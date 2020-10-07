German Prof: Climate Science Politicized, Exaggerated, Filled With “Fantasy”, “Fairy Tales”…”Paris Accord Already Dead”!

Reposted from The No Tricks Zone
In an interview with publicist Roland Tichy, Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt – one of the founders of Germany’s modern environmental movement – said we have in fact three generations time to revamp the world’s energy supply system to one that is cleaner and sustainable.
He rejects the Fridays For Future claim that there are only 12 years left.
Climate catastrophe not taking place
In the interview, moderator Tichy reminded that civilization began 7000 years ago, a time when it was “3°C warmer than today”, and Vahrenholt responded saying he expects civilization to continue for another seven thousand years. There was no tipping point back then, why would there be one today? “Warmth and moisture have always been good for mankind,” said Vahrenholt. “Cold has been man’s worst enemy.”
Plenty of time to move rationally
The German professor also said that the claimed catastrophe “is not taking place” and that policymakers are trying to use “panic and fear to get the people to act.” Much of the warming measured since 1850 is the result of natural warming taking place due to the end of the Little Ice Age, he explained.
Germany’s green fantasy
Later the German professor of chemistry calls the belief that wind and sun are able replace fossil fuels “fantasizing” and that Germany, with its 2.3% share of global CO2 emissions, can rescue the global climate “a fairy tale”.
Meanwhile, the warming of the last 150 years is in large part caused by natural cycles. “In the 20th century the sun was more active than at any time over the past 2000 years.”
Economically, Vahrenholt believes that a frenzied rush to renewables will lead to “horrible” economic consequences from European industrialization.
On the topic of a scientific consensus, the German professor says this is a claim made by the IPCC, which run by the UN with an agenda behind it.
Electric cars a “crackpot idea”
Vahrenholt also believes electric cars powered by batteries is not a feasible technology, and that other experts quietly call it “a crackpot idea”, and don’t speak up for fear of losing research funding. The vast majority of funding comes from the German government.
“Paris Accord already dead”
The professor of chemistry, co-author of a recent bestseller, also describes Germany as a country in denial when it comes to the broader global debate taking place on climate science, and declared the Paris Accord as being “already dead”.
“The Accord is already dead. Putin says it’s nonsense. […] The Americans are out. The Chinese don’t have to do anything. It’s all concentrated on a handful of European countries. The European Commission in massively on it. And I predict that they will reach the targets only if they destroy the European industries,” said Vahrenholt.
He characterizes Europe’s recent push for even stricter emissions reduction targets to madness akin to Soviet central planning that is doomed to fail spectacularly.
I see more and more individuals pointing out the fallacies around so-called renewable energy. Perhaps someone in a position of authority will take notice and do something to halt this “renewable energy” damn foolishness.
Finally some rational thinking but will it get media attention?
Of course not! Disaster sells, whether it be real disaster or predicted disaster, and the media wants to sell news, that is how it makes money. Find more people to predict disaster, and then promote it.
Oh, good Lawdy!!!! Apostasy!!!! Was stimmt nicht mit ihm?? The world is going to simply fall apart because of what he said… or not. A lot of people are going to be really, really mad at him. He told Da Troot and — ooohh, Lawdy, Lawdy, Lawdy, whatever will the Greenbeaners do???? (My guess is the nonsense with the effigy in a public square…. but what do I know?)
I feel much better now. Some chocolate chip cookies, a nice hot cup of tea, and a good book solves everything.
Thank you for publishing that. All is not lost, no matter what…..
Sara, you might want to put some “mommies little helper” in that hot tea, like, before it’s too late?
Hope the prof. Has tenure. That level of honesty would get him fired at most universities.
Smart man that Professor Fritz. Could he kindly have a word with the new Boris Johnson? The old Boris got it about right when he once claimed that wind power couldn’t ‘blow the skin off a rice pudding’, never mind power a modern industrialised economy. We live in hope!
In just a few months you will get to watch King Biden and Princess Harris shower taxpayer money and huge tax credits to all the high cost players in the solar sector and other renewables. The highest cost ones are loudest and hungriest with the most lobbyists and most ridiculous claims of renewable energy jobs to be saved. Watch them get the most benefit from round 2 of “we don’t pick winners” and you get to bail out the donor, non-player, losers like Solyndra. You will also see them sling vast taxpayer funds at research on new technology that also ignores the current low cost leaders driving the industry. This will be more of a nod to universities and other labs while the private sector best-of-breed players move along separate and apart with better working tech in the field. The taxpayer money thrown at EV and battery companies will exceed their sales in the first few years and all in the name of saving the eUAW union jobs.
The topic is riddled with misinformation, and the above is no exception.
It is simply not true that the sun has been more active than at any time over the past 2000, or 10000, or 12000, or whatever years. https://leif.org/research/Nine-Millennia-Solar-Activity.pdf
On the other hand it is not necessary to try to advance that wrong argument.
TSI is not the whole story.
Changes in the particle and wavelength emissions from the sun have an effect on atmospheric chemistry that changes global albedo and thus global temperature.
There is no absolute requirement that TSI alone determines planetary surface temperature.
Leif is wrong to suggest that there is such a requirement.
I would say that it is TSI plus atmospheric mass plus the strength of the gravitational field that determines the surface temperature and TSI is modulated by albedo variations that are in turn determined by internal system characteristics.
Albedo variations are then compensated for by internal convective adjustments which is why planets can retain atmospheres indefinitely despite a multitude of potentially disruptive internal system characteristics.
Such as changes in the proportion of radiative gases.
Professor Vahrenholt sounds like a very reasonable person.
The Professor will probably be attacked by the alarmists for being so reasonable.
He is attacked since years as he and Sebastian Lüning published their book “The Neglected Sun”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/07/14/highly-controversial-german-climate-book-to-appear-worldwide-in-english-september-1st/
From the above article: “Prof. Fritz Vahrenholt . . . said we have in fact three generations time to revamp the world’s energy supply system to one that is cleaner and sustainable.”
Wow, that’s 60 years (per modern math). Whew! I was getting so concerned about pronouncements from James Hansen, Michael Mann, Al Gore, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and the IPCC (to mention just a few) that we had only 2-15 years left before the CAGW catastrophe becomes irreversible and mankind is doomed to a CO2/runaway heat death.
I can sleep much easier now. Thanks.
““The Accord is already dead. Putin says it’s nonsense. […] The Americans are out. The Chinese don’t have to do anything….”
And there you have it folks. Simple and to the point.
Bit if Biden gets in, America will be right back into the Paris accord …
It has been very sad to see Boris Johnson and senior members of his party having been deceived by the climate Armageddon nonsense. The UK is now on the wrong path and likely to suffer debilitating consequences in due course.
Also, Prince William, David Attenborough and many others.
I have, at best, 20 or so more years to live, probably less, and I am going to have to watch this depressing farrago play out.
Back in the 1950’s and 60’s the news was all about positive prospects for the future using technology to move forward.
Now every news report is negative. All positive progress is being ignored.
I have seen the world go from a hope for unity and progress to disunity and fears of disaster and it has coincided with the loss of confidence of western civilisation under pressure from socialism and the increasingly debilitating influence of ethnic minorities within their host communities.
It could have been so much better if the safe production of nuclear energy had been a priority and if ethnic minorities in western nations had been willing to learn from and engage in their welcoming (relative to past standards) host societies instead of harbouring hostility and resentment.
The world now has more people on average living longer than ever before with supplies of food and energy more than keeping pace and the ability to preserve the environment also running in parallel (but lagging in poorer nations) yet all we hear is gloom and pessimism.
That success is entirely attributable to White civilisation yet all we hear about is of past grievances from those who would never have been able to match such achievements whilst their own history is no better in their dealings with each other. Our Black community is thoroughly complicit in the slave trade which was an African institution that would have continued to this day if it were not for the sensitivities of the British.
There needs to be a fight back from rational optimists with the irrational pessimists being thoroughly discredited as soon as possible.
The evidence is all around us but those in power in the West lack all confidence and inspiration.
The Paris Accord is and always was a great cocktail party circuit.
All this green energy will do is move more manufacturing and wealth to China and India, where they will pump out more c02. Green energy creates more co2 instead of less. The co2 just moves to China and India.
The global warming movement has done huge damage to the environmental movement. People who actually care about the environment should rightly be irked by those pushing ‘global warming’/’climate change’. Michael Shellenberger comes to mind.
He is pretty much spot-on on all accounts IMO. The only point I would have corrected him on is, it is not that we have 3-generations to decarbonize for climate reasons, but we likely have 3 generations to find and build acceptable alternatives to fossil fuels simply because of increasing scarcity by then. The CO2 emissions are a non-issue. The long-term lack of sustainability of recovery at reasonable efforts of extraction are the real issue with fossil fuels.
David Streeter, someone in authority did put a halt to this nonsense, Donald Trump took the USA out of this insane shambles, sadly that is part of the reason the insane-o leftist trash hate him with such violence.
If you want to see a damned fool Gov. perusing this crap completely against his constituents whishes…look to Morrison from Australia and the NSW State Gov. and vote accordingly. I was a Liberal voter in Aus. until they got rid of Tony Abbott, just as Lord Moncton predicted, but will never vote for this “unrepresentative swill” ever again. State or Fed.
Yesterday I heard briefly that the NSW Gov. are about to ban Gel ball blasters, a toy gun similar to, although much less potent than a paint ball gun. They have tiny little 6 ml water based gel balls which can fire about 20 meters max. and barely make a mark on you when hit on bare skin at point blank range. A child pointed one at a car…and that’s it. The child did not fire it, and even if he did? So bloody what? The disgusting idiot in the car went to the police and our vile nanny state carbuncle in chief is going to destroy an entire industry based on this shocking crime….meanwhile they still bring in Muslims known for terrorist activity and ISIS membership because they are Australian Citizens and also just in the usual immigrant quota, completely against the will of the people…my Dad had a word for these people, it started with an F. He wasn’t wrong.
Yesterday was the day my love for Australia finally failed. I now cannot stand this idiot country and would leave to live in Russia or other countries that value a bit of personal freedom without nanny looking over my shoulder making sure I have all the right documentation when I need to go to the toilet etc. How did this happen? We used to be a nation of real men, now a nation of committee members, soy boys, Karens, little Princesses and robots.
This last week the PM has been speaking about his brilliant plans for Australia’s future and coal did not rate a mention. No Bradfield water scheme, nothing in there to keep our steel or aluminum production who must by now be planning to move to the US if Trump wins, China etc. otherwise. We are finished, these people are idiots. A journo by the name of Andrew Bolt asked the loony left in general to tell him how much difference Australia’s economic suicide by CO2 deprivation will change the planet’s temps? It’s known as the “Bolt Question” and no-one will answer it…and cannot, as you all know the answer is none at all, because even if you take everything they say for granted, the difference is smaller than the margin for error and so therefore immeasurable. Meanwhile we will have the worlds highest power prices going forward, Jesus wept! China adds more capacity to their power grid than Australia’s entire capacity….every two weeks and uses Australian coal to do it.
Australia is in decline and will continue to decline obviously when you look at Morrison’s “vision” for the future…well it is not my vision and I would prefer to live amongst like-minded individuals, Do you know anywhere like that? The old Soviet Bloc countries seem to value freedom and individuality, they are not allowing their countries to be bullied into an immigration disaster, they have beautiful women and real men still….any ideas for a stranger in a strange land?
So this means their are still rationale people in Germany? Huh. I thought the rationale ones had all emigrated.
Kind of like the occasional rational person who speaks up in California. You just forget they are there.
A few months ago, Saudi Arabia announced that they had found another large oil field. More recently, a huge oil field off the cost of Africa was revealed….Exxon is on on this one. There are still unexplored sites for oil and gas. Venezuela is currently mostly off line at this time. Nuclear power is not standing still…the future looks bright with many different types of reactors being worked on.