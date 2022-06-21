Aussie Climate & Energy Minister: Nuclear Advocates are “Dangerously Ignorant”

Essay by Eric Worrall

“Firmed renewables are quicker to build and cheaper to operate. Those who say otherwise are either dangerously ignorant or simply seeking to perpetuate the climate wars.”

Climate change minister says nuclear is too slow and expensive By Anna Macdonald Tuesday June 21, 2022 … At the Investor Group on Climate Change Investment and Finance Summit, Bowen also called nuclear energy the slowest and most expensive form of alternative energy. “Its adoption in Australia would push up power prices and crowd out cheaper and cleaner technologies,” Bowen said. “Firmed renewables are quicker to build and cheaper to operate. Those who say otherwise are either dangerously ignorant or simply seeking to perpetuate the climate wars.” Bowen’s comments come after Nationals leader David Littleproud said he wrote to prime minister Anthony Albanese about considering nuclear power in Australia. “Can we make it safe, affordable and reliable in Australia? We need to have this conversation and if opportunities exist – back ourselves,” Littleproud tweeted earlier this month. … “We have a world-class Integrated System Plan for the transformation of the electricity grid,” he said. … Read more: https://www.themandarin.com.au/192758-bowen-climate-change-minister-nuclear-slow-expensive/

Nuclear power has the advantage that it works. Unlike renewables, which have a 100% failure rate when it comes to replacing fossil fuel.

France proved nuclear power works, when they transformed their fossil fuel electricity generation to nuclear power in the 1970s.

There are no comparable renewable success stories, despite trillions of taxpayer dollars expended over the last few decades, by politicians who desperately wanted to please voters by making renewable energy work.

Even green Germany is going back to coal.

You might think decades of incontrovertible evidence that renewables are not a viable replacement for dispatchable power should have an impact on political thinking. But Aussie Energy Minister Bowen thinks all you need to store electricity is a little money. “the rain doesn’t always fall either, but we manage to store the water – we can store the renewable energy if we have the investment” (h/t Jo Nova).

I think we can be confident Energy Minister Bowen simply isn’t listening to advice which contradicts his firmly held but technically naive opinions. The fact the energy storage solution required to cure intermittency does not exist, and will likely never exist, means nothing to him. Bowen himself told us what he thinks of those who contradict his ideas:- “… Those who say otherwise are either dangerously ignorant or simply seeking to perpetuate the climate wars.”.

Bowen will discover the hard way, like all his predecessors, that the real obstacle to his dream of a green energy future was never political, the problem is technological. But it is ordinary Australians who will pay the price for Bowen’s inability to listen, and the folly of his doomed taxpayer subsidised attempt to do the impossible.

Chris Bowen isn't having any of Uhlmann's 'wind doesn't always blow' rhetoric.



"the rain doesn't always fall either, but we manage to store the water – we can store the renewable energy if we have the investment"#auspol pic.twitter.com/LjJkEr3zJy — Squizz (@SquizzSTK) June 16, 2022

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...