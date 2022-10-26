Wind farm in Germany is being dismantled to expand coal mine

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

You could not make it up!

A wind farm in Germany is being dismantled to expand the Garzweiler lignite mine. One of eight turbines installed at the location in 2001 has already been removed. Nevertheless, the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia said it would phase out coal by 2030, as did RWE, the company that owns the mine.

Wind turbines near the Garzweiler open pit mine in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, run by German energy giant RWE, is being removed to make way for more lignite exploitation.

The turbines were in operation since 2001, and government subsidies have expired. Energiekontor and wpd, which is also active in the Balkans, operate the wind farm.

On a more serious level though, the story reports that the development of the lignite reserves has led to the forced relocation of many villages:

Am I the only one to feel insulted by the BBC, Committee on Climate Change , Ambrose Evans-Pritchard and the rest of the green mafia, who constantly tell us that Britain is lagging behind the rest of the world in fighting climate change?

