Tibetan Pig. Image modified. Jolly Yau, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate Economics Opinion

British Government Grants Itself New Powers to Cap Renewable Energy Profits

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Are renewable energy investors in Britain about to experience financial hardship, like Spanish investors in 2010?

UK Energy Secretary Gets Power to Cap Income From Renewables

Energy Prices Bill gives government expansive new powers

Industry warns measures could threaten green energy investment

By Will Mathis
26 October 2022, 21:32 GMT+10

Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.

As the government focused on a change in leadership, the bill was making its way through the parliamentary procedure and completed the final stage to becoming law While providing vital support to households struggling with energy costs, it will also allow the state — if it chooses to — to override the country’s energy regulator, by capping revenues of electricity generators and regulating suppliers.

The energy industry has warned that the measures could upend the stable regulatory environment that’s been key to driving investment in UK wind power. Britain’s wind-power industry is one of the largest in Europe, and crucial to the country’s climate goals and ambitions to be independent of volatile fossil fuel markets. 

One aspect of the bill is a cap on revenues from low-carbon power generation like wind farms, solar parks and nuclear plants. The legislation gives the government the power to enact the measure, but leaves the details about the level of the cap to be decided later. 

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-26/uk-energy-secretary-gets-power-to-cap-income-from-renewables

The British Government’s new power to cap green energy profits has just added to the evidence that renewables could be a high risk investment.

The 2010 Spanish retrospective renewable energy subsidy cut caused a massive wave of bankruptcies, 62,000 investors who mistakenly believed in what they thought was a stable financial arrangement with the Spanish government.

Reading my essays, you might get the impression I don’t care about people who lose money on renewables, but that isn’t the case. Many of the people bankrupted by the Spanish green subsidy debacle were ordinary people, mom and pop investors, who thought they could trust their politicians to keep their promises. Some of the victims of the 2010 Spanish green subsidy debacle ended up losing their homes.

I am not a lawyer, legal expert or investment advisor, but if the British Government exercises these new powers to slash green investment profits, and if the value of green energy investments plummets, it is possible that investors might have a path to receiving legal compensation.

Former HSBC head of responsible banking Stuart Kirk recently claimed there is a lot of pressure on advisors to talk up the prospects of green investments. If this alleged pressure led investment advisors to fail to divulge known risks when offering investment advice, British courts might rule the investment advisors and banks are legally liable for any losses suffered by green energy investors.

In my opinion the risk of severe loss due to arbitrary government profit caps or rule revisions should have been obvious to anyone with expert knowledge of the industry, after what happened in Spain.

If you are in this situation, please don’t take what I have just said as legal or investment advice. As I said, I’m not a lawyer, legal expert or licensed financial advisor. I strongly recommend people who believe they lost money because of defective green investment advice review their individual circumstances with a lawyer, before attempting any legal action to recover their financial losses.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
AntonyIndia
October 27, 2022 2:14 am

“Rules based” Anglosaxon Hemisphere: our personal chieftain’s rules that is. At least the Huns didn’t claim to be holier than the Pope, they just grabbed loot without windy PR.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  AntonyIndia
October 27, 2022 2:41 am

Yep, in the West you have to make the expropriation look like fairness.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
October 27, 2022 2:20 am

I don’t have a problem with people milking subsidies being burned.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
October 27, 2022 2:28 am

I don’t like when people get fat off my taxes, but many of the smaller investors at least genuinely believe they are doing the right thing. So I can still feel sad when decent people who I believe have been misled end up losing money because of politicians, even if I strongly disagree with what they did.

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
1
Reply
mark
October 27, 2022 2:26 am

The current marginal pricing model needs fixing though (i don’t Know if this is the right way to do it or not)

But the way in which low cost wind power ends up getting billed the same as the final producer (in this case very expensive gas) is bonkers…..

0
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  mark
October 27, 2022 2:33 am

Low cost wind power?
Do you have numbers to back that up?

0
Reply
ron long
October 27, 2022 2:35 am

Good posting, Eric. The economic/investment disaster in Spain should be an alert to gullible investors everywhere, if it sounds too good to be true it probably isn’t. I’m not an investment advisor either, but I have been with the same one for 35 years, and his profit is based on a percent of total investment package, so he is totally in with maximizing wealth. If your green pig had some lipstick it would be extra special.

1
Reply
Andy Espersen
October 27, 2022 2:41 am

Here we see the first result of the awful day of chaos and shame when the Tory government lost the plot – when procedures in the House of Commons dissolved into screams of protests from a despicable bunch of Tory backbenchers who mocked the speaker, yelled insults at their prime minister, giggled in contempt of Parliament.

The House stopped functioning. Liz Truss should immediately have dissolved Parliament and called for fresh elections – simply because she was unable to carry out to recommence fracking which she was mandated to do by the rank and file Tory Party members.

85% of the British population want fresh elections – and only King Charles can now force this through. But has he got the guts and courage to do it??

0
Reply
strativarius
Reply to  Andy Espersen
October 27, 2022 2:55 am

How does he override the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011? He can’t, he’s the fig-leaf.

Elections now will guarantee one thing and one thing only: the push for net zero.

That question requires the stamp of the people in a referendum.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by strativarius
0
Reply
strativarius
October 27, 2022 2:50 am

“British Government Grants Itself New Powers”

That’s how the Parliamentary dictatorship works…

“… thought they could trust their politicians to keep their promises.”

Now, they know better. The UK is still under the spell…

“‘Climate change is severely impacting people’s health around the world’, says the BBC, citing a new report by the Lancet.” – https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/10/26/climate-alarmism-is-bad-for-your-health/

The New Scientist – a science publication? – refers to people who menstruate and even pregnant people etc, so why shouldn’t the Lancet turn health facts completely upside down?

Why is the New Scientist denying biological reality?

https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/10/24/why-is-the-new-scientist-denying-biological-reality/

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: