German Vice Chancellor Announces a Return to Coal

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

German Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Green Party): “That’s bitter, but it’s simply necessary in this situation to lower gas usage,” 

Germany to fire up coal plants as Russia turns down the gas

As Russia reduces its supply of natural gas, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany must curb its usage. Otherwise, things “could get tight in winter,” he said.

Germany must limit its use of gas for electricity production and prioritize the filling of storage facilities to compensate for a drop in supply from Russia, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Sunday.

In a move that goes against the principles of his environmentally-friendly Green Party, the country will also have to increase the burning of coal, Habeck said.

“To reduce gas consumption, less gas must be used to generate electricity. Coal-fired power plants will have to be used more instead,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement.

Habeck also said more gas had to be pumped into storage facilities. “Otherwise, it will be really tight in winter,” he said. Currently gas storage facilities in Germany are around 57% full.

Habeck lamented the necessity to use more coal to produce electricity, but described the current situation as serious.

“That’s bitter, but it’s simply necessary in this situation to lower gas usage,” he said. The coalition government has made it its goal to make German energy production coal-free by 2030.

Read more: https://www.dw.com/en/germany-to-fire-up-coal-plants-as-russia-turns-down-the-gas/a-62182321

Habeck is very much a deep green, in April he pushed through legislation to raise Germany’s energy target to 80% renewables. He is also an opponent of nuclear energy.

Did Habeck backflip on coal to save his own skin, from a public backlash if people lose their heating this winter? Or because he puts Germany first, above his green principles? Whatever the explanation, and despite my misgivings about Habeck’s record, I see Habeck’s decision to support coal as a step forward, a small step towards a return to energy sanity. An example which other Western greens could learn by.

Mr.
June 19, 2022 10:09 pm

Wadda ya mean “return to coal”?

The reality is –
they never quit coal!

Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Mr.
June 19, 2022 10:22 pm

Lignite, filthy fuel. Gas is much cleaner.

Dennis
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
June 19, 2022 10:30 pm

Uranium is far better.

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
June 19, 2022 11:58 pm

Ignoring CO2 emissions that are a net benefit, lignite plant does emit more particulates than hard coal plant but no nitrous oxide (?) and there are technologies to remove sulphur dioxide.
Given that there are still vast lignite and hard coal resources if a fraction of the wealth wasted on so-called renewables could be directed towards more research into minimizing pollutants in lignite and hard coal genuine air pollution could be minimized.
All energy sources have negative effects, the so-called renewables are not perfect but even if they were it would be a case of the ‘perfect’ being the enemy of the good.

Dennis
Reply to  Mr.
June 19, 2022 10:31 pm

The brown coal fired power stations in the State of Victoria, Australia, were modelled on that technology observed in Germany after WW1 by an Australian engineer and senior military officer.

Duker
Reply to  Dennis
June 19, 2022 11:54 pm

Monash. Well if that’s what your resource is , then you use it. They once mined coal right under the centre of Sydney too.

Redge
June 19, 2022 10:30 pm

This report is BS, it’s all made up.

Germany is self-sufficient in wind power.

Griff keeps telling us so it must be true

Streetcred
Reply to  Redge
June 19, 2022 10:43 pm

Hahahaha 🙂

Mr.
Reply to  Redge
June 19, 2022 11:08 pm

110% wind & solar, so the story goes.
Spare generation capacity just in case France needs propping up.

Eric Worrall(@eworrall1)
Author
Reply to  Redge
June 19, 2022 11:41 pm

LOL 🙂

E. Schaffer
June 19, 2022 10:32 pm

Not just coal, the Greens will keep nuclear running as well. And I would not even blame them, because it is simply necessary. Also in the bigger picture, with Europe meant to lead the transition, there is no point in being a bad example by killing off your own economy. There are simply things you can not predict.

However, it is amazing what light it shines onto Merkel. The “conservative” leader that got Germany into all the trouble, that needs to be fixed by conservative measures by the Green(!!!) party. You just can not make this up.

James H
Reply to  E. Schaffer
June 19, 2022 11:21 pm

“He is also an opponent of nuclear energy.”

Are you saying that this is false? I agree that if someone isn’t a strong proponent of nuclear, they aren’t serious about CO2 reductions. I think support for nuclear could be found across the political spectrum, the only downside I see is that it could eliminate scarcity, which politicians prefer to maintain as a means of control and leverage.

Streetcred
June 19, 2022 10:42 pm

Reality is a bugga !

Hubert Gans
June 19, 2022 11:35 pm

Habeck wants to avoid that people will die next winter due to gas shotage (most heatings in Appartement buildings in towns where their voters mainly reside use gas). Even more important for this green commy is to not upset his party line, where nuclear is evil.

Chris Nisbet
June 19, 2022 11:38 pm

This seems like an admission of failure to me.
Will heads roll? (Do pigs fly?)
Have the politicians been getting grilled mercilessly and relentlessly by journalists? Oh, my mistake – journalism is dead.
Will there be any objection from the citizens when they get shut down again?

