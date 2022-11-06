Climate Politics Coal Opinion

Democrat Energy Policy Civil War: Manchin Blasts Biden’s Coal Shutdown Comments

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

h/t Breitbart – President Biden’s insensitive comments about the imminent shutdown of coal have triggered a fiery response from coal state Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

President Biden’s comments are not only outrageous and divorced from reality, they ignore the severe economic pain the American people are feeling because of rising energy costs. Comments like these are the reason the American people are losing trust in President Biden and instead believes he does not understand the need to have an all in energy policy that would keep our nation totally energy independent and secure. It seems his positions change depending on the audience and the politics of the day. Politicising our nation’s energy policies would only bring higher prices and more pain for the American People.

Let me be clear, this is something the President has never said to me. Being cavalier about the loss of coal jobs for men and women in West Virginia and across the country who literally put their lives on the line to help build and power this country is offensive and disgusting. The President owes these incredible workers an immediate and public apology and it is time he learn a lesson that his words matter and have consequences.

Source: Senator Joe Manchin’s Twitter Account

President Biden appeared to leave no doubt about his feelings towards coal, in his statements which triggered the response from Joe Manchin;

… “I was in Massachusetts about a month ago on the site of the largest old coal plant in America,” Biden said at an event in Carlsbad, California, on Friday. “Guess what? It cost them too much money. They can’t count. No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it. Even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of the existence of the plant.

“So it’s going to become a wind generation. And all they’re doing is it’s going to save them a hell of a lot of money and using the same transmission line that they transmitted the coal-fired electric on, we’re going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar power, also providing tax credits to help families buy energy efficient appliances, whether it’s your refrigerator or your coffee maker, for solar panels on your home, weatherize your home, things that save an average, experts say, a minimum of $500 a year for the average family.” …

Read more: https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/biden-says-coal-plants-all-across-america-will-shut-down-replaced-with-wind-solar

President Biden’s press secretary responded to Manchin’s demand for an apology, by suggesting Biden’s words had been twisted.

Statement by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

President Biden knows that the men and women of coal country built this nation:  they powered its steel mills and factories, kept its homes and schools and offices warm.  They made this the most productive and powerful nation on Earth.  He came to the White House to end years of big words but little action to help the coal-producing parts of our country.  Working closely with Senator Manchin, a tireless advocate for his state and the hard-working men and women who live there, President Biden has helped get this part of the country back to work:  the unemployment rate in West Virginia was 6.2% the last month before Joe Biden took office; now it is down to 4%.  The President’s plans are already bringing new energy and manufacturing jobs to the region, and in the years ahead, will continue to create new jobs with projects like hydrogen energy generation.  In fact, through the Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities, President Biden has already delivered more than $23 billion to energy communities across the country.  
 
The President’s remarks yesterday have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took offense.  The President was commenting on a fact of economics and technology:  as it has been from its earliest days as an energy superpower, America is once again in the midst of an energy transition.  Our goal as a nation is to combat climate change and increase our energy security by producing clean and efficient American energy.  Under President Biden, oil and natural gas production has increased, and we are on track to hit the highest production in our country’s history next year.  He is determined to make sure that this transition helps all Americans in all parts of the country, with more jobs and better opportunities; it’s a commitment he has advanced since Day One.  No one will be left behind.

Read more: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2022/11/05/statement-by-press-secretary-karine-jean-pierre-2/

As far as I know Manchin didn’t get his apology. And I for one don’t accept the assertion that Biden’s words were twisted.

In my opinion coal workers could reasonably interpret President Biden’s words as neglect, if not outright hostility towards coal – a position Manchin appears to support. Biden’s statements about the unreliability of coal seem clear enough, even if Biden’s claims are completely absurd.

The reality is there is nothing unreliable about coal. Coal created the modern world. Coal powered the US manufacturing golden age, and could do so again. Coal lifted Asian nations from starving peasant economies into industrial and manufacturing superpowers, in less than a human lifetime.

Given the correlation between coal use and prosperity, it seems no accident that Biden’s attacks on coal are sending the American economy backwards, with rampant inflation, food and energy bills sucking the wealth out of ordinary Americans. Just as coal lifted us all into modernity and prosperity, abandoning coal could achieve the opposite.

There are plenty of hungry people out there, billions of people who earn a few dollars a day or less, who go to bed hungry and malnourished. Some of those people live in nations which were once wealthy. Places like Venezuela, once one of the wealthiest nations in South America, which lost everything in just a few decades, thanks to political incompetence and corruption.

History teaches us prosperity is fragile. All it takes is a series of bad rulers, sometimes just one bad ruler, to undo the progress of generations. At any moment a key economic support could collapse under the weight of Biden’s political hostility, maybe something we aren’t even aware of, and bring down everything which depends on it. The entire economy could come tumbling down in a heap. This could happen with very little warning – the rotten tree looks sturdy until it falls before the storm.

America could end up going down the same path as Venezuela, unless something is done to mitigate and repair the economic damage being caused by Biden’s war on prosperity and affordable energy.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Spetzer86
November 6, 2022 10:05 am

RE only makes power prices higher. We’ve all seen the graph with power prices vs percent renewables. It takes more resources, more man-power, and still requires some form of backup. Fastest way to convert a first world economy into a third world dumpster fire.

6
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Spetzer86
November 6, 2022 11:01 am

Yes the bullshit about comparative costs of wind & solar vs coal, gas & nuclear continues unabated.

The Guardian says this –

solar power is now considered the cheapest form of energy in human history

HOWEVER – to compute the real cost of continuously supplied solar generation, you have to multiply your cost answer by 2, because you only get the product for half a day at a time. If you’re lucky.

0
Reply
OweninGA
Reply to  Mr.
November 6, 2022 11:22 am

Because of the curvature of the Earth, you only get full capacity for 4-6 hours a day at most with static panels. Outside of that window the light strikes at an angle that lowers the efficiency greatly.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
November 6, 2022 10:07 am

I really hope the Democrats lose any legislative majority. As is, it will take years to undo the damage to energy policy done in Biden administration thus far.
If Manchin was truly sincere, he would change parties.

5
Reply
Mike Maguire
November 6, 2022 10:14 am

The same Manchin that signed the fake inflation reduction act renamed to trick people into thinking it does the opposite of what it will really do.

One of those things is killing coal and he knows it but is acting dumb now so as to not take any blame.

8
Reply
David Wojick
Reply to  Mike Maguire
November 6, 2022 10:57 am

Manchin forced the proposed Recon Bill from $3 trillion down to just over $300 billion, a 90% cut. As a Democrat he had to let them have something. He is a hero.

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  David Wojick
November 6, 2022 11:09 am

I fail to see how you could see him as anything but a fool.
He thought he could finagle a pipeline for his capitulation to the party. They stabbed him in the back and we are all stuck with the boondogle he voted for.
If he was concerned for his constituents he would have voted no, period.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  David Wojick
November 6, 2022 11:09 am

That sounds like the outcome from overpriced cars on the car lot going for much less in order to make the sucker (customer) feel good about the deal. Meanwhile the same was going on with extra trillion-dollar stimulus programs and overdue pause (slumber) on interest rates to combat the 2-month long COVID-19 recession. Some things are not meant to be declassified or inspected, like the origin of COVID-19 from “imported frozen seafood” and blown-up pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Debate-has-ended climate science is no better.

0
Reply
mkelly
Reply to  David Wojick
November 6, 2022 11:53 am

It could have been zero if he doesn’t cave. He is no hero.

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Mike Maguire
November 6, 2022 11:50 am

Manchin has voted lockstep for every crazed democrat bill in the Senate, and now he wants an apology.

This was nothing but the first PR for his 2024 re-election campaign.

0
Reply
4E Douglas
November 6, 2022 10:24 am

Machin switches party soon. Like Nov.9.

3
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  4E Douglas
November 6, 2022 11:51 am

Just what is needed in the Senate, another RINO.

0
Reply
Paul Homewood
Editor
November 6, 2022 10:29 am

Biden’s gaffes have to be walked back daily, and often he does not even understand himself what he is saying, so ignore KJP’s desperate attempts to explain.

The Dems policy has been clear for years, regarding all fossil fuels. Biden might not actually shut the coal plants himself, but the effect of his policies will have the same effect.

4
Reply
David Dibbell
Reply to  Paul Homewood
November 6, 2022 10:45 am

“…he does not even understand himself what he is saying…”

Very sad to watch, but obviously accurate.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Paul Homewood
November 6, 2022 11:14 am

Yes, statewide blackouts of the Texas grid from fossil fuel plants must not be allowed to happen again. /sarc

At least NPR and the NYT did not blame it on “imported frozen seafood” or the UK/USA blowing up pipelines in the Baltic.

0
Reply
David Dibbell
November 6, 2022 10:43 am

“All it takes is a series of bad rulers, sometimes just one bad ruler, to undo the progress of generations.”

We are now enduring the pain and loss of President Obama’s third term. It didn’t happen as planned after the 2016 election, but after 4 years of much better ideas about energy and climate, we are back to the bleak prospects of anti-fossil fuel insanity. We vote on Tuesday to try to regain the initiative.

6
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  David Dibbell
November 6, 2022 11:22 am

I had talked to a young relative and said sorry to him for leaving him a poorer country during the Obama maladministration. I couldn’t believe Obama was re-elected due to his divisive actions and destruction of our society. I couldn’t see the appeal to a race-baiter and his desire to ruin our energy infrastructure. I couldn’t believe there were that many idiotic voters.

I think the election process has been corrupted long before the 2020 fiasco. The 2020 corruption was just better co-ordinated with many more methods and financing than previous years.

We have to all vote, if nothing else to make it harder for them to cheat.

0
Reply
Eugene McDermott
Reply to  Brad-DXT
November 6, 2022 11:47 am

Obama was re-elected because the GOP nominated that RINO Mitt Romney to run against him. Romney spent all his time chasing the approval of the New York Times then they threw him under the bus and called him a murderer.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  David Dibbell
November 6, 2022 11:27 am

The great crime of election coverage by the Press is allowing them to focus on individuals instead of Party planks. In this case it’s planks written by Progressive radicals. The voters don’t even realize they are still paying for the bailout of Illinois, NY, and California with inflation and permanent price increases.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 6, 2022 10:59 am

Manchin is not the only Democrat that should be doing the blasting. This channeling of policy debate has got to stop.

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
November 6, 2022 11:03 am

There are things I don’t agree with Republicans on, but the Democrats have gone full retard on energy, and energy is key to our economy and indeed our nation’s security. So I’m voting on energy, even if I have to put clothespins on my nose.

1
Reply
Johne Morton
November 6, 2022 11:04 am

I find it amusing that the democrats can make an undeniable statement in plain English, and in the next breath state that they didn’t say what they just said. They’re also adept at doublethink.

“Our goal as a nation is to combat climate
change and increase our energy security
by producing clean and efficient American
energy. Under President Biden, oil and
natural gas production has increased, and
we are on track to hit the highest
production in our country’s history next
year.”

So…they claim that the goal is to combat climate change, but then go on to laud the administration’s highest-ever fossil fuel production. Huh? Which is it, then?

And by the way, domestic fossil fuel production naturally increases almost every year anyway, it isn’t one guy in the Oval Office magically pulling levers making that happen.

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Johne Morton
November 6, 2022 11:27 am

And where exactly does year over year “Production” figures turn if the hundreds of millions of barrels of oil robbed from the strategic reserves are factored out?

0
Reply
strativarius
November 6, 2022 11:41 am

Call a spade a spade; it’s hostile.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: