tyrant Dan Andrews is still a distinct possibility, and there are still people who vehemently support him. If he wins, I may need to seek refuge in another state despite living in a supposedly free country.

Bob
Reply to  MarkH
November 7, 2022 7:41 pm

I am so sorry to hear this, I always admired Australians. A person can’t go it alone against these monsters but we must find a way to educate the average person. It won’t happen overnight but if we can convince a decent minority that they are being lied to and cheated things will change. Your leaders in Australia are despicable and we’re not much better off in the states. Chin up!

another ian
Reply to  Bob
November 7, 2022 7:19 pm

It is providing experimental replication for George Carlin on voters

Duker
November 7, 2022 6:45 pm

The coal power station problems are largely because the bankruptcy of the coal mine owners
Griffin Coal, which is one of Western Australia’s only two coal mines and a crucial link in the state’s main electricity grid, is broke.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-06/power-on-the-brink-as-indian-coal-loan-turns-toxic/101612696

Its really a dispute over price of coal under existing long term contracts. when of course newer contracts would be much much higher price per tonne

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Duker
November 7, 2022 7:04 pm

Where are the alternative sources of supply?

West Australia doesn’t have the largest coal reserves, but it has enough to keep going. The decision to close down West Australia’s coal plants and focus on renewables was deliberate government policy, not a decision forced by resource exhaustion – and sent a strong signal to investors that coal miners are not welcome in West Australia.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-06-15/western-australia-quits-coal-power-plants-as-collie-town-reacts-/101152034

This is what I mean by “regulatory hostility”.

Mike Jonas
Editor
November 7, 2022 6:57 pm

It’s Western Australia, not West Australia. Well it was, but it barely exists now. One less coal mine and one more wind turbine, and it will be gone with the wind (sic). Or should that be (sick).

Duker
November 7, 2022 7:02 pm

the early retirement of a power station in Kwinana, south of Perth”

Early ? That closed in 2015

Muja site has been running for 60 years and will close in 2029
WA doesnt have any interconnectors to the other states. and runs two seperate grids

The mines already run their own power stations as they need better reliability and certainty of prices

