“Climate Change is not a financial risk”: HSBC Responsible Banking Head Resigns

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

“A cancel culture destroys wealth and progress” – Stuart Kirk’s warning to people who want to silence debate about green investments.

“Climate change is not a financial risk” — HSBC’s head of responsible investment Stuart Kirk resigns

By Velvet-Belle Templeman
Jul 8 2022 1:38PM

Stuart Kirk, global head of responsible investments at HSBC Asset Management has resigned from the bank after an explosive reaction to a recent speech he gave asserting that climate change is not a financial risk.

In a LinkedIn post announcing his resignation, Kirk said that HSBC’s behaviour towards him since the speech has made staying in the role, ironically, “unsustainable”.

“Investing is hard. So is saving our planet. Opinions on both differ. But humanity’s best chance of success is open and honest debate. If companies believe in diversity and speaking up, they need to walk the talk. A cancel culture destroys wealth and progress,” he wrote.

There is no place for virtue signalling in finance. Likewise as a writer, researcher and investor, I know that words or trading shares can only achieve so much. True impact comes from the combination of real-world action and innovative solutions.”

Read more: https://www.itnews.com.au/digitalnation/news/climate-change-is-not-a-financial-risk-hsbcs-head-of-responsible-investment-stuart-kirk-resigns-582404

What message does this resignation under pressure send to investors, about the quality of advice they are likely to receive from their bankers about climate change investments?

Spain proved renewable investments can be very risky indeed, when the Spanish government’s retrospective cancellation of solar tariffs in 2010 bankrupted 10s of thousands people who thought they could rely on the promises of politicians. Britain also slashed solar tariffs in 2011, causing similar pain.

Stuart’s sin was explaining in detail why adaption is a better strategy than mitigation, using the IPCC’s own figures. He also criticised the dubious management of central banking climate risk models:- “Even with a carbon tax, even with growth, they couldn’t make climate risk move the needle, so they had to get their clever little wonks in the back room to put a gigantic interest rate shock in their models to make headlines”.

We may all be about to experience an interest rate shock – but this shock will occur because excessive public borrowing and political attacks on affordable energy have driven up consumer prices and inflation, not because global warming damaged the production of any important commodity.

Now Stuart has “resigned”, and posted a comment on social media about “cancel culture”. Draw your own conclusions.

Don’t expect any further warnings from the banking industry – Stuart’s “resignation” in my opinion sends a strong message that bankers who question the financial fundamentals of green investments get fired, or have to resign.

If you haven’t watched it already, Stuart Kirk’s speech is available here.

Ron Long
July 9, 2022 6:07 pm

I hope Stuart declared “Constructive Discharge” in the process of “resigning”. Hooray for him standing up to the Green Mob, and hope he lands in an even better position with a financial institution that has the singular goal of “maximizing client wealth” (with a little caution due to dysfunctional economic policy now in effect).

RickWill
Reply to  Ron Long
July 9, 2022 6:20 pm

He is starting his own investment fund.

Tom Halla
July 9, 2022 6:10 pm

If one is making an investment that will only be reasonable if government policy remains the same, I would suggest that is a high risk investment.

RickWill
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 9, 2022 6:19 pm

It has been a solid approach for a long time now. “Renewable” energy has done well over the last two decades. There would be no W&S at grid level without government regulations.

RickWill
July 9, 2022 6:13 pm

If you have government at your back, you will do better than the rest.

The UK ship is sinking to the tune of 18% of GDP in the Q1 2022. At the same time, green gilt issues are still oversubscribed. This is money guaranteed a return by the money creators all aimed at mal-investment for Net Zero.

The first issue of green gilts back in 2021 were oversubscribed 10-fold.

Demand for the Government’s sale of green gilts was 10 times oversubscribed as investors snap up climate friendly investments.

The Treasury said on Tuesday that it had sold £10 billion worth of gilts, a way of borrowing from the markets.

But demand was much higher than supply, as investors tried to place orders for £101.4 billion worth of the 12-year gilts.

The USA central bank will soon be issuing green bonds to attract all the woke money. Then the government will do all it can to ensure those mal-investment produce a return at the expense of the entire global economy.

It is all good for Australia. China makes all the stuff that underpins the mal-investment and Australia supplies some of the coal and most of the iron ore and bauxite China needs to convert into the trinkets for the woke westerners.

David Smith
July 9, 2022 6:19 pm

Tell us where he lands so we can move our investments there.

