Alarmism Intermittent Wind and Solar

Matt Ridley: Green Zealots are Threatening Real Conservation

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Obsession with climate change is now actively harming the environment
Environmentalists are increasingly finding themselves at odds with conservationists. Last week the head of the National Grid said the planning process will need to change because net zero requires the building of many new lines of pylons across the country. People in East Anglia are objecting to 110 miles of pylons scarring rural landscapes and ancient woodland to connect North Sea wind farms to the grid.
“We had to destroy the village to save it,” a probably apocryphal American general said in Vietnam. It is now clear that we are destroying the planet to save it from climate change. Many of the policies being pursued in the service of decarbonisation are not just economically damaging, but ecologically harmful too.
Wind farms kill hundreds of birds every year; so do cats, but these are rare species like golden eagles on land and red-throated divers offshore. They also kill bats by the thousand. If you or I killed an eagle or a bat we would go to jail. They spoil landscapes and require vast quantities of steel, concrete and rare earth metals, the mining of which is a source of pollution.
Then there’s the burning of wood by Drax power station in Yorkshire to generate electricity. Not only does wood produce more emissions than coal per unit of energy, this reverses a centuries-long trend of moving away from stealing the lunch of beetles and woodpeckers for our energy needs (nothing eats coal or gas). Much of Drax’s wood is imported from North Carolina because we don’t grow nearly enough timber in Britain. There, locals are horrified by the devastation to their woods. Yet it’s subsidised by you.
All over Wales, Scotland and northern England biodiversity-rich hills are disappearing under ecologically sterile monocultures of alien Sitka spruce thanks to government incentives to plant more trees to soak up carbon dioxide. Not only do grasslands and blanket bogs on moorland soak up CO2 almost as well, and sometimes better, they also hold back flood water and support rare birds like curlews.
In the south more and more fields are covered in futile solar “farms”, generating trickles of power when least needed – mostly on June afternoons. Sheep graze on the grass that grows under them, say their fans. Er, grass needs sunlight: the panels cut down the productivity of the land by around 90 per cent. They also displace food crops to other land elsewhere at the expense of natural habitats.
Biofuels, grown instead of food, put upward pressure on food prices and on the amount of land we need to grow food, while saving little or no emissions. On my local river, a new hydro plant generates a tiny quantity of power but threatens the migration of salmon smolts. The refusal to incinerate trash has led to it being fly-tipped in the countryside, or shipped to Asia for “recycling”, where it gets dumped in rivers or the sea. And don’t forget the diesel scandal, a worsening of urban air pollution as a direct result of a policy to reduce CO2 emissions by subsidising diesel cars.
Money available to save the red squirrel, the white clawed crayfish, or the water vole, is negligible; it all goes on decarbonisation. I once asked an ecological consultant why Natural England appeared to have lost interest in improving plant biodiversity on moorland. “You don’t understand,” she replied: “Carbon emissions are the only thing that count now.”
Climate change has become a convenient excuse for doing nothing about real conservation problem.
Where’s the outrage from environmentalists about the rape of the planet by the lucrative crony capitalists in the renewable industry? Silence. Real conservation can go hang, so long as we are seen to fight climate change.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/11/06/green-zealots-threatening-real-conservation/?mc_cid=40659a0609&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

Bill Toland
November 8, 2022 2:18 am

Most people who call themselves environmentalists today are not environmentalists at all. They are merely climate alarmists. I am one of the few environmentalists who comes from a scientific background who actually reads the scientific literature. Most environmentalists don’t realise that the theory of catastrophic man-made global warming has no credible scientific support. They simply lack the scientific knowledge to know any better, which explains their support for environmentally damaging projects proposed by climate alarmists.

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  Bill Toland
November 8, 2022 2:33 am

Bill,
I have an undergraduate degree in Environmental Science and a Masters degree in Conservation (Ecology). The current rape of the Earth by so-called green energy is beyond sanity. It is just simply an evil being used to destroy us.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Bill Toland
November 8, 2022 2:40 am

In the early thirties the government of Southern Rhodesia was faced with the depression and many unemployed people. One of their food for work projects was the planting of thousands of trees near Fort Victoria. Fifty years later this forest was a valuable resource. It makes no sense that governments like in Ireland do not get healthy young men on the dole to plant millions of trees to cover their welfare payments.

strativarius
November 8, 2022 2:40 am

Look, we know they’re pushing collectivism by excuse of an imaginary climate crisis. And they know that we know – and that we know that they know that we know…

“Obsession with climate change is now actively harming the environment”

They appear to rely heavily on the greater good fallacy in order to make the individual conform. Thus, for example, the deaths of birds are an unfortunate result of the need to go renewable.

“Birdwatchers see rare white-throated needletail fly into turbine on Harris”  

An enthusiast who travelled to the Western Isles to view a rare bird has told of his “dismay” after watching it fly into a wind turbine and die.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-23082846

Amazingly, there was no outrage whatsoever. But then, the narrative demands acceptance of the cost which results in ‘dismay’.  

This winter we’re being told to cook with gas with windows open and to eschew log burners (which by law must be fitted with an external flue). But that doesn’t stop media garbage like this:

“ENVIRONMENTAL campaigners are calling on Britons to “protect your neighbours” and stop using log burners as using them is like having 750 diesel trucks pumping their exhaust into your living room – including those marketed as “eco-friendly”.”

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1629751/log-burner-ban-wood-smoke-air-pollution-mums-for-lungs-defra

Utter bolleaux.

For the most likely outcome of their planned dystopia look at some old footage of East Germany.

JohnC
November 8, 2022 2:59 am

Irrespective of anyones politics, Michael Shellenberger appears to say the same thing in “Apocalypse Never”.

