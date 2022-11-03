British Prime Minister Flip-Flop will Now Attend COP27

Essay by Eric Worrall

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak seems to be shaping up as one of the weakest Conservative Party Prime Ministers Britain has ever produced.

Rishi Sunak U-turns and says he WILL attend Cop27 climate summit after ex-PM Boris Johnson revealed he will be going to event after being invited by Egyptian hosts – but King Charles STILL won’t be going

The PM had initially indicated he would not travel to North Africa next week due to pressing domestic issues

But wrote on Twitter this morning that he would now head for Sharm el-Sheikh next week after all

Change came after predecessor Boris Johnson confirmed he would attend at request of Egyptian government

The PM had initially indicated he would not travel to North Africa despite the UK hosting the previous event in Glasgow last year.

The change came after Mr Sunak’s predecessor Boris Johnson confirmed he would attend, having made the environment a key plank of his premiership.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Sunak said: ‘There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables.

‘That is why I will attend Cop27 next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.’

The PM previously said he had to focus on Britain’s ‘depressing domestic challenges’ but faced growing pressure to join other world leaders at the conference next week.

‘Following discussions with the Chancellor (Jeremy Hunt) this week he has now agreed to attend. The PM feels there is sufficient space to make this trip.’

