Challenging UN, Study Finds Sun—not CO2—May Be Behind Global Warming

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Climate scientist Dr. Ronan Connolly, Dr. Willie Soon and 21 other scientists claim the conclusions of the latest “code red” IPCC climate report, and the certainty with which those conclusions are expressed, are dependent on the IPCC authors’ narrow choice of datasets. The scientists assert that the inclusion of additional credible data sets would have led to very different conclusions about the alleged threat of anthropogenic global warming.

New peer-reviewed paper finds evidence of systemic bias in UN data selection to support climate-change narrativeBy Alex Newman August 16, 2021 Updated: August 16, 2021

The sun and not human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) may be the main cause of warmer temperatures in recent decades, according to a new study with findings that sharply contradict the conclusions of the United Nations (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

The peer-reviewed paper, produced by a team of almost two dozen scientists from around the world, concluded that previous studies did not adequately consider the role of solar energy in explaining increased temperatures.

The new study was released just as the UN released its sixth “Assessment Report,” known as AR6, that once again argued in favor of the view that man-kind’s emissions of CO2 were to blame for global warming. The report said human responsibility was “unequivocal.”

But the new study casts serious doubt on the hypothesis.

Calling the blaming of CO2 by the IPCC “premature,” the climate scientists and solar physicists argued in the new paper that the UN IPCC’s conclusions blaming human emissions were based on “narrow and incomplete data about the Sun’s total irradiance.”

Indeed, the global climate body appears to display deliberate and systemic bias in what views, studies, and data are included in its influential reports, multiple authors told The Epoch Times in a series of phone and video interviews.

“Depending on which published data and studies you use, you can show that all of the warming is caused by the sun, but the IPCC uses a different data set to come up with the opposite conclusion,” lead study author Ronan Connolly, Ph.D. told The Epoch Times in a video interview.

“In their insistence on forcing a so-called scientific consensus, the IPCC seems to have decided to consider only those data sets and studies that support their chosen narrative,” he added.

Read more: https://www.theepochtimes.com/challenging-un-study-finds-sun-not-co2-may-be-behind-global-warming_3950089.html

The following is a statement released by the scientists.

Click here to view the full document.

The following is the abstract of the study;

How much has the Sun influenced Northern Hemisphere temperature trends? An ongoing debate

Ronan Connolly1,2, Willie Soon1, Michael Connolly2, Sallie Baliunas3, Johan Berglund4, C. John Butler5, Rodolfo Gustavo Cionco6,7, Ana G. Elias8,9, Valery M. Fedorov10, Hermann Harde11, Gregory W. Henry12, Douglas V. Hoyt13, Ole Humlum14, David R. Legates15, Sebastian Lüning16, Nicola Scafetta17, Jan-Erik Solheim18, László Szarka19, Harry van Loon20, Víctor M. Velasco Herrera21, Richard C. Willson22, Hong Yan (艳洪)23 and Weijia Zhang24,25

In order to evaluate how much Total Solar Irradiance (TSI) has influenced Northern Hemisphere surface air temperature trends, it is important to have reliable estimates of both quantities. Sixteen different estimates of the changes in TSI since at least the 19th century were compiled from the literature. Half of these estimates are “low variability” and half are “high variability”. Meanwhile, five largely-independent methods for estimating Northern Hemisphere temperature trends were evaluated using: 1) only rural weather stations; 2) all available stations whether urban or rural (the standard approach); 3) only sea surface temperatures; 4) tree-ring widths as temperature proxies; 5) glacier length records as temperature proxies. The standard estimates which use urban as well as rural stations were somewhat anomalous as they implied a much greater warming in recent decades than the other estimates, suggesting that urbanization bias might still be a problem in current global temperature datasets – despite the conclusions of some earlier studies. Nonetheless, all five estimates confirm that it is currently warmer than the late 19th century, i.e., there has been some “global warming” since the 19th century. For each of the five estimates of Northern Hemisphere temperatures, the contribution from direct solar forcing for all sixteen estimates of TSI was evaluated using simple linear least-squares fitting. The role of human activity on recent warming was then calculated by fitting the residuals to the UN IPCC’s recommended “anthropogenic forcings” time series. For all five Northern Hemisphere temperature series, different TSI estimates suggest everything from no role for the Sun in recent decades (implying that recent global warming is mostly human-caused) to most of the recent global warming being due to changes in solar activity (that is, that recent global warming is mostly natural). It appears that previous studies (including the most recent IPCC reports) which had prematurely concluded the former, had done so because they failed to adequately consider all the relevant estimates of TSI and/or to satisfactorily address the uncertainties still associated with Northern Hemisphere temperature trend estimates. Therefore, several recommendations on how the scientific community can more satisfactorily resolve these issues are provided.

Read more: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1674-4527/21/6/131

An accusation of data cherrypicking to conceal uncertainty and in effect orchestrate a pre-conceived conclusion in my opinion is very serious. Accepting the IPCC’s climate warnings at face value without considering strenuous objections from well qualified scientists as to the quality of the procedures which led to those conclusions could lead to a catastrophic global misallocation of resources.

Sunsettommy
Editor
August 16, 2021 10:12 pm

Making CO2 as the driver was never a rational premise because the postulated warm forcing effect is simply too small to materially effect the so called “heat budget” the increase of CO2 in the last few decades adds very little additional forcing to amount to much of anything.

It is the Solar/Ocean dynamic that is driving the weather and over time climate changes.

Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  Sunsettommy
August 16, 2021 11:05 pm

There certainly is a CO2 (warming) forcing due to increasing partial pressure of CO2.

What the IPCC CMIP gangsters do though with their many models and inherent parameter tuning, and then claiming it’s science, is nothing short of the biggest scientific fraud perpetrated on in all of human history. The parameterization and tuning of water phase changes and the faking of subsequent convective-latent heat flows prevents emergent phenomenon of ocean SST -thunderstorm couplings and such accelerated heat flows are absent then from dumbed down GCMs. The missing heat is in the inability to close the budget due to measurement uncertainties and unmodeled sub-grid scale convective heat flows.
The entire IPCC fraud is based on hopelesly flawed models. And after 30 years, many of these fraudsters know this. but they midel onwards, like good windmill tilters.

noaaprogrammer
August 16, 2021 10:15 pm

How many mainstream publications will carry this report? Like the IPCC, the mainstream media cherry picks what to report — whatever supports its agenda that climate change is man-caused via CO2.

Gerald
August 16, 2021 10:37 pm

But there is a 97% consensus among government paid scientists and media that the sun plays no role for our climate!
So please stop unsettling the people with such heretic studies.
The International Propagandist Climate Church (IPCC) has already declared, that “the science is settled”.
I don’t know why we still have to pay thousands of government scientists for settled science, but maybe this is a religious sacrifice and at least it is a civilizational progress that we nowadays burn vast amounts of money instead of humans.

Dennis G Sandberg
August 16, 2021 10:38 pm

One of the listed author’s weighted in on this issue in 2019:

Scrutinizing the Carbon Cycle and CO2 Residence Time in the Atmosphere
 Hermann Harde
Helmut-Schmidt-University Hamburg, Experimental Physics and Materials Science Holstenhofweg 85, 22043 Hamburg, Germany

Conclusions
… the IPCC uses many new and detailed data which are primarily focusing on fossil fuel emission, cement fabrication or net land use change, but it largely neglects any changes of the natural emissions, which contribute to more than 95 % to the total emissions and by far cannot be assumed to be constant over longer periods.
… our own estimates of the average CO2 residence time in the atmosphere differ by several orders of magnitude from the announced IPCC values. Different to the IPCC we start with a rate equation for the emission and absorption processes, where the uptake is not assumed to be saturated but scales proportional with the actual CO2 concentration in the atmosphere…. 

Phillip Bratby
August 16, 2021 10:42 pm

As commented by Cool-engineer at Not a Lot of People Know That:
“Oh, it’s pretty clear why the IPCC cherry picks material that only supports their narrative and consistently suppresses contradictory data. Their original mandate back when the IPCC was established was to investigate and quantify the extent to which human activity was warming the climate (warming being the foregone conclusion).
If they found that humans had zero or negligible effect on the climate then there was no longer any need for the IPCC to exist. So, of course they’re going to find that humans are the cause, and hide/downplay/cancel all evidence to the contrary. And the worse it is (the more fear they can generate), the deeper they can establish themselves in a position of power.
If CAGW is proven false and goes away, THEY go away. They’re in perpetual survival mode at the public money trough.”

PCman999
August 16, 2021 10:49 pm

How is science supposed to function properly when journals are paywalled? Instead of governments subsidizing climate video gamers so opulently, how about defunding them alittle so journals can be freely available? Or at least a decent, Popular Science level of abstract and graphs available so we in the cheap seats can follow along.

Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  PCman999
August 16, 2021 11:05 pm

Have you tried clicking on the link to the study, above?

Rory Forbes
August 16, 2021 11:02 pm

I remember from way back, when the most seditious assertion a skeptic could make was to exclaim; “It’s the Sun, stupid.” Then we’d be treated to volumes of different variants of pedantic (peer reviewed) treatise’ on the details of Solar output … and didn’t we KNOW that CO2 is a greenhouse gas? “How silly”, they claimed we were. “Our science is so very, very robust and our conclusions so manifestly unequivocal … the science is settled”, they scolded.

Well I guess it turns out, after all, that the Sun is damned important, CO2 not so much and the only thing that’s equivocal is the term “climate change”.

Chaswarnertoo
August 16, 2021 11:27 pm

It’s that big yellow thing in the sky! Who’d a thunk it!

