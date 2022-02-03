Climate Politics natural gas Opinion petroleum

Climate Obsessed Canadian Regulator Crackdown on Oil Sands Financing

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Canadian regulators demand for fossil fuel will collapse in the next few decades, raising the spectre of a resource industry loan default crisis.

Alberta oilpatch may face lending crunch as financial regulators worry about the risks of climate change

February 3, 2022 5.36am AEDT
Robert L. (Bob) Ascah
Research Fellow, The Parkland Institute, University of Alberta

The Bank of Canada and Canada’s Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) recently released a pilot study that looked at how prepared Canada’s financial institutions are in understanding and managing climate change risks. The study found that the creditworthiness of oilsands producers will fall dramatically over the next three decades.

As a political economist, I have been studying the shifts in climate change regulations for several years. The friction arising between Ottawa and Alberta is also playing out around the world.

Financial resilience

Financial regulators — including the Financial Stability Board, the international umbrella group of central banks and banking supervisors, and the newly formed Network for Greening the Financial System, which comprises 31 central banks and regulators from around the world — are becoming increasingly concerned about the creditworthiness of borrowers exposed to the risks of climate change. These regulators worry that as climate change worsens the financial system may become more unstable.

Implications for Alberta

Federal jurisdiction over banking and federally incorporated insurance companies means that federal regulators can influence how much credit flows to Canada’s oil-patch. 

The Calgary oil industry is dependent on bank loans and the sale of bonds and shares, which makes the industry reliant on Canadian banks. This fact has not been lost on environmentalists.

But Alberta has steadfastly defended its jurisdiction and the Alberta Securities Commission is expected to slow progress towards standardizing the disclosure for the oil and gas corporations it regulates. 

Read more: https://theconversation.com/alberta-oilpatch-may-face-lending-crunch-as-financial-regulators-worry-about-the-risks-of-climate-change-175988

The idea that fossil fuel demand will collapse over the next few decades is a fantasy.

Even if the world genuinely goes all in to achieve net zero, production of all the solar panels and wind turbines would themselves require staggering amounts of fossil fuel and other minerals for many decades to come.

Silicon production for solar panels consumes vast quantities of carbon, supplied as coal or natural gas. The carbon is not just for heating and melting the ore, much of it is consumed by the chemical reaction which strips oxygen from sand to produce silicon metal, the main raw ingredient for solar panels. Bonus points for figuring out what happens to all that carbon. This process is very similar to the way a traditional blast furnace chemically consumes coal or natural gas to produce iron and steel.

Wind turbines blades are even more ridiculously dependent on fossil fuel – they are made of plastic.

A sustained drop in demand for fossil fuel products just isn’t going to happen anytime soon, no matter what course the world chooses.

But so long as governments and regulatory bodies officially embrace this junk economics, climate mania poses a real and present danger to productive sectors of the Canadian economy, like oil and gas.

Canada self sabotaging their own fossil fuel sector would do nothing to reduce global consumption. Other producers would respond to price signals and step up foreign production, filling any gap by left by Canada exiting the field. As The Guardian’s George Monbiot once noted, we’re not going to run short of oil anytime soon.

The only people who would be affected by this green bureaucratic sabotage plan are Canadians themselves.

So I guess Canada has a choice. They can play the green game, tell themselves they really love all that disgusting but nutritious insect protein, live smaller, and try to stay warm in winter using solar energy. Or they can ditch the climate lunatics who are stifling their economic opportunities, and bequeath the same resource sector enriched quality of life that they enjoyed upon their children and grandchildren.

5 11 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Garrett
February 3, 2022 2:11 pm

One can be forgiven for occasionally thinking that governments search for the dumbest and most gullible people in the universe.

Once found, they are hired to be regulators.

8
Reply
Christopher Simpson
Reply to  John Garrett
February 3, 2022 2:23 pm

Only the cream of the dumbest crop. The rest volunteer to be voters.

2
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  John Garrett
February 3, 2022 2:24 pm

Only 2 things missing from that picture…
The Reich uniform and the small square mustache

3
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Bryan A
February 3, 2022 2:37 pm

Nah, he’s a self-declared feminist don’t forget.
And makes serial blackface appearances.

So I’m thinking a makeover more in this vein –

comment image

Last edited 1 hour ago by Mr.
4
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Bryan A
February 3, 2022 3:41 pm

Seriously, Bryan A.. I can’t bear to post an image of that monster, but, we all know that face….. and the jut-jawed, dull-but-cunning, conceit is exactly the same. As if he made a studied effort to imitate the expression. Ugh.

1
Reply
Janice Moore
Reply to  Philip Mulholland
February 3, 2022 3:47 pm

Excellent list. Just copying and pasting a few in the “s’s”:

Shampoo
Shaving cream
Shoe polish
Shoes/sandals
Shower curtains
Skateboards
Skis [and Snowboards! 🙂]

HOORAY FOR THE PETROLEUM INDUSTRY!

God, bless them.

5
Reply
2hotel9
February 3, 2022 2:16 pm

So, Castro Jr and the greentards have utterly failed to collapse the petroleum industry so they are going to take another bite at the apple and try to collapse the financial sector? Okely dokely. Seeing as everything they do is a failure lets us wait and see how this turns out.

8
Reply
Tom Halla
February 3, 2022 2:26 pm

I consider one of Nixon’s more stupid decisions was setting up the EPA as a separate organization, rather than giving enforcement powers to Justice and/or Interior. A separate body will try to justify it’s existence, so the problems will never be solved.
Similarly, the Canadians wetting up a separate body to deal with financial issues and climate change guarantees that activists will exploit it.

6
Reply
John the Econ
February 3, 2022 2:29 pm

I wish there was an ETF that followed and invested in the firms that the leftists are targeting. It would be sweet to make money off of this folly.

5
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  John the Econ
February 3, 2022 2:52 pm

If anyone knows of such ETFs, please post them here because I’m looking too.

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John the Econ
February 3, 2022 3:59 pm

You are better off investing directly. A portfolio of such 10 stocks evenly value weighted suffices for diversification; 20 if you are very risk adverse.
BTW,ok to through in a few shorts that the alarmists love.

0
Reply
Ken Irwin
February 3, 2022 2:32 pm

I find it alarming that such financial experts seem incapable of mathematics (that involves taking their socks off to count past 10) cannot discern why net zero is nothing more than a green fantasy.
The worst this alarmism will accomplish is to push the interest a point or two where more intelligent (and numerate) fund managers will profit at the margins.
You can always borrow money.
Idiots !

4
Reply
Krishna Gans
February 3, 2022 2:57 pm

The revolution of truckers made him flee out of the city, is he still in his job ?
😀

2
Reply
MarkW
February 3, 2022 3:23 pm

A sustained drop in demand for fossil fuel products just isn’t going to happen anytime soon, no matter what course the world chooses.

The problem is that it isn’t “the world” doing the choosing. It’s activists and politicians forcing their decisions on the rest of us.

1
Reply
David Wojick
February 3, 2022 3:31 pm

This is not the risk of climate change. It is the risk of insane climate policy, a very real risk.

4
Reply
Janice Moore
February 3, 2022 3:37 pm

borrowers exposed to the risks of climate change [CO2 hustlers’ market distortion.]

0
Reply
billtoo
February 3, 2022 3:48 pm

demand for energy will drop someday. right after demand for food drops.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 3, 2022 3:49 pm

Carney (a Canadian) tried the same ‘stranded future asset’ trick as head of BOE. Didn’t work in the UK. Won’t work in Canada either. Especially not with oil hitting $90/bbl today.

BTW in ebooks The Arts of Truth (late 2012) and Blowing Smoke (late 2014) I did a deep dive factual analysis suggesting oil would be permanently over $100/bbl by about 2023-2025. The low crude price driven by ‘use it or lose it fracked shale leases was never sustainable given depletion of the about 700 biggest oil fields that supply about 85% of conventional crude production. This was known from a IEA study back in 2008.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

natural gas

Natural Gas as a ‘Bridge Fuel’: Back to the 1980s/90s

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas Opinion

New Mexico Climate Activists Fighting to Kill Hydrogen Economy Bill

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
natural gas

UK Gas Production Could Plunge 75% By 2030 With No New Investment

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models Opinion

UCL Professor: “Modelling climate change is much easier” than Weather

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics natural gas Opinion petroleum

Climate Obsessed Canadian Regulator Crackdown on Oil Sands Financing

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate sensitivity

Into The Black Box

6 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Weather

No, January 2022 Was Not A “Record Breaker”

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
natural gas

Natural Gas as a ‘Bridge Fuel’: Back to the 1980s/90s

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: