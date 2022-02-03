Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for January, 2022: +0.03 deg. C.

51 mins ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Weather Blog

February 2nd, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for January, 2022 was +0.03 deg. C, down from the December, 2021 value of +0.21 deg. C.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 now stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 13 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.50 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.65  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.13 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.31 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80
2021 08  0.17  0.27  0.08  0.07  0.33  0.83 -0.02
2021 09  0.25  0.18  0.33  0.09  0.67  0.02  0.37
2021 10  0.37  0.46  0.27  0.33  0.84  0.63  0.06
2021 11  0.08  0.11  0.06  0.14  0.50 -0.42 -0.29
2021 12  0.21  0.27  0.15  0.03  1.63  0.01 -0.06
2022 01  0.03  0.06  0.00 -0.24 -0.13  0.68  0.09

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for January, 2022 should be available within the next several days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

6 Comments
Greg61
February 3, 2022 6:09 pm

We’re all going to die. Yawn

Bob Tisdale(@bobtisdale)
Editor
Reply to  Greg61
February 3, 2022 6:13 pm

You beat me to it, Greg61. Though I would’ve begun with Oh no +0.03 deg C to reinforce the absurdity.

Regards,
Bob

Rick K
February 3, 2022 6:20 pm

Hmmm… lower than 1988 when it all started. Interesting.

Scissor
February 3, 2022 6:23 pm

I just knew it. When I was clearing snow for my garbage bin this morning @ -12 F, it felt at least a tenth of a degree cooler.

Stephen Wilde
February 3, 2022 6:34 pm

A good chance of a drop to the negative in a month or so.
Then we have to wait a few years to see if this leads to the first downward step in temperatures since the AGW farrago began.
There have been two upward steps since the mid 20th century cooling period.
Such steps up and down being a result of solar induced cloudiness changes which cause alterations in the proportion of solar energy able to enter the oceans.

Stephen Wilde
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
February 3, 2022 6:49 pm

I notice that the new 30 year average makes it easier to drop below the zero line. My comments are best considered in relation to a 60 year period.

