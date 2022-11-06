Climate cash COP conferences Government idiocy

Australia Backs Climate “Loss and Damage” Compensation at COP27

60 mins ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Last September, the Australian government told voters Australia’s financial situation is too precarious to continue a six month gasoline tax holiday. Those same politicians now want to give our tax money away to other countries.

Australia backs discussion on climate change compensation as it bids to co-host UN climate summit

By political reporter Henry Belot

Australian officials at a climate change conference in Egypt have spoken in favour of allowing discussion about wealthy nations paying compensation to developing nations for “loss and damage” caused by global warming.

Key points:

  • Australia wants to co-host the 2026 UN climate conference with Pacific nations
  • Federal minister Pat Conroy says a co-hosted conference would send a powerful message
  • Climate Analytics chief executive Dr Bill Hare warned that Australia must improve its climate record to win support

The move comes as Australia openly lobbies nations to support its bid to co-host the 2026 UN climate conference with Pacific nations.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy, will lead Australia’s delegation during the first week of talks and says a co-hosted conference would send a powerful message.

“I think people are broadly supportive but obviously other countries in our regional bloc may have interest in it so there will be the normal sort of diplomatic rumble and tumble about it,” Mr Conroy told the ABC.

“I think the symbolism of Australia, which until the election was a laggard on climate change, hosting the event with the Pacific which is on the frontline would be very powerful.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-07/climate-summit-cop27-australia-bid-united-nations/101622320

I think Australians would accept the pump price pain, if the gasoline tax money was used to help Australia. For example, Australia desperately needs upgrades to our reservoirs and flood control measures, to avoid a repeat of this year’s horrible series of floods.

I’m not sure the Australian public will feel the same about simply giving that tax money away to other countries.

Australia’s climate grandstanding could also cause diplomatic problems for the USA, Canada and Britain, if other Western countries resist Australia’s call to join the taxpayer money giveaway.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Terry
November 6, 2022 2:11 pm

Giving away money. I suspect that as of Tues nite the US congress and probably the senate will be in Republican hands. We’ll then see if Joe can give away money for this purpose.

3
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
November 6, 2022 2:20 pm

Why should they need to do anything about the flooding, because they can just blame it on Climate Change, Shirley?

Last edited 39 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
2
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 6, 2022 2:25 pm

Zig, don’t call me Shirley!

2
Reply
Stephen Wilde
November 6, 2022 2:23 pm

Otherwise known as robbing Peter to pay Paul,
It wouldn’t get past the electorate if there was a choice.

1
Reply
Thorsthimble
November 6, 2022 2:33 pm

It isn’t their money, so of course they don’t mind handing it out. Really is maddening.

3
Reply
Mr.
November 6, 2022 2:37 pm

Climate change minister Chris Bowen, along with most of the Labor government who are members of the socialist Fabian Society, reveals his lust for “government power and force of will”.

Bugger what’s actually in the best interests of Aussie taxpayers –

﻿As believers in activist government and with big ambitions . . . We can use the pandemic as a reset, to point out the power of appropriate, well-calibrated government interventions 

2
Reply
Barry James
November 6, 2022 2:37 pm

I don’t remember getting the opportunity to vote on such a “giveaway”. Is Labor now so drunk with power that they think they can do anything they like?

4
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: