Snowy River from McKillops Road. By The original uploader was Tirin at English Wikipedia. - Transferred from en.wikipedia to Commons by Berichard using CommonsHelper., CC BY-SA 3.0, link
Aussie SMH Gives Up on the Snowy River Green Energy Pumped Hydro Scheme

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
h/t Gerard Flood; You know your green energy scheme is in trouble, when even the climate action cheerleaders at the Sydney Morning Herald are trashing your energy storage project as a “White Elephant”.

Five years on, Snowy 2.0 emerges as a $10 billion white elephant

By Ted Woodley
March 15, 2022 — 5.00am

Five years ago on Tuesday, then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull announced, with great fanfare, the Snowy 2.0 pumped hydro project: “The Turnbull Government will start work on an electricity game-changer … This plan will increase the generation of the Snowy Hydro scheme by 50 per cent, adding 2000 megawatts of renewable energy to the National Electricity Market (NEM).”

Senate Estimates papers confirm the announcement was cobbled together in less than two weeks after the concept was floated by Snowy Hydro.

The nation-building vision was for a big battery to be added to the Snowy Mountains Hydro-Electric Scheme. It was to be completed in four years (that is, by last year) at a cost of $2 billion without any taxpayer subsidy, bring down electricity prices, generate renewable energy and incur minimal environmental impact on Kosciuszko National Park.

Inspiring stuff. But not one of these grand claims has turned out to be true. Worse, Australian taxpayers and NSW electricity consumers will be up for billions of dollars in subsidies and increased electricity costs, all while Kosciuszko is trashed. Let’s have a quick recap.

… Transmission tariffs in NSW will increase by more than 50 per cent if the NSW government allows Snowy Hydro to get its way, based on analysis in a Victoria Energy Policy Centre report.

Far from bringing electricity prices down, Snowy Hydro’s own modelling predicts that prices will rise because of Snowy 2.0.

As far as the claim that Snowy 2.0 will add 2000 megawatts of renewable energy to the National Electricity Market, Snowy 2.0 is not a conventional hydro station generating renewable energy. It is no different to any other battery, and as such it will be a net load on the NEM. For every 100 units of electricity purchased from the NEM to pump water uphill, only 75 units are returned when the water flows back down through the turbine generators. Not only is the electricity generated not renewable, Snowy 2.0 will be the most inefficient battery on the NEM, losing 25 per cent of energy cycled.

There are many cheaper, more efficient and far less environmentally destructive energy storage alternatives.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/national/five-years-on-snowy-2-0-emerges-as-a-10-billion-white-elephant-20220310-p5a3ge.html

Being the Sydney Morning Herald, they couldn’t help themselves, they had to spoil what was otherwise an excellent critique of the Snowy River boondoggle, by wrongly claiming “There are many cheaper, more efficient and far less environmentally destructive energy storage alternatives.

The sad truth is that there are no cheap, efficient energy storage solutions, which can be affordably scaled to the level which would be required to stabilise a 100% renewable energy powered grid, even in a place as blessed with wind and sunlight as Australia. The alternatives to pumped hydro energy storage either leak stored energy like a sieve, or suffer fatal flaws or excruciating capacity costs, or in most cases both.

Tom Halla
March 17, 2022 2:05 pm

Pumped hydro, apart from being site limited, is inefficient. But it is the only grid scale “battery” in service.

Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Tom Halla
March 17, 2022 3:51 pm

Yep.

Electricity generation is often a counterintuitive business. For instance, there are times when you have to pay other jurisdictions to take your electricity.

Between the late 1800s and now, there have been some locations and some times where pumped hydro made economic sense. link At those limited locations and times, the efficiency wasn’t a deal breaker. However, the locations where pumped hydro is viable are relatively rare.

Wind and solar can’t possibly be economic without a breakthrough in energy storage. Period. There’s plenty of opinion they can’t be economic even with a breakthrough in energy storage. 🙂

Reply
Mike Smith
March 17, 2022 2:06 pm

A freshman who took physics 101 would have been able to tell them this would never work! Who is advising these people?

Reply
Derg
Reply to  Mike Smith
March 17, 2022 2:50 pm

People like BigOil Bob

Reply
Wade
Reply to  Mike Smith
March 17, 2022 3:49 pm

In the United States, they get a lot of counsel from Mr. Benjamin Franklin, President Ulysses S. Grant, and President Andrew Jackson. (For those outside the US, these are the faces on the $100, $50, and $20 bill respectively.)

Reply
Mike Lowe
March 17, 2022 2:06 pm

No different to any other “renewable” scheme. Unreliable, expensive, and inefficient!

Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
March 17, 2022 2:22 pm

An energy storage with a 75% efficiency? Not bad at all.

Reply
Rud Istvan
March 17, 2022 2:25 pm

Eric, you are not being fair to Snowy 2. The average pumped storage round trip efficiency is 79%, not 75%. What a deal/s.

FWIW, pumped hydro storage only makes good economic sense as a daily load shift, using off peak night generation to provide daytime peak capacity, avoiding open cycle gas turbine peakers with poor capital utilization. See essay California Dreaming in ebook Blowing Smoke for some more details on CPUC idiocy concerning the thwarted Eagle Crest project. Thwarted in favor of even more expensive batteries speced by CPUC in MW rather than MWh.

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 17, 2022 2:49 pm

Does that 79% include shipping the electricity itself out to Snowy 2 and back?
Not to mention whatever conversions may be necessary.

Last edited 1 hour ago by MarkW
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  MarkW
March 17, 2022 3:04 pm

No.

Reply
Art Slartibartfast
March 17, 2022 2:25 pm

They can’t even get their terms right. 2000 MW is an amount of power, not energy!

Reply
TimTheToolMan
Reply to  Art Slartibartfast
March 17, 2022 3:27 pm

Its a big scheme

Snowy 2.0 will provide an additional 2,000 megawatts of dispatchable, on-demand generating capacity and approximately 350,000 megawatt hours of large-scale storage to the National Electricity Market.

Reply
Nick Stokes
March 17, 2022 2:31 pm

“even the climate action cheerleaders at the Sydney Morning 
Herald are trashing your energy storage”

This is an opinion article published by SMH. It isn’t necessarily their opinion. The author is
“Ted Woodley is a former managing director of PowerNet, GasNet, EnergyAustralia, China Light & Power Systems (Hong Kong).”

Not a climate action cheerleader.

Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 17, 2022 2:50 pm

They allowed it to be published. That’s a sea change for them.

Reply
Derg
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 17, 2022 2:53 pm

A sphincter says what?

Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 17, 2022 3:09 pm

All propositions for 100% wind & solar grid scale base load power supply are conjecture. That is – OPINIONS.

(The “conjecture” is that part of the physics / engineering model that requires “and then a miracle happens”)

Reply
Christopher Hanley
Reply to  Nick Stokes
March 17, 2022 3:28 pm

‘Climate action’ is a euphemism for imposed reduction in living standards.

Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
March 17, 2022 2:46 pm

“Well, depending on your opinion of La Niña, maybe not all good things, as La Niña—the cool phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation climate pattern—reasserted itself in the tropical Pacific this past month with some of the strongest atmosphere-ocean coupling of our double-dip La Niñas so far (winters of 2020-21 and 2021-22). La Niña is now favored to continue into the Northern Hemisphere summer 2022, with nearly equal chances of ENSO-neutral or La Niña thereafter. Is a La Niña three-peat in the offing?”
https://www.longpaddock.qld.gov.au/soi/comment image

Reply
TRM
March 17, 2022 2:53 pm

Seriously, if they can’t make pumped hydro work they are incompetent beyond words. It is the ONLY storage for intermittent energy that is cost effective. The redox-flow batteries have some strong points but still don’t cut it $$ wise.

Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  TRM
March 17, 2022 3:09 pm

TRM, I researched this long ago in some depth for ebook Blowing Smoke. Pumped storage doesn’t work for renewable intermittency. There are need periods too long for practical upper reservoir capacity, despite the nattering in the UK. Pumped hydro works fine for peak load time shifting, it’s only meaningful grid use. See my comment above for more and references.
and NO redox-flow battery has yet proved grid worthy, despite many tries. See same reference in comment above.

Reply
TimTheToolMan
Reply to  Rud Istvan
March 17, 2022 3:29 pm

Perhaps you haven’t looked into this particular scheme Rud. Its easily big enough.

Reply
RobK
Reply to  TimTheToolMan
March 17, 2022 3:54 pm

Tim,
The Snowy2.0 scheme had two previous feasibility studies done decades ago. Both times it couldn’t be justified. Now, with a prospect of much more expensive electricity and subsidies the tide has changed, supposedly. Any project involving tens of kilometres of tunnelling through mountains is high risk for capex blowouts.

Reply
Ron Long
March 17, 2022 3:03 pm

…gives up on pumped hydro scheme… reminds me of the time I gave up on ideas of pitching in the majors: freshman starting first high school baseball game of the season, my first pitch, flying over the fence, into the blackberries down by the river, never did find the ball. Reality sometimes sneaks up on people.

Reply
Mike Edwards
March 17, 2022 3:25 pm

There are many cheaper, more efficient and far less environmentally destructive energy storage alternatives.”

It would be very interesting to hear about these wonderful energy storage alternatives. The world awaits with bated breath…

Or is this a sad case of Ted Woolley believing in fairy dust??

Reply
John the Econ
March 17, 2022 3:31 pm

Perhaps trucks filled with water will work better.

Reply
