Climate sensitivity

Into The Black Box

3 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
41 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Through what in my life is a typical series of misunderstandings and coincidences, I ended up looking at the average model results from the Climate Model Intercomparison Project 5 (CMIP5). I used the model-by-model averages from each of the four scenarios, a total of 38 results. The common period of these results is 1860 to 2100 or some such number. I used the results from 1860 to 2020, so I could see how the models were doing without looking at some imaginary future. The CMIP5 analysis was done a few years ago, so everything up to 2012 they had actual data for. So the 163 years from 1860 to 2012 were a “hindcast” using actual forcing data, and the eight years from 2013 to 2020 were forecasts.

Figure 1. CMIP5 scenario averages by model, plus the overall average.

There were several things I found interesting about Figure 1. First was the large spread. Starting from a common baseline, by 2020 the model results ranged from 1°C of warming to 1.8°C of warming …

Given that horrible inter-model temperature spread in what is a hindcast up to 2012 plus eight years of forecasting, why would anyone trust the models for what will happen by the year 2100?

The other thing that interested me was the yellow line, which reminded me of my post entitled “Life Is Like A Black Box Of Chocolates“. In that post I discussed the idea of a “black box” analysis. The basic concept is that you have a black box with inputs and outputs, and your job is to figure out some procedure, simple or complex, to transform the input into the output. In the present case, the “black box” is a climate model, the inputs are the yearly “radiative forcings” from aerosols and CO2 and volcanoes and the like, and the outputs are the yearly global average temperature values.

That same post also shows that the model outputs can be emulated to an extremely high degree of fidelity by simply lagging and rescaling the inputs. Here’s an example of how well that works, from that post.

Figure 2. Original Caption: “CCSM3 model functional equivalent equation, compared to actual CCSM3 output. The two are almost identical.”

So I got a set of the CMIP5 forcings and used them to emulate the average of the CMIP5 models (links to models and forcings in the Technical Notes at the end). Figure 3 shows that result.

Figure 3. Average of CMIP5 files as in Figure 1, along with black box emulation.

Once again it is a very close match. Having seen that, I wanted to look at some individual results. Here is the first set.

Figure 4. Six scenario averages from different models.

An interesting aspect of this is the variation in the volcano factor. The models seem to handle the forcing from short-term events like volcanoes differently than the gradual increase in overall forcing. And the individual models differ from each other, with the forcing in this group ranging from 0.5 (half the volcanic forcing applied) to 1.8 (eighty percent extra volcanic forcing applied). The correlations are all quite high, ranging from 0.96 to 0.99. Here’s a second group.

Figure 5. Six more scenario averages from different models.

Panel (a) at the top left is interesting, in that it’s obvious that the volcanoes weren’t included in the forcing for that model. As a result, the volcanic forcing factor is zero … and the correlation is still 0.98.

What this shows is that despite their incredible complexity and their thousands and thousands of lines of code and their 20,000 2-D gridcells times 60 layers equals 1.2 million 3-D gridcells … their output can be emulated in one single line of code, viz:

T(n+1) = T(n)+λ ∆F(n+1) / τ + ΔT(n) exp( -1 / τ )

OK, now lets unpack this equation in English. It looks complex, but it’s not.

T(n) is pronounced “T sub n”. It is the temperature “T” at time “n”. So T sub n plus one, written as T(n+1), is the temperature during the following time period. In this case we’re using years, so it would be the next year’s temperature.

F is the radiative forcing from changes in volcanoes, aerosols, CO2, and other factors, measured in watts per square metre (W/m2). This is the total of all of the forcings under consideration. The same time convention is followed, so F(n) means the forcing “F” in time period “n”.

Delta, or “”, means “the change in”. So ∆T(n) is the change in temperature since the previous period, or T(n) minus the previous temperature T(n-1). Correspondingly, ∆F(n) is the change in forcing since the previous time period.

Lambda, or “λ”, is the scale factor. Tau, or “τ”, is the lag time constant. The time constant establishes the amount of the lag in the response of the system to forcing. And finally, “exp (x)” means the number 2.71828 to the power of x.

So in English, this means that the temperature next year, or T(n+1), is equal to the temperature this year, T(n), plus the immediate temperature increase due to the change in forcing, λ F(n+1) / τ, plus the lag term, ΔT(n) exp( -1 / τ ) from the previous forcing. This lag term is necessary because the effects of the changes in forcing are not instantaneous.

Curious, no? Millions of gridcells, hundreds of thousands of lines of code, a supercomputer to crunch them … and it turns out that their output is nothing but a lagged (tau) and rescaled (lambda) version of their input.

Having seen that, I thought I’d use the same procedure on the actual temperature record. I’ve used the Berkeley Earth global average surface air temperature record, although the results are very similar using other temperature datasets. Figure 6 shows that result.

Figure 6. The Berkeley Earth temperature record, and the emulation using the same forcing as in the previous figures. I’ve included Figure 3 on the right for comparison.

It turns out that the model average is much more sensitive to the volcanic forcing, and has a shorter time constant tau. And of course, since the earth is a single example and not an average, it contains much more variation and thus a slightly lower correlation with the emulation (0.94 vs 0.99).

So does this show that forcings actually rule the temperature? Well … no, for a simple reason. The forcings have been chosen and refined over the years to give a good fit to the temperature … so the fact that it fits has no probative value at all.

One final thing we can do. IF the temperature is actually a result of the forcings, then we can use the factors above to estimate what the long-term effect of a sudden doubling of CO2 will be. The IPCC says that this will increase the forcing by 3.7 watts per square meter (W/m2). We simply use a step function for the forcing with a jump of 3.7 W/m2 at a given date. Here’s that result, with a jump of 3.7 W/m2 in the model year 1900.

Figure 7. Long-term change in temperature from a doubling of CO2, using 3.7 W/m2 as the increase in forcing and calculated with the lambda and tau values for the Berkeley Earth and CMIP5 Model Average as shown in Figure 6.

Note that with the larger time constant Tau, the real earth (blue line) takes longer to reach equilibrium, on the order of 40 years, than using the CMIP5 model average value. And because the real earth has a larger scale factor Lambda, the end result is slightly larger.

So … is this the mysterious Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity (ECS) we read so much about? Depends. IF the forcing values are accurate and IF forcing roolz temperature … maybe they’re in the ballpark.

Or not. The climate is hugely complex. What I modestly call “Willis’s First Law Of Climate” says:

Everything in the climate is connected with everything else … which in turn is connected with everything else … except when it’s not.

And now, me, I spent the day pressure-washing the deck on the guest house, and my lower back is saying “LIE DOWN, FOOL!” … so I’ll leave you with my best wishes for a wonderful life in this endless universe of mysteries.

w.

My Usual: When you comment please quote the exact words you are discussing. This avoids many of the misunderstandings which are the bane of the intarwebs …

Technical Notes:

I’ve put all of the modeled temperatures and forcing data and a working example of how to do the fitting as an Excel xlsx workbook in my Dropbox here.

Forcings Source: Miller et al.

The forcings are composed of:

  • Well mixed greenhouse gases
  • Ozone
  • Solar
  • Land Use
  • Snow Albedo & Black Carbon
  • Orbital
  • Troposphere Aerosols Direct
  • Troposphere Aerosols Indirect
  • Stratospheric Aerosols (from volcanic eruptions)

Model Results Source: KNMI

Model Scenario Averages Used: (Not all model teams provided averages by scenario)

CanESM2_rcp26
CanESM2_rcp45
CanESM2_rcp85
CCSM4_rcp26
CCSM4_rcp45
CCSM4_rcp60
CCSM4_rcp85
CESM1-CAM5_rcp26
CESM1-CAM5_rcp45
CESM1-CAM5_rcp60
CESM1-CAM5_rcp85
CNRM-CM5_rcp85
CSIRO-Mk3-6-0_rcp26
CSIRO-Mk3-6-0_rcp45
CSIRO-Mk3-6-0_rcp60
CSIRO-Mk3-6-0_rcp85
EC-EARTH_rcp26
EC-EARTH_rcp45
EC-EARTH_rcp85
FIO-ESM_rcp26
FIO-ESM_rcp45
FIO-ESM_rcp60
FIO-ESM_rcp85
HadGEM2-ES_rcp26
HadGEM2-ES_rcp45
HadGEM2-ES_rcp60
HadGEM2-ES_rcp85
IPSL-CM5A-LR_rcp26
IPSL-CM5A-LR_rcp45
IPSL-CM5A-LR_rcp85
MIROC5_rcp26
MIROC5_rcp45
MIROC5_rcp60
MIROC5_rcp85
MPI-ESM-LR_rcp26
MPI-ESM-LR_rcp45
MPI-ESM-LR_rcp85
MPI-ESM-MR_rcp45

5 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
41 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Leif Svalgaard
February 3, 2022 10:09 am

What! No solar activity forcing?

5
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
February 3, 2022 10:15 am

In the voice of Arnold Schwarzenegger, “No, it’s kah-bun.”

3
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
February 3, 2022 10:34 am

I envisage Ol Sol peeping up over the horizon every morning and spying the latest climate equation, which gives him a good laugh to start his day’s work.

He probably has another chuckle about climate equations before he shuts up shop for the day, knowing there will be a new one tomorrow morning to keep the comedy coming.

Because –
“That lucky old sun
has nothin’ to do
but rolll around heaven all day”

1
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Mr.
February 3, 2022 11:17 am

Absolutely, sun is the big dog, insolation energy + GCR control valve. Its minor detructor is the Earth itself via magnetic field and volcanic eruptions. Four variables none predictable, but all within a reasonably well defined range, keeping the planet’s climate relatively stable on the centenary to millennial range. On longer time scale Milankovic cycles and possibly galactic transit come to force.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Vuk
3
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
February 3, 2022 10:57 am

Thanks, Leif. Actually, the solar forcings are included. The total forcings are

WMGHG
Ozone
Solar
Land_Use
SnowAlb_BC
Orbital
TropAerDir
TropAerInd
StratAer

I’ve added that to the head post in the technical notes.

w.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Willis Eschenbach
2
Reply
Leif Svalgaard
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
February 3, 2022 12:00 pm

Thanks.
But the ‘solar forcing’ does not match the modern sunspot record.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
February 3, 2022 12:40 pm

IMO, it does. Just not immediately.

The LIA was characterized by repeated solar minima.

The Medieval and Modern Warm Periods, and their antecedants, ie the Holocene Climatic Optimum, Egyptian, Minoan and Roman WPs, enjoyed solar maxima.

But I liked your initial comment.

Last edited 12 minutes ago by John Tillman
0
Reply
Dave Yaussy
February 3, 2022 10:16 am

Nice job, Willis. Like many WUWT denizens, I look forward to your articles, and I learn a lot from them.

I also learn quite a bit from the responses, even the critical ones. Some responses make me think. Some responses make me think the author is a pretentious prat. Takes all kinds.

Hope your back feels better soon.

2
Reply
John Tillman
February 3, 2022 10:21 am

Somehow models supposed to be skillful and fit for policy purposes out to AD 2100 missed the past six years’ global cooling and the 1998-2014 Pause.

Last edited 2 hours ago by John Tillman
4
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Tillman
February 3, 2022 10:43 am

Thus, 21st century warming was due to Super El Niño of 2015-16.

Indeed warming since the 1977 PDO shift is largely the story of three Super Los Niños, ie 1982-83, 1997-98 and 2015-16. And they are driven by solar variations.

Last edited 2 hours ago by John Tillman
2
Reply
Nick Stokes
February 3, 2022 10:28 am

“That same post also shows that the model outputs can be emulated to an extremely high degree of fidelity by simply lagging and rescaling the inputs.”

We’ve been through this before. The forcings are not the inputs to the models. They are deduced from the outputs, or possibly from some intermediate steps. The “one single line of code” is very close to what was used to calculate F. So of course the output temperatures “follow” the forcings. It is just using the formula by which they were deduced in reverse.

-6
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 3, 2022 10:48 am

“The forcings are not the inputs to the models. They are deduced from the outputs, or possibly from some intermediate steps.”

No? Then what are the inputs?

3
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 3, 2022 10:52 am

Gas concentrations, as per scenario. Plus, of course, aerosols, insolation, etc.

-4
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 3, 2022 11:14 am

“Gas concentrations, as per scenario.”

Like CO2 and CH4? What’s the difference between inputting a forcing in terms of w/m^2 and inputting a change in gas concentration that the GCM, or some subroutine thereof , will directly convert to w/m^2?

0
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 3, 2022 11:24 am

Yes, but the gas concentrations are easily convertible to forcings, eg 2XCO2 = 3.7 W/m2, etc. using the IPCC formulas from Myhre et al 1988. And in fact, if we use the historical GHGs specified in the scenarios, we get the forcings I used.

comment image

Next, I don’t think the models are using their own internal physics and parameters to determine say the forcings from the change in snow albedo due to black carbon …

Next, I’ve used one set of forcings for all of the models, and gotten extremely good results. This is despite the fact that you are correct that each model is using slightly different forcings.

Finally, it’s a black-box experiment, so the direction of causation doesn’t matter in the slightest. It doesn’t make any difference whether the forcings are being calculated from the temperatures or the temperatures are being calculated from the forcings. The point, and the surprising fact, is that despite the insane complexity of the models, the two are inter-calculable by means of a simple one-line equation.

Thanks,

w.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Willis Eschenbach
3
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Willis Eschenbach
February 3, 2022 12:09 pm

Let me note also that the MAGICC program is used to emulate the models … and it uses specified forcings.

w.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 3, 2022 10:52 am

If it is purely circular in construct, then why does the CMIP model ensemble average run 1.5ºC to 3.0ºC higher than the emulation Willis shows here?

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 3, 2022 10:56 am

hint: I know the answer. Are you willing to admit it Nick?

2
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 3, 2022 11:06 am

This is how it so often goes here:
“Look how a forcing formula emulates temperature so well!”
“But that is because forcings were calculated from that formula”
“So why does the formula emulate temperature so badly?”

In fact Willis’ formula determines temperature differences. It does not determine the offset. 

-5
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 3, 2022 11:37 am

“Look how a forcing formula emulates temperature so well!”

  • That’s rather the point.

“But that is because forcings were calculated from that formula”

  • Who said this?

“So why does the formula emulate temperature so badly?”

  • Inconsistent with the first quote, above. Again, who said this?

PS – I see you’re getting downvotes. For the record, I appreciate your willingness to debate the issues on WUWT, but understand why some might find your responses a bit slippery.

3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 3, 2022 11:55 am

I do, too. Nick’s comments are important to this blog, IMHO.

3
Reply
TimTheToolMan
Reply to  Nick Stokes
February 3, 2022 11:44 am

“The forcings are not the inputs to the models.”

They effectively are when they’re built into the parameterisations.

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan(@joelobryan)
February 3, 2022 10:28 am

Again we see support for ECS in the range of 1.4ºC to 1.5ºC per CO2 doubling. Turn-off the alarms. There is no climate crisis. As HL Mencken would put it, it’s is an imaginary hobgoblin meant to scare the public in order to concentrate power in the hands of a few.

13
Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 3, 2022 10:47 am

It’s all bullsh*t.

I’ve seen this time and time and time again. The modelling boffins think they know but what they don’t know (yet) is that they don’t know. Climate is a complex (possibly chaotic), dynamic, non-linear, multi-variate system. The clowns don’t even know what all the damn independent variables are.

The modellers don’t have a frickin’ clue.

6
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  John Garrett
February 3, 2022 12:10 pm

All nonlinear dynamic systems are mathematically chaotic (a well defined term with several characteristics including but not limited to sensitive dependence on initial conditions and strange attractors in N-1 Poincare space).
That climate is nonlinear is proven by feedbacks like water vapor.
That climate is dynamic is proven by the fact that feedbacks operate with some time lag.

2
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
February 3, 2022 11:02 am

It’s worse than you think. The temperature anomalies that the models are ‘tuned’ to hindcast are based on spatially sparse temperature records that have been heavily tampered to show warming since the onset of the industrial era.

6
Reply
Frank from NoVA
February 3, 2022 10:42 am

“T(n+1) = T(n)+λ ∆F(n+1) / τ + ΔT(n) exp( -1 / τ )”

Isn’t the ability to emulate the output of the “complex” GCMs as a simple function of the “forcings” similar to Pat Frank’s findings? If so, would you agree with his conclusion that the models are essentially meaningless because the temperature impact from errors in cloud forcing at all time scales far exceeds the modeled change in surface temperature?

4
Reply
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
February 3, 2022 11:25 am

A link to “Pat Frank’s findings” would be useful here …

Thanks,

w.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Tillman
February 3, 2022 11:56 am

Pat and I have differed on some issues, but my admiration for him and his work on error propagation, so devastating to the CACA “consensus”, is unlimited.

Last edited 48 minutes ago by John Tillman
0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Tillman
February 3, 2022 12:17 pm

PS: The man is fearless and honest as the day is long, traits sorely lacking in the CACA cabal.

0
Reply
Rob_Dawg
February 3, 2022 11:45 am

Pondering. Has anyone attempted to construct a GCM without GHG components? Not saying GHGs don’t influence but since none of the current models work all running too hot, why not try to make one the runs too cool? Edison knew 999 ways how not to make a light bulb. He also made a light bulb because of that.

1
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
February 3, 2022 11:54 am

You mean, if someone took a fully parameterized GCM and then zeroed out the future increases in GHG concentrations, would the earth then cool over time? I’ve wondered that myself.

1
Reply
JCM
February 3, 2022 11:58 am

Eschenbach demonstrates the net forcings factor and constant has no physical basis and is a simple function of the temperature series. An empirical fit with many (unlimited) degrees of freedom. The limit is only bound by the analysts imagination. This statistical relationship has no need for knowledge of mechanisms and so we have learned nothing about how the climate works.

It is irrelevant what anyone may believe about the physics of greenhouse theories or the partitioning of forcings, or what they believe about feedbacks. Radiation budget diagrams are imaginary, like cartoons, and so is anything gleaned from their computational GCMs. The output is merely a series impressive pictures, figments.

Regardless of what anyone believes might be happening the atmosphere has only one degree of freedom, the ratio of absorbed solar to non-radiation flux density. LW radiation equilibrium is not a free variable. The ratio of surface upward flux and OLR has not changed as predicted by current forcing hypotheses, in fact, it has barely changed at all (and in the wrong direction).

Last edited 46 minutes ago by JCM
2
Reply
Ulric Lyons
February 3, 2022 12:08 pm

“IF the temperature is actually a result of the forcings”

The AMO doesn’t directly follow forcings, it is cooler when the solar wind is stronger and warmer when the solar wind is weaker.

0
Reply
Max Dupilka
February 3, 2022 12:12 pm

You have basically done a curve fitting using the known data. This is rather easy for any set of data. But how does that curve fit help in predicting the future path? Whether the models are good or bad, that is their function, to try to predict the future.

0
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Max Dupilka
February 3, 2022 12:40 pm

The fact that curve fitting is easier than writing millions of lines of code is immaterial here. All forecasts have errors, which is why in the real world developing cost functions are important. Whether it’s WE’s emulator, or a GCM, you don’t ‘bet the ranch’ on a forecast unless you can afford the likelihood that it’s wrong.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
February 3, 2022 12:20 pm

WE, a most interesting analysis. An observation and a question.

The Berkeley Earth result in your last figure is well within the error bounds of the revised Lewis and Curry energy budget method, which also relies on observed past temperatures. So that is in a way an observational triangulation.

The question is why the last figures Model ECS (1.4) is less than half of the CMIP5 average (3.2). My speculation is that Pat Frank’s compounding error issue is a root cause, as the models play out to 2100 and we know from the 8 year predictive results to 2020 that CMIP5 has a built in warm bias from unavoidable parameterization that drags in the natural variation attribution problem. Your method of deriving lambda and tau largely avoids that compounding error issue.

0
Reply
Smart Rock
February 3, 2022 12:45 pm

Willis

I got stuck for a while on your fig. 6 left panel. The caption says “Berkeley Earth Average Temperature…” and the legend in the figure says “CMIP Average Temperature”. I assume (after pondering it for the duration of a tea break) that the caption is right and that the legend is actually inherited from Fig.3.

Any chance that you could redo this exercise using actual temperatures from the CMIPs rather than anomalies?

I seem to recall another post a few years back saying that you could reproduce the CMIP ensemble with a hand-held calculator. Was it Pat Frank? But just think of the prestige attached to having a supercomputer in your lab! Who cares if it generates meaningful results? It probably impresses the heck out of the graduate students…

0
Reply
JontheTechnologist
February 3, 2022 12:47 pm

I have never received an answer to these questions from any Climate Scare Alarmist: What should the earth’s perfect temperature be and has it ever been and for how long; and what should the correct level of CO2 be and do you believe like some that CO2 is a dangerous pollutant, and most important, if so, who amongst us should be forced to hold our breath to stop CO2 from getting into the atmosphere???(considering that we inhale 400ppm and exhale approximately 20,000ppm)
Last but not least, is there a published or otherwise empirical paper or experiment linking CO2 to the Earth’s temperature? I think
NOT.
ALSO
To my limited knowledge the last glaciation ended about 12,000 years ago and according to scientific records the earth’s temperature has been declining (negative trend line) with a number of ups and downs ever since and will continue to do so until the next glaciation.
Anyone think we can stop it?
I read this blog for fun and education,. I am 77 years old and as yet no one can answer my questions. If given the chance I would love to confront Mann, Kerry, Gore,et all

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate sensitivity

Nearly 140 Scientific Papers Detail The Minuscule Effect CO2 Has On Earth’s Temperature

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate sensitivity

Where Is The Top Of The Atmosphere?

4 weeks ago
Willis Eschenbach
Climate sensitivity Opinion

“Insulate Britain” Compares Climate Protest Deaths to WW2 Collateral Damage

4 months ago
Eric Worrall
Climate sensitivity

How to constrain unconstrained global-warming predictions

7 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate sensitivity

Into The Black Box

3 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Weather

No, January 2022 Was Not A “Record Breaker”

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
natural gas

Natural Gas as a ‘Bridge Fuel’: Back to the 1980s/90s

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Hiatus in Global Warming

The Pause Lengthens: No Global Warming For 7 Years 3 Months

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: