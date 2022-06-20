Climate Politics

Green Aussie PM Caves, Offers Subsidies for Coal and Gas

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Australia has embraced a worst of both worlds energy policy, in which both renewables and fossil fuel providers will receive generous subsidies to maintain their services.

‘Stakes never higher’: energy board releases capacity market blueprint

Energy Security Board says fossil fuel generators might need to be paid to stay in business to retain capacity

Peter Hannam Mon 20 Jun 2022 03.30 AEST

Coal- and gas-fired power plants could be paid to stay in business to bolster the stability of the main electricity grid and attract enough investment to build the equivalent of 50 times the original Snowy Hydro scheme by 2050, according to a high-level design paper released by the Energy Security Board.

The fossil fuel generators would be required even as Australia continues to decarbonise the electricity sector, the paper released on Monday said.

The report by the ESB backs payments for not just supplying power but also retaining the capacity to do so, as one of the most viable options to reform the faltering energy market after 2025.

It also recommends that states be able to pick technologies suited to their carbon-cutting ambitions, in a bid to mollify anticipated opposition from some regions to the inclusion of fossil fuel plants in a new capacity market. The imperative, though, would be to improve investor certainty and incentives to fund a major revamp of the market.

“Designed well, the capacity mechanism will enable a swifter, less risky and more orderly transition to a net zero emissions energy system,” the paper argues.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2022/jun/20/stakes-never-higher-energy-board-releases-capacity-market-blueprint

On one hand, this offer of subsidies hopefully reduces the risk of blackouts. The government is effectively directly paying for maintenance required to keep fossil fuel power plants operational.

But this offer of subsidies is a commercial disaster, in terms of cost to taxpayers. Every power provider, fossil fuel or renewable, will have their hand out.

It could all have been so different. There was a time Australia had a technology agnostic electricity market, in which suppliers competed on price, rather than jockeying for handouts. All politicians need to do to restore this low cost market, is to provide a credible bipartisan commitment that they won’t play favourites anymore.

But our politicians have chosen to meddle and favour renewables.

If renewables worked, if they were a viable replacement for fossil fuel, our politicians might have gotten away with their meddling. In a few short years renewables would have replaced fossil fuel, and everyone would have settled into the new arrangement.

But renewables don’t work – Australia will for the foreseeable future require reliable, dispatchable fossil fuel backup to prevent blackouts, for when the wind stops blowing and the sunlight is blocked by clouds.

Fossil fuel providers have their hand out, and have no motivation to show restraint in their demands for government payoffs to keep operating.

Every Australian will pay, and pay dearly, for maintaining the political fantasy that renewables can add value to our electricity grid.

25 Comments
markl
June 20, 2022 2:07 pm

And another country comes to the realization that the shoot – ready – aim method employed by the Green crowd to control their energy is a failure. The dominoes are falling.

Loydo
Reply to  markl
June 20, 2022 2:37 pm

The centre-left Labor party has been in power for a month. If there is any blame to apportion most of it must go to the centre-right Liberal/National coalition who were in power the previous nine years. The Australian Greens held 1 seat out 150 in The House of Representatives, that increased to 4.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Loydo
June 20, 2022 2:48 pm

Hahaha. That was funny. More of that please, it cheers me up.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Loydo
June 20, 2022 3:02 pm

Loydo, the threat of green radicals winning power was enough to suppress investment in fossil fuel infrastructure. But I agree the previous government made mistakes, I heavily criticised their embrace of Net Zero.

Mr.
Reply to  Eric Worrall
June 20, 2022 4:00 pm

Clearly, there is a shedload of wriggle room between “Net Zero Emissions” and “Absolute Zero Emissions”.

In my catholic religious indoctrination days, this was the equivalent difference between “Venal Sin” and “Mortal Sin”.

Religions (incl AGW) are all based on the same template when it’s all boiled down.

wazz
Reply to  Loydo
June 20, 2022 3:15 pm

Prev Gov was more like Centre-Left. And – all relevant daily and monthly wholesale electricity data for the NEM is published free on the www by AEMO and a 12yo could use Excel to have known with crystal clarity that an AEMO wholesale electricity price crisis was steadily brewing up through 2022 way before the election was called. Our mythical 12yo would also be well aware global coal and gas prices were blasting higher way before the end of 2021 Assuming our 12 yo was not brain-dead he/she would know that these global coal & gas increasing price trends must feedin to our Australian NEM.  

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  wazz
June 20, 2022 3:25 pm

Australian brown coal is undesirable enough on the world market that it could still serve as a cheap source of fuel if keeping electricity prices down was the priority.

MarkW
Reply to  Loydo
June 20, 2022 3:37 pm

That’s only true if you consider socialism to be the “center”.

Vuk
June 20, 2022 2:16 pm

Government can use taxpayers as money withdrawals cash-machine or have container ship-loads of free money by activating printing presses.

ResourceGuy
June 20, 2022 2:21 pm

Not to worry because the U.S. will go into default first making Australia look good by comparison. Better copy the Swiss banking laws to get ahead with money changing instead of making stuff.

Tom Halla
June 20, 2022 2:35 pm

Maybe sometime eventually people will figure the greens are grossly incompetent at anything but writing fundraising appeals.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 20, 2022 3:11 pm

That’s not entirely true. Unfortunately they’re good at convincing ordinary people they have a viable solution, otherwise the world wouldn’t be in such a pickle.

auto
June 20, 2022 2:37 pm

Expect something very similar – though under a totally different name, and with, most likely, a different rationale – here in the UK.
A rose by any other name ….

The Kool-aid has been drunk by our ‘leaders’.
And the result will most likely be a Chinese hegemony, despite their demographic problems, and internal opposition.

Auto

T Gasloli
June 20, 2022 2:40 pm

“Improve investor certainty”

Sounds so much better than government guaranteed profit.💰

Rud Istvan
June 20, 2022 2:53 pm

This outcome was inevitable. Germany reached the same point a few years ago.

Subsidize renewables to create high penetration unreliable intermittency while forcing dispatchable generation to become unprofitable since underutilized. Then subsidize dispatchable generation to keep it available standby to avoid renewable induced blackouts. Irching CCGT was a good example of this inevitable double idiocy.

ianl
Reply to  Rud Istvan
June 20, 2022 3:50 pm

Yes, that is what it seems, Rud. I’m as amused as you are – these people have finally reached peak bloody-mindedness. It’s not stupidity since this is all deliberate and been brewing for over 30 years.

However you are missing a very real point. Yes, the ESB has backflipped in recommending that coal-fired generators be paid to maintain unused capacity, but ultimate legislative control is vested in the various State Govts (not the Federal Govt), and all of these, without exception, have been relentlessly pushing coal-fired generators out the door for years. The immediate crisis is passed now, with a fiercely cold winter period easing off – these State Govts have no incentive to make a decision on the ESB recommendation right now, and the next State election is not for another 6 months.

To understand Aus politics, one has to view it as a cantankerous mix of State and Federal power plays. The State Govts will now propagandise the Federal Govt as causing the scare while simultaneously playing to their parochial green constituents. This ain’t nearly over.

Nick Stokes
June 20, 2022 2:55 pm

“Green Aussie PM Caves, Offers Subsidies for Coal and 
Gas”
The usual level of accuracy here. The PM hasn’t “caved”, or offered anything. The ESB, which is created by the commonwealth and state governments, has produced “a high-level design paper released by the Energy Security Board”. This wasn’t rustled up overnight.

It is a very reasonable proposal; the cost of maintaining the grid does need to be distributed fairly. If the report is adopted, no-one would be caving. The PM, in office now for less than a month, has not, AFAIK, ever opposed such a proposal.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 20, 2022 3:05 pm

Good try Nick, but we all saw the public argument about whether developing Narrabri gas field would delay the Net Zero transition. These fools were ready to toss fossil fuel to the wolves, until reality smacked them in the face, and they realised they needed fossil fuel.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Eric Worrall
June 20, 2022 3:54 pm

Total non sequitur. The Narrabri development was held up by farmers in the NSW state court. The Commonwealth Energy minister backed the development; I’m not aware of the C’wlth taking any other position.

But this has nothing to do with the ESB making a sensible proposal to improve functioning of the grid. And the headline is still totally wrong.

Fossil_Keith
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 20, 2022 3:19 pm

“The cost of maintaining the grid does need to be distributed fairly”. It is the cost of augmentation of the grid that needs to be distributed to the renewable generation sector which has created the need. Perhaps then the true cost of renewables will become more transparent.

Jim Gorman
Reply to  Nick Stokes
June 20, 2022 3:30 pm

The cost of maintaining the grid plant may need to be distributed fairly, but the cost of backup (dispatchable) electricity should be born by those electric generators that can not meet the dispatchable requirement.

That is what is being done now. Penalizing the taxpayer while also paying unreliable generators a subsidy is stupid personified. The unreliable generators should meet the cost of providing backup even if it bankrupts them.

Chris Hanley
June 20, 2022 3:18 pm

The ruling Labor Party is financed by the Australian Council of Trade Unions that is also the owner of AustralianSuper the largest superannuation and pension fund in the country, contributing to superannuation being compulsory for all employed.
AustralianSuper plans to have investments of over $1 billion in renewable energy projects by the end of 2022.
As the saying goes: ‘follow the money’.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Chris Hanley
June 20, 2022 3:24 pm

Even government money can’t float renewables forever, these guys are still operating under the delusion the green transition will succeed.

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Eric Worrall
June 20, 2022 3:47 pm

The fund trustees must be confident that their renewable investments don’t compromise their fiduciary obligations, good luck with that guys.
Plenty of work for plaintiff lawyers down the tracks I suspect.

ThinkingScientist
Reply to  Eric Worrall
June 20, 2022 3:49 pm

Governments can only buck free markets for so long. But eventually reality comes crashing in as they always run out of other people’s money.

I keep reminding our Tory MP that it was the UK crashing out of the ERM that killed their parties reputation for sound economic management. The irony is most MPs and the general public thought the mistake was being forced out, when that was actually the solution to stopping our spiralling interest rates. The mistake was the original policy of joining the ERM.

Same with renewables and net zero. When governments can no longer prop up the stupid policies it will be spun as a catastrophe as we ditch them. Actually ditching these policies will be a blessing.

They are stupid beyond words or parody. My Cocker Spaniel has more brains than all the net zero supporting MPs in the UK parliament.

